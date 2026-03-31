Play Ball! It’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: March 31-April 7

Will it be sunny tomorrow? Will it snow? Will it be sunny and snowing? Who even knows anymore? But the shows here are inside and warm, regardless.

Ashnikko Photo provided

Tuesday, March 31

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Trans Day of Visibility Celebration @ Can Can Wonderland

Glee! Spring Concert @ Capri Theater

Midwest Mavens @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

The Devil Wears Prada @ Fillmore

Gary Numan, Tremours @ First Avenue

Teenage Bottlerocket, the Dopamines, Sam Russo @ Green Room

Tim Davis Big Band @ Jazz Central

Big Woods Brass @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Headtriiip x Friends @ Mortimer’s

Middle Level Festival Honor Concert @ Orchestra Hall

Ashnikko, Princess Nokia @ Palace Theatre

Iris Blue, Borrowed Time, Honey Tree @ Pilllar Forum

Matt Pryor & The Salton Sea, Small Uncle, The Right Here @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

Bruce Springsteen @ Target Center

March Conspiracy Series featuring the Daily Norm, Squinny, Red Lovely @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime with Jeff Ray @ 331 Club

Scoochie Boochie, Sean Anonymous @ Turf Club

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Áit Ait (Residency) with Caleb James Hall & Matt Young, DesertX @ White Squirrel

Blax, Open Minded @ Zhora Darling

Hanabie Photo provided

Wednesday, April 1

Acadia Benefit Show @ Acadia

Kalush Orchestra, Ukrainian Village Band @ Amsterdam

Line Dancing @ Animales

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Justin Spenner @ Barely Brothers

Courtney Hartman/Jeremy Ylvisaker/FPA @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Jearlyn Steele & Fred Steele @ Crooners

Sue Scott’s Island of Discarded Women with Jillian Hiscock and Sarah Morris @ Crooners

Mark Lettieri Group @ Dakota

Bob Norquist, Yes We Are @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Diplomacy @ Dubliner Pub

Ms Shannon's Swing Night with Riverside Swing Band @ Eagles 34

Hanabie @ Fillmore

Happy Landing, Motherfolk @ Fine Line

Machine Girl, Sextile, LustSickPuppy @ First Avenue

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

MAKR Spins the Classic @ Icehouse

Tytus Canby @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Prairie Clamor (Residency) @ Mortimer’s

Wyatt Flores, Kashus Culpepper @ Palace Theatre

Flutes & Low, Halle Hanson, Josie Langhorst @ Pilllar Forum

The Over Unders, Danser @ Schooner Tavern

Caiola, Mid America @ 7th St Entry

318 Open Mic with Grant Dawson @ 318 Cafe

Bosso Poetry Company @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Lisa Wenger and Jeremy Johnson @ 331 Club

Night Cap, Flight by Nothing @ Turf Club

Currents, Erra @ Uptown Theater

The Wonder Years @ Varsity

The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel

Hunny Bear (Residency), Society Green, Heliocene @ White Squirrel

Sugar Coat, Iris Blue, Crush Card @ Zhora Darling

The Neighbourhood Photo provided

Thursday, April 2

Takeover Thursdays @ Abi’s

Acadia Benefit Show @ Acadia

Benefit for Bethy @ Amsterdam

David Huckfelt’s Mystery Lights @ Animales

The Neighbourhood @ Armory

Zander, Laplant Road @ Aster Cafe

Kalia Vandever @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Cherokee Social @ Cabooze

Mike Marshall and Alessandro Penezzi @ Cedar Cultural Center

Joyann Parker @ Crooners

Toronzo Cannon @ Dakota

Dean Sibinski, Tarli & the Tribe @ Driftwood Char Bar

Dan Israel & Mikkel Perform Nebraska @ Dubliner Pub

Test Site 67 @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Minnesota Music Archive Launch @ The Hennepin

Frank and Janea, Michael Moore, and Ditch Pigeon @ Hook and Ladder

Dosh & JT Bates @ Icehouse

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

Joel Shapira & Larry McDonough – Intermodulating Undercurrents @ Metronome Brewery

Megastellar Open Mic Night @ Midway Saloon

Lowdown Dirty Fools, Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Customers, Mary Strand & the Garage, Hot Press @ Pilllar Forum

Danger Pins, Self Neglecters @ Schooner Tavern

Couch Dog, Mystery Meat @ 7th St Entry

Two Rivers @ 318 Cafe

Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club

Flamin' Oh's, Pullstring @ Turf Club

Emmy Woods @ White Squirrel

Jupiter Johnson, Vanishing Earth, Dread Spells @ White Squirrel

Mclusky Photo provided

Friday, April 3

Saxmo Davis @ Acadia

NUR-D, runo plum, Agnes Uncaged @ Amsterdam

The Gated Community @ Animales

Seven Lions, MitiS, Hoang, MashBit @ Armory

Raymd @ Aster Cafe

Beats for the Underground @ Bazemnt

Comes a Time @ Bear Cave

Sam Rosenstone/Joey Hays @ Berlin

Steve Kenny Quintet @ Berlin

Elysium Alps @ Berlin

Drinkwine with Friends @ Blues Saloon

Alex Rossi @ Bunker’s

Riff Raff @ Cabooze

Russ Parrish @ Carbone’s

Atomic Energy Commission, Whispered the Rabbit, the Muatas @ Cloudland

Jeff Dayton, Sam Ryden @ Crooners

Luther Luvs Whitney @ Crooners

What’s Going On: Celebration of Marvin Gaye @ Dakota

Handsome Devils, County Line @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Release the Craicen @ Dubliner Pub

