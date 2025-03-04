Rage? Reset? You Can Do Both With Your Complete Concert Calendar: March 4-10

Lots to do and hear, as always, though I'm personally most excited for Pilllar's Rage & Reset, even if spellcheck makes it hard for me to mention them.

Tuesday, March 4

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

TYR with Aether Realm @ Amsterdam

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Rumba Evolution Book Launch/Soukouss Party @ Cedar Cultural Center

Bobby Commodore @ Dakota—A mainstay of Minneapolis music for decades, the great drummer celebrates his 72nd birthday and, not coincidentally, his retirement from music. A mainstay of Minneapolis music for decades, the great drummer celebrates his 72nd birthday and, not coincidentally, his retirement from music.

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Jack Brass Band @ Icehouse

Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Icehouse

Red Planet @ Metronome Brewery

The Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Grooves ft. DJ Jen-E @ Mortimer’s

Driftless Tango Series @ Padraigs

The Brass Messengers & Brasszilla @ Palmer’s—Nightmare scenario: It’s Fat Tuesday, and you’ve got zero idea where you’ll get sloshed NOLA-style, much less where you’ll hear the brassy tooting that screams Mardi Gras. Palmer’s has you covered. With wonderfully punctuated promo copy, the reliably excellent West Bank institution promises, “These **two brass bands** are going to **create such thunder**, warmth and love for all that attend.” The local bands in question, the Brass Messengers and Brasszilla, will be soundtracking a party that’ll include beads, king cake, and drink specials. As temps creep past 50, you’ll swear Cedar Avenue is Bourbon Street. Elsewhere in locally angled Mardi Gras offerings: The new New Orleans-themed restaurant Lagniappe, Nightmare scenario: It’s Fat Tuesday, and you’ve got zero idea where you’ll get sloshed NOLA-style, much less where you’ll hear the brassy tooting that screams Mardi Gras. Palmer’s has you covered. With wonderfully punctuated promo copy, the reliably excellent West Bank institution promises, “These **two brass bands** are going to **create such thunder**, warmth and love for all that attend.” The local bands in question, the Brass Messengers and Brasszilla, will be soundtracking a party that’ll include beads, king cake, and drink specials. As temps creep past 50, you’ll swear Cedar Avenue is Bourbon Street. Elsewhere in locally angled Mardi Gras offerings: The new New Orleans-themed restaurant Lagniappe, which Racket’s Em Cassel enjoyed , is throwing a big ol’ party on Lake Street.

Songbird Series @ Pilllar Forum

Mackenzy Mackay with Savanna Leigh @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

Industrial Strength Night @ Terminal Bar

March Conspiracy Series featuring Venus de Mars, Abby @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime: Jeff Ray @ 331 Club

Keith Harkin @ Uptown VFW

Dreamers’ Circus @ Walker Art Center

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

YUHH (Tuesday Residency) with Jake Schultz & Francis Johnson, Neighbor Dog @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, March 5

Shady Babies Open Mic @ Acadia

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Lazerbeak (EP Release), Paul Hecht and the Nunnery @ Berlin—While the Doomtree rap collective has been dormant this decade, its key beatmaker has kept busy with production work on high-profile (and high-quality) local releases like Lady Midnight’s 2023 album Pursuit & The Elusive. His new four-track EP, A Bridge Under The Alley, is an intimate display of range; the wordless vocals, saxophones, and chiming guitar decorating the tracks are too ear-tugging for anyone to mistake these soundscapes as ambient. Expect plenty of rhythmic interplay tonight, as Lazerbeak will be joined tonight by Zack Baltich on percussion. And if you haven’t made it over yet to Berlin, you really should—the tiny, elegant nook has been killing it with its bookings. While the Doomtree rap collective has been dormant this decade, its key beatmaker has kept busy with production work on high-profile (and high-quality) local releases like Lady Midnight’s 2023 album Pursuit & The Elusive. His new four-track EP, A Bridge Under The Alley, is an intimate display of range; the wordless vocals, saxophones, and chiming guitar decorating the tracks are too ear-tugging for anyone to mistake these soundscapes as ambient. Expect plenty of rhythmic interplay tonight, as Lazerbeak will be joined tonight by Zack Baltich on percussion. And if you haven’t made it over yet to Berlin, you really should—the tiny, elegant nook has been killing it with its bookings.

