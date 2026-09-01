Raptember Begins, State Fair Concludes in Your Complete Concert Calendar: Sept. 1-7

I will forget immediately that I even pretended to try to make "Raptember" happened, but this week you've got Wu-Tang, Isaiah Rashad, the Sugar Hill Band with Melle Mel and Scorpio (but without, let me say again, Doug Wimbish), hip-hop-tinged drummer Kassa Overall, and encyclopedia of rap sample Bob James so it's not that much of a stretch?

Kassa Overall Photo provided

Tuesday, September 1

State Fair: The Fabulous Armadillos @ The Bazaar

Kassa Overall with Melvin Gibbs @ Berlin—I first learned of hip jazz drummer Kassa Overall in, depending on your perspective, the hippest or lamest way: through his collaborations with Kool A.D. of Das Racist, which led me back to his loose take on early '10s pop and rap, Stargate Mixtape. Overall has grown up some since then but remains playful, committing to jazz without abandoning hip-hop. His latest album, Cream, is styled as Elvin Jones tackling rap standards, which here means not just jazzy rap like Tribe and Digable Planets but Biggie, OutKast, Dre, Juvenile, and, as the title suggests, Wu-Tang, along with Eddie Harris’s “Freedom Jazz Dance” for good measure. His band for this engagement consists of Matt Wong on piano and Emilio Modeste on sax, who perform on the album, and Giulio Xavier stepping in on bass.—Keith Harris I first learned of hip jazz drummer Kassa Overall in, depending on your perspective, the hippest or lamest way: through his collaborations with Kool A.D. of Das Racist, which led me back to his loose take on early '10s pop and rap, Stargate Mixtape. Overall has grown up some since then but remains playful, committing to jazz without abandoning hip-hop. His latest album, Cream, is styled as Elvin Jones tackling rap standards, which here means not just jazzy rap like Tribe and Digable Planets but Biggie, OutKast, Dre, Juvenile, and, as the title suggests, Wu-Tang, along with Eddie Harris’s “Freedom Jazz Dance” for good measure. His band for this engagement consists of Matt Wong on piano and Emilio Modeste on sax, who perform on the album, and Giulio Xavier stepping in on bass.

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Taco Tunesday @ Cabooze

The Neighborhood Quartet @ Carbone’s

Nunnabove @ Dakota

St. Anthony Park Band Community Band @ Dock & Paddle

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Aeris and the Piggies @ Father Hennepin Park

Ugly Kid Joe, Platinum Moon @ Fine Line

Peter Hook & the Light, DJ Jake Rudh @ First Avenue

Nick Elstad Trio @ Indeed Brewing

Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Icehouse

State Fair: Sugar Hill Band with Melle Mel and Scorpio @ Luther Auto Bandshell

Red Planet @ Metronome Brewery

Jim Pellinger @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Bluewater Kings Showcase @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Wu-Tang Clan @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater—It’s never a bad idea to read the fine print with these nostalgia tours, especially with such a sprawling crew, but this is the real Wu. Everyone except the late Ol’ Dirty (represented here by his son, named—what else?—Young Dirty Bastard) is along for the ride, even honorary member (or did he get sworn in at some point?) Cappadonna. The tour, dubbed Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber, began a full year ago, and its 30-song set typically includes solo tracks from Meth, Ghost, Rae, and GZA. Sounds like a hell of a victory lap for a hip-hop institution. If you’re looking for a way to end this summer, this show, my friends, is nothing to fuck with.—Keith Harris It’s never a bad idea to read the fine print with these nostalgia tours, especially with such a sprawling crew, but this is the real Wu. Everyone except the late Ol’ Dirty (represented here by his son, named—what else?—Young Dirty Bastard) is along for the ride, even honorary member (or did he get sworn in at some point?) Cappadonna. The tour, dubbed Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber, began a full year ago, and its 30-song set typically includes solo tracks from Meth, Ghost, Rae, and GZA. Sounds like a hell of a victory lap for a hip-hop institution. If you’re looking for a way to end this summer, this show, my friends, is nothing to fuck with.

