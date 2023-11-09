On the Big Screen This Week: Sound Unseen and a Whole Mess More

Sound Unseen is well underway now, as I'm sure you read here. (You did read there, right?) But I could barely scratch the surface of the films featured this year, so take a gander below.

Thursday, November 9

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

How is it "02" and "the beginning"? $16.26. 7 p.m. More info here.

Playing by Ear: A D.I.Y. Doc (2023)

Bryant Lake Bowl

A look at the difficulty of maintaining an independent music scene in Boise, Idaho. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Even Hell Has Its Heroes (2023)

Bryant Lake Bowl

A documentary about drone-metal pioneers Earth. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Billy Madison (1995)

Grandview 1&2

Classic Sandler. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

Grosse Freiheit Nr. 7 (Great Freedom No. 7) (1944)

The Heights

A classic German musical banned by the Nazis for its frank look at lower class life. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Sound Unseen: Short Film Program

The Main

Eleven short films about music. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Velvet Goldmine (1998)

The Parkway

Glam was not gay enough for Todd Haynes. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. Music from Little Man at 7 p.m. Screening at 8 p.m. More info here.

Alien Apocalypse (2023)

Trylon

Starring the guy from Eddie and the Cruisers. $8. 1 p.m. More info here.

Lost Angel: The Genius of Judee Sill (2022)

Trylon

A look at the critically acclaimed '70s singer-songwriter. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Cypher (2023)

Trylon

I love Tierra Whack and you should too. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Friday, November 10

Skateboard (1978)

Bryant Lake Bowl

A fun little Leif Garrett skateboard movie. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 9:30 p.m. More info here.

The People's Joker (2022)

The Main

An unauthorized comic trans twist on the DC Universe. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Art Dealers (2023)

The Parkway

A Low Cut Connie concert film followed by a Low Cut Connie performance. Part of Sound Unseen. $20. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Punk Singer (2013)

Trylon

Who doesn't love Kathleen Hanna? Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 7 p.m. More info here.



Trainspotting (1996)

Trylon

I like the part where they have fun doing drugs more than the part where they suffer because of doing drugs. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, November 11

The Long Goodbye (1973)

Alamo Drafthouse

Worth it just for the scenes with Elliott Gould and his cat (though the rest is great too). $10. 6:50 p.m. More info here.

Fantastic Negrito: Have You Lost Your Mind Yet (2023)

Bryant Lake Bowl

The story of experimental Oakland bluesman Fantastic Negrito. Screening along with the short film The Last Train. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 6 p.m. More info here.

Bad Like Brooklyn Dancehall (2023)

Bryant Lake Bowl

How a Jamaican style became an international sensation. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 9 p.m. More info here.

Margins (2022)

The Main

Three friends have a chance to open for their favorite band. But all does not go as planned. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 1 p.m. More info here.

Choose Irvine Welsh (2022)

The Main

Follow up Friday's night's Trainspotting screening with this documentary look at the Scottish novelist. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 4:45 p.m. More info here.

Born Innocent: The Redd Kross Story (2023)

The Main

A look at the long-lasting California trash-punk cult band. Screening with the short film Mississippi Creates: Big Clown. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 10:15 p.m. More info here.

We Are Fugazi From Washington D.C. (2022)

The Parkway

Unmissable live footage from throughout the band's career. Screening with One More Song: A Love Letter to D.I.Y. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 4 p.m. More info here.

Scream of My Blood: A Gogol Bordello Story (2022)

The Parkway

A documentary about the wild "gypsy punk" band. Followed by an acoustic set from Gogol Bordello frontman Eugene Hütz. Part of Sound Unseen. $20. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Runaway Radio (2023)

Trylon

The story of Houston's KLOL radio. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 2:30 p.m. More info here.

Lost Soulz (2023)

Trylon

A young rapper tours across Texas and learns a little something about himself. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 5 p.m. More info here.



Apocalypse Now: Final Cut (1979)

Trylon

Have a little patience. You'll get apocalypse when it's damn good and ready. $8. 7 p.m. Sunday 5 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, November 12

You've Got Mail (1998)

Alamo Drafthouse

A woman falls in love with a rich guy who destroys her business. $10. 2:15 p.m. More info here.

An All-Star Salute to Lee Greenwood (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

[Prolonged vomiting noises.] $16.35. 2 p.m. More info here.