Twine @ Bunker’s

Enter the Void @ Can Can Wonderland

Ana Popovic @ Dakota

Jenny and the Bets @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Open Mic with Host Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Marijuana Death Squads @ Icehouse

Smiling Cowboys @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Karaoke Crime Scene @ Palmer’s

Ellen Jewell @ Parkway

Mind Out of Time @ Schooner Tavern

Bosso Poetry Company @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Kinda Fonda Wanda @ 331 Club

Twain & Esther Rose @ Turf Club

Sonic Sea Turtles, Fragged Out, Cavernous Maw @ Underground Music Venue

Catch Your Breath @ Varsity Theater

Jessie Street Duo @ Waterbury House

The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel

Hunny Bear (Residency) with Fuchsia, Emerson Island @ White Squirrel

Thursday, March 6

Winter Rayne @ Acadia

This Wild Life with Belmont and Young Culture @ Amsterdam

Russ Parrish & Zander @ Aster Cafe

Linz/Monaghan/Murray @ Berlin

Nona Invie (Album Release) @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Yesterday’s Numbers, High Tiny Hairs, Institutional Green @ Cloudland

La Vie en Rose: The Edith Piaf Songbook @ Crooners

Sue Scott’s Island of Discarded Women @ Crooners

North Mississippi Allstars & Bobby Rush @ Dakota

B n’ the Spice Cabinet with Hunny Bear and Emerson Island @ Day Block Brewing

House of Music Showcase, Feral Parents @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Open Mic Night @ 56 Brewing

Jack Kays with Remo Drive @ Fine Line

K.Flay with Vienna Vienna @ First Avenue

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Snapped Live Band Open Night @ Green Room

Salty Dog @ Hook and Ladder

Lighter Co. (Residency) with Asparagus, Anna Devine, Porch Knights @ Icehouse

Jackson Peters Trio @ Metronome Brewery

Dirty Lowdown Fools Blues Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Bootsy Ballins @ Palmer’s

Marcia Ball Band @ Parkway

Boots and Needles, Sparrow Catcher @ Schooner Tavern

"The Main Ingredient" ft. Muja, Juice Lord, Dom Mooney, Lewiee Blaze @ 7th St Entry

Disturbed @ Target Center

Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club

Bad Weather, Stone Ark, & Polivon @ Underground Music Venue

Ian @ Varsity Theater

Joe Nicola @ Waldmann Brewery

Lodge @ White Squirrel

Suburban Muscle with Linus, Battery Eyes @ White Squirrel

Whores with Facet and Align @ Zhora Darling

Friday, March 7

Spud and His Buds @ Acadia

Willis @ Amsterdam

Cassandra Johnson and Riley Skinner @ Aster Cafe

House Proud @ Beast Barbecue

Tobias Meinhart Quartet @ Berlin

Danny Sigelman @ Berlin

Alex Rossi @ Bunker’s

Cindy Lawson, the Unnamed, Muun Bato @ Cloudland

Arne Fogel with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Ginger Commodore @ Crooners

