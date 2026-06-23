Pride and Much More (But Mostly Pride) in Your Complete Concert Calendar: June 23-29

Pride is here, and you know what that means—lots of great dance parties. You'll find them listed below.

Jesca Hoop Photo provided

Tuesday, June 23

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Local Band Showcase @ Amsterdam

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

Meatraffle Ska @ Bryant Square Park

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Taco Tunesday @ Cabooze

Acoustic Alchemy @ Dakota

North Suburban Chorus @ Dock & Paddle

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon’s Camaraderie @ Eagles 34

Argyle Street Trio @ Father Hennepin Park

Connor Price & Nic D @ Fillmore

Ásgeir, Poolboy @ Fine Line

New Band Night: Maddie Thies, Cave Canary, Spencer LaMott, Main Street Free Fall @ Green Room

Lasse + KCMO @ Indeed Brewing

Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Dark Light Oblivion @ Loring Park

Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Dave Matthews Band @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

Jesca Hoop @ Parkway Theater

Aaron James, Bury Em Deep, Gelding @ Pilllar Forum

The Melismatics and Che Arthur with Two Harbors @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

June Conspiracy Series feat. Sawtooth Witch, Los Pinches Gueys @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Charlie Parr @ 331 Club

Cold, Sierra Swan @ Turf Club

The Deep End @ Uptown VFW

The Dans @ White Squirrel

Aeris & the Piggies (Residency) @ White Squirrel

Old Town Tuesday Night Jam @ Whitey’s

The Convalescence, Squidhammer @ Zhora Darling

L-R Earth, Wind, Fire Photo provided

Wednesday, June 24

RSSSK @ Acadia

Lady Bunny Butchers Broadway @ Amsterdam

Line Dancing @ Animales

Kaatwalk @ Aster Cafe

Lasse Corson and His Friends From Kansas City @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Colin Roy Monette @ Carbone’s

Amir ElSaffar and Lorenzo Bianchi Hoesch present Inner Spaces with Robert Lehmann & Tody Ramaswamy @ Cedar Cultural Center

Matt Hannah @ The Commons

Jellyjacket @ Como Park Conservatory

Dual Funkshun with Mark Bloom and Dan Neale @ Crooners

Backyard BBQ Playlist, Vol. I: The Sound of Philadelphia @ Crooners

John Pizzarelli Trio @ Dakota

Valley Winds Community Concert Band @ Dock & Paddle

Outcats, Mrs. Mine @ Driftwood Char Bar

Legacy @ Dubliner

Miss Shannon Presents Bad Companions @ Eagles 34

Jessica Baio, Britton @ Fine Line

Kim Gordon, the Fiery Furnaces @ First Avenue—Always the most Pop (note the upper case) half of Sonic Youth’s core couple, Gordon teamed up in 2019 with producer Justin Raisen for No Home Record, on which she recited scraps of often prosaic poetry over avant-trap beats in that seductively blasé come-off-it come-on of hers. Suddenly she was the most artistically relevant that she’d been since the first George Bush was president. In March, Gordon released her third album with her younger collaborator, Play Me, and it won’t quell anyone’s suspicions that she’s coasting a little now, but at its funniest (and maybe not coincidentally) silliest—the heavy breathing on “Dirty Tech” query “Are you my white collar service worker?” for instance—Gordon’s aging new tricks still sparkle. Does it work live? —Keith Harris Always the most Pop (note the upper case) half of Sonic Youth’s core couple, Gordon teamed up in 2019 with producer Justin Raisen for No Home Record, on which she recited scraps of often prosaic poetry over avant-trap beats in that seductively blasé come-off-it come-on of hers. Suddenly she was the most artistically relevant that she’d been since the first George Bush was president. In March, Gordon released her third album with her younger collaborator, Play Me, and it won’t quell anyone’s suspicions that she’s coasting a little now, but at its funniest (and maybe not coincidentally) silliest—the heavy breathing on “Dirty Tech” query “Are you my white collar service worker?” for instance—Gordon’s aging new tricks still sparkle. Does it work live? I happen to think so. With the Fiery Furnaces, who I’m glad to see back in the mix.

