Reminder for Trump: MPD Brutally Beat Jaleel Stallings, an Innocent Man

Welcome back to The Flyover, your daily digest of important, overlooked, and/or interesting Minnesota news stories.

Trump Campaign Resumes Lies About Jaleel Stallings Case

For the most part, the Trump/Vance campaign has so far seemed unsure how to best approach Kamala Harris, the new Democratic candidate for president. "Laughing" Kamala? Sounds kind of cool and sinister, as though she's getting the last laugh. (Same issue with "Cackling" Kamala.) Calling her "dumb as a rock"? I mean, sure. Not his finest work. This is the guy that gave us Ron DeSanctimonious!

So the Trump camp has thus far continued to attack President Joe Biden, a move that surely appeals to the base. There is one Harris-related thing that keeps coming up, though:

Kamala Harris helped raise money for a far-left organization that bailed a rioter who shot at police out of jail. https://t.co/DweB3pf3mO — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 21, 2024

Now, that community note is correct. In 2020, amid the chaos of the protests and riots over George Floyd's murder, the Minneapolis Police Department rained rubber bullets on the then-27-year-old truck driver. When Stallings fired back (before realizing it was the police), cops beat him senseless, even after he was handcuffed. That body-cam footage is here; the officer who delivered the most blows pleaded guilty to assault last year.

These people usually loooove the Second Amendment, right? But that hasn't stopped Trump's "Official War Room" account from doubling down on its incorrect characterization of Stallings's encounter with MPD, and it's not the first time they've done so—Reason reports the same account tried the same tactic in 2020. Other Republicans, including Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and, just yesterday, Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer, have long gone after Harris for tweeting her support for the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a scrutinized nonprofit bail fund. (Forgive Emmer for apparently confusing prison and jail—knowing stuff ain't easy.)

Coincidentally, The Marshall Project just had an excellent longread on Stallings and the lasting impact of that police confrontation last month. You should read the whole thing, but if you don't, here's how it ends:

“When I’m in Minneapolis, I have a heightened sense of paranoia. I feel like I need to look over my shoulder constantly,” [Stallings] said. He worries about retribution from the police there. In dark fantasies, he even imagines that officers, knowing he carries a gun, could contrive a scenario to justify shooting him dead. Yet that same police department is the one he’s hoping to see get better, by empowering one “good apple” at a time. Stallings is full of little contradictions like this—between conciliation and fatalism—but he’s able to find peace in the tensions. “I live in reality,” he said, “but I don’t lose hope.”

👀WALZ VP WATCH👀

Speaking of the presidential campaign (and really, what else is anyone speaking about right now?), MSNBC is reporting that Kamala Harris's people have requested vetting materials from five potential vice presidential nominees: North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer... and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Yes, Tim "I Guess That's Fine" Walz is apparently on the shortlist of VP candidates. (Rampant speculation who?) Here he is on MSNBC's Morning Joe earlier today, taking shots at JD Vance and looking, dare we say, quite vice presidential:

Look, we know—Walz is a long shot, even if he does fit the white, fatherly, older vibe Kamala's campaign is no doubt looking for. There are no shortage of white, fatherly, older dems out there! On the other hand, to quote Semafor political reporter Dave Weigel: "Walz stock undervalued IMO… grew up in small town, joined Army National Guard, teaching career, biggest policy W record of anyone on list (after Dems flipped MN Senate in 2022), very comfortable talking/contrasting D and R agenda."

Weigel floated Walz's name as a VP contender way back on July 3, when our wild speculation began. Stay tuned to WALZ VP WATCH!

Wanna Buy the Charles S. Pillsbury House?

Here's the bad/boring news: The Charles S. Pillsbury House is no longer a "house" so much as it is "non-sexy commercial real estate." But hey, if you have $2.8 million lying around, the "magnificent masterpiece" at 100 E. 22nd St. in Minneapolis could be yours!

Charles S. Pillsbury was the son of Charles A. Pillsbury, founder of—we'll hold your hand through this one—the Pillsbury Company. The younger Pillsbury was the director of Pillsbury Flour Mills, according to the city of Minneapolis, and was also the director of an underwear company called Munsingwear.

Guess there's good money in flour and drawers, because the south Minneapolis mansion really is something. "Built in 1913, this historic gem boasts unparalleled craftsmanship and architectural grandeur," the folks at IAG Commercial Real Estate write of the 45+ room property, located in the Kenwood neighborhood. Built by prominent architects Hewitt and Brown, the building boasts three kitchens, multiple ballrooms, and all kinds of stylish flourishes: ornate chimneys, carved masonry, stained glass galore. Want to take a look inside? Conveniently, Fox 9 did just that during last year's Doors Open event.

"Whether you envision it as a dynamic office space, a prestigious and unique corporate headquarters, a charming Bed & Breakfast, or a dazzling event center, this property will exceed your expectations and is truly one-of-a-kind," IAG Commercial writes.

A Finnegans + Fulton Future

Finnegans Brew Co. is closing its downtown Minneapolis taproom and brewery, but it's not going away for good. Instead, the brewery is moving to the North Loop, where it'll begin brewing inside Fulton Beer's production facility (414 N. Sixth Ave.) and selling Finnegans beer in the taproom.

“We are extremely excited to begin this new chapter for Finnegans in collaboration with Fulton Brewing,” Finnegans CEO/founder Jacquie Berglund said in a Tuesday press release. The two breweries will remain independently owned and operated, though they might collaborate on certain events like Finnegans' St. Patrick’s Day blowout. The existing Finnegans taproom will stay open through August 31, according to the release, at which point event space Mosaic will move into the first two floors.

This won't be the first time the brewery has shared a space; for years, before opening a standalone taproom, the charity-benefitting brewery was contract brewing out of Summit in St. Paul.