Erin Schwab Sings Bette Midler with Jay Fuchs @ Crooners

North Mississippi Allstars & Bobby Rush @ Dakota

Video Game Music Night @ Day Block Brewing

Katie and the Upswing @ Eagles 34

Emmy Woods & Laura Hugo @ 56 Brewing

Hazlett with Abby Powledge @ Fine Line

Morgan Wade @ First Avenue—Don’t let Wade’s album titles—Reckless, Psychopath, and, most recently, Obsessed—lead you to mistake her for some dumbass shit-kicker. Her songs reveal a woman possessed by an intense desire, the sort of gal who tells a lover she’s been longing for on the road, “I might crush your bones with the power I feel running through.” But while Obsessed is true to its title, the new album also has its share of wistful post-breakup reveries, and the borders of romantic and friendly love blur on several of these songs. I wouldn’t say Wade is softening up, though, not when she sings to a lover/pal, “There’s two types of people/We hate’em both.” She’s also a lot craftier than those album titles suggest, as any good country songwriter should be. She’s collaborated with pop A-lister Julia Michaels, and when Don’t let Wade’s album titles—Reckless, Psychopath, and, most recently, Obsessed—lead you to mistake her for some dumbass shit-kicker. Her songs reveal a woman possessed by an intense desire, the sort of gal who tells a lover she’s been longing for on the road, “I might crush your bones with the power I feel running through.” But while Obsessed is true to its title, the new album also has its share of wistful post-breakup reveries, and the borders of romantic and friendly love blur on several of these songs. I wouldn’t say Wade is softening up, though, not when she sings to a lover/pal, “There’s two types of people/We hate’em both.” She’s also a lot craftier than those album titles suggest, as any good country songwriter should be. She’s collaborated with pop A-lister Julia Michaels, and when I saw her at First Ave in 2023 , she covered Miley Cyrus and Tom Petty.

Lazarus @ Ginkgo Coffee

Trapt @ Granada

Afrobeats to the World @ Green Room

Doinks n’ Dubstep Minneapolis @ Hook and Ladder

DJ Lemony Starlight Vinyl Night @ Icehouse

Saxa X Fly @ The Loft

Ensiferum x Korpiklaani with Trollfest and NiNi @ The Lyric

Obadiah Gamble @ Metronome Brewery

GB Leighton Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Story Night (Album Release) with The Envies + Cowboy Thoughts + Chongo Murdertrout @ Mortimer’s

Søndergård Conducts Mahler Symphony No. 1 @ Orchestra Hall

Cantus & the Swingles @ Ordway

The Serfs @ Padraigs

M.A.Y., Sugarcoat, Jezebel Sweet, and BlurCurve (acoustic) @ Palmer’s

Gaelic Storm @ Pantages Theatre

Rage & Reset: Valeska Suratt, Baumgardner, Haze Gazer, Mommy Log Balls, Whenthedustsettles, New Confusion @ Pilllar Forum —A year ago, the thriving northeast Minneapolis skate shop/coffee shop/music space Pilllar Forum expanded into a vacant office area next door, setting the area aside as a new music venue. A three-day event called Rage & Reset christened that space; this year’s follow-up fest may rage even harder.

Ukrainian Village Band, Soul Trouvere @ Schooner Tavern

Glixen with she's green and Linus @ 7th St Entry

The Vintagers, Cerulean City @ Terminal Bar

The Owl-Eyes, Dave’s Manual, Murder Curious @ 331 Club

The Glenrustles with the Hobbled @ Turf Club—The great '90s Iron Range rockers celebrate the 30th anniversary of Brood. The great '90s Iron Range rockers celebrate the 30th anniversary of Brood.

Embers Rise, Abbadon's End, Sons of Bliss @ Underground Music Venue

Wilder Woods @ Uptown Theater

Kitty’s Rave @ Varsity Theater

Scott Walker with Katy Vernon @ White Squirrel

Citron Vision with Unfinished Products, Deer Skin @ White Squirrel

Join the Fight: Rock What You Got @ Woman’s Club

The Color Fred, Holdfast @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, March 8

MIC Northstar @ Acadia

Inflict, Evernorth, Chrome Coda, Den of Thieves, VIN, & Glad to be Dead @ Amsterdam

