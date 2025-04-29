Portraits In a Café: Slice-of-Life Scenes From 21 St. Paul Coffee Shops

Racket editors recently came across photographer Michail Moore-Warneke's St. Paul-focused "Portraits In a Café" project online, and we loved the idea. Here's Moore-Warneke on how the photo series came to life...

As a primarily self-taught photographer, my approach to learning is to identify my weaknesses and design projects specifically aimed at improving them. One challenge I recognized early on was my struggle with social anxiety, which I feared might prevent me from making people feel comfortable during photo sessions. If my subjects aren't at ease, I can’t capture the candid, natural images that are the heart of my work.

To address this, I started a project: inviting individuals—initially those I didn’t know well—to meet for coffee and a quick, relaxed portrait session, all while working my way through a list of local cafés in St. Paul. Although many of the first people I asked backed out, I adapted by reaching out to friends and acquaintances to ensure the project moved forward.

One of my goals was to strengthen my social skills; another was to learn how to work with any type of lighting situation. In a café, the best-lit spot might already be taken, so I had to pivot quickly and make the available light work—a valuable exercise in creative problem-solving.

In the end, this project became much more than I expected. I built new connections, deepened existing ones, and developed skills that will serve me both personally and professionally. While it evolved from my original vision, I’ve learned to embrace flexibility—and to love the unexpected outcomes of my personal projects.