Moise @ Harriet Island

The Groove @ Hook and Ladder

Makeout Reef, Starcharm @ Icehouse

The Reckoning Trio @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Pat Donahue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Roz Prickel @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Cowboy Rogue @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Coco Joey & Anita Velveeta, Huhroon, Onsite @ Pilllar Forum

Twin Cities Latin Band @ Rice Park

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Dan Tanz & the Wildfire @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with the Beavers @ 331 Club

Transmission @ Uptown VFW

Family Dinner, Doug & Sarah @ White Squirrel

Guest Rooms, Polite Dept, Physics @ White Squirrel

Keep for Cheap Photo provided

Thursday, June 25

Takeover Thursdays @ Abi’s

Legends of the Rainbow Realm: A Pride Nerdlesque Revue @ Amsterdam

The Hanson Family Band @ Animales

Louis Tomlinson @ Armory

Honeymoon Madness with Max Rewitzer @ Aster Cafe

Majmin, Shehrzad @ Berlin—Guitarist Zak Khan ( Guitarist Zak Khan ( profiled here for his solo project, Young Dervish) has a new group in the works, Majmin. It features Robert Lehmann on keys, Trevor Peterson on bass, Toby Ramaswamy on drums, and Suwal Singh on tabla.

Spaghetti Monetti @ Bryant Square Park

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Alysha Brilla @ Cedar Cultural Center

Charmin + Arne + Gershwin @ Crooners

PRIDE 2026: Erin Schwab Sings Bette @ Crooners

L.A. Buckner and BiG HOMiE (Single Release) @ Dakota

Robbinsdale City Band @ Dock & Paddle

Impulse: Celebrating the Music of Sonny Rollins @ Dual Citizen—Was Newk the last jazz titan to fall? To celebrate the passing and legacy of the mightiest and most elemental of the jazz saxophonists, Pete Whitman and Chris Rochester supply the tenor madness, along with Omar Abdulkarim on trumpet, Kavyesh Kaviraj on keyboard, and the rhythm section of Ryan Freitas and Kevin Washington. Was Newk the last jazz titan to fall? To celebrate the passing and legacy of the mightiest and most elemental of the jazz saxophonists, Pete Whitman and Chris Rochester supply the tenor madness, along with Omar Abdulkarim on trumpet, Kavyesh Kaviraj on keyboard, and the rhythm section of Ryan Freitas and Kevin Washington.

House of Music Band Camp, Homeward Quintet @ Driftwood Char Bar

Sal IV @ Dubliner Pub

Joe Carey @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Myki Meeks and Nini Coco @ Fine Line

Caikin's "Have Your Caik and Eat it too" 33rd Bday and Pride Kick Off! w/ HAWX @ Hook and Ladder

The Strolling Clones @ Hopkins Downtown Park

Obi Original @ Landmark Center

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

Flamin’ Oh’s, Chutes @ Mears Park

Keep for Cheap @ Mia

Zoe Says Go @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Great Midwest Rib Fest: Old Crow Medicine Show @ Mystic Lake Casino

The Guess Who @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Disappearing Wings, Anothernight, Alone-A @ Pilllar Forum

Blue Ox Music Festival @ Pines Music Park—It’s fest season, and it’s road-trip season, so why not combine both by trekking out to (not-especially-distant) Eau Claire for three days of “bluegrass, folk, and Americana”—you know, rootsy shit? Highlights include Texas troubadour Charley Crockett, the gloriously free-spirited Valerie June, a solo set from Nigerian guitarist Mdou Moctar, and indie woolgatherer Kurt Vile, who’ll swing through St. Paul on Sunday with a show at the Palace (see below). There are plenty of terrific local acts as well, including Molly Brandt, Maygen & the Birdwatcher, and Pert Near Sandstone.—Keith Harris It’s fest season, and it’s road-trip season, so why not combine both by trekking out to (not-especially-distant) Eau Claire for three days of “bluegrass, folk, and Americana”—you know, rootsy shit? Highlights include Texas troubadour Charley Crockett, the gloriously free-spirited Valerie June, a solo set from Nigerian guitarist Mdou Moctar, and indie woolgatherer Kurt Vile, who’ll swing through St. Paul on Sunday with a show at the Palace (see below). There are plenty of terrific local acts as well, including Molly Brandt, Maygen & the Birdwatcher, and Pert Near Sandstone.

