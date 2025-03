Rage? Reset? You Can Do Both With Your Complete Concert Calendar: March 4-10

Don’t let Wade’s album titles—Reckless, Psychopath, and, most recently, Obsessed—lead you to mistake her for some dumbass shit-kicker. Her songs reveal a woman possessed by an intense desire, the sort of gal who tells a lover she’s been longing for on the road, “I might crush your bones with the power I feel running through.” But while Obsessed is true to its title, the new album also has its share of wistful post-breakup reveries, and the borders of romantic and friendly love blur on several of these songs. I wouldn’t say Wade is softening up, though, not when she sings to a lover/pal, “There’s two types of people/We hate’em both.” She’s also a lot craftier than those album titles suggest, as any good country songwriter should be. She’s collaborated with pop A-lister Julia Michaels, and when I saw her at First Ave in 2023 , she covered Miley Cyrus and Tom Petty.