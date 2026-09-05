RacketCast, Ep. 60: How Labor Wins Feat. Workday Magazine Journalists Sarah Lazare & Amie Stager

Happy Labor Day!

To celebrate the only legit holiday, we invite labor journalists Sarah Lazare and Amie Stager of Workday Magazine on the pod to discuss their brand-new book, This Is How We Win: A Guide to Building Working-Class Uprisings. How, exactly, do we win? You'll have to listen to their expert diagnosis of the current state of organized labor to find out.

And before any of that, Em, Keith, and Jay engage in a perfectly fine round of What I Learned in Racket. Here's what they learned...

Subscribe to RacketCast wherever you get your podcasts—Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, etc. • Wanna advertise on RacketCast? Email us at advertise@racketmn.com. • Have a food/drink, event, or show recommendation? How about a civic hot take? General or specific question? Call 619-RACKTIP (619-722-5847) with your first name + city + 3-min.-maximum voicemail, and we might play it on a future episode. • Special thanks to local band Van Stee for supplying our podcast music!