Greentop & Walker Rider @ Aster Cafe

Mary Petrich OpenHand Trio @ Berlin

ThoughtCast @ Berlin

James Taylor @ Berlin

Mary Brewster’s Sparkle @ Black Hart

Chase & Ovation @ Bunker’s

Showtime Saturday @ Cabooze

America Y Los Sentimientos & Curvy X @ Can Can Wonderland

Kris Delmhorst with Rose Cousins @ Cedar Cultural Center

Crush of Souls, Intercourse, Winkie, DJ Dedicated Enemy @ Cloudland

Jacy Smith @ Crooners

The Birthday Club with Dan Chouinard and Thomasina Petrus @ Crooners

Keri Noble (Album Release) @ Crooners

Dancing With the Celts @ Dakota

The Getupmonkeys, Flaming Doublewide @ Driftwood

Chris Acker, Jack Klatt, Clare Doyle @ Dusty’s

Kim Dracula & Hanabie @ Fillmore

Ashley Cooke with Greylan James @ Fine Line

Josh Meloy with Kenny Feidler @ First Avenue

Tommy Bentz @ Gambit Brewing

Late Nite Take Out @ Green Room

California Cover Cavalcade @ Hook and Ladder

Pop Wagner @ Icehouse

Seyi Oyinloye: The "ON3" Tour @ Icehouse

OG Nixin with Chibs @ The Loft

All City D&B @ Konkrete Jungle Minneapolis

The International Treasures @ Metronome Brewery

Morpheus Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

PV$$¥ CNTRL: A dance party by DJ Shannon Blowtorch & Sophia Eris ft Michael Grey @ Mortimer’s

Johnny Mathis @ Mystic Lake—Just including this here because, damn, Johnny Mathis is still touring? Just including this here because, damn, Johnny Mathis is still touring?

Søndergård Conducts Mahler Symphony No. 1 @ Orchestra Hall

Vinyl Night @ Padraigs

Jesus Son, Bunny Blood, and Garf @ Palmer’s

Rage & Reset: Early Eyes, Anita Velveeta, Fend, 12th House Sun, Dad Bod, Malamiko, Jenny Matrix, Thumper @ Pilllar Forum—I don’t mean to slight Friday night's great lineup, but night two of Rage & Reset Saturday offers a damn good answer to “What’s happening in Twin Cities rock right now?” I don’t mean to slight Friday night's great lineup, but night two of Rage & Reset Saturday offers a damn good answer to “What’s happening in Twin Cities rock right now?”

Hot Pastrami @ Schooner Tavern

DWLLRS with doan @ 7th St Entry

Porcupine, Loki’s Folly, Hot Press @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

Midwest Freaks 2 @ TRXX WRHS

The Brant Bjork Trio with Magic Castles and Van Glow Light Show @ Turf Club

Matt Nathanson @ Uptown Theater

Malamanya @ Uptown VFW

John Lees 3 with Waterline, Hidden Bastille @ White Squirrel

Scott Zosel @ White Squirrel

LOWBOY w. LASALLE, Tarias & The Sound, Vinny Franco & The Love Channel @ White Squirrel

Wanderer, Birth Order, Texture Freq, Baumgardner @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, March 9

SahBabii @ Amsterdam

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

BRAINGIVER & Trever Hagen @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Winter Jazz Fest @ Crooners

Howie Day @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Robinson Roundup @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Sam Graber Band @ Icehouse

Sunday Salsa Matinee with Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Mockturnal @ Metronome Brewery

Bach Society of Minnesota Presents Mozart Requiem @ Ordway

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s

Consolation Champ + Matt Herzog Band @ Parkway

Rage & Reset: The Penny Peaches, Emma Jeanne, Finick, Sylvia Dieken, Dawson Sabah Kimyon @ Pilllar Forum—For two nights you raged. Tonight you reset with these singer-songwriters. For two nights you raged. Tonight you reset with these singer-songwriters.

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Jeff Becker Band, Lexie Modica @ Terminal Bar

Emmy Woods & The Red Pine Ramblers @ 331 Club

Violet Press @ White Squirrel

Mammoth Moth @ White Squirrel

?ORI w. MAGICK FLAVOUR STATION, Toadstool, Rocking Rodents @ White Squirrel

Monday, March 10

House on Fire @ Berlin

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

McLaughlin/Monroe/Mayer @ Parkway

OpenMic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic Music @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club



Poor Lemuel @ 331 Club

Sunny Sweeney with Cam Pierce @ Turf Club

Helmet @ Varsity Theater—The alt-rockers will be playing Betty in full, and though I'm a Meantime guy myself, at least they're focused on the right era. The alt-rockers will be playing Betty in full, and though I'm a Meantime guy myself, at least they're focused on the right era.

Mumblin’ Drew’s Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel

The 8th Ward with Joan Of Profile, Demitrious Rallis @ White Squirrel