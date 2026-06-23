Pride and Much More (But Mostly Pride) in Your Complete Concert Calendar: June 23-29

Pride is here, and you know what that means—lots of great dance parties. You'll find them listed below.
Tuesday, June 23
Local Band Showcase @ Amsterdam
Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon
Meatraffle Ska @ Bryant Square Park
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s
North Suburban Chorus @ Dock & Paddle
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Miss Shannon’s Camaraderie @ Eagles 34
Argyle Street Trio @ Father Hennepin Park
Connor Price & Nic D @ Fillmore
New Band Night: Maddie Thies, Cave Canary, Spencer LaMott, Main Street Free Fall @ Green Room
Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central
Dark Light Oblivion @ Loring Park
Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Dave Matthews Band @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Aaron James, Bury Em Deep, Gelding @ Pilllar Forum
The Melismatics and Che Arthur with Two Harbors @ 7th St Entry
Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks
June Conspiracy Series feat. Sawtooth Witch, Los Pinches Gueys @ 331 Club
Worker’s Playtime with Charlie Parr @ 331 Club
Aeris & the Piggies (Residency) @ White Squirrel
Old Town Tuesday Night Jam @ Whitey’s
The Convalescence, Squidhammer @ Zhora Darling
Wednesday, June 24
Lady Bunny Butchers Broadway @ Amsterdam
Lasse Corson and His Friends From Kansas City @ Berlin
The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin
Amir ElSaffar and Lorenzo Bianchi Hoesch present Inner Spaces with Robert Lehmann & Tody Ramaswamy @ Cedar Cultural Center
Jellyjacket @ Como Park Conservatory
Dual Funkshun with Mark Bloom and Dan Neale @ Crooners
Backyard BBQ Playlist, Vol. I: The Sound of Philadelphia @ Crooners
Valley Winds Community Concert Band @ Dock & Paddle
Outcats, Mrs. Mine @ Driftwood Char Bar
Miss Shannon Presents Bad Companions @ Eagles 34
Jessica Baio, Britton @ Fine Line
- Kim Gordon, the Fiery Furnaces @ First Avenue—Always the most Pop (note the upper case) half of Sonic Youth’s core couple, Gordon teamed up in 2019 with producer Justin Raisen for No Home Record, on which she recited scraps of often prosaic poetry over avant-trap beats in that seductively blasé come-off-it come-on of hers. Suddenly she was the most artistically relevant that she’d been since the first George Bush was president. In March, Gordon released her third album with her younger collaborator, Play Me, and it won’t quell anyone’s suspicions that she’s coasting a little now, but at its funniest (and maybe not coincidentally) silliest—the heavy breathing on “Dirty Tech” query “Are you my white collar service worker?” for instance—Gordon’s aging new tricks still sparkle. Does it work live? I happen to think so. With the Fiery Furnaces, who I’m glad to see back in the mix.—Keith Harris
- Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind & Fire @ Grand Casino Arena—Apparently Richie closes his set with "We Are the World" these days. The entire song? Who sings Cyndi's part? As for EWF, they're soldiering on after the death of bandleader Maurice White. Questlove's new doc on the group was fine, but it really should have mentioned Demi Adejuyigbe's annual "September" videos.
Makeout Reef, Starcharm @ Icehouse
The Reckoning Trio @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Pat Donahue and Friends @ Midway Saloon
Roz Prickel @ Minnehaha Bandstand
Cowboy Rogue @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Coco Joey & Anita Velveeta, Huhroon, Onsite @ Pilllar Forum
Twin Cities Latin Band @ Rice Park
BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern
Dan Tanz & the Wildfire @ 331 Club
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with the Beavers @ 331 Club
Family Dinner, Doug & Sarah @ White Squirrel
Guest Rooms, Polite Dept, Physics @ White Squirrel
Thursday, June 25
Legends of the Rainbow Realm: A Pride Nerdlesque Revue @ Amsterdam
The Hanson Family Band @ Animales
Honeymoon Madness with Max Rewitzer @ Aster Cafe
- Majmin, Shehrzad @ Berlin—Guitarist Zak Khan (profiled here for his solo project, Young Dervish) has a new group in the works, Majmin. It features Robert Lehmann on keys, Trevor Peterson on bass, Toby Ramaswamy on drums, and Suwal Singh on tabla.
