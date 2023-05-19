Skip to Content
Open Thread Friday: Let’s Talk Burgers?

But that's just a humble prompt. Chat about whatever the hell you want!

10:09 AM CDT on May 19, 2023

Jay Boller|

Station No. 6’s Spicy Boi smash burger from inside the author’s ’06 Hyundai Elantra.

Greetings, Racket reader community!

Our man Keith is on vacation this week, so I'll set the conversational table this week with a question: What are your top three Minnesota burgers?

Yesterday I wrote a glowing profile of the Station No. 6 Food Truck's, which slots into my all-time favorite trio alongside the Bull's Horn riff on a Big Mac and the legendary Anchor Bar. (OK, Anchor Bar is technically in Wisconsin—sue me!*)

In any case, feel free to yak about that or literally anything else, as is your paying-subscriber right. See ya at Art-A-Whirl's big, random Fastball concert!

*Please refrain from suing me or Racket.

Jay Boller@jaymboller

Co-owner/editor of Racket.

