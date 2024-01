New Bands, Old Bands, Non-Bands—They’re All in Your Complete Concert Calendar: January 9-15

Last year, Cash celebrated the 30th anniversary of her eighth album, The Wheel, with an expanded rerelease, packaged with some live performances from the period. (Among the new tracks is a moving revamp of “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” from My Fair Lady, reminding us that before she was known as an acutely personal singer-songwriter, Cash’s rep was as a brilliant interpreter of other people’s material.) The Wheel was a watershed album for Cash, her first since moving to New York and making a break with Nashville and her first husband and regular collaborator Rodney Crowell. The transition now feels inevitable—Cash had already begun to leave country-pop stardom behind with her 1990 album, the unrelentingly introspective Interiors—but all changes seem that way in retrospect. The Wheel is also the first Cash album co-produced by John Leventhal, who’d soon become her new husband, and he’s performing with her on this tour. It’ll be great to hear her revisit these songs, and that moment in her career, in as intimate a setting as the Dakota.