Old Time Music Workshop & Jam @ Padraigs

Antibalas @ Parkway Theater

Murder Medication, Bluedriver, Refute @ Pilllar Forum

State Fair: Keith Secola and the Rangers, Gary Farmer @ Schilling Amphitheater

Steel Beans, Tarias and the Sound @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

September Conspiracy Series feat. Burbillies @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Jeff Ray @ 331 Club

Iluka @ Underground Music

Thomas Sticha @ White Squirrel

The Balcony, Sigtones, Woodzen @ White Squirrel

Bob James Photo provided

Wednesday, September 2

Tonal Whiplash and New Friends @ Amsterdam

Line Dancing @ Animales

State Fair: The Global Get-Together @ The Bazaar

Kassa Overall with Dzwunder @ Berlin—see Tuesday's listings. see Tuesday's listings.

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Robert Wilkinson & Steve Brantseg @ Carbone’s

Son Lux, Alone-A @ Cedar Cultural Center

Kaitlyn Cassady @ The Commons

La Vie en Rose: An Edith Piaf Tribute @ Crooners

Cornbread 99 @ Crooners—It's never too late to record a live album. The grand old man of Minneapolis music will record his first over the course of two sets tonight. And yes, 99 is his age, of course.—Keith Harris It's never too late to record a live album. The grand old man of Minneapolis music will record his first over the course of two sets tonight. And yes, 99 is his age, of course.

Bob James @ Dakota—His name might not be familiar, but I guarantee you've heard the music of this lite jazz titan. It's hard to imagine the first decade of recorded rap without him: Run-D.M.C. is just one of the crews that jacked the beat from his recording of Paul Simon's "Take Me to the Mardi Gras," and the bassline from "Nautilus" underpins both Ghostface Killah's "Daytona 500" and Slick Rick's "Children's Story." And that's not to event mention the theme to Taxi, which I don't think anyone has sampled. Must be pretty old, you're thinking, and yes, he's 86 and still touring.—Keith Harris His name might not be familiar, but I guarantee you've heard the music of this lite jazz titan. It's hard to imagine the first decade of recorded rap without him: Run-D.M.C. is just one of the crews that jacked the beat from his recording of Paul Simon's "Take Me to the Mardi Gras," and the bassline from "Nautilus" underpins both Ghostface Killah's "Daytona 500" and Slick Rick's "Children's Story." And that's not to event mention the theme to Taxi, which I don't think anyone has sampled. Must be pretty old, you're thinking, and yes, he's 86 and still touring.

Sleeping Dogs Lie, Cymba @ Driftwood

Irish Diplomacy @ Dubliner Pub

Miss Shannon, SSA, Tony Balluff Band @ Eagles 34

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

State Fair: AJR, Quinn XCII, Avery Cochrane @ Grandstand

Wolves of Glendale @ Green Room

Jada Brown @ Harriet Island

Brilliant Colors Jazz Trio @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

State Fair: Yacht Rock Revue @ Luther Auto Bandshell

League Night @ Metronome Brewery

Pat Donahue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Tytus Canby @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Jeremy Jewell @ Peavey Plaza

State Fair: The Cactus Blossoms @ Schilling Amphitheater

John Magnuson Trio, Fever Pitch @ Schooner Tavern

Impulse Noise, Meat Sweatz, Mollywopped @ Seward Cafe

DJ Night @ Terminal Bar

Bosso Poetry Company @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI Becky Kapell & the Fat 6 @ 331 Club

The Second Strings @ White Squirrel

Nick Elstrad Trio, Seje, Cowboy Thoughts @ White Squirrel

Clovers Daughter Photo provided

Thursday, September 3

Takeover Thursday @ Abi’s

Alekseev, Ukrainian Village Band @ Amsterdam

Dizzy @ Aster Cafe

State Fair: The Global Get-Together @ The Bazaar

White Boy Wasted 3 @ Bazemnt Lounge

Eliana Glass @ Berlin

Crates: Of Earth and Wires by Dua Saleh @ Berlin

Larry McDonough Birthday @ Crooners

Old Men Do Newman @ Crooners

Bob James @ Dakota—see Wednesday's listings. see Wednesday's listings.

