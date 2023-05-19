Open Thread Friday: Let’s Talk Burgers?

Greetings, Racket reader community!

Our man Keith is on vacation this week, so I'll set the conversational table this week with a question: What are your top three Minnesota burgers?

Yesterday I wrote a glowing profile of the Station No. 6 Food Truck's, which slots into my all-time favorite trio alongside the Bull's Horn riff on a Big Mac and the legendary Anchor Bar. (OK, Anchor Bar is technically in Wisconsin—sue me!*)

In any case, feel free to yak about that or literally anything else, as is your paying-subscriber right. See ya at Art-A-Whirl's big, random Fastball concert!

*Please refrain from suing me or Racket.