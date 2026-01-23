Racket Is Observing the ICE Out! Protest Today: No Work, No School, No Spending… No Paywall!

It's ICE Out of Minnesota: Day of Truth & Freedom.

Today we salute all the workers pulling the only lever that strikes fear into the black heart of capital, and we applaud the hundreds of Minnesota businesses closing in solidarity with our neighbors who are being terrorized by ICE. Go march.

As such, Racket won't be publishing a lick of work today. But we will be lifting our paywall entirely—enjoy, freeloaders! And if you really enjoy, please pull the trigger on a membership... just wait until tomorrow.

Our recent ICE coverage is all over the homepage; below you'll find links to loads of greatest hits to explore throughout the archives.