RacketCast, Ep. 14: Poised to Pop Jukebox + Exploring Narrative Podcasting

We've got a double-header for ya, folks.

In the leadoff spot: Keith and Jay discuss Poised to Pop, Racket's annual predictions for the year's most exciting new local music acts. (It is very different from Picked to Click, thank you very much!) Hear Keith's scouting reports, then dive into some of the best rock, jazz, techno, and rap sounds currently coming from the Twin Cities music scene.

On deck: Em and Jay chat with Chris Stedman, who's launching a new podcast studio called Good Judy Productions, and Celisia Stanton, whose Truer Crime podcast is about to enter its second season. (Back in 2022, we chatted with Stedman about his podcast Unread in this guide to locally made podcasts you should be listening to.) Among the topics addressed: the challenges and rewards of pursuing ambitious, narrative-driven podcasts; the state of the local podcasting scene; and the philosophical approach of "podcasting from below."

Play... ball? Play... podcast? Whatever, you get the idea.

And here's our P2P playlist if you're scorekeeping at home.

“Love Bomb” by Crush Scene

“Bugz Bunny” by EssJay TheAfrocentricRatchet

“Attaboy” by In Leiu

“Smoke of the Midnight Lamp” by Kavyesh Kaviraj

“Power Cord” by Lonefront

“Pink Puma” by Products Band

“I Feel Perfect” by Rosie

“Oil Light” by Yonder