Veda Skog @ Eagles 34

Saddle Sores @ Eagles 34

Ditch Pigeon and Friends @ Eagles 34

Emperor @ Fillmore

McClusky, Pile @ Fine Line

Can't Feel My Face: 2010s Dance Party @ First Avenue

My Mom’s Guitar @ Ginkgo Coffee

Reventon @ Green Room

The Twin Cities Djangofest Presents: Djangoapolis – A Night of Hot Club Jazz @ Hook and Ladder

Buffalo Galaxy, Texas Toast @ Icehouse

Max Johnk + Allweather @ Jazz Central

STOOG3S with Ophion @ The Loft

The Indecisions @ Mainstreet Bar

Crossroads Blues Band @ Memory Lanes

Harry Scott Quintet @ Metronome Brewery

The Johnnie Brown Experience @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Public Meltdown, Virginia's Basement, Bluedriver @ Pilllar Forum

Jiggs Lee Invasion @ Schooner Tavern

Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage, clovers daughter @ 7th St Entry

House Proud @ Sociable Cider Werks

Michael Shynes & DGS @ 318 Cafe

League Two, Greentop, Fend @ 331 Club

The Belair Lip Bombs and dust with Laveda @ Turf Club

The Taxpayers, Ryan Cassata, Baby Mahi and the Sitters @ Underground Music—This largely Portland-based (OR, that is), Minneapolis-affiliated folk-punks got introspective last year. When Rob Taxpayer wondered "Where have all my oldest friendships gone?" in his yearning Weakerthan warble, the line was poignant even if you didn’t know that Circle Breaker was yet another album partially recorded in memory of August Golden, the local musician killed at punk house Nudieland in 2023. But 2026 called for defiance, and in league with L.A. singer-songwriter Ryan Cassata (also on the bill tonight), the Taxpayers stepped up. Somehow back in February I missed “Power Trippin’ Dipshits,” one of the year’s great ICE protest numbers about toting “water guns filled up with our piss” as they joyously take on the fascists. Cassata takes lead vocals on “We Don’t Fuck With Cops.” Both tracks will be available on a split 7-inch tonight, with proceeds going to immigrant families affected by ICE. This show itself is a benefit for Twin Cities Trans Mutual Aid. This largely Portland-based (OR, that is), Minneapolis-affiliated folk-punks got introspective last year. When Rob Taxpayer wondered "Where have all my oldest friendships gone?" in his yearning Weakerthan warble, the line was poignant even if you didn’t know that Circle Breaker was yet another album partially recorded in memory of August Golden, the local musician killed at punk house Nudieland in 2023. But 2026 called for defiance, and in league with L.A. singer-songwriter Ryan Cassata (also on the bill tonight), the Taxpayers stepped up. Somehow back in February I missed “Power Trippin’ Dipshits,” one of the year’s great ICE protest numbers about toting “water guns filled up with our piss” as they joyously take on the fascists. Cassata takes lead vocals on “We Don’t Fuck With Cops.” Both tracks will be available on a split 7-inch tonight, with proceeds going to immigrant families affected by ICE. This show itself is a benefit for Twin Cities Trans Mutual Aid.