Spaghetti Monetti @ Bryant Square Park
Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker’s
Alysha Brilla @ Cedar Cultural Center
Charmin + Arne + Gershwin @ Crooners
PRIDE 2026: Erin Schwab Sings Bette @ Crooners
L.A. Buckner and BiG HOMiE (Single Release) @ Dakota
Robbinsdale City Band @ Dock & Paddle
- Impulse: Celebrating the Music of Sonny Rollins @ Dual Citizen—Was Newk the last jazz titan to fall? To celebrate the passing and legacy of the mightiest and most elemental of the jazz saxophonists, Pete Whitman and Chris Rochester supply the tenor madness, along with Omar Abdulkarim on trumpet, Kavyesh Kaviraj on keyboard, and the rhythm section of Ryan Freitas and Kevin Washington.
House of Music Band Camp, Homeward Quintet @ Driftwood Char Bar
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Myki Meeks and Nini Coco @ Fine Line
Caikin's "Have Your Caik and Eat it too" 33rd Bday and Pride Kick Off! w/ HAWX @ Hook and Ladder
The Strolling Clones @ Hopkins Downtown Park
Obi Original @ Landmark Center
Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar
Flamin’ Oh’s, Chutes @ Mears Park
Zoe Says Go @ Minnehaha Bandstand
Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe
The Great Midwest Rib Fest: Old Crow Medicine Show @ Mystic Lake Casino
The Guess Who @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Disappearing Wings, Anothernight, Alone-A @ Pilllar Forum
- Blue Ox Music Festival @ Pines Music Park—It’s fest season, and it’s road-trip season, so why not combine both by trekking out to (not-especially-distant) Eau Claire for three days of “bluegrass, folk, and Americana”—you know, rootsy shit? Highlights include Texas troubadour Charley Crockett, the gloriously free-spirited Valerie June, a solo set from Nigerian guitarist Mdou Moctar, and indie woolgatherer Kurt Vile, who’ll swing through St. Paul on Sunday with a show at the Palace (see below). There are plenty of terrific local acts as well, including Molly Brandt, Maygen & the Birdwatcher, and Pert Near Sandstone.—Keith Harris
Scott Allen & the List, the Jorgensens Trio @ Schooner Tavern
Social Animals, Lew Apollo @ 7th St Entry
Doyle Turner with Wren + Wylde @ 318 Cafe
Stephanie Was & TheSecret IZZ, Rich Mattson and the Northstars @ 331 Club
Manitou Studios Presents: Pride Night @ Underground Music
Voila! A Drag Cabaret @ Volstead’s
James Whatton Band, Burk and Bella @ White Squirrel
Wisper, Nu Nova, Magick Flavour Station, Nvrevr @ Zhora Darling
Friday, June 26
Flow Poetry, Big Wiz & Tek @ Acadia
Breakaway Music Festival @ Allianz Field
K-MIDAS (EP Release), Twin Citizen, Sunsets Over Flowers @ Amsterdam
The Neighborhood Quartet @ Aster Cafe
Henry Scamurra’s Pathways Trio @ Berlin
Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunker’s
Chinese American Bear, the Controversial New ‘Skinny Pill’ @ Cloudland
Dylan Hicks and Zacc Harris @ Crooners
Closer to Indigo: A Tribute to the Indigo Girls @ Crooners
A Tribute to Jeff Beck & Jimi Hendrix with Self-Titled @ Crooners
Dream Addict, the Paramedics @ Driftwood Char Bar
Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub
Irish Diplomacy @ Dubliner Pub
Miss Shannon Friday Sock Hop with Honky-Tonk Jump @ Eagles 34
Dilly Dally Alley, the Beta Version @ 50th & France
Dancing On My Own⏤Queer Pop Icons Night @ Fine Line
The Klituation Pride Party @ First Avenue
Steven J. Schmidt @ Ginkgo Coffee
VerzusMN R. Kelly VS Usher Icon Concert Series @ Granada
Strapped: An Exclusively Sapphic Pride Party @ Hook and Ladder
Silk Lounge: Concrete Cowboys @ Icehouse
B & the Sting @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Brainwrack, Humansion @ The Loft
The Will Aldrich Quartet @ Metronome Brewery
Midway Meltdown @ Midway Saloon
Tommy Miles @ Minnehaha Bandstand
Maxx Band’s Soul Experience @ Minnesota Music Cafe
The Great Midwest Rib Fest: Gabby Barrett @ Mystic Lake
The Secret Sisters with Liz Longley @ Parkway Theater
Mel Bryant & the Mercy Makers, June Henry @ Pilllar Forum
- Blue Ox Music Festival @ Pines Music Park—see Thursday’s music listings.
