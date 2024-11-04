Picked to Click 2024: The Complete Ballots

We invited over 400 local music experts to vote in this year's poll. We received 111 responses. And here they are.

Lu Afework a.k.a. Student 1, musician



1. ROC Barboza

2. FènixDion

3. Demon Marcus

4. Gramma

5. Riotgrrrldarko



Drew Ailes, retired antagonizer/Citric Dummies/Psychic Vampire

1. Hot Pursuit

2. Bermuda Squares

3. Christy Costello

4. Laugh Track

5. Panel

Comments: “The first duty of everybody in life is to realize that they're a piece of shit. Selfish and self-centered and not very good. You're willing to sacrifice 20,000 people in another country just so you can go to a Wings concert. You sacrifice the lives of a hundred thousand Chinese female babies just so you can rent this fucking camera and do your stupid art project. No problem! You're a piece of shit. Once you realize you're a piece of shit it's not so hard to take. Because then you don't have this feeling that you're a good person all the time. And let me tell you something: feeling that you're a good person all the time is like having a brand new car with no scratches on it. It's a real responsibility which is almost impossible to live up to. Being a piece of shit and then occasionally doing something that's good and true is a much easier place to be. I think that's really important and I always try to raise my kids to understand that they're not that terrific. And that not being that terrific, that's okay 'cause most people who say that they're terrific, Bill Clinton, Cardinal Egan, anybody you want to talk about, they're not so terrific. Martha Stewart, they're not so fucking terrific either. And there's nothing wrong with being not-so-terrific. In fact, it's what the whole ballgame is about, being not-so-terrific... and accepting it.“ —Kenny Shopsin



Flip Arkulary, space wizard



1. Campfire Tranarchist

2. Mara Lovejoy

3. Embalming Eva

4. Roadside Casino

5. Arp Diocese

Comments: This thing is as rigged as the Grammys.



JT Bates, drummer/producer/booker

1. Room3

2. Lighter Co

3. 2nd Stringers

4. Detroit

5. Polkazeit



Jon Behm, reviler.org



1. Pat Keen

2. She's Green

3. Verdin Brothers

4. Molly Brandt

5. Bizhiki

Comments: Given the gap since the last P2C new-adjacent artists were considered.



Chris Berry, Soft Abuse and Fruits & Flowers label owner, host of Upside Down on KFAI

1. Yuasa-Exide

2. Field Hospitals

3. Eudaemon

4. Laugh Track

5. Dot Operator



Rigel Bloome, drummer for Paper Chain, Nathan Frazer, Stone Kat, John Don't and the Morticians

1. Crush Scene

2. Ice Climber

3. 1947

4. She-Haws

5. Loser Magnet

Comments: Thanks for bringing it back!



Thomas Boettner, Straight Panic/Secret Historian/T. Boettner/Jonbenet Bataille (duo)/ISØLATIØN (duo)/Brolapse (duo)

1. Rx Cowboy

2. Burning

3. Giallo

4. Pain Apparatus

5. Shadowcorp



Mary Brabec, presenter

1. Fanaka Nation

2. Abinnet Berhanu’s Ahndenet

3. Sister Species

4. Theo Langassan

5. Mother Banjo



Corey Bracken, venue owner

1. Anita Velveeta

2. Identity Crisis

3. Rigby

4. Gramma

5. In Lieu



Jim Brunzell, Sound Unseen festival director

1. VIAL

2. Thank You, I'm Sorry

3. She's Green

4. 26 Bats

5. Buio Omega

Comments: Realize I need to now check out more live local shows in 2025.



Adam Bubolz, photographer/writer/co-founder at Reviler

1. In Lieu

2. Yuasa-Exide

3. Field Hospitals

4. Laugh Track

5. Magenta Vice



Syd Casey, band

1. Ghosting Merit

2. Zora

3. Fend

4. SYM1

5. She’s Green



Em Cassel, Racket editor



1. Prize Horse

2. Gramma

3. Buio Omega

4. Giallo

5. Citric Dummies

Comments: I better see some TC hardcore representation on this P2C, Keith!!!



