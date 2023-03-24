Opinion
Open Thread #3: Better Late Than Never
Sorry for the delay, faithful commenters.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Racket
News
Rail Workers Tell Us How Freaked Out Minnesotans Should Be About Derailments
“It feels like, now, you’re running right on the edge of a razor. Every train that passes by, you’re like, ‘God, I hope if they derail, it’s not in a community.’"
Movies
‘One Fine Morning’ and ‘The Quiet Girl’ Tell Stories of Everyday Lives
And if you think that's boring, that's your problem, pal!
Today's stories are presented by:
Twin Cities Media Group
Racket has teamed up with five other media outlets to support each other and local businesses through cross-platform advertising.
Learn More →
Events
Freeloader Friday: 44 Free Things To Do This Weekend
Makers' markets, Persian beer, and plenty of free music shows.
News
A (Nearly) Complete List of the Banned Books Inside Gov. Walz’s Little Free Library
Plus U of M stalking charges, Wink World coming to MOA, and no Oliphant for Lyn-Lake in today's Flyover.