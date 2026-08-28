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RacketCast, Ep. 59: Emergency 2026 MN State Fair New Food/Drink Roundtable!

Is it the Year of the Sausage, the Year of Skin, the Year of Bao, or something else entirely? We discuss.

4:12 PM CDT on August 28, 2026

Jay Boller

No time for extensive show notes—this is an emergency! Listen to all four Racket owner/editors gab for an hour-plus about all the Minnesota State Fair official new foods we gobbled Thursday.

Subscribe to RacketCast wherever you get your podcasts—Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, etc. • Wanna advertise on RacketCast? Email us at advertise@racketmn.com. • Have a food/drink, event, or show recommendation? How about a civic hot take? General or specific question? Call 619-RACKTIP (619-722-5847) with your first name + city + 3-min.-maximum voicemail, and we might play it on a future episode. • Special thanks to local band Van Stee for supplying our podcast music!

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