Noah Schmitt, Johnny Williams, Raymnd @ Day Block Brewing

Tapestry Road @ Driftwood Char Bar

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Americana Roots Thursdays @ Eagles 34

Unglued & Deg @ 56 Brewing

State Fair: Brad Paisley, Jake Worthington, Laci Kaye Booth @ Grandstand

Snapz Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Ideas by Ab, BaileyRP @ Icehouse

Get Trashed With Trashley, Colin’s a Trainwreck @ Last Call MN

State Fair: Yacht Rock Revue @ Luther Auto Bandshell

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

Hidden Glade (Album Release) with TRAM @ Metronome Brewery

Maygen & the Birdwatcher @ Mia

Megastellar Open Mic Night @ Midway Saloon

Minneapolis Police Band @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Lowdown Dirty Fools @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Slippery People, REVO @ Parkway

Bongcrawler, Pals, Onlytime @ Pilllar Forum

Crowd Pleaser Thursdays @ Red Sea

State Fair: The Cactus Blossoms @ Schilling Amphitheater

Wandering Suns @ Schooner Tavern

Clovers Daughter, Call Me Fritz, Bright Young Things @ 7th St Entry—A peripatetic childhood eventually deposited Noor Shami in Eau Claire, a stepping stone to Minneapolis. Not before a pit stop in Vegas, though, where she formed her trio with Navid Fana and Tyson Agawa. Shami says the band's new album, Out of Character, spotlights "the roles we take on when a relationship starts to fall apart [as] told through different personas," and her powerful voice adjusts to each accordingly. Classic rockers will find plenty to enjoy in Fana's guitar: "Same Old Act" features both Sabbath double-up and Neil Young stagger.—Keith Harris A peripatetic childhood eventually deposited Noor Shami in Eau Claire, a stepping stone to Minneapolis. Not before a pit stop in Vegas, though, where she formed her trio with Navid Fana and Tyson Agawa. Shami says the band's new album, Out of Character, spotlights "the roles we take on when a relationship starts to fall apart [as] told through different personas," and her powerful voice adjusts to each accordingly. Classic rockers will find plenty to enjoy in Fana's guitar: "Same Old Act" features both Sabbath double-up and Neil Young stagger.

Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club

Clung Tight (Single Release), d’Lakes, Therapy Culture @ Turf Club

The Snotty Rottens, RuDe GiRL, the Joy Sub Division @ Uptown VFW

Chad Gray @ Varsity Theater

Havana Quartet @ Volstead’s

Brionna Monai @ Volstead’s

Emmy Woods @ White Squirrel

Kat Wilmes @ Wooden Ship Brewing

Isaiah Rashad Promo

Friday, September 4

Keefin, Spazzo, ECHO, Thankujonah @ Acadia

Milk & Friends @ Amsterdam

Funk Friday feat. Art Dept. @ Animales

Dermot Kennedy, Hunter Metts @ Armory

Music Friends: Matthew French, Sarah Morris, Annie Fitzgerald, Zachary Scot Johnson, & Haley Rydell @ Aster Cafe

State Fair: Salsa del Soul @ The Bazaar

Marioo @ Bazemnt Lounge

Dale Alexander @ Berlin

Lucia Sarmiento Quintet @ Berlin

DJ McShellen @ Berlin

Joe Kaplow, Cassandra Johnson, Ducksmithson @ Birdhaus

Drinkwine with Friends Band @ Blues Saloon

Alex Rossi @ Bunker’s

Yellow Swans, Feel Free Hi Fi @ Cedar Cultural Center

Madrean Sky, Emma Moy, Pageant Dress @ Cloudland

Remembering Prince with the R Factor @ Crooners

Larry McDonough Birthday @ Crooners

Cécile McLorin Salvant @ Dakota

Space Motel, Buckls, Cole Allan @ Day Block Brewing

The Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Dock & Paddle

The Lost Marbles @ Driftwood Char Bar

Gavin Strappe @ Dubliner Pub

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Adam Wish and Friends @ Eagles 34

Katia & the Upswing @ Eagles 34

The Teardowns, Julia Wissink and Eloise Leckrone. @ 50th & France

Isaiah Rashad @ Fillmore—As the great rap critic Paul Thompson —Keith Harris As the great rap critic Paul Thompson has put it , “It seems as if Isaiah Rashad only makes comeback albums.” For sure, this Top Dawg Entertainment signee doesn’t work fast: His latest, It’s Been Awful, is just his third album in a decade, and his first since The House Is Burning five years ago. It’s not quite the bummer that the title suggests, but dealing with a leaked sex tape, substance abuse, and a world where “Elon diggin’ through the cell phone records/Everything for sale, even hell” will wear on a guy. After TDE’s top dawg himself, Kendrick Lamar, called Rashad’s rhymes too “puzzle-y,” the Chattanooga-bred rapper simplified his style (“I’m just trying not to write in hieroglyphics,” he told Billboard ) but he’s still denser than your regular diaristic rapper. “I promise you the new sublime,” he declares on the lead track, and if being your boyfriend doesn’t work, he offers to be your girlfriend.

