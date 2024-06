Pride and Whole Lot More in Your Complete Concert Calendar: June 25-July 1

Like so many contemporary Black musicians, in Minnesota and elsewhere, Blu Bone operates at the unclassifiable nexus of hip-hop, R&B, and dance music. (If you’re unfamiliar with him, start with his remarkable single “Wicked Womb.”) And the oft-body-painted artist’s now-annual event, which started at Public Functionary two years ago, is just as beyond category. “In the Black Mississippian lexicon,” the artist explained to Carbon Sound , “high cotton means the highest quality and the highest pleasure,” and that means seeking out quality and pleasure in music, performance art, and fashion. This year Blu’s bringing in Brooklyn rapper Ms. Boogie to round out a lineup that features Jaynsane, Destiny Spike, Jada-Amina, and the hi concept behind Hi Cotton is “expressions of indigeneity.” For a hint at what that might mean, there are examples of what they were looking for here