…and i found a way, MΩTHER, Lungs, inflict., motée @ Underground Music

Synastry @ Uptown VFW

Gimme Gimme Disco @ Varsity

Letho & Wright @ White Squirrel

Deep Fortune, Storm Coffee, 4 Star Review @ White Squirrel

Freak of the Week with Mike "Agent-X" Clark @ Zhora Darling

Kiss the Tiger Madalyn Rowell

Saturday, April 4

Breathe Eazy Entertainment @ Acadia

Cornbread Harris & Friends @ Animales

Beemer @ Animales

Midnight Til Morning @ Amsterdam

Thomas Sticha @ Aster Cafe

Coming to America with Mr. Mankato @ Bazemnt

Two Peace Suite @ Bear Cave

JVP’s Little Trio @ Berlin

Anthony Bruno Trio @ Berlin

Pastrami @ Berlin

Jumpsuit! @ Black Hart

Stereo Kitchen @ Bunker’s

Afrobeats to the World @ Cabooze

Dan Israel & Steve Brantseg @ Carbone’s

Mei Semones with John Roseboro @ Cedar Cultural Center

Erin and Jay Cabaret @ Crooners

Andrew Walesch and His Orchestra @ Dakota

The Great Northern, Witness Trips, Compass Rose @ Driftwood Char Bar

The Northerly Gales @ Dubliner Pub

Wildrose Fox @ Dubliner Pub

Jeffrey Robert Larson & the Kings of Neon, Devil Dodger, Chokecherry @ Dusty’s

New Riverside Ramblers @ Eagles 34

Underground Dance feat. Mix Phix, Exhume @ Eagles 34

Ungreatful Little String Band @ Eagles 34

Landon Conrath, Abby Holliday @ Fine Line

Dirtwire, Will Evans @ First Avenue

Fragged Out, Nile Flows Red, SLDG, Sclera, A Martyrs Dilemma @ Flying V

Immersion: Carnival of Dreams with Fallon @ Green Room

4onthefloor @ Icehouse

Take That Back feat. Joan Hutton and Sue Orfield @ Jazz Central

Loan Sum, Zuzu Black, Gelding @ Klash Coffee

Midnight T @ The Loft

Whiskey Stone @ Mainstreet Bar

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Jaybee & the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ TNA @ Modist

Mammoth @ Mystic Lake

Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus: Wicked Wisdom @ Orchestra Hall

Mill City Hot Club @ Padraigs

Phantom Fears, In Your Eyes @ Parkway

Bellerpuss, Jaw Knee Vee, Bimbo @ Pilllar Forum

Jack Knife & the Sharps @ Schooner Tavern

Boys Go To Jupiter, Clean Plate Club @ 7th St Entry

Jeff Dayton's Big Birthday Bash with Mark Bendickson & Gary Lopac @ 318 Cafe

Cole Diamond @ 331 Club

Eleganza and Friends @ Turf Club

Clayton Ryan, St. Rangers, Matcha Fever @ Turf Club

Rewind: The Ultimate 2000s Rave @ Varsity

Pogo Ballet, the Adjacents @ White Squirrel

Jeffry Becker and the Gentlemen @ White Squirrel

My Kid Banana, History Repeats Herself, Rat Fight @ White Squirrel

Kiss the Tiger, Tabah, Diane @ Zhora Darling

Mary Halvorson: Canis Major Photo provided

Sunday, April 5

Raq Baby @ Amsterdam

Boozewater @ Animales

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Washington Express: Laeton Olaleye/Callum Schultz/Kevin Washington @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Mary Halvorson: Canis Major with Nelson Devereaux @ Cedar Cultural Center—As Halvorson’s reputation and her innovation have grown, so have her ambitions. And so in recent years this singular jazz guitarist has worked with slightly larger, more sprawling ensembles, particularly sextets, as on her most recent album, About Ghosts. But with the quartet Canis Major, which she convened last year, she’s scaled back—in personnel, that is, not in artistry. Her smallest band in about a decade features frequent collaborator Tomas Fujiwara on drums along with trumpeter Dave Adewumi and bassist Henry Fraser. Minneapolis-based saxophonist Devereaux works in a broad range of styles, from traditional jazz to his synthy project Reel Mu$ic as Cool Nel D. As Halvorson’s reputation and her innovation have grown, so have her ambitions. And so in recent years this singular jazz guitarist has worked with slightly larger, more sprawling ensembles, particularly sextets, as on her most recent album, About Ghosts. But with the quartet Canis Major, which she convened last year, she’s scaled back—in personnel, that is, not in artistry. Her smallest band in about a decade features frequent collaborator Tomas Fujiwara on drums along with trumpeter Dave Adewumi and bassist Henry Fraser. Minneapolis-based saxophonist Devereaux works in a broad range of styles, from traditional jazz to his synthy project Reel Mu$ic as Cool Nel D.

Jane Siberry @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Tim on Tap @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Country Doctors @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Rosenau & Sanborn, Joe Westerlund @ Icehouse

Half Baked @ Midway Saloon

Tannins (Residency) @ Mortimer’s

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Clarion, Forest, bed @ 7th St Entry

Brass Messengers @ 331 Club

Corpse Reviver @ 331 Club

Onslaught, Warlord, Haunter @ Turf Club

Freddie Dredd @ Varsity

Lucinda Williams Tribute @ White Squirrel

Clawhammer Mike & The Old-Time Barnstormers @ White Squirrel

Cave Canary, Joan of Profile, Jon Elconin @ White Squirrel

Ladysmith Black Mambazo Photo provided

Monday, April 6

Club Day Monday Cabaret with Doug Anderson, Lori Dokken, & Friends @ Crooners

Ladysmith Black Mambazo @ Dakota

Acoustic Jam @ Driftwood Char Bar

The Great Irish Singalong @ Dubliner Pub

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

Erik Koskinen and the Helsinki Club with the Go Rounds @ Icehouse

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Jam Society @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Krooked Kings, Annika Wells @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Soul Trouvere @ 331 Club

Skullcrusher, June McDoom, h. Pruz @ Turf Club

Sand Country @ White Squirrel

Metal Mondays @ White Squirrel