Black Marble, Public Circuit, Jimmy Cicero @ Fine Line

Obi House @ Gidi

Wesley Blue @ Ginkgo Coffee

State Fair: Hardy, McCoy Moore @ Grandstand

The Silk Lounge: Soul Train @ Green Room

Radiochurch + KG4 present the Lullaby Lounge @ Icehouse

Nick Bhalla: Big Blue Moon @ Jazz Central

Dan Israel @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Mushroom Cloud x Montycler @ The Loft

State Fair: Revelation: A Retrospective of the Minneapolis Sound @ Luther Auto Bandshell

Weekend Rockstar @ Mainstreet Bar

Meatraffle Ska @ Minnehaha Bandstand

The Rockabilly Knockout Special @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Slayer @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Honest 2 Betsy @ Parkway Theater

Orchid Mantis, Walker Rider, Embahn @ Pilllar Forum

State Fair: Adam Bohanan, Annie Sparrows, Erik Koskinen, Obadiah Gamble, Thomas Sticha, with Al Church and the Congregation @ Schilling Amphitheater

B-4 @ Schooner Tavern

Pivot—The Party @ 7th St Entry

Live & Loud @ Studio B

Grim Lot, Model Model Homes, Ditty Wash Band @ 331 Club

Jason Aldean @ Treasure Island

Red Desert, Heavy As I, Dad’s Nighttime Friends @ Turf Club

Nona @ Underground Music

Comes a Time Duo @ Utepils Brewing

Boy Harsher @ Varsity Theater

Paul Harper @ Volstead’s

The Throckmorton Trio, Stephanie Was @ White Squirrel

Mid Death Calm, Hot Press, Velvet Ghoul @ White Squirrel

ECID with OKNice and DJ Adatrack @ Zhora Darling

The Slow Death Photo provided

Saturday, September 5

Mira’s Big Virgo Bash @ Acadia

Qurrrky, Queen Jeanne, Riley and the Urban Revival @ Amsterdam

Cornbread Harris & Friends @ Animales

Blues Night feat. Boozewater @ Animales

Eva Markham @ Aster Cafe

State Fair: Salsa del Soul @ The Bazaar

Luxe ‘n’ Ivory @ Bazemnt Lounge

Charlie Bruber/Jack Barrett @ Berlin

Will Kjeer Trio feat. Dave King & Charlie Lincoln @ Berlin

Megasound, Kate Malanaphy @ Birdhaus

Jumpsuit! Funk & Disco Dance Party @ Black Hart

Demitri Rallis Band @ Bunker’s

Toni Romiti @ Cabooze

Scottie Devlin & Shane Akers @ Carbone’s

The Slow Death, Obsess Tact, Cover My Shift @ Cloudland—Nothing wrong with some good ol' wallet-chain punk, even if it's hard to make me savor those old familiar flavors in 2026. But I finally caught up with the Slow Death's 2025 album No Light to See (what was I waiting for?) and Jesse Thorson's growl and Alex Bammel's guitar blast past middle-aged fatalism and other pitfalls of the genre with an extra push from drummer Jack Gribble, who made the news earlier this year for getting arrested at Maple Grove ICE protest Anthemic and grounded, a good pairing. And the Hank Williams cover art is a nice touch.—Keith Harris Nothing wrong with some good ol' wallet-chain punk, even if it's hard to make me savor those old familiar flavors in 2026. But I finally caught up with the Slow Death's 2025 album No Light to See (what was I waiting for?) and Jesse Thorson's growl and Alex Bammel's guitar blast past middle-aged fatalism and other pitfalls of the genre with an extra push from drummer Jack Gribble, who made the news earlier this year for getting arrested at Maple Grove ICE protest Anthemic and grounded, a good pairing. And the Hank Williams cover art is a nice touch.

