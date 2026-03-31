Play Ball! It’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: March 31-April 7

Will it be sunny tomorrow? Will it snow? Will it be sunny and snowing? Who even knows anymore? But the shows here are inside and warm, regardless.
Tuesday, March 31
Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s
Trans Day of Visibility Celebration @ Can Can Wonderland
Glee! Spring Concert @ Capri Theater
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
The Devil Wears Prada @ Fillmore
Gary Numan, Tremours @ First Avenue
Teenage Bottlerocket, the Dopamines, Sam Russo @ Green Room
Tim Davis Big Band @ Jazz Central
Big Woods Brass @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Headtriiip x Friends @ Mortimer’s
Middle Level Festival Honor Concert @ Orchestra Hall
Ashnikko, Princess Nokia @ Palace Theatre
Iris Blue, Borrowed Time, Honey Tree @ Pilllar Forum
Matt Pryor & The Salton Sea, Small Uncle, The Right Here @ 7th St Entry
Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks
Bruce Springsteen @ Target Center
March Conspiracy Series featuring the Daily Norm, Squinny, Red Lovely @ 331 Club
Workers Playtime with Jeff Ray @ 331 Club
Scoochie Boochie, Sean Anonymous @ Turf Club
The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel
Áit Ait (Residency) with Caleb James Hall & Matt Young, DesertX @ White Squirrel
Blax, Open Minded @ Zhora Darling
Wednesday, April 1
Kalush Orchestra, Ukrainian Village Band @ Amsterdam
MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe
Justin Spenner @ Barely Brothers
Courtney Hartman/Jeremy Ylvisaker/FPA @ Berlin
The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin
Jearlyn Steele & Fred Steele @ Crooners
Sue Scott’s Island of Discarded Women with Jillian Hiscock and Sarah Morris @ Crooners
Bob Norquist, Yes We Are @ Driftwood Char Bar
Irish Diplomacy @ Dubliner Pub
Ms Shannon's Swing Night with Riverside Swing Band @ Eagles 34
Happy Landing, Motherfolk @ Fine Line
Machine Girl, Sextile, LustSickPuppy @ First Avenue
Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee
MAKR Spins the Classic @ Icehouse
Tytus Canby @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Prairie Clamor (Residency) @ Mortimer’s
Wyatt Flores, Kashus Culpepper @ Palace Theatre
Flutes & Low, Halle Hanson, Josie Langhorst @ Pilllar Forum
The Over Unders, Danser @ Schooner Tavern
Caiola, Mid America @ 7th St Entry
318 Open Mic with Grant Dawson @ 318 Cafe
Bosso Poetry Company @ 331 Club
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Lisa Wenger and Jeremy Johnson @ 331 Club
Night Cap, Flight by Nothing @ Turf Club
Currents, Erra @ Uptown Theater
The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel
Hunny Bear (Residency), Society Green, Heliocene @ White Squirrel
Sugar Coat, Iris Blue, Crush Card @ Zhora Darling
Thursday, April 2
David Huckfelt’s Mystery Lights @ Animales
Zander, Laplant Road @ Aster Cafe
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s
Mike Marshall and Alessandro Penezzi @ Cedar Cultural Center
Dean Sibinski, Tarli & the Tribe @ Driftwood Char Bar
Dan Israel & Mikkel Perform Nebraska @ Dubliner Pub
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
Minnesota Music Archive Launch @ The Hennepin
Frank and Janea, Michael Moore, and Ditch Pigeon @ Hook and Ladder
Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar
Joel Shapira & Larry McDonough – Intermodulating Undercurrents @ Metronome Brewery
Megastellar Open Mic Night @ Midway Saloon
Lowdown Dirty Fools, Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Customers, Mary Strand & the Garage, Hot Press @ Pilllar Forum
Danger Pins, Self Neglecters @ Schooner Tavern
Couch Dog, Mystery Meat @ 7th St Entry
Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club
Flamin' Oh's, Pullstring @ Turf Club
Jupiter Johnson, Vanishing Earth, Dread Spells @ White Squirrel
Friday, April 3
NUR-D, runo plum, Agnes Uncaged @ Amsterdam
The Gated Community @ Animales
Seven Lions, MitiS, Hoang, MashBit @ Armory
Beats for the Underground @ Bazemnt
Sam Rosenstone/Joey Hays @ Berlin
Drinkwine with Friends @ Blues Saloon
Atomic Energy Commission, Whispered the Rabbit, the Muatas @ Cloudland
Jeff Dayton, Sam Ryden @ Crooners
Luther Luvs Whitney @ Crooners
What’s Going On: Celebration of Marvin Gaye @ Dakota
Handsome Devils, County Line @ Driftwood Char Bar
Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub
Release the Craicen @ Dubliner Pub
Ditch Pigeon and Friends @ Eagles 34
Can't Feel My Face: 2010s Dance Party @ First Avenue
My Mom’s Guitar @ Ginkgo Coffee
The Twin Cities Djangofest Presents: Djangoapolis – A Night of Hot Club Jazz @ Hook and Ladder
Buffalo Galaxy, Texas Toast @ Icehouse
Max Johnk + Allweather @ Jazz Central
STOOG3S with Ophion @ The Loft
The Indecisions @ Mainstreet Bar
Crossroads Blues Band @ Memory Lanes
Harry Scott Quintet @ Metronome Brewery
The Johnnie Brown Experience @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Public Meltdown, Virginia's Basement, Bluedriver @ Pilllar Forum
Jiggs Lee Invasion @ Schooner Tavern
Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage, clovers daughter @ 7th St Entry
House Proud @ Sociable Cider Werks
Michael Shynes & DGS @ 318 Cafe
League Two, Greentop, Fend @ 331 Club
The Belair Lip Bombs and dust with Laveda @ Turf Club
- The Taxpayers, Ryan Cassata, Baby Mahi and the Sitters @ Underground Music—This largely Portland-based (OR, that is), Minneapolis-affiliated folk-punks got introspective last year. When Rob Taxpayer wondered "Where have all my oldest friendships gone?" in his yearning Weakerthan warble, the line was poignant even if you didn’t know that Circle Breaker was yet another album partially recorded in memory of August Golden, the local musician killed at punk house Nudieland in 2023. But 2026 called for defiance, and in league with L.A. singer-songwriter Ryan Cassata (also on the bill tonight), the Taxpayers stepped up. Somehow back in February I missed “Power Trippin’ Dipshits,” one of the year’s great ICE protest numbers about toting “water guns filled up with our piss” as they joyously take on the fascists. Cassata takes lead vocals on “We Don’t Fuck With Cops.” Both tracks will be available on a split 7-inch tonight, with proceeds going to immigrant families affected by ICE. This show itself is a benefit for Twin Cities Trans Mutual Aid.
