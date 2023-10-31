Nevermind the Snow! Here’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: Oct 31-Nov. 6
Pretty much all the live music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.
11:04 AM CDT on October 31, 2023
Last-minute Halloween plans? Not-so-last-minute weekend plans? We've gotcha covered here.
Tuesday, October 31
Apocalyta: Welcum 2 Queer Hell @ Amsterdam
International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers
Halloween with LA Buckner & Big Homie @ Dakota
St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Spooky Perreo with DJ La Nena @ Fine Line
- First Avenue's Annual Halloween Party and Costume Contest @ First AvenueConsidering Racket is co-sponsoring this damn thing with our pals at Radio K, yeah, you could say we recommend attending it. And don’t let anyone tell you we don’t put our name on things that aren’t guaranteed spooktacular hoots: This is the crème de la crème of Halloween bashes in the Twin Cities, with a scary-good lineup of DJs (DJ Izzie P, Michael Grey, DJ Espada, and DJ Rowsheen) and $1,000+ in cash prizes designated for killer costumes. Need a last-second couples idea? Hard to top this homage to the time MLB great Randy Johnson accidentally obliterated a bird via fastball.
Vic Volare's Monster Mash Birthday Bash @ Granada
Kevin Gamble Trio @ Green Room
Oceans And with Tim Berne, Aurora Nealand, and Hank Roberts @ Icehouse
Leagues of Extraordinary Gentlemen @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Alcée Chriss III, Organ Recital @ Northrop
BlueDriver, Mary Jam, Cannabis Kiss, and Anita Velveeta @ Palmer's
Every Day Is Halloween ft. DJ Q, PRSPHNE, and DAZZLE @ 7th St Entry
Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar
Worker’s Playtime with Craig & Edie @ 331 Club
October Conspiracy Series featuring the Ya Ya Boys @ 331 Club
Good Times: A '70s Halloween @ Turf Club
IV and The Strange Band with James Eugene Russell & Goatroaper @ Uptown VFW
Halloween at the White Rock @ White Rock Lounge
Two Steppin’ Tuesdays @ White Squirrel
Whispered the Rabbit Tuesday Residency with King Sized Coffin, A Sunken Ship Irony @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, November 1
MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
Maggie's Wednesdays: Linda Peterson @ Crooners
The Disappointments @ Driftwood
Katia Cardenas Quartet @ Eagles 34
Twin Cities Hot Club @ Eagles 34
Mipso with Humbird @ Fine Line
Raye with Absolutely @ First Avenue
The Craig Clark Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Alcée Chriss III, Organ Recital @ Northrop
LP with VÉRITÉ @ Palace Theatre
Karaoke Crime Scene @ Palmer's
Open Decks Presented by Sub:Culture @ ROK Music Lounge
The Customers @ Schooner Tavern
Oshima Brothers with Soren Staff @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with the 241s @ 331 Club
Molly Martin with bathtub cig @ Turf Club
- Sexyy Red @ Varsity TheaterIt’s taken a while for this St. Louis rapper to make good on the promise shown by “Ah Thousand Juggs” in 2018; on that track Red boasts with brash tunelessness over Vanessa Carlton’s famed piano hook, while the video shows her alternately skipping merrily down the street with some white guy and posing with an automatic weapon. But “Pound Town,” which, as Wikipedia helpfully points out, “went viral on social media because of its sexuality,” exceeded expectations, immediately entering the pantheon of classic songs about getting that pussy dicked down good. (“It's a cool little fun song to sing with your friends,” she told Complex.) The self dubbed “female Gucci Mane” released her latest mixtape, Hood Hottest Princess, earlier this year, and it’s a half hour of nasty-ass raps that’d make Project Pat blush, or at least guard his nuts
Lars-Erik Larson & The 2nd Stringers @ White Squirrel
Mind Out of Time: A Rough & Rowdy Tribute to Bob Dylan with Jonathan Rundman, Meghan Kreidler @ White Squirrel
Thursday, November 2
Mild Manner with Minor Mischief, Desperate Electric, and Ginny & the Fizz @ Amsterdam
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Stablemates With Jake Baldwin @ Crooners
Quintessence: The Martial Besombes Quintet @ Crooners
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
- Lil Yachty @ FillmoreLil Boat has every right to call his latest album, Let's Start Here, “psych rock” because he’s added some guitar to his groove. But honestly, if that collection of trippily arranged tracks is psych, then so are the Isley Brothers. And maybe they are! Maybe I’m missing the point! At a moment when Black artists are justifiably reclaiming rock as their heritage, this Atlanta rapper is expanding his sound just enough to earn entry to that club. (Another point of comparison is Miguel, though Yachty’s filtered warble is hardly in the same class, nor does he wield his own ax.) Whatever you call it, Yachty is questing after “remarkable sounds” to match the “Tarantino movie” in his mind, and we’ll have to wait a few years to decide if he’s expanded R&B or taken back rock—or if it matters what we call this at all.
Vinny Franco and the Love Channel, Sumer, Bakarii, Beneath Green @ Green Room
- Al Surff with Sea and Sea Surfboard Factory @ IcehouseNow here's a thing that makes you go hmmmm... (Makes you go swimmmm?) Sometimes you just gotta compliment a band on its name.