Jennifer Catties, Trash Catties

1. Unstable Shapes

2. Stranger Gallery

3. Christy Costello

4. Warcake

5. Big Salt



Bailey Cogan, bandleader, band member, and DIY event producer



1. Ghosting Merit

2. Zora

3. A Sunken Ship Irony

4. SYM1

5. Illism



Cyn Collins, KFAI Spin with Cyn host/producer, author Complicated Fun and West Bank Boogie, music journalist

1. Products Band

2. Whispered the Rabbit

3. Christy Costello Band

4. The Unnamed

5. Surly Grrly



JayCee Cooper, promoter, Cyber City Disco & Jumpsuit



1. Timisarocker

2. Kitten Candy

3. SYM1

4. Ice Climber

5. Mutual Identities

Comments: In many ways this ballot was incredibly difficult to fill out, a lot has happened in the last couple of years! These picks are who clearly stood out for me from several perspectives and represent a wide variety of styles—from gritty distorted mayhem to irresistible dance music. Each of these picks deserve recognition not only due to their incredible live performances, music, or stage presence but also for some of their impacts in developing community and contributing to our artist ecosystem. So in that sense, they’ve made this easy. Cheers!



Kevin Cosgrove, International Novelty/GamelanTransitional Species, former booker tourniquet noise series, etc.

1. Mary Hanson Scott



Manny Costco, musician



1. Ciao Bello

2. Grand Lilac

3. Mortiholics

4. Fruit Form

5. Big Salt



Comments: What a time to be alive



Colleen Cowie, guitarist in Rabeca



1. Freaque

2. Willow Waters

3. Full Catholic

4. Anita Velveeta

5. Scrunchies



Mike Davis, DJ, graphic designer

1. Fanaka Nation

2. Obi Original



Xochi de la Luna, trans Latina Wesley Willis

1. Eudaemon

2. Xina

3. Malamiko

4. Magick Flavour Station

5. Din-Din

Comments: Shit was easier when there was only a year to consider. Honorable mentions: O-Buh/drey d.k./Spaceport/Robotslide/Lovergirl



Martin Devaney, Musician

1. Emmy Woods

2. Cole Diamond

3. Loser Magnet

4. Unattractive Giant Monster

5. Unstable Shapes



Bill DeVille, DJ, The Current

1. Derecho Rhythm Section

2. Laamar

3. Clare Doyle

4. Molly Brandt

5. Cole Diamond



Walt Dizzo, DJ, Radio Host, Archivist

1. Willem Dafoe Fan Club

2. Christy Costello

3. Kaylee Matuszak

4. MüLLET

5. Feast of Lanterns

Comments: Is Christy's band considered new? I don't know, but I really like it.



Doc (Pat Dougherty), radio host/touring artist

1. Keep For Cheap

2. Xina

3. Fend

4. SYM1

5. Rigby

Comments: A mix of bands for 2024 and artists that would've made the grade had the poll been around the last few years.



Aly Eleanor, writer/podcaster

1. Fend

2. Papa Mbye

3. Malamiko

4. Haze Gazer

5. Blood $moke Body



Paul Engebretson, blogger, commentator, front row occupier

1. The Shackletons

2. Christy Costello

3. Products Band

4. Pullstring

5. Constant Insult



Reed Fischer, Digital Producer at The Current

1. Papa Mbye

2. XINA

3. Mike Kota

4. She's Green

5. Pit Stop



Grant Flesland, distribution

1. Ber

2. Laamar

3. Dial Tone

4. She's Green

5. True Green



Amelia Foster, former City Pages music section contributor

1. Florina

2. Joe Rainey

Comments: Clearly I'm out of touch, but if you'll take a ballot w/ two votes, there you go!



Rainer Fronz, Learning Curve Records/Caterwaul Founder

1. In Lieu

2. Mary Jam

3. Hostility

4. Unstable Shapes

5. Dwynell Roland

Comments: Glad the poll is back, and it’s great to see a vibrant independent club and all-ages scene being nurtured in the Twin Cities. It’s awesome all around. Zhora Darling, Cloudland, Palmer’s, Mort’s, Pillar, and Klash are rocking hard right now. Plus, with a couple of record-pressing plants in the mix, things are looking good in MN. All killer, no filler. Hope to see you at Caterwaul Memorial Day Weekend!



Jay Gabler, arts and entertainment reporter, Duluth News Tribune

1. Baharat

2. Embalming Eva

3. Mara Lovejoy

4. Yonder

5. The Penny Peaches



Marnie Gamble, booking & production, First Avenue

1. Bizhiki

2. Mike Kota

3. Laamar

4. Haze Gazer

5. Trash Date

Austin Gerth, Freelance writer/hermetic home recordist/blues-rock drummer



1. Prize Horse

2. Identity Crisis

3. The Briefly Gorgeous

4. Services

5. Shrimp Olympics



Christopher Goyette, photographer (Reviler, First Avenue)

1. Rigby

2. She's Green

3. Molly Brandt

4. Alina Maira

5. Marsgarb



Julian Green, Carbon Sound Content Director/DJ

1. Papa Mbye

2. Lonefront

3. She's Green

4, Blu Bone

5. Riotgrrldarko

Comments: Lonefront might not get a lot of votes because he doesn't deetle dee on a guitar and instead chooses to fiddle with knobs and wires. That's fine. Regardless, he is absolutely one of the best musicians living here at the moment. He has performed in Berlin, NYC, and Denver.



Keith Harris, Racket editor



1. L.A. Buckner

2. Papa Mbye

3. Riotgrrrldarko

4. Blu Bone

5. Basement Gang



Matt Helgeson

1. Upright Forms

2. Tender Comrade

3. Lilac Fortress

4. Sunken Planes

5. Slow Clarity



Jared Hemming, drummer, Cedar Cultural Center manager

1. The Controversial New ‘Skinny Pill’

2. Products Band

3. Drey DK

4. J Rad

5. Los Pinches Gueys

Comments: Thanks for the vote! I knew that City Pages internship in 2016 would pay off someday…



Scott Herold, CEO Rock the Cause Records & Business of Music & Media High School for Recording Arts



1. Stone Williams

2. Cuahutli Day

3. Joe Bigalke

4. SIXVI

5. Arri Agnew

Comments: Mostly HSRA kids



Dylan Hilliker, talent booker



1. Yonder

2. Trash Date

3. Kiernan

4. Prize Horse

5. The Dalmatian Club

Lydia Hoglund/Liza, musician/artist

1. Eric Mayson

2. Big Cats

3. Guante

4. Papa Mbye

5. Lutalo



Alec Hoines, Student 1 manager/DJ



1. ROC Barboza

2. Demon Marcus

3. Reiki

4. Killusonline

5. Chutes



Joe Holland, venue management for Uptown VFW/the Hook and Ladder Theater, freelance audio services and event planning, local musician playing bass guitar in Mad Mojo Jett, High Tiny Hairs, SexRays, Mortiholics, Goo Goo Mucks, and many defunct groups of yesteryear. I was picked but I didn't click.

1. Surly Grrly

2. Spit Takes

3. Black Widows

4. Cindy Lawson

5. Mary Jam

Comments: Not ranked in order. Please distribute points equally.



Cecilia Johnson, music booker at Berlin

1. Alan Sparhawk

2. Kavyesh Kaviraj

3. Raffaella

4. L.A. Buckner

5. Rosie

Comments: Keith, can you please disallow people from voting for themselves this year?



Darin Kamnetz, photographer

1. Papa Mbye

2. Runo Plum

3. She's Green

4. Heart to Gold

5. NATL PARK SRVC



Chaz Kangas, DJ, The Current

1. Creeping Charlie

2. Mae Simpson

3. She's green

4. Durry

5. Crowfather



Martin Keller



1. Jennifer Grimm



Josh Keller, writer/co-founder at Reviler.org

1. Pat Keen

2. Pill Cutter

3. Florina

4. Kavyesh Kaviraj

5. Elskavon



John C.S. Keston, musician/composer/educator



1. Places Above The Air

2. Alana Horton (aka alone-a)

3. David Means

4. Fluidic (Paul Flynn)

5. Crystal Mysjalek



Lindsay Kimball, program director, The Current



1. Ber

2. Durry

3. Miloe

4. Raffaella

5. Laamar



Kandis Knight, publicist, Psilo Marketing



1. SMMR MUNYUN / KND Steezo

2. Blvck Madonna

3. Meta Sota

4. Juice Lord

5. T La Shawn (T LA)



Taylor Kraemer, band member



1. Dial Tone

2. SoulFlower

3. Adomania

4. Virginia’s Basement

5. Buio Omega



John Kueppers, associate digital producer for The Current and Carbon Sound

1. Papa mbye

2. Blu Bone

3. Ricki Monique

4. She's Green

5. XINA

Comments: Super hard to boil down to just five, there are so many incredibly talented MN artists out there right now.



Shelby Lano, synth bitch in Prim Woes

1. She's Green

2. JJ Sweetheart

3. Nona Invie

4. Celica

5. Despondent



Lars Larson, former City Pages, Paisley Park, First Avenue, Rhymesayers

1. HEBL

2. Riotgrrrldarko

3. Ricki Monique

4. Girl Blunt

5. Whatever Icerod is working on now

Comments: Plain Ole Bill, known for selling out the First Avenue Mainroom as part of the Get Cryphy movement, decided to go his own way after growing bored with mixing E-40 records for the masses. Bill hid out in a studio all during the pandemic and reinvented and resurrected himself as HEBL, an immense turntablist with new sounds to awaken your dull ears. Not only did he throw one of the best 7th St parties in Entry history this past December with Marijuana Deathsquads and Mr. Dibbs, but he released his self-titled solo record to much whiplash. HEBL's experimental sound of soundscapes and drum machine risks caught the ear of Slug and ZooDeVille while on tour with Atmosphere and they recorded an entire EP in hotel rooms and tour buses, just released weeks ago The Detour is fourteen minutes of rapping skill and big sound. A nice peek into the future of HEBL but without gunning it to 88mph. This kind of successful gutsy reinvention would make Bowie and Madonna stand up and clap.



Laura Larson, hollerer in Scrunchies



1. In Lieu

2. Psychic Vampire

3. Panel

4. River Sinclaire

5. Boobless



Brad Lokkesmoe, venue owner



1. Buio Omega

2. Zora

3. Mary Jam

4. Malamiko

5. Panel



Ryan Lowe, Extreme Noise Records volunteer & new/used buyer



1. Buio Omega

2. Bermuda Squares

3. Meditation

4. Panel

5. Laugh Track



Tigger Lunney



1. The Right Here

2. Christy Costello

3. Karaoke Crime Scene

4. Loss Leader

5. Baltic Avenue Neighborhood Watch



Comments: Look, Karaoke Crime Scene is a band. Who plays punk covers. With drunk amateurs who sign up on a big piece of paper singing. And it's amazing. Because they do a better job of bringing people together than like 80% of the local bands I've seen in the last 10 years. Also, Baltic Avenue Neighborhood Watch is the best local band name since Shitty Shitty Band Band.



Aaron Mader (Lazerbeak), producer, musician, label guy

1. MAKR AN ERIS

2. Keep For Cheap

3. Papa Mbye

4. Xina

5. Laamar

Comments: Music rocks.



Mike Madison, live event and portrait photographer

1. Demon Marcus

2. Reiki

3. Monique Smaz

4. Greg Grease

5. Shrimpnose

Comments: Demon Marcus easily tops my list for his consistency in putting out great singles. Not only is he tirelessly in the studio recording with producer Squire, he’s performing constantly in both large venues and small, underground spots around the city.



Steve Marsh, writer, Minneapolis St. Paul magazine

1. Nat Harvie

2. Papa Mbye

3. Rafaella

4. Lonefront

5. Ber



Michaelangelo Matos, journalist



1. Duke & Maris

2. Ternion Sound

3. SYM1

4. Mutual Identities

5. Alexis Rose



Comments: I'm voting for people who've come to prominence in the time between PTCs, with a recency bias.

Kyle Matteson, avid showgoer



1. Heart To Gold

2. Laamar

3. Molly Brandt

4. Prize Horse

5. Sleeping Jesus



Kaylee Matuszak, Duluth musician!



1. Willem Dafoe Fan Club

2. Mara Lovejoy

3. Feast of Lanterns

4. Kaylee Matuszak

5. Jon Edwards



Nadirah McGill, Gully Boys/TCUP

1. Rosie

2. Papa Mbye

3. Anita Velveeta

4. Fend

5. She’s Green



Sean McPherson, music director and afternoon host at Jazz88, bassist for Heiruspecs



1. Kavyesh Kaviraj

2. HeyArlo

3. Rabeca

4. Early Planets

5. drey.d.k.

Comments: What a treat.



John Miller, recording engineer

1. Jake Baldwin

2. Crush Scene

3. Dallas Orbiter

4. Upright Forms

5. Oyster World



Comments: Jake's new record fucking rips. If he can get a label that can put together press around a tour, it's a home run. Crush Scene is such a tighter band than they were when they did that first record. Dallas Orbiter could be a commodity, but we'd have to pry them out of their comfort zone. Last two are no brainers.



Diane Miller, radio host/producer and musician



1. Papa Mbye

2. She's Green

3. Zora

4. Ber

5. L.A. Buckner

Comments: This felt almost impossible to rank or narrow down... I'm especially a fan of Papa Mbye because his music/sound is so “of the times” and creative—to say the least. I also want to give a shout out to Durry, Raffaella, Kinfu, Anna Graves, REIKI, Xina, Ricki Monqiue, Mike Kota, Laamar, Clare Doyle, Goon Tribune, Molly Brandt, Creeping Charlie, Keep For Cheap, Nat Harvie, Mati, Colin Bracewell, Ava Levy, Huhroon ... If Dua Saleh still lived here, they’d be at the top of my list. Big props to instrumentalists/producers Henry Breen, Zak Khan, Megan Mahoney, Isaac Levy … I’m sure there is some artists I’m missing. Thanks, Racket, for bringing this back!



Keith Moran, owner, Guilt Ridden Pop

1. Bathtub Cig

2. RRA

3. Ciao Bello

4. Alone-a

5. Nina Luna



Shellae Mueller, promotions manager at KCMP



1. Gully Boys

2. She's Green

3. Sarah Morris

4. Laamar

5. Sleeping Jesus



Luc Parker, organizer/booker/musician

1. Buio Omega

2. Texture Freq

3. Makin' Out

4. Visual Learner

5. Slut Intent



Chris Parrish, booker at White Squirrel Bar

1. Gentleman Speaker

2. M.A.Y.

3. Upright Forms

4. She's Green

5. Spaceport



Noah Paster, former booking at Cause Spirits and Soundbar

1. Upright Forms

2. Unstable Shapes

3. Tender Comrade

4. Toilet Rats

5. Time Room



Henry Patterson, marketing & ticketing assistant at First Avenue, member of Filthy Kittens

1. Lily Blue

2. Walker Rider

3. Full Catholic

4. Mike Kota

5. Psylo

Comments: Ahh I wanna add more haha.



Jessica Paxton, host on The Current & talent buyer for the Parkway Theater

1. FenixDion

2. Matt Arthur Contraption

3. Black Market Brass

4. Keep for Cheap

5. Anna Graves



Brenda Peters, booking/venue manager

1. Unstable Shapes

2. Deep Fakes

3. By The Thousands

4. Careful Gaze

5. NATL PARK SRVC

Comments: Why did this give me anxiety?



Chris Polley, writer, Post-Trash/guitar/keys/synth, PRGRPHS

1. Surrounded by Water

2. Orthe

3. Pinched.

4. Internet Dating

5. Radiator Girl

Comments: Popularity contests might not be cool, but reigniting local music journalism is.



Robert Quinn, frequent attendee

1. Another Heaven

2. She’s Green

3. Pit Stop

4. BlurCurve

5. Gramma



Macie Rasmussen, freelance writer

1. Anita Velveeta

2. killusonline

3. Prize Horse

4. Zora

5. Mike Kota



Chris Riemenschneider, Minnesota Star Tribune Thing to Do

1. Laamar

2. Molly Brandt

3. Obi Original

4. Ber

5. Riotgrrrldarko



Adriana Rimpel, artist

1. Papa Mbye

2. Kavyesh Kaviraj

3. Jada Brown

4. Jest

5. King Pari



Dylan Ritchie, performer, fan

1. Bermuda Squares

2. PANEL

3. Eat Lava

4. Red Lovely

5. Rice



Nicholas Ryan, former local musician

1. UTAI



Jon Jon Scott, Sound Verite Records/Sound Verite Radio

1. The Muatas

2. Soul Dlover

3. Blood $moke Money

4. Xina

5. Kavyesh Kaviraj



Sam Shetka, First Avenue social media whiz

1. Papa Mbye

2. Raffaella

3. Why Not

4. She's Green

5. Xina



Jack Spencer, writer on hiatus

1. Anita Velveeta

2. thor cb

3. Blood $moke Body

4. Xythlia

5. Kavyesh Kaviraj

Comments: Glad to see this rekindling, and excited to see what gems I've been missing.



Matthew St-Germain, DEI Program Manager, Royce White for Senate



1. Feast of Lanterns/Alan Sparhawk

2. American Cream

3. IE

4. Places Above The Air/Jesse Whitney

5. Marijuana Deathsquads



Comments: Impeach Jacob "Norm Coleman" Frey & appoint Fancy Ray "The Best Lookin' Mayor in Comedy" McCloney



Ellen Stanley, publicist/DJ/artist

1. Emmy Woods

2. Emily Haavik

3. Clare Doyle

4. Nikki Lemire



Comments: In addition to Emmy Woods busting out on the Americana scene this year, she also released a great new album with her new band and has been hosting events and doing a lot to galvanize the local scene!



Jesse Stensby, radio promotion/marketing



1. Laamar

2. Wish Wash

3. Ber

4. Jillian Rae



Lindsey Stewart, booking, event coordination for Pilllar Forum

1. Anita Velveeta

2. Bugsy

3. In Lieu

4. Prize Horse

5. 26 Bats!



Adam Svec, musican for Adam Svec, The Glad Version, Coloring Time, Camp Dark, Proofreader, Fall of the House of Usher, The Wapsipinicon

1. Yellow Ostrich

2. Cole Pulice

3. Adrianne Lenker



Carl Swanson, booster & connector & board member



1. Ber

2. Papa Mbye

3. She’s Green

4. Colin Bracewell

5. Stunt Horse Drama



Comments: P2C is dead! Long live P2C!



Joel Swenson, writer

1. Prize Horse

2. Giallo

3. Clare Doyle

4. Michael Gay

5. Identity Crisis



Andrea Swensson, music journalist



1. Papa Mbye

2. Ber

3. Anna Graves

4. L.A. Buckner and BiG HOMiE

5. Cornbread Harris



fDaisy Swimmer, musician: malamiko/Ryann Daisy Swimmer/Swimmer, Bressler, & Waldo; curator at (minus) hall

1. Fend

2. Eudaemon

3. Time Room

4. I Want To Eat Lava And God Cannot Stop Me

5. (ab)scheid



Damien Tank, drummer in Sparrowhawk, guy who goes to shows.

Big Salt

Bermuda Squares

Visual Learner

Redwing Blackbird

The Unnamed

Comments: Unranked. Four rock bands and one country band that'll steal your catalytic converter.



Knol Tate, record producer, engineer, songwriter



1. Tender Comrade

2. Unstable Shapes

3. Upright Forms

4. Toilet Rats

5. Field Hospitals

Comments: I put my own new band first because we the hell not?



James Taylor, booker



1. Clare Doyle

2. She's Green

3. L.A. Buckner

4. Reiki

5. Upright Forms



Luke Taylor, digital producer at The Current



1. Laamar

2. Humbird

3. Clare Doyle

4. MMYYKK

5. Keep For Cheap



Chuck Terhark, owner, Trivia Mafia

1. Ber

Comments: I don’t know enough about local music anymore to provide a full list, but Ber rules and would be my No. 1 even if I did.



Natalia Toledo, digital producer on The Current/DJ (TaliaKnight)

1. SOLANA

2. Basement Gang

3. Jada Brown

4. Fanaka Nation

5. Bizhiki



Kyle Tran Myhre, Guante & Big Cats

1. Autumn Brown

2. Lieutenant Sunnie

3. Juice Lord

4. Huhroon

5. Crowfather



Comments: I almost didn't vote, since I'm not super in-tune with the scene at the moment. But these are all artists I've crossed paths with over the last couple years who stuck with me, whether for purely musical reasons, or for how they move in community. Figured I'd throw their names in the hat.



Ann Treacy, Mostly MN Music DJ/blogger



1. Surly Grrly

2. The Nunnery

3. Parishes

4. Dilly Dally Alley

5. Shrimp Olympics



Katy Vernon, singer-songwriter, ukulele songbird, booker for several outdoor music series, board member for Dissonance (Music Mental Health Org)



1. Favourite Girl (Yes it’s my brand new band, I am biased, but we are great and I want more people to hear what we have to say!)

2. Creeping Charlie

3. Cindy Lawson (I checked and she should have been picked before)

4. Colin Bracewell

5. Ahem



Comments: Thanks for asking. I love discovering new music and I’m also a big advocate for lifting up older artists who have never gotten enough attention.



Jim Walsh, writer/singer/songwriter/Jim Walsh & The Dog Day Cicadas

1. The Silent Treatment

2. Ber

3. The Driftless Area

4. Stephanie Was & The Secret Izz

5. The Scott Wooldridge Trio

Comments: Thank you Keith and Racket! It lives! But… shouldn’t we be able to vote retroactively for the lost years? That way I could opt for a 20-way tie between newoldbies like The Muun Bato, Dust of Sons Ensemble, Christy Costello, The Scarlet Goodbye, Cindy Lawson, Scott Allen and The List, Pretendians, Favourite Girl, Rob The Carpenter, etc. etc. etc….



Neil Weir, recording engineer/musician at Blue Bell Knoll



1. Finesse

2. Absolutely Yours

3. Upright Forms

4. Memory Deluxe

5. Happy Flower



Comments: Wish we still had the -no-particular-order option but I'll live.



Erik Wivinus, Heliotrope organizer, member of Magenta Vice, Thunderbolt Pagoda, Gates Of Dawn



1. Erik's Iridescent Tent

2. DIIE

3. Desolation Plains

4. Eudaemon

5. SYM1

Mark Wood, DJ/music enthusiast



1. Tailor Briann

2. EuphoriasRoom

3. Lutalo

4. sahn

5. k3ko



Comments: I think there’s more interesting music coming out of MN than I’ve ever seen before—shout out to all the artists doing their thing whether it gets attention or not!



Toki Wright, arts ambassador

1. DJ Cassiopeia

2. Yevrah

3. DJ Snuggles

4. Longshot

5. Lady Midnight



Jared Yakle, Sundowners

1. Visual Learner

2. Visual Learner

3. Visual Learner

4. Visual Learner

5. Visual Learner

Comments: Visual Learner.