Scott Allen & the List, the Jorgensens Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Social Animals, Lew Apollo @ 7th St Entry

Doyle Turner with Wren + Wylde @ 318 Cafe

Stephanie Was & TheSecret IZZ, Rich Mattson and the Northstars @ 331 Club

Manitou Studios Presents: Pride Night @ Underground Music

Mike Sherm @ Varsity Theater

Voila! A Drag Cabaret @ Volstead’s

James Whatton Band, Burk and Bella @ White Squirrel

Countryoke @ White Squirrel

Wisper, Nu Nova, Magick Flavour Station, Nvrevr @ Zhora Darling

Emmy Woods Photo provided

Friday, June 26

Flow Poetry, Big Wiz & Tek @ Acadia

Breakaway Music Festival @ Allianz Field

K-MIDAS (EP Release), Twin Citizen, Sunsets Over Flowers @ Amsterdam

The Federales @ Animales

The Neighborhood Quartet @ Aster Cafe

Henry Scamurra’s Pathways Trio @ Berlin

Bokani Dyer Trio @ Berlin

Effygasm @ Berlin

GB Leighton @ Blues Saloon

Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunker’s

Chinese American Bear, the Controversial New ‘Skinny Pill’ @ Cloudland

Dylan Hicks and Zacc Harris @ Crooners

Closer to Indigo: A Tribute to the Indigo Girls @ Crooners

Michael Loonan @ Crooners

A Tribute to Jeff Beck & Jimi Hendrix with Self-Titled @ Crooners

Pamela McNeill @ Crooners

Stanley Jordan @ Dakota

Dream Addict, the Paramedics @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Irish Diplomacy @ Dubliner Pub

Lamellas, Iodine @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon Friday Sock Hop with Honky-Tonk Jump @ Eagles 34

Dilly Dally Alley, the Beta Version @ 50th & France

Dancing On My Own⏤Queer Pop Icons Night @ Fine Line

The Klituation Pride Party @ First Avenue

Big Tunzy x King Kwame @ Gidi

Steven J. Schmidt @ Ginkgo Coffee

VerzusMN R. Kelly VS Usher Icon Concert Series @ Granada

Sonorous @ Green Room

Strapped: An Exclusively Sapphic Pride Party @ Hook and Ladder

Silk Lounge: Concrete Cowboys @ Icehouse

Matt Echols @ Jazz Central

B & the Sting @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Brainwrack, Humansion @ The Loft

The Chubs @ Mainstreet Bar

The Will Aldrich Quartet @ Metronome Brewery

Midway Meltdown @ Midway Saloon

Tommy Miles @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Maxx Band’s Soul Experience @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Great Midwest Rib Fest: Gabby Barrett @ Mystic Lake

Dareyes @ Myth Live

The Nightcaps @ Padraigs

The Secret Sisters with Liz Longley @ Parkway Theater

Mel Bryant & the Mercy Makers, June Henry @ Pilllar Forum

Blue Ox Music Festival @ Pines Music Park—see Thursday’s music listings. see Thursday’s music listings.

Hot Pastrami!, Alleged Blues Band @ Schooner Tavern

Widowspeak, Neu Blume @ 7th St Entry

Smell My Pillow, Smashed Adams, NECTAROUS @ Terminal Bar

Laplant Road (Album Release) with Kelley Smith @ 318 Cafe

Charlie Doesn’t Surf, Templs @ 331 Club

Rockin’ the Island Day One @ Treasure Island

Emmy Woods, Lake Davi, TOMBOYY, Pine & Fire @ Turf Club—We’ve already established that —Em Cassel We’ve already established that beer is gay . What about country music? Emmy Woods sure thinks so! The small-town North Dakota-born, St. Paul-based Americana artist is hosting the second annual installment of Country Queers Make Do tonight at Turf Club. Also on the lineup of folksy queers: Pine & Fire, TOMBOYY, and Lake Davi. A perfect opportunity to bust out the old assless chaps if we’ve ever heard of one.

Phase Meridian, Ysilik, VIN, & Vanishing Earth @ Underground Music

Shake It: Pop Punk Dance Party @ Underground Music

Mature Content: Pride Edition @ Varsity Theater

The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel

MLLT, the Envies, Fishing @ White Squirrel

Topiary Blush, Thomas Richey, Willingdone @ Zhora Darling

GR3G Instagram

Saturday, June 27

Nothing But Joy, GreyDeer, Nu Nova, Firstout, HURTQUAKE, Dollar Store Cologne @ Acadia

Breakaway Music Festival @ Allianz Field

Milk @ Amsterdam

Emily Haavik @ Animales

Jeffrey Robert Larson and the Kings of Neon @ Animales

Holy Hannah! With Dark Pony @ Aster Cafe

She’s All That, Ander Other, Threads Electric, Radiochurch @ Bauhaus Brew Labs—Bauhaus Brew Labs, a staple of the Minnesota craft beer scene for a dozen years, is headed to the big beer bash in the sky… which is to say the northeast Minneapolis brewery will close forever after last call tonight. The impending closure announcement —Jay Boller Bauhaus Brew Labs, a staple of the Minnesota craft beer scene for a dozen years, is headed to the big beer bash in the sky… which is to say the northeast Minneapolis brewery will close forever after last call tonight. The impending closure announcement came this past May , with ownership citing “substantial cost increases in our supply chain, shifts in consumer preferences away from craft beer, a global pandemic, and most recently, a surge in federal immigration enforcement.” Tonight’s Irish wake will bring live music (She’s All That, Ander Other, Threads Electric, Radiochurch), food trucks (Red Rocket Pizza Company), and clear-eyed instructions for mournful/thirsty attendees: "ALL THE BEER. LITERALLY DRINK ALL OF OUR BEER!" Bye-bye, Bauhaus; your Northeast taproom rocked and your beer was great. Goddamn this wretched bubble

Mary Petrich OpenHand Trio @ Berlin

Chresten Hyde Quintet @ Berlin

Ms. Ada J @ Berlin

Shoeless Revolution @ Bunker’s

United & Reunited Benefit Concert for Caroline @ Cabooze

Jada LaFrance and Trick Locket @ Can Can Wonderland

j. bell & the LSB Trio @ Carbone’s

Hashtronaut, Pals, Crash Cuddle @ Cloudland

Cindi Scheffler @ Crooners

Vintage Vegas: The Songs of Sinatra, Bennett, Garland, Liza, Sammy, & Dean @ Crooners

Moon River and Mercer: The Johnny Mercer Songbook with Maud Hixson @ Crooners

New Primitives @ Crooners

Michael Loonan @ Crooners

Andrew Walesch and His Orchestra @ Dakota

Nomolos, Lipstinger, Ryan Howe, Wyatt Avery, Johnny Williams @ Day Block Brewing

Closed City Terror, Renegade Escape, BuzzBox @ Day Block Brewing

The Great Northern, the Compass Rose, Witness Trips @ Driftwood Char Bar

Waking Murphy @ Dubliner Pub

Shatter, Well, Neo Neos, VHS Dust, True Stories @ Dusty’s

Summer Almanac 2026 @ Eagles 34

Dayshift @ Fillmore

Gothess⏤MPLS Burning Hearts Pride Party @ Fine Line

Flip Phone XXL Pride Edition starring Lushious Massacre and Joey Jay and Dance Party with DJ Larry Peace @ First Avenue

Pyrric Victories, Planer, Wish Wash @ Gambit Brewing

Faaji x Vibe Maestro @ Gidi

Candlelight: Tribute to Taylor Swift @ Granada

Reventon @ Green Room

Slippery People, ELnO @ Hook and Ladder

InMotion: PRIDE @ Icehouse

Hans Fuerst Piano Trio @ Jazz Central

Minneapolis Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Tripyleary @ The Loft

Superfrank @ Mainstreet Bar

Hebba Jebba, the Driftless Area @ Memory Lanes

Foxxy Silent Disco @ Metronome Brewery

Breakaway Afterparty @ Midway Saloon

The Original Westside Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Kayla Elsewhere @ Modist Brewing

Brunch Karaoke @ Mortimers

The Great Midwest Rib Fest: Cheap Trick @ Mystic Lake

Whyteshadows @ Myth Live

One Voice Mixed Chorus Presents: Royalty @ Ordway

Lil Horizon @ Padraigs

The Secret Sisters with Liz Longley @ Parkway Theater

Lunar Moth, Honeygrl, Socktopus, Spiderlilly @ Pilllar Forum

Blue Ox Music Festival @ Pines Music Park—see Thursday’s music listings. see Thursday’s music listings.

Sunshine & the Nightwalkers, Kashimana @ Schooner Tavern

GR3G (Album Release) with Mack OC, BLOOD $MOKE BODY, and Jandeltha Rae @ 7th St Entry—Tonight the Chicago transplant, who played the Mainroom as one of the "best new bands" earlier this year, is celebrating the release of his first album since moving to Minneapolis, Voices in Between. And judging from the two new tracks he's already dropped, "Open Again?" and "Keep It Black and White," sounds like it'll be an introspective and jazzy one.—Keith Harris Tonight the Chicago transplant, who played the Mainroom as one of the "best new bands" earlier this year, is celebrating the release of his first album since moving to Minneapolis, Voices in Between. And judging from the two new tracks he's already dropped, "Open Again?" and "Keep It Black and White," sounds like it'll be an introspective and jazzy one.