…and i found a way, MΩTHER, Lungs, inflict., motée @ Underground Music
Letho & Wright @ White Squirrel
Deep Fortune, Storm Coffee, 4 Star Review @ White Squirrel
Freak of the Week with Mike "Agent-X" Clark @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, April 4
Breathe Eazy Entertainment @ Acadia
Cornbread Harris & Friends @ Animales
Midnight Til Morning @ Amsterdam
Coming to America with Mr. Mankato @ Bazemnt
Afrobeats to the World @ Cabooze
Dan Israel & Steve Brantseg @ Carbone’s
Mei Semones with John Roseboro @ Cedar Cultural Center
Erin and Jay Cabaret @ Crooners
Andrew Walesch and His Orchestra @ Dakota
The Great Northern, Witness Trips, Compass Rose @ Driftwood Char Bar
The Northerly Gales @ Dubliner Pub
Jeffrey Robert Larson & the Kings of Neon, Devil Dodger, Chokecherry @ Dusty’s
New Riverside Ramblers @ Eagles 34
Underground Dance feat. Mix Phix, Exhume @ Eagles 34
Ungreatful Little String Band @ Eagles 34
Landon Conrath, Abby Holliday @ Fine Line
Dirtwire, Will Evans @ First Avenue
Fragged Out, Nile Flows Red, SLDG, Sclera, A Martyrs Dilemma @ Flying V
Immersion: Carnival of Dreams with Fallon @ Green Room
Take That Back feat. Joan Hutton and Sue Orfield @ Jazz Central
Loan Sum, Zuzu Black, Gelding @ Klash Coffee
Whiskey Stone @ Mainstreet Bar
MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery
Jaybee & the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus: Wicked Wisdom @ Orchestra Hall
Phantom Fears, In Your Eyes @ Parkway
Bellerpuss, Jaw Knee Vee, Bimbo @ Pilllar Forum
Jack Knife & the Sharps @ Schooner Tavern
Boys Go To Jupiter, Clean Plate Club @ 7th St Entry
Jeff Dayton's Big Birthday Bash with Mark Bendickson & Gary Lopac @ 318 Cafe
Eleganza and Friends @ Turf Club
Clayton Ryan, St. Rangers, Matcha Fever @ Turf Club
Rewind: The Ultimate 2000s Rave @ Varsity
Pogo Ballet, the Adjacents @ White Squirrel
Jeffry Becker and the Gentlemen @ White Squirrel
My Kid Banana, History Repeats Herself, Rat Fight @ White Squirrel
Kiss the Tiger, Tabah, Diane @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, April 5
Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Washington Express: Laeton Olaleye/Callum Schultz/Kevin Washington @ Berlin
- Mary Halvorson: Canis Major with Nelson Devereaux @ Cedar Cultural Center—As Halvorson’s reputation and her innovation have grown, so have her ambitions. And so in recent years this singular jazz guitarist has worked with slightly larger, more sprawling ensembles, particularly sextets, as on her most recent album, About Ghosts. But with the quartet Canis Major, which she convened last year, she’s scaled back—in personnel, that is, not in artistry. Her smallest band in about a decade features frequent collaborator Tomas Fujiwara on drums along with trumpeter Dave Adewumi and bassist Henry Fraser. Minneapolis-based saxophonist Devereaux works in a broad range of styles, from traditional jazz to his synthy project Reel Mu$ic as Cool Nel D.
Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar
Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Rosenau & Sanborn, Joe Westerlund @ Icehouse
Tannins (Residency) @ Mortimer’s
Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern
Clarion, Forest, bed @ 7th St Entry
Onslaught, Warlord, Haunter @ Turf Club
Lucinda Williams Tribute @ White Squirrel
Clawhammer Mike & The Old-Time Barnstormers @ White Squirrel
Cave Canary, Joan of Profile, Jon Elconin @ White Squirrel
Monday, April 6
Club Day Monday Cabaret with Doug Anderson, Lori Dokken, & Friends @ Crooners
Ladysmith Black Mambazo @ Dakota
Acoustic Jam @ Driftwood Char Bar
The Great Irish Singalong @ Dubliner Pub
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Erik Koskinen and the Helsinki Club with the Go Rounds @ Icehouse
MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery
Jam Society @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Krooked Kings, Annika Wells @ 7th St Entry
Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks
Skullcrusher, June McDoom, h. Pruz @ Turf Club