Scarface (1983)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

Your favorite rapper's favorite movie; also your least favorite rapper's favorite movie. Also Wednesday. $16.26. 3 & 7 p.m. More info here.

Berlin: Symphony of a Great City (1927)

Bryant Lake Bowl

The silent classic, with a new score written and performed by the great Katie Condon. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 3 p.m. More info here.

Play with the Devil: Becoming Zeal and Ardor (2023)

Bryant Lake Bowl

A look at the experimental black metal band. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 6 p.m. More info here.

Gremlins (1984)

Emagine Willow Creek

It's too soon for Christmas movies! Even the "offbeat" ones! Also Wednesday. $8.45. 12:30 & 6 p.m. More info here.

Signature Move (2017)

Emagine Willow Creek

A Muslim lesbian in Chicago falls in love with a wrestler. $10.75. 7 p.m. More info here.

Cora Bora (2022)

The Main

Megan Stalter is a struggling L.A. musician with a messy long distance relationship. Screening with the short film The Weenies. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 4:15 p.m. More info here.

Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection (2022)

The Parkway

The life of the doomed soft-rock superstar. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 1 p.m. More info here.

Peter Doherty: Stranger In My Own Skin (2023)

The Parkway

The story of the trouble British rocker. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 4:30 p.m. More info here.

With Peter Bradley (2023)

Trylon

A documentary look at the jazz-influenced, Black abstract artist. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 2:30 p.m. More info here.

Monday, November 13

Farewell My Concubine (1993)

Alamo Drafthouse

A restored version of the Chinese epic, inclluding the 20 minutes the Weinsteins cut. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

The Domino Revival

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

Evangelicals hit the multiplex. $16.26. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Changeling (1980)

Emagine Willow Creek

A dead kid tries to communicate with George C. Scott. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Singin' in the Rain (1952)

The Heights

I still say if this doesn't charm you, you're some kind of monster. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, November 14

Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

He's the guy who did all the dangerous stuff on Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom while Marlon Perkins narrated from a safe distance. $16.26. 7 p.m. More info here.

All Hands on Deck: Dance, Metamorphosis, and Surreal Labor in Silent Cinema

Northrop

Seven silent short movies, ranging from Zora Neale Hurston's fieldwork footage to a Ladislaw Starewicz stop-motion bug film, with live accompaniment from Dreamland Faces. $22. 7 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, November 15

Dream Scenario (2023)

Alamo Drafthouse

See the latest Nic Cage flick before almost anyone else. $13.50. 7 p.m. Find info here.

The Mist (2007)

Alamo Drafthouse

The black and white version of Frank Darabont's Stephen King adaptation. $10. 6:45 p.m. Find more info here.

Dolly Parton: Rockstar—Global First Listen Event (2023)

Emagine Willow Creek

Sorry, I think this album's gonna be mid. $15. 7 p.m .More info here.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Grandview 1&2

If I remember it right, this is the one with the prisoner of Azkaban. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Dogtooth (2009)

Lagoon Cinema

A Greek couple raise their children in seclusion, and all goes well until it's time for their son to get laid. $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

Wet House (2021)

The Main

A Minnesota-made film about the largest harm reduction facility for chronic alcoholics in the U.S. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Robocop (1987)

Showplace ICON

See it while it's still a satire. $7. 7 p.m. More info here.

Boardinghouse (1982)

Trylon

"A sleazy, hallucinogenic maelstrom of gore, sex, chainsaws, pie fights, killer refrigerators, jacuzzis, beds that eat people, a new wave band called 33 and 1/3, and a leading lady known only as Kalassu." $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

Four Daughters

When a Tunisian woman's daughters disappear, a director brings her two actresses to impersonate them.

Ghost in the Shell

The horny cyberassassin anime is back in theaters.

The Holdovers

Paul Giamatti is—you're not gonna believe this—a curmudgeon.

Japan

A jewel thief must elude the police.

Journey to Bethlehem

A Christmas story.

Manodrome

Jesse Eisenberg enters the manosphere.



The Marvels

I got a bad feeling about this.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

After Death

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie (read our review here)

The Exorcist: Believer

Five Nights at Freddy's

The Killer

Killers of the Flower Moon (read our review here)

The Marsh King's Daughter

Oppenheimer (read our review here)

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Priscilla

Rustin

Saw X

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

What Happens Later