Pride Night @ Terminal Bar

2 Girls & a Boyd @ 318 Cafe

Slaphazard, the SERFs, Joyful Wrath @ 331 Club

Rockin’ the Island Day Two @ Treasure Island

Ultrabomb, Cheap Glue @ Turf Club

Freak When Sees (Album Release) @ Underground Music

We Wanna Be Your Dog: A Tribute to Iggy @ Uptown VFW

R&B Only @ Varsity Theater

No Limits the B-Side @ Water Works

Rees Shad, Tim Cheesebrow @ White Squirrel

Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

Death Makes Time, 13 Arrows, Microcat @ White Squirrel

Toilet Rats, Spit Takes, Hottt Probs, Bunny Blood @ Zhora Darling

Products Band Photo provided

Sunday, June 28

Drama G @ Acadia

Moonsault @ Amsterdam

Al Church’s Sunday Service @ Animales

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

TGNP Sundays: The Clee-Shays, DJ Haley Fohr @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Lambchop with Channy Leaneagh @ Crooners

Lori Dokken @ Crooners

Greg Koch with the Koch Marshall Trio @ Dakota

Star of the North Concert Band @ Dock & Paddle

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Twin Prop Jane @ Dubliner Pub

Hurricane Harold Trio @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Johnny No Cash @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Paw Paw Road, TOBi @ Fine Line

Wolfmother with Love Gang @ First Avenue

Prism: A Burlesque Drag Circus Pride Extravaganza @ Granada

Josh Groban @ Grand Casino Arena

Guytano @ Hewing Hotel

GRRRL SCOUT Presents: Indecent Exposure @ Icehouse

Obi Original and the Black Atlantics @ Icehouse

Bavarian Musikmeisters @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Minneapolis Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Big Blue Moon with Katia Cardenas @ Metronome Brewery

Sunday Scaries @ Mortimers

One Voice Mixed Chorus Presents: Royalty @ Ordway

Kurt Vile and the Violators, the Wandering Eye @ Palace Theatre—Two major bands from the so-called indie-sleaze era are perhaps equally known for the solo acts they spawed—Fleet Foxes gave us Father John Misty, the War on Drugs gave us Kurt Vile. By the time WoD popped in 2014, Vile had been outta the group for five years and well into a critically celebrated run of LPS: 2009's Childish Prodigy, 2011's Smoke Ring for My Halo, and 2013's Wakin on a Pretty Daze. The slinky rocker is a masterful vibes conjurer, his guitar work equal parts Neil Young psych-folk and Dinosaur Jr. indie crunch. His latest album, May’s Philadelphia's Been Good to Me, is his first without close collaborator Rob Laakso, who died of a rare cancer three years ago at just 44. "This is my ‘bringing it all back home to Philly’ record," Vile, 46, said via press release. "I'm treating it like my last record."—Jay Boller Two major bands from the so-called indie-sleaze era are perhaps equally known for the solo acts they spawed—Fleet Foxes gave us Father John Misty, the War on Drugs gave us Kurt Vile. By the time WoD popped in 2014, Vile had been outta the group for five years and well into a critically celebrated run of LPS: 2009's Childish Prodigy, 2011's Smoke Ring for My Halo, and 2013's Wakin on a Pretty Daze. The slinky rocker is a masterful vibes conjurer, his guitar work equal parts Neil Young psych-folk and Dinosaur Jr. indie crunch. His latest album, May’s Philadelphia's Been Good to Me, is his first without close collaborator Rob Laakso, who died of a rare cancer three years ago at just 44. "This is my ‘bringing it all back home to Philly’ record," Vile, 46, said via press release. "I'm treating it like my last record."

Jules! @ Parkway Theater

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Ben Lapidus, Products Band @ 7th St Entry

Colonel Mustard’s Mechanical Orchestra @ 331 Club

Phil Heywood @ 331 Club

Marie Nelson, Something Meets Boy, Do Not Crush @ Underground Music

Calavrosa, Yuca Frita, Few Decades Ago @ White Squirrel

Katy Tessman & the Turnbuckles @ White Squirrel

Edith Head, That’s What You Get, the Unnamed @ White Squirrel

Psychodelic, Garf, Massive Shadow, Torrentia, Xkwizite @ Zhora Darling

Anders Osborne Photo provided

Monday, June 29

The Stairway B Blues Band @ Acadia

Massive Reggae Monday @ Cabooze

Anders Osborne @ Dakota

Moonlight Serenaders of Minnesota @ Dock & Paddle

SeaWeeds @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

The Anesthetics and Friends @ Memory Lanes

Free Community Concert @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Monday Jam @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimers

Kristy Lee @ Parkway Theater

Metal Monday @ Schooner Tavern

Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Pop Wagner @ White Squirrel

Sylvia May @ White Squirrel