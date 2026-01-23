Skip to Content
Media

Racket Is Observing the ICE Out! Protest Today: No Work, No School, No Spending… No Paywall!

You won't find any new stories here as we join hundreds of other Minnesota businesses in Friday's general-strike-ish act of solidarity with our besieged immigrant communities. But! Today only, you can read our vast archives free of paywall interference.

10:53 PM CST on January 22, 2026

Facebook: Build a Fighting NALC

It's ICE Out of Minnesota: Day of Truth & Freedom.

Today we salute all the workers pulling the only lever that strikes fear into the black heart of capital, and we applaud the hundreds of Minnesota businesses closing in solidarity with our neighbors who are being terrorized by ICE. Go march.

As such, Racket won't be publishing a lick of work today. But we will be lifting our paywall entirely—enjoy, freeloaders! And if you really enjoy, please pull the trigger on a membership... just wait until tomorrow.

Our recent ICE coverage is all over the homepage; below you'll find links to loads of greatest hits to explore throughout the archives.

Read More:

