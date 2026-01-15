Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Want this space for your brand? Hit us up!

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

News

Palantir’s Freaky ELITE App: ‘Kind of Like Google Maps,’ but for Finding Deportation Targets

Plus a planned right-wing march, a new way to report federal incidents, and a powerful resource for supporting MN right now in today's Flyover news roundup.

5:37 PM CST on January 15, 2026

Federal agents line up along Portland Avenue after the killing of Renee Nicole Good.

|Chad Davis via Flickr
6Comments

Welcome back to The Flyover, your daily digest of important, overlooked, and/or interesting Minnesota news stories.

ICE's Palantir-Developed App ELITE Offers a Nightmarish Vision of Our Technocratic, Mass Surveillance Future

Add this to the Nightmarish Phrases From Our Ongoing Occupation Hall of Fame: "Palantir is working on a tool for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that populates a map with potential deportation targets, brings up a dossier on each person, and provides a 'confidence score' on the person’s current address, 404 Media has learned."

The app is called ELITE, according to 404's Joseph Cox, and ICE is already using it to locate large groups of people it might detain. The app "pulls from all kinds of sources,” according to December testimony from a deportation officer with ICE’s Fugitive Operations Unit, and is "kind of like Google Maps.”

"You’re going to go to a more dense population rather than […] like, if there’s one pin at a house and the likelihood of them actually living there is like 10 percent […] you’re not going to go there," the officer, identified only as JB, continued.

To put a finer point on the horrors: ICE agents select a person on the app's map interface, then ELITE brings up a dossier on that person, including their name, photo, Alien Number (the unique code the U.S. government assigns to immigrants), date of birth, and full address. ELITE can also do this in reverse, looking up people by name, Alien Number, etc.

"These records give us behind-the-scenes insight into the kind of mass surveillance machine ICE is building with help from powerful tech companies like Palantir,” Laura Rivera, senior staff attorney at Just Futures Law, tells 404 Media.

Just What We Need: Right-Wing Influencer Plans Cedar-Riverside March

You know what they say: If it's not one thing (armed, masked federal officers kidnapping people off of the streets) it's another (right-wing influencers organizing a march to “take back” Minnesota).

For the Star Tribune, Louis Krauss reports that slimy conservative poster Jake Lang, one of these weird little freaks we have to pay attention to now, is planning a “March Against Minnesota Fraud." The march, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, January 17, at Minneapolis City Hall, has community members in Cedar-Riverside justifiably concerned about the possible harassment of the area's Somali residents.

Local leaders are urging those in the neighborhood to go about their day as usual and asking those from outside the neighborhood not to protest. You can read their full statement below:

Please read and share with anyone who might be planning on counterprotesting in Cedar-Riverside this weekend

J Garcia (@jasoncomix.bsky.social) 2026-01-15T17:17:02.289Z

Ellison Launches Digital Form for Reporting Federal Incidents

Have you "personally experienced or directly witnessed" harm while observing or protesting ICE? Bet you have!

On Thursday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison introduced a Federal Action Reporting Form where folks can report the actions of invading agents to his office—and those effects are not just limited to physical violence. From the form, which you can access here:

This form is for reporting incidents or effects related to or caused by recent federal actions in Minnesota, including but not limited to: violations of constitutional rights (racial profiling, excessive force, retaliation against protestors, observers, and media), business closures, reduced healthcare access, reduced education access, other issues impacting public safety and civil liberties, federal funding cuts, federal grant terminations, terms and conditions tied to federal program participation, other administrative actions by Federal agencies.

Ellison is encouraging submissions that are "specific and as detailed and direct as possible," and notes that eyewitness accounts and reports from those directly involved are preferred to stories you've heard.

A Great Resource for Supporting MN

If you're anything like me, you've had lots of out-of-town friends and family members asking a version of "How can I help Minnesota right now?" over the last few weeks. And maybe you too have felt a little overwhelmed by the question—like, I don't know, here's 20 GoFundMe links, have at it!

On Wednesday, Ashley Fairbanks launched a seriously kickass website, Stand With Minnesota, that solves that problem. It's divided into sections—Mutual Aid & Materials Purchasing, GoFundMe Campaigns, and Organizations Doing Work On The Ground—so folks can donate with specificity. And there are subdivisions within each main category; the GoFundMe section, for example is further broken up into campaigns for individuals, schools/students, and communities. It's seriously impressive stuff.

"I built this directory because I was sitting in Texas and feeling useless as friends across social media shared random needs and links across platforms as they were in the streets," Fairbanks tells Racket. "I wanted there to be one hub to send to people that had a variety of causes, and more than just organizations, mutual aid groups and individuals, too. People need resources now, we need ways to quickly tell our story and leverage whatever help is available, around the country and the world."

Fairbanks says the site has had more than 25,000 unique visitors in 24 hours. Hell yeah—keep 'em coming.

Em Cassel
@biketrouble@biketrouble.bsky.social

Em Cassel (she/they) is a cyclist, a metalcore apologist, and a co-owner and editor of Racket.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Events

Freeloader Friday: 88 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Be safe out there, folks.

January 16, 2026
Movies

Just in Case You Need to Take 2 Hours and Relax at a Movie Theater This Week…

Pretty much all the movies you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

January 15, 2026
Want this space for your brand? Hit us up!

Your Brand 🤝 Racket's Audience

"When we heard that some of the area's best A&E writers were kicking off Racket, we knew we wanted in! As one of the first advertisers, The Walker is proud to support the talented, dedicated Racket staff."—Rachel Joyce of the Walker Art Center

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

News

The New Yorker Offers Bizarre Take on ‘Quiet,’ ‘Frightened’ Minnesotans

Plus ICE targets greater MN as the DOJ and the weather sink to a new low in today's Flyover news roundup.

January 14, 2026
Food & Drink

With the Twin Cities Under Siege, Restaurants Become Hubs of Solidarity

As neighborhoods stand up to ICE, restaurants, bars, and coffee shops are collecting donations, handing out whistles, and acting as gathering sites for volunteers and observers.

January 14, 2026
News

The Clown Car Needs More Clowns: ICE Desperate For New Recruits

Plus a ride along with the resistance, how racist groups of the past inform MN today, and Jonathan Ross claimed to be a botanist in today's Flyover news roundup.

January 13, 2026
Music

You May Not Be in the Mood, But Here’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: Jan. 13-19

Pretty much all the music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

January 13, 2026
See all posts