Lowdown Dirty Fool @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Alcée Chriss III, Organ Recital @ Northrop
Martin Devaney & Woodzen @ ROK Music Lounge
Sons of Gloria @ Schooner Tavern
Husbands with Plastic Picnic @ 7th St Entry
Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club
SUMAC with Stress Positions and Zak Sally @ Turf Club
RIDDIM DE LOS MUERTOS feat. SWANDO @ Uptown VFW
Friday, November 3
Common Choir with VVakefield, Exxe, Halcyon Wander, & Corsair @ Amsterdam
Songs and Stories Night Featuring Aldrich, Beemer, GELA, Josh Tarp, and Chris Mason @ Aster Cafe
Prairie Fire Lady Choir With Goose Chase Cloggers @ Cedar Cultural Center
Maggie's Afterglow: Judi Vinar and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Sparrowhawk, Little Fevers, and Isanti @ Eagles 34
Katia Cardenas Quartet @ Eagles 34
Reventon 5 Year Anniversary Party @ Fillmore
Hiss Golden Messenger with Sylvie @ Fine Line
GUYTANO with Colin Bracewell, Silver Warehouse, and Diane @ First Avenue
Peppa Pig's Sing-Along Party! @ Fitzgerald Theater
Elour, The Aftergreens, Foxby, and 1947 @ The Garage
Down and Above with American Scarecrows @ Green Room
Transition: A Concert of Queer and Trans Pride and Wrath with Emily Boyajian, Sister Species, and Kay Jay Olson @ Hook and Ladder
The Vibro Champs + The Sex Rays @ Hook and Ladder
The Suburbs with Mary Bue @ Icehouse
Jake Baldwin Quartet @ Jazz Central
Cole Allen Band @ KJ's Hideaway
Bloodline (Album Release) @ KJ's Hideaway
The Maxx Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Carrellee, Rupert Angeleyes @ Mortimer's
More to Hear: The Listening Project @ Orchestra Hall
Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll @ Ordway
Luke Callen, Ladybird, and Betty Won't @ Palmer's
Kyrie Nova and the Defiant, The Briefly Gorgeous, and Anita Velveeta @ Pilllar
RATIO: Beab x Allen Hz x Real Girl x JAKKO x Mommy Long Legs@ ROK Music Lounge
Kendra Morris with room3 and Dilly Dally Alley @ 7th St Entry
Greazy Gravy @ Schooner Tavern
Ditch Pigeon, The Del-Viles, Mary Jam @ Terminal Bar
The Roe Family Singers (20th Anniversary) with pine & fire and Molly Brandt @ 331 Club
Noah Vonne and Bluphoria with Covalent Blonde @ Turf Club
Hoot Gibson, The Audacity, and velvetwolf @ Underground Music Venue
Slippery People with PG-13 @ Uptown VFW
Del Water Gap @ Varsity Theater
Only Time, Wolfmask, Fate & Chaos @ White Rock Lounge
Fred Abong (Throwing Muses) @ White Squirrel
Saturday, November 4
Black Stone Cherry and Giovannie and the Hired Guns with Jigsaw Youth @ Amsterdam
Kraig Jarret Johnson and Friends @ Aster Cafe
Día de los Muertos Concert + Fandango @ Cedar Cultural Center
Maggie's Afterglow: Judy Vinar and Rich Carlson @ Crooners
Ruben and the Gated Community @ Dusty's
The Driftless Area, the Dagnabits @ Driftwood
Lost evidence, Melo Ran, NEW DEFECTIVE, The Royal Dumpsters @ Eagles 34
Mike Doughty and Ghost of Vroom @ Fine Line
Hot in Herre: 2000s Dance Party @ First Avenue
Alina Maira (Single Release) with Daphne Jane, Rosie, Dark Bunny, Emma Jeanne @ Green Room
The Gentleman’s Anti-Temperance League, No Man’s String Band, The Way Back Yard, and Luke Warm and the Cool Hands @ Hook and Ladder
Tufawon (Album Release) with Proper-T, TaliaKnight, Darren Sipity, DJ Chico Chi, and Sho @ Hook and Ladder
Glittercakes Burlesque Brunch @ Icehouse
The Suburbs with Faith Boblett @ Icehouse
Logan Springer and the Wonderfully Wild @ KJ's Hideaway
The Music of Art Blakey With Ross Clowser Quartet @ KJ's Hideaway
The Original Westside Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
House Sessions feat. Michael Grey & DJ @ Mortimer's
In This Moment, Avatar, New Year's Day @ Myth Live
Audra McDonald with the Minnesota Orchestra @ Orchestra Hall
Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll @ Ordway
Cruzar La Cara De La Luna @ Ordway
The Rank Strangers, David von Schlegell & The Everything Bagel, and Shrimp Olympics @ Palmer's
The High 48s (Album Release) @ The Parkway
Amateur Hour, Synf, Oftener, White Line Darko @ ROK Music Lounge
Ray Barnard with Jeremy Johnson @ Schooner Tavern
America y Los Sentimientos @ Terminal Bar
The Roe Family Singers (20th Anniversary) with Lucy Michelle @ 331 Club
Great Lake Swimmers with Fathom Lane @ Turf Club
BIZARRE Dance Party @ Uptown VFW
The Calaveras Dance II @ White Rock Lounge
EAR CANDY: VOL. 3: A Live Electronic Music Series @ White Squirrel
The Black Mariah Theater with Time Room, Wish Wash @ White Squirrel
Sunday, November 5
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
The Larry McDonough Sunday Jazz Series Presents A Side of Miles – Music of the Sidemen of Miles Davis @ Aster Cafe
- Ghost Notes Fall Music Block Party @ Bauhaus Brew LabsA beer-free brewery? That’s the idea today at Bauhaus, where mental health nonprofit Dissonance will host a block party that promises “a hangover-free guarantee.” There’ll be NA beer and cocktails, of course, as well as a stacked lineup of local musicians: Surge & the Swell, the debut of Favourite Girl, hip-hop standout MaLLy, and reliