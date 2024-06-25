Pride and Whole Lot More in Your Complete Concert Calendar: June 25-July 1

Lotta great shows this weekend! Plenty of Pride events, of course—check this week's Event Horizon for a wider selection. But also some truly stacked local bills. Summer's here!
Tuesday, June 25
Duck Bomb @ Bryant Square Park
International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers
St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Toredoria, Despondent, Andrew Jansen, Riddle M @ Eagles 34
Small Animal Hospital, Fighting Spirit, and Lovescare @ Father Hennepin Park
Mystery Skulls with Snowblood and Thorne @ Fine Line
Tricksy (June Residency) Disney Night @ Green Room
Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central
Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Taj Farrant with Jazel Farrant and Nathan Bryce & Loaded Dice @ Parkway
Creeping Charlie @ Peavey Plaza
Hayes Noble, Unstable Shapes, Only Time, Daisycutter @ Pilllar Forum
Artist Showcase hosted by Open Mic MPLS @ Sociable Cider Werks
Barely Trev (Album Release) with Chase Elliott, rosie, and Izek Rose @ 7th St Entry
Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar
Worker’s Playtime: John Louis @ 331 Club
June Conspiracy Series featuring Paul Lawrence, Emmy Woods & The Red Pine Ramblers @ 331 Club
Connie Evingson, Joan Griffith, & Mary Louise Knutson @ The Woman's Club of Minneapolis
Wednesday, June 26
Neon Dark (EP Release) @ Can Can Wonderland
The Hi Jivers, the 241s @ Cloudland
The Gospel According to Elvis @ Crooners
Steve Kenny Quartet & Le Percheron @ Crooners
Django Festival Allstars @ Dakota
Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34
Paddy and the Buttons @ Eagles 34
Jessica Vines with Fredrick, the First, and Hiahli @ Green Room
Supersuckers with the Rumours, DNF, DJ Lori Barbero, DJ Truckstache @ Hook and Ladder
Bluedog @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Nolen Sellwood @ Landmark Center
Cole Diamond @ Marjorie McNeely Conservatory
Maurice Jacox and the We Still R Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
The Matt Arthur Contraption @ Palmer's
Ghosting Merit, Admiral Fox, Dilly Dally Alley @ Pilllar Forum
PACKS with creeping charlie @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Mumblin' Drew and Todd Albright @ 331 Club
Glitterfox with Wild Lyre @ Turf Club
Sarah Morris and the Sometimes Guys @ White Squirrel
Nights With Tim @ White Squirrel
Thursday, June 27
Heavy for the Hawk @ Bryant Square Park
Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Cheap Bouquet, Zaq Baker, Virginia's Basement, Mary Jam @ Cloudland
Omar Abdulkarim Quartet @ Crooners
David Martin's ReLit Digital @ Crooners
Live From Laurel Canyon @ Dakota
Sammie Jean Cohen, Gardenstreet, Eldest Daughter @ Day Block Brewing
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Brent Cobb with Martin McDaniel @ Fine Line
Candlelight: Best of Hip-Hop on Strings @ Granada
Pride Party at The Hook with Venus DeMars & ATPH, Big Salt, Spit Takes, & Transcendence Cabaret @ Hook and Ladder
The Scarlet Goodbye with the Cole Allen Band @ Mears Park
Jasper String Quartet and Bill Eddins @ Metronome Brewery
Pavel Jany & Global Jazz Trio @ Minnehaha Falls
Mary Elias's Young Relics, the Smiling Cowboys @ Minnesota Music Cafe
The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's
Scott Allen & the List, the Alleged Blues Band @ Schooner Tavern
Kaleta & Super Yamba Band with Kelvino and DJ Goldyrocks (of Black Market Brass) @ 7th St Entry
Minneapolis Songwriter Rounds: Mike Lee, Brady James, Jared McCloud, Monica Synstelien, Rita Kovtun (Ritka) @ 331 Club
Pallbearer with REZN and The Keening @ Turf Club
Alec Shaw @ Underground Music Venue
Moustache Jim Presents: Theology (FERAL DANCE) + Sunshine Emblem + Chandler @ Uptown VFW
Skilla Baby & Rob49 @ Varsity Theater
The Snozberries with The Haws @ White Squirrel
Friday, June 28
EMO NIGHT featuring Quarter Life Crisis with Joey Bonner @ Amsterdam
Bryson Tiller with DJ Nitrane & Slum Tiller @ Armory
Housewerk: Yasmeenah & Neil Fox @ Beast Barbecue
Josh Granowski/Dean Granros @ Berlin
Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunkers
Sounds of Summer Variety Show @ Cedar Cultural Center
Leek Though, Mayyadda, N3rD4King @ Caydence Records & Coffee
WPK Trio Plays McBride, Mehldau, and Yellowjackets @ Crooners
Best of Billie and Me Too with Thomasina Petrus @ Crooners
Eat a Feat: The Music of the Allman Brothers and Little Feat @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Colleen Raye with Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper @ Dakota
Verdin Brothers, Aune Mire, Big Blue Moon @ Eagles 34
Miss Shannon's 4th Friday Sock Hop Featuring the Tinglers @ Eagles 34
The Living Tombstone with Qbomb @ Fine Line
Sugar Factory, Anna Devine, Heartfelt @ 50th & France
The Klituation Pride Party @ First Avenue
Stone Ark, In Solid Air, Self Titled @ The Garage
The Smallweeds @ Ginkgo Coffee
- Trash Date (Album Release) with Pictoria Vark, Fend @ Green Room—There's a lot of excitement about Trash Date's debut album, I Tried to Save the World..., and there should be. Guitars are moody and strummy, with enough distortion to match the lyrics' prickly emotions, and all three members take lead vocals on their respective songs. Pictoria Vark (who I believe is based in Chicago these days—every story I read about her places her somewhere different) muses over romantic and other difficulties with quiet intelligence on her most recent album, The Parts I Dread. And Fend, who I wrote about here, are reluctant to call themselves "emo," so how about calling their music earnest, sometimes exasperated, and, well emotional rock with tunes a-plenty? Helluva lineup!
Walker Brothers Band @ Herbie's on the Park
Steeling Dan @ Hook and Ladder
Tommy Boynton and Ted Godbout @ Jazz Central
MN Sinfonia @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
TC Jazz Workshop Student Showcase @ Metronome Brewing
Land O' Dixie Rented Mules Band @ Minnehaha Falls
Surface @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Banda el Recodo y la Adictiva @ Myth Live
Shredding Flannel @ Padraigs Brewing
- Some Kinda Fun Summer Party @ Palmer's—If you don't know, Some Kinda Fun is a local music-centered podcast, and tonight they're bringing some of their past guests to the stage: Whiskey Rock ‘n’ Roll Club, the Goo Goo Mucks, Cindy Lawson, the Silverteens, and the Silent Treatment. A fun and very Palmer's-y lineup, hosted by SKF co-host "Front Row Paul" Engebretson.
Ihavenoloveformenlikeyou, Jenny matrix, adomania, burrow @ Pilllar Forum
Jiggs Lee Invasion @ Schooner Tavern
PRØGRAMM [Vol. 1 Ep. 9] 1-Year Anniversary @ 612_Underground
Ghengar, HE$H, Phiso @ Skyway Theatre
Pretty Pretty Please, The Aftergreens, and Yuhhh @ Terminal Bar
McKain Lakey, Lake Davi @ 331 Club
The Koffin Kats with Cheap Bouquet and Time Room @ Turf Club
The Losing Hope (EP Release) @ Underground Music Venue
Milkshake 2000s Dance Party @ Uptown VFW
The Dandy Warhols @ Varsity Theater
Erin Schwab: The Divine Miss E @ The Woman's Club of Minneapolis
Menstrual Tramps, Virgin Whores, Bad Idea @ White Rock Lounge
Midwest Death Fest @ White Rock Lounge
The Collaboratory 4th Fridays @ White Squirrel
- Wish Wash (Album Release), Loser Magnet (EP Release), Curve, Trash Catties @ Zhora Darling—What a local rock lineup. Headliners Wish Wash are releasing their first album tonight, and the lead single, "Chowderhead," is a riffy promise of good things to come. Loser Magnet has a new EP out, but unfortunately this will be their last show. I wrote about them here, which makes me wonder: Has the Poised to Pop curse begun? I've only given Curve's self-titled a casual listen, but it's grungy and catchy enough to make me want to pay closer attention. And the reliable "garbage pop" duo Trash Catties round out the bill.
Saturday, June 29
Jason Achilles & Immortal Girlfriend with Blow the FM Radio and Close to Toast @ Amsterdam
St. Anthony Mann with Hazelcreak @ Aster Cafe
Bailo, Ookay, Trickstar @ Bar Fly
Pat Keen/Patrick Horigan @ Berlin
Grain Trio (Kevin Gastonguay/JT Bates/Zacc Harris) @ Berlin
Dan Ristrom & the Big Throwdown @ Bunkers
Obi @ Caydence Records & Coffee
Partial Traces, Fresh, Night Dangers, the Briefly Famous @ Cloudland
Pride and Joy Starring Doug Anderson & Lori Dokken @ Crooners
Kenni Holmen Up Front @ Crooners
Eat a Feat: The Music of the Allman Brothers and Little Feat @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Colleen Raye and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Loon Booster, Mariana Rose, Oceanographer @ Dusty's
GAG: Eagle Mpls Pride @ Eagle MPLS
din-din (Vinyl Release) with Products Band, Disappear Forever, and Lifestyle Shakes @ Eagles 34
Nemesissy, Melifara, Chris & Derek of the Stabotuers @ Eagles 34
GRRRL SCOUT Stoplight Party @ Fillmore
- Ms. Boogie and Blu Bone with Jaynsane, Destiny Spike, and Jada-Amina @ Fine Line—Like so many contemporary Black musicians, in Minnesota and elsewhere, Blu Bone operates at the unclassifiable nexus of hip-hop, R&B, and dance music. (If you’re unfamiliar with him, start with his remarkable single “Wicked Womb.”) And the oft-body-painted artist’s now-annual event, which started at Public Functionary two years ago, is just as beyond category. “In the Black Mississippian lexicon,” the artist explained to Carbon Sound, “high cotton means the highest quality and the highest pleasure,” and that means seeking out quality and pleasure in music, performance art, and fashion. This year Blu’s bringing in Brooklyn rapper Ms. Boogie to round out a lineup that features Jaynsane, Destiny Spike, Jada-Amina, and the hi concept behind Hi Cotton is “expressions of indigeneity.” For a hint at what that might mean, there are examples of what they were looking for here.
Flip Phone Pride XXL ft. Morphine Love Dion and Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige @ First Avenue
Little Feat with Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel @ Fitzgerald Theater
Part Time Ex's @ Gambit Brewing
The Tolerables, Death of the Heron, Peech, Good Trouble @ The Garage
Amplitude ft. Enigma Dubz, Pushloop, Apparation, Eylxr @ Granada
Jackson Peters and Nate Baker @ Herbie's on the Park
Hamell on Trial with Ruth Theodore @ Hook and Ladder
Michael Gold Quartet @ Jazz Central
Bensley, Justin Hawkes, Kumarion @ The Loft
Minneapolis Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Jasper String Quartet with the Havana Quartet @ Metronome Brewing
Will Aldrich Quintet @ Metronome Brewing
Funktion Junction @ Minnesota Music Cafe
DJ Jeannie Retelle @ Modist Brewing
Ben Platt with Brandy Clark @ Orpheum Theatre
Honeymoon Madness @ Padraigs Brewing
Future Islands with Ed Schrader’s Music Beat @ Palace Theatre
- A Queer Ritual: Palmer's Pride Party @ Palmer's—Metal, hardcore, prog, electronic—all kinds of music is getting mashed together for this nightlong indoor/outdoor party. Nine bands in all for just $10 in advance!
Infuriate, Oath, Disembodied Humanity, Anarky, Jenkem, Ice Everlasting @ Pilllar Forum
ENIGMA, KANYON, JAKKO, XMINUS1, WORMLIGHT @ Red Sea
Lena & the Lovekills @ Schooner Tavern
Killed By Kiwis (EP Release) with OISTER BOY, Mystery Meat and NATL PARK SRVC @ 7th St Entry
- Sound Garden @ Silverwood Park—This ain’t no “Black Hole Sun” kinda party. Billed as "a concert you can move through," the Sound Garden first sprouted up six years ago in St. Anthony’s Silverwood Park. More than 50 speakers are installed around the island, each playing an individual part of a single piece of music by composer JG Everest. (The selection is from his four-part work Water Suite: Four Seasonal Sound Gardens.) There will also be dancers and poetry and visual art and other miscellaneous sorts of merriment, and the park itself, located on Silver Lake, is reason enough to swing by on a nice day.
- Adrianne Lenker @ State Theatre—The folk-rock songwriting powers of Lenker, who is low-key one of us, need to be studied in some sort of laboratory. As her killer band Big Thief churns out albums at a prolific pace, the frontwoman maintains a blistering solo career—four Lenker albums since 2018, including last year’s Bright Future, in addition to three BT LPs during that span. Incredible stuff. I won’t razzle/dazzle you with hifalutin rock critic verbiage on her staggeringly emotional, impressionistic lyricism, which draws heavily on the natural world, channeling through her almost mythical-sounding voice, though I certainly could. (You have to believe me!) Instead, just watch this intimate performance from inside a castle and attend the damn State Theatre shows.—Jay Boller
Valors, The Sex Rays, Lighter Co. @ Terminal Bar
Petty Treason’s Big Queer Burlesque Bonanza @ Turf Club
Bakermiller Pink Band, d’Lakes, Jonger @ 331 Club
Little Fevers, Val Son, Goatroper @ 331 Club
Not Your Baby with The Thirst Giants, Chris Cashin @ White Squirrel
Mik Cool with Electric Church, Serpents of Serenity @ White Squirrel
Saturdays are Instrumental with Big Trouble @ White Squirrel
LGBTQ+ Pride Dance feat. DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ The Woman's Club of Minneapolis
James Eugene Russell, Anchorhead @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, June 30
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Dosh & Friends with Goulden Balls (Mark Erickson and Jeff Ham) @ Berlin
Dan Ristrom & the Big Throwdown @ Bunkers
Pride Disco Block Party with Daddy Issues @ The Butcher's Tale
Squirm, Sunsets Over Flowers, The Chalk Boys, Glencircle @ Caydence Records & Coffee
Minnesota Boychoir Concert @ Crooners
Larry McDonough Performs “Conversations with Bill Evans” @ Crooners
Adi Yeshaya Jazz Orchestra Featuring Jennifer Grimm @ Crooners
Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Roz Prickel, Misery Love Company, Loose Rooster @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
The Church and The Afghan Whigs with Ed Harcourt @ First Avenue
Vinny Franco and the Love Channel, Marvelous, Taylor Seaberg @ Green Room
Minneapolis Brass Ensemble @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Minneapolis Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Flowtus and Oceanographer @ Metronome
Musique Mania III: Battle of the Bands: Minnesota Music Cafe
The Knotties with Covergirl Hot 100 + Skii Club @ Mortimer's
Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's
Casino Night: Appolis and Maddman (Album Release) with Twin City Tone, Tae Supreme, Shorty 4 and more! @ 7th St Entry
Suldaan Seeraar + Kiin Jamac @ Skyway Theatre
- Adrianne Lenker @ State Theatre—See Saturday's listings.
Becky Kapell and The Fat 6 @ 331 Club
Molly Brandt, Katy Tessman and the Turnbuckles, Emily Haavik, and The International Treasures @ Turf Club
Witness with Ungratedful Little String Band, Whispered the Rabbit @ White Squirrel
Monday, July 1
Casey O'Brien with Ted Godbout + Pete Hennig @ Berlin
T. Mychael Rambo Presents: Summer Breeze @ Dakota
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Mike Kota (July Residency) with Lana Leone & Walker River @ Green Room
David Feily presents Mike Salow Fusion Trio & Room 3 Jazz @ Icehouse
Lost Marbles @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Sit-In Performance Series @ Metronome
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
Cindy Lawson and Linnea's Garden @ Palmer's
Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's
Open Mic Night @ Sociable Cider Werks
Khasm, Orson Welles, Nekrotisk, Dread, Kalot @ White Rock Lounge
Open Mic Fiasco with Lori Dokken and Dane Stauffer @ The Woman's Club of Minneapolis