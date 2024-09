Old School Legends and New Local Music in This Week’s Complete Concert Calendar: September 17-23

A fine indie singer-songwriter who has rewarded if not demanded attention over the years, Ward has courteously given us a chance to catch up with him with For Beginners: The Best of M. Ward. These aren’t necessarily the songs I’d have chosen (where’s “Primitive Girl”?) but if you only know Ward for his famous friends (he was the him alongside Zooey Deschanel in She & Him and a participant in Conor Oberst and Jim Jones’s indie Wilburys project Monsters of Folk) it’s a good starting point. He consistently displays a fragility that never flaunts its sensitivity, singing with a brightness that keeps him clear of despair. The compilation adds to his oeuvre a version of Godley and Creme’s “Cry” that doesn’t quite stand along his reimagining of Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” (or his “Oh Lonesome Me,” which didn’t make the cut), but his setlist doesn’t stick solely to the best-of. In fact, he apparently played Buddy Holly’s “Rave On” twice in one night on a recent date.