Craig Koehnen and Phil Kadidlo @ Crooners

Charanga Tropical @ Crooners

The Shabby Road Orchestra @ Dakota

Venus and the Stars, Solana, Rada K & the Cicadas @ Day Block Brewing

The Everly Covers @ Dock & Paddle

Machinery Hill @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Diplomacy @ Dubliner Pub

Piss With Style, T.O.D.D., the Dirty Pretty @ Dusty's

Masego @ Fillmore

Next Level K-Pop Rave @ Fine Line

Sclera, Nile Flows Red, Amarak, Sensing Agony @ Flying V



Dj Enl x Lakeoo @ Gidi

Alice Di Micele @ Ginkgo Coffee

State Fair: TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue @ Grandstand

Reventon: End of Summer Bash @ Green Room

City Country Fest IV @ Icehouse

Chris Hepola @ Jazz Central

USPOP @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Haylee Wood @ The Loft

State Fair: Revelation: A Retrospective of the Minneapolis Sound @ Luther Auto Bandshell

Verge @ Mainstreet Bar

Jaybee & the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Bragolin, Carrellee feat. shadingthesun, cryptID @ Mortimer’s

Creed @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

The Tolerables with Shadow Lake, Halfway Down, Maelstrom in the Harbor @ Pilllar Forum

State Fair: Clayton Ryan, GR3G, LASALLE, Mike Kota, Sophie Hiroko with Al Church and the Congregation @ Schilling Amphitheater

Tumblin’ Dice @ Schooner Tavern

Greek, Paco @ 7th St Entry

Bethany Larson and the Bee’s Knees, Izzy Cruz @ 331 Club

Snoop Dogg @ Treasure Island

Robert Lester Folsom, Oscar Lindsey @ Turf Club

Keep Flying @ Underground Music

Wade Haynes, Moon Lust, Michael Grey, and Sam Landman @ Uptown VFW

Ghost Channels, Michael Grey, lazenlow, and Yesac @ Uptown VFW

Gasolina Party @ Varsity Theater

Paul Hecht Trio @ Volstead's

Michael Gold @ Water Works

David Stoddard & Nigel Egg @ White Squirrel

Miners & Gardeners, Matt Angeles @ White Squirrel

Duocene: An Evening of Duos with Dirt Magnet, One Big Quilt, North Innsbruck, Falcon Arrow, Darkling Listen, and Trash Catties @ White Squirrel

Freak of the Week with DJ Devil Girl, Nola Rave @ Zhora Darling

Durry Cori Miller

Sunday, September 6

Sunday Swing Brunch @ Aster Cafe

State Fair: Rebel Queens @ The Bazaar

Harakat Hours @ Bazemnt Lounge

Brandon Wozniak Trio feat. Dave King and Bryan Nichols @ Berlin

Into It, Over It, JG Shadid, Grant Whiteout @ Birdhaus

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Communion Season 20:14 @ Cabooze

Million.Point.Million, Spring Breeding, Lorraine, Time Room @ Cloudland

Joel Shapira’s Maggie’s Maison with Krin McMille @ Crooners

Ryan Picone Quartet @ Crooners

We the People: Singing and Speaking Truth @ Crooners

Johnnie Brown @ Crooners

Tyreek McDole @ Dakota

PORKTOBERFEST with Alec Collins, Aly Meier, Greater Goods, Harbor, Timmy Magdal @ Day Block Brewing

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Twin Prop Jane @ Dubliner Pub

John Magnuson Trio @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Country Doctors @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Mustard Service with Pity Party (Girls Club), Manwolves, and Chicano Mosh @ Fine Line

Cedis Boyz X Vibes Maestro @ Gidi

State Fair: Amateur Talent Contest Finals @ Grandstand

Roseville Community Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Blueline @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

State Fair: Durry @ Luther Auto Bandshell

No Limits—The B Side, Tyte Phitt, Funktion Junction @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

State Fair: Maygen & the Birdwatcher @ Schilling Amphitheater

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Brass Messengers @ 331 Club

Corn Sweat @ 331 Club

Sports. @ Underground Music

The Obsessed, Hippie Death Cult, Impaler @ Uptown VFW

Wilkinson James & Barrel Flash @ White Squirrel

Hyer, Sammie Jean Cohen @ White Squirrel

Becca Murray & the Wildflowers, Brunch, Woolly Mack @ White Squirrel

Maygen and the Birdwatcher Photo provided

Monday, September 7

State Fair: Rebel Queens @ The Bazaar

Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze

A Night for Nina @ Dakota

The Great Irish Singalong @ Dubliner Pub

Open Mic @ Flying V Music

State Fair: CeCe Winans @ Grandstand

The Riff Rangers @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Dred I Dread @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

State Fair: Durry @ Luther Auto Bandshell

The Sound Buddies @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

State Fair: Maygen & the Birdwatcher @ Schilling Amphitheater

Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

David Robinson and the Dedicated Friends @ 331 Club

Soul Trouvere @ 331 Club

Nancy Olson, Joe Carey @ White Squirrel

Metal Mondays @ White Squirrel