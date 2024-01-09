Skip to Content
New Bands, Old Bands, Non-Bands—They’re All in Your Complete Concert Calendar: January 9-15

Pretty much all the live music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

8:31 AM CST on January 9, 2024

Rosanne Cash; She’s Green

I think winter is supposed to finally feel like winter by this weekend. But don't let that slow you down!

Tuesday, January 9

International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers

  • Rosanne Cash @ DakotaLast year, Cash celebrated the 30th anniversary of her eighth album, The Wheel, with an expanded rerelease, packaged with some live performances from the period. (Among the new tracks is a moving revamp of “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” from My Fair Lady, reminding us that before she was known as an acutely personal singer-songwriter, Cash’s rep was as a brilliant interpreter of other people’s material.) The Wheel was a watershed album for Cash, her first since moving to New York and making a break with Nashville and her first husband and regular collaborator Rodney Crowell. The transition now feels inevitable—Cash had already begun to leave country-pop stardom behind with her 1990 album, the unrelentingly introspective Interiors—but all changes seem that way in retrospect. The Wheel is also the first Cash album co-produced by John Leventhal, who’d soon become her new husband, and he’s performing with her on this tour. It’ll be great to hear her revisit these songs, and that moment in her career, in as intimate a setting as the Dakota.

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central

Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Nanobyte @ Palmer's

All Nighter Tuesdays @ ROK Music Lounge

Freqq with Vuu, Yare, Wootz @ 7th St Entry

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime: Dan Schwartz @ 331 Club

January Conspiracy Series featuring Ben Cook-Feltz, Mary Cutrufello @ 331 Club

DL4 @ White Squirrel

Pure Shifter (Tuesday Residency) with Ghost Kitchen & Shrimp Olympics @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, January 10

Once More, Autumn with Wish Wash & Is This Thing On @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Maggie's Wednesday: Andrew Crowley @ Crooners

The Bad Companions @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

  • Yellow Ostrich 3rd Annual Winter Shindig Night #1 @ IcehouseFor the third year, Alex Schaff's Yellow Ostrich is hunkering down at Icehouse for four Wednesdays. For the inaugural residency session, they'll be joined by Bathtub Cig and Bad Bad Hats side project Megasound. For week two, Zak Khan and Honeybutter will be in the house. Max + Jeremy Ylvisaker and Trash Date join Yellow Ostrich for the third week, and for the finale, Aesha Minor and Nat Harvie are on hand.

Monique & Xperience @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Willow Waters with Too Old Cat & Lake Davi @ Palmer's

Izek Rose @ Pilllar

Until Apocalypse @ Rok Music Lounge

Connor McRae Trio @ Schooner Tavern

shrimp olympics, Squinny, Time Room, and Robot Slide @ 7th St Entry

Freight Train @ Terminal Bar

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Brady Perl @ 331 Club

A Tribute to Gillian Welch @ Turf Club

HebbaJebba with Katy Tessman and Raintribe @ Underground Music Cafe

Noah Reid @ Varsity

Molly Maher & Her Disbelievers @ White Squirrel

Thursday, January 11

DJ Sci-Fi @ Acadia

Crush Scene, Jonger, Lulu and the Shoe @ Cloudland

Marimbista @ Crooners

Self-Titled: A Tribute to Jeff Beck @ Crooners

CJ Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band @ Dakota

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Adam Nussbaum's Jazz Quintet @ Eagles 34

Snapped: Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

The Green Line Quintet @ Jazz Central

Rootz Within @ KJ's Hideaway

Smiling Cowboys Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's

Edie Rae & the Blaze Kings, John Magnuson Trio @ Schooner Tavern

WEALD, Honey Hole, Adult Video @ ROK Music Lounge

Alina Maira with Another Heaven, d'Lakes, and The Envies @ 7th St Entry

Minneapolis Songwriter Round: Ira Haze, Neil Haggerty, Kaity Joan @ 331 Club

Eli Gardiner with Ryan Gebhardt, Emmy Woods and Nick Hensley @ Turf Club

Caribou Gone (Album Release) @ Underground Music Cafe

The Monday Club @ White Squirrel

Ruben with Unattractive Giant Monster, Sick Eagle @ White Squirrel

Friday, January 12

Turn Turn Turn with Ava Levy @ Aster Cafe

Belfast Cowboys @ Bunkers

Worm Grunter, A Sunken Ship Irony, Idlflo @ Caydence

The Mubbla Buggs with The kAt band project and Poverty Hash @ Cedar Cultural Center

Brass and Body Works, Jazzicality, the Prizefighters @ Cloudland

Honky-Tonk Jump with Pat Donohue @ Crooners

Lamont Cranston @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Maurice Jacox and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Urban Classic Presents: The Music of Earth, Wind & Fire @ Dakota

Vittorio & the Bridges, The Deeper End @ Driftwood

Steve Clarke & the Working Stiffs @ Eagles 34

13 Howell, Whale in the Thames. Prairie Clamor @ Eagles 34

G Jones @ Fillmore

Internet Kids—Hyperpop Dance Party with Sym1 @ Fine Line

  • Best New Bands of 2023 @ First AvenueWith the death of City Pages and the Picked to Click poll, First Ave’s annual Best New Bands showcase is the best cheat sheet for folks who want to keep abreast of what’s new on the local scene without putting in too many hours. This year, the club has gathered up a typically superlative crew: art-funker Barlow, witty pop youth Ber, sharp country singer-songwriter Clare Doyle, rootsy outfit Lamaar, ace jazz drummer L.A. Buckner and his group Big Homie, the moody and atmospheric Reiki, and tuneful shoegazers She’s Green. It’s possible that you’ve read about six of the seven here on Racket, so either I’m doing something right or First Ave is. Or both of us are.

St. Paul Peterson & Green Room Present Funk Friday @ Green Room

A Holy Place to Be: Acoustic Bowie @ Hook and Ladder

  • Happy Apple @ IcehouseSomehow a quarter century has gone by and onetime jazz upstarts Dave King, Michael Lewis, and Erik Fratzke have become the grand old men of Twin Cities improv. And you've got too chances to check them out this week.

Park Evans Trio @ Jazz Central

Kevin Burt & Big Medicine feat. Ken Valdez with Erin McCawley's Harrison St. Band @ KJ's Hideaway

Point Blank x Dr Ushuu x Kill Feed @ The Loft

The Maxx Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

PV$$¥ CNTRL - A Dance Party by Sophia Eris & Shannon Blowtorch @ Mortimer's

Anthony Ross Plays Dvořák’s Cello Concerto @ Orchestra Hall

Assad, Janáček and Smetana @ Ordway

Do Not Crush, Yeah Doggos and Scott Gagner @ Palmer's

Mama Digdown's Brass Band with the Akie Bermiss Trio and Trish Cook @ Parkway

Everett Smithson @ Schooner Tavern

BORRACHOZ, Xawaro, Fierro @ Terminal Bar

Socktopus, Drug League, Charlieboy @ 331 Club

Jack Klatt with Molly Dean @ Turf Club

Taylor's Version: A Swiftie Dance Party @ Turf Club

The Dead Century, White Line Darko, Holding Hemlock @ Underground Music Cafe

Winter Breeze Yacht Rock Party @ Uptown VFW

Mary Cutrufello’s 1983 Rock Opera “Pool of Fire” with Andrew Halling @ White Squirrel

The Gated Community with Anthony Kaczynski @ White Squirrel

Saturday, January 13

The High 48’s Bluegrass Brunch @ Aster Cafe

Turn Turn Turn with Laura Hugo @ Aster Cafe

Chase & Ovation @ Bunkers

Woodzen @ Caydence

Corey Medina and Brothers with Annie Humphrey @ Cedar Cultural Center

James Eugene Russell, Pretty Boy Thorson and the Cloudy Sky All Stars, Tim Schumann @ Cloudland

Aja Parham's 40th Birthday Bash @ Crooners

Steve Clarke @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Maurice Jacox and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

American Roots Revue @ Dakota

Forever 41 & Manual Transmission, The Record Club @ Driftwood

Kid Dakota and Chris Holm @ Dusty's

New Riverside Ramblers @ Eagles 34

Nectarous, Stone Ark, Renegade Rendezvous, and Agents of the Apocalypse @ Eagles 34

G. Love & Special Sauce with Jakobs Castle @ Fine Line

Wrestlepalooza with Dillinger Four @ First Avenue

Happy Birthday Janis @ Fitzgerald Theater

Wiley @ The Garage

Bob Bovee @ Gingko Coffee

Some Shitty Cover Band @ Green Room

Akie Bermiss Trio @ Icehouse

Quintessence @ Jazz Central

The Johnny Sincerely Orchestra @ KJ's Hideaway

Inatnas Orchestra @ KJ's Hideaway

Abelation x Shanghai Doom @ The Loft

The R Factor @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Anthony Ross Plays Dvořák’s Cello Concerto @ Orchestra Hall

Assad, Janáček and Smetana @ Ordway

Big Head Todd and the Monsters with Martin Zellar @ Palace Theatre

Lykoi Fel (Record Release), Flintlock and Loadie @ Palmer's

Lissie's Midwinter Residency @ The Parkway

Frank Bugness @ Pilllar

808 & AUX: Hiphop & Dubstep @ ROK Music Lounge

Jack Knife & the Sharps @ Schooner Tavern

Sean Anonymous Birthday Show @ 7th St Entry

Speakeazie, Love Firer @ Terminal Bar

  • Arcwelder (New Music Release) with Eleganza! @ Turf ClubEverybody loves a comeback, but the Twin Cities really love a comeback. So the news that brothers Rob and Bill Graber and drummer Scott Macdonald were releasing their first music in nearly a quarter-century even excited folks who weren’t around for Arcwelder’s first act. The noisily tuneful trio that began life in the ’80s as Tilt-a-Whirl, then made noise nationwide in the ’90s recording for Touch & Go Records, and released their last album in 1999, though they had still played out occasionally in the interim. They’ll release their new full-length, produced by J. Robbins of Jawbox, at the start of 2024, and two new tracks give us a sense of what’s in store: the yowling “Lafayette” and the harmony-buoyed “Take It Slow.” And they told Chris Riemenschneider they may release even more songs later in the year; maybe they’ll preview a few of those at the Turf. Arcwelder will play two sets tonight—one of the new material, and one of the oldies

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

Mik Cool, Amateur Hour, Serpents of Serenity @ 331 Club

Willow Creek Brothers, Poolboy, Blue Red Roses, and Gladden @ Turf Club

Surf Candy and Oister Boy @ Underground Music Cafe

Malamanya @ Uptown VFW

Sunday, January 14

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Laid Back Sundays @ Cloudland

Nathan Griner with Matthew Probst @ Como Zoo Conservatory

Kevin Kling and Victor Zupanc @ Crooners

Dorothy Doring @ Crooners

Robert Ellis @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Wrestlepalooza @ First Avenue

Ty Pow and The Holy North, Uncle Muskrat, Emma Jeanne @ Green Room

NITE CAP ~ A Capricorn Celebration Hosted by SOLE2DOTZ @ Hook and Ladder

Red Hot Django Peppers @ Icehouse

Bohemian Way Passport @ Icehouse

Barber, Golijov and Marsalis @ Orchestra Hall

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's

Mystery House with Chris Hepola and The Real Chuck Norad @ Palmer's

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Emmy Woods @ 331 Club

Jeff Ray & Paul Bergen @ White Squirrel

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel

Monday, January 15

EB Marie and Friends @ Amsterdam

Rebirth Brass Band @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

World Music Monday @ Eagles 34

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Watch Party: Movie and DJs @ Palmer's

Coax From Chuckanut, Seth Dockendorf, Slap Hazard @ Pilllar

JAMuary Residency with Buffalo Galaxy, Saltydog, and Dream Of The Wild @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

The Cactus Blossoms with Steam Machine @ Turf Club

Emily Haavik @ 331 Club

Woodzen @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Enter the Void Third Monday: A Night of Sets Inspired by Justin Broadrick as JESU @ White Squirrel