Hot Pastrami!, Alleged Blues Band @ Schooner Tavern
Widowspeak, Neu Blume @ 7th St Entry
Smell My Pillow, Smashed Adams, NECTAROUS @ Terminal Bar
Laplant Road (Album Release) with Kelley Smith @ 318 Cafe
Charlie Doesn’t Surf, Templs @ 331 Club
Rockin’ the Island Day One @ Treasure Island
- Emmy Woods, Lake Davi, TOMBOYY, Pine & Fire @ Turf Club—We’ve already established that beer is gay. What about country music? Emmy Woods sure thinks so! The small-town North Dakota-born, St. Paul-based Americana artist is hosting the second annual installment of Country Queers Make Do tonight at Turf Club. Also on the lineup of folksy queers: Pine & Fire, TOMBOYY, and Lake Davi. A perfect opportunity to bust out the old assless chaps if we’ve ever heard of one.—Em Cassel
Phase Meridian, Ysilik, VIN, & Vanishing Earth @ Underground Music
Shake It: Pop Punk Dance Party @ Underground Music
Mature Content: Pride Edition @ Varsity Theater
The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel
MLLT, the Envies, Fishing @ White Squirrel
Topiary Blush, Thomas Richey, Willingdone @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, June 27
Nothing But Joy, GreyDeer, Nu Nova, Firstout, HURTQUAKE, Dollar Store Cologne @ Acadia
Breakaway Music Festival @ Allianz Field
Jeffrey Robert Larson and the Kings of Neon @ Animales
Holy Hannah! With Dark Pony @ Aster Cafe
- She’s All That, Ander Other, Threads Electric, Radiochurch @ Bauhaus Brew Labs—Bauhaus Brew Labs, a staple of the Minnesota craft beer scene for a dozen years, is headed to the big beer bash in the sky… which is to say the northeast Minneapolis brewery will close forever after last call tonight. The impending closure announcement came this past May, with ownership citing “substantial cost increases in our supply chain, shifts in consumer preferences away from craft beer, a global pandemic, and most recently, a surge in federal immigration enforcement.” Tonight’s Irish wake will bring live music (She’s All That, Ander Other, Threads Electric, Radiochurch), food trucks (Red Rocket Pizza Company), and clear-eyed instructions for mournful/thirsty attendees: "ALL THE BEER. LITERALLY DRINK ALL OF OUR BEER!" Bye-bye, Bauhaus; your Northeast taproom rocked and your beer was great. Goddamn this wretched bubble!—Jay Boller
Mary Petrich OpenHand Trio @ Berlin
Chresten Hyde Quintet @ Berlin
Shoeless Revolution @ Bunker’s
United & Reunited Benefit Concert for Caroline @ Cabooze
Jada LaFrance and Trick Locket @ Can Can Wonderland
j. bell & the LSB Trio @ Carbone’s
Hashtronaut, Pals, Crash Cuddle @ Cloudland
Vintage Vegas: The Songs of Sinatra, Bennett, Garland, Liza, Sammy, & Dean @ Crooners
Moon River and Mercer: The Johnny Mercer Songbook with Maud Hixson @ Crooners
Andrew Walesch and His Orchestra @ Dakota
Nomolos, Lipstinger, Ryan Howe, Wyatt Avery, Johnny Williams @ Day Block Brewing
Closed City Terror, Renegade Escape, BuzzBox @ Day Block Brewing
The Great Northern, the Compass Rose, Witness Trips @ Driftwood Char Bar
Shatter, Well, Neo Neos, VHS Dust, True Stories @ Dusty’s
Summer Almanac 2026 @ Eagles 34
Gothess⏤MPLS Burning Hearts Pride Party @ Fine Line
Flip Phone XXL Pride Edition starring Lushious Massacre and Joey Jay and Dance Party with DJ Larry Peace @ First Avenue
Pyrric Victories, Planer, Wish Wash @ Gambit Brewing
Candlelight: Tribute to Taylor Swift @ Granada
Slippery People, ELnO @ Hook and Ladder
Hans Fuerst Piano Trio @ Jazz Central
Minneapolis Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Hebba Jebba, the Driftless Area @ Memory Lanes
Foxxy Silent Disco @ Metronome Brewery
Breakaway Afterparty @ Midway Saloon
The Original Westside Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Kayla Elsewhere @ Modist Brewing
The Great Midwest Rib Fest: Cheap Trick @ Mystic Lake
One Voice Mixed Chorus Presents: Royalty @ Ordway
The Secret Sisters with Liz Longley @ Parkway Theater
Lunar Moth, Honeygrl, Socktopus, Spiderlilly @ Pilllar Forum
- Blue Ox Music Festival @ Pines Music Park—see Thursday’s music listings.
Sunshine & the Nightwalkers, Kashimana @ Schooner Tavern
- GR3G (Album Release) with Mack OC, BLOOD $MOKE BODY, and Jandeltha Rae @ 7th St Entry—Tonight the Chicago transplant, who played the Mainroom as one of the "best new bands" earlier this year, is celebrating the release of his first album since moving to Minneapolis, Voices in Between. And judging from the two new tracks he's already dropped, "Open Again?" and "Keep It Black and White," sounds like it'll be an introspective and jazzy one.—Keith Harris
Slaphazard, the SERFs, Joyful Wrath @ 331 Club
Rockin’ the Island Day Two @ Treasure Island
Ultrabomb, Cheap Glue @ Turf Club
Freak When Sees (Album Release) @ Underground Music
We Wanna Be Your Dog: A Tribute to Iggy @ Uptown VFW
No Limits the B-Side @ Water Works
Rees Shad, Tim Cheesebrow @ White Squirrel
Death Makes Time, 13 Arrows, Microcat @ White Squirrel
Toilet Rats, Spit Takes, Hottt Probs, Bunny Blood @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, June 28
Al Church’s Sunday Service @ Animales
Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
TGNP Sundays: The Clee-Shays, DJ Haley Fohr @ Berlin
Lambchop with Channy Leaneagh @ Crooners
Greg Koch with the Koch Marshall Trio @ Dakota
Star of the North Concert Band @ Dock & Paddle
Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar
Hurricane Harold Trio @ Dubliner Pub
Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Paw Paw Road, TOBi @ Fine Line
Wolfmother with Love Gang @ First Avenue
Prism: A Burlesque Drag Circus Pride Extravaganza @ Granada
Josh Groban @ Grand Casino Arena
GRRRL SCOUT Presents: Indecent Exposure @ Icehouse
Obi Original and the Black Atlantics @ Icehouse
Bavarian Musikmeisters @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Minneapolis Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Big Blue Moon with Katia Cardenas @ Metronome Brewery
One Voice Mixed Chorus Presents: Royalty @ Ordway
- Kurt Vile and the Violators, the Wandering Eye @ Palace Theatre—Two major bands from the so-called indie-sleaze era are perhaps equally known for the solo acts they spawed—Fleet Foxes gave us Father John Misty, the War on Drugs gave us Kurt Vile. By the time WoD popped in 2014, Vile had been outta the group for five years and well into a critically celebrated run of LPS: 2009's Childish Prodigy, 2011's Smoke Ring for My Halo, and 2013's Wakin on a Pretty Daze. The slinky rocker is a masterful vibes conjurer, his guitar work equal parts Neil Young psych-folk and Dinosaur Jr. indie crunch. His latest album, May’s Philadelphia's Been Good to Me, is his first without close collaborator Rob Laakso, who died of a rare cancer three years ago at just 44. "This is my ‘bringing it all back home to Philly’ record," Vile, 46, said via press release. "I'm treating it like my last record."—Jay Boller
Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern
Ben Lapidus, Products Band @ 7th St Entry
Colonel Mustard’s Mechanical Orchestra @ 331 Club
Marie Nelson, Something Meets Boy, Do Not Crush @ Underground Music
Calavrosa, Yuca Frita, Few Decades Ago @ White Squirrel
Katy Tessman & the Turnbuckles @ White Squirrel
Edith Head, That’s What You Get, the Unnamed @ White Squirrel
Psychodelic, Garf, Massive Shadow, Torrentia, Xkwizite @ Zhora Darling
Monday, June 29
The Stairway B Blues Band @ Acadia
Massive Reggae Monday @ Cabooze
Moonlight Serenaders of Minnesota @ Dock & Paddle
SeaWeeds @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
The Anesthetics and Friends @ Memory Lanes
Free Community Concert @ Metronome Brewery
Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon
Monday Jam @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Metal Monday @ Schooner Tavern
Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks