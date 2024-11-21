Skip to Content
RacketCast, Ep. 6: Inside the ‘Broadcast Wars’ feat. Cathy Wurzer

The Twin Cities media vet discusses TPT's new documentary about retro TV news.

11:51 AM CST on November 21, 2024

TPT

A special bonus episode of our biweekly RacketCast? Believe it!

When Minnesota Public Radio's Cathy Wurzer reached out about the new TPT documentary she's co-executive producing, Broadcast Wars, we figured: hey, nice opportunity to run a Q&A about the doc, which explores the pioneering and often cutthroat world of Twin Cities TV news from the 1950s through the '80s. Hell, we could even plug the premiere event, which is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Riverview Theater in Minneapolis (details here).

But then we got to thinking: The podcast gear is right over there, waiting and ready, would it be nuts to... put a celebrated local radio professional on our humble pod?

So that's exactly what we did. Enjoy our chat with Cathy, and check back tomorrow for your regularly scheduled RacketCast episode.

Special thanks to local band Van Stee for supplying our podcast music!

Jay Boller@jaymboller
Co-owner/editor of Racket.

