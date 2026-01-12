Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Want this space for your brand? Hit us up!

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Podcast

RacketCast, Ep. 42: What’s Going on in MN? Feat. ‘Never Post’

Enjoy this bonus crossover episode that originally appeared via 'Never Post.'

12:58 PM CST on January 12, 2026

The scene in Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis over the weekend.

|Em Cassel

You've heard Racket's Em Cassel co-hosting RacketCast, certainly. But have you ever heard her guesting on another podcast entirely?

That's the not-so-rare opportunity presented to you here, where you'll find a recent episode of Never Post that features Em and NP's Hans Buetow outlining the multitudinal crises (fraud, ICE, killing, general chaos incited by the fascist MAGA movement) gripping our great state.

Be sure to follow Never Post—a worker-owned, listener-funded, locally connected podcast "about what's happening with, to, and on the internet"—right here.

Subscribe to RacketCast wherever you get your podcasts—Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, etc. • Wanna advertise on RacketCast? Email us at advertise@racketmn.com. • Have a food/drink, event, or show recommendation? How about a civic hot take? General or specific question? Call 619-RACKTIP (619-722-5847) with your first name + city + 3-min.-maximum voicemail, and we might play it on a future episode. • Special thanks to local band Van Stee for supplying our podcast music!

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Food & Drink

With the Twin Cities Under Siege, Restaurants Become Hubs of Solidarity

Restaurants, bars, and coffee shops are collecting donations, handing out whistles, and acting as gathering sites for volunteers and observers.

January 14, 2026
News

The Clown Car Needs More Clowns: ICE Desperate For New Recruits

Plus a ride along with the resistance, how racist groups of the past inform MN today, and Jonathan Ross claimed to be a botanist in today's Flyover news roundup.

January 13, 2026
Want this space for your brand? Hit us up!

Your Brand 🤝 Racket's Audience

"When we heard that some of the area's best A&E writers were kicking off Racket, we knew we wanted in! As one of the first advertisers, The Walker is proud to support the talented, dedicated Racket staff."—Rachel Joyce of the Walker Art Center

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Music

You May Not Be in the Mood, But Here’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: Jan. 13-19

Pretty much all the music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

January 13, 2026
News

MN ICE Watch Jan. 12-16: Daily Updates on Trump’s Invading Troops

Your one-stop shop for real-time ICE watching.

January 13, 2026
News

ICE in the Twin Cities: New Day, Same Occupying Fascist Army

Plus... well, that's all we're discussing in today's Flyover news roundup.

January 12, 2026
Events

Art Shanties, Art Sleds, World Snow Celebration: This Week’s Best Events

Plus curling classes, a Pride party, a book fair, and a tribute to the great Dolly Parton.

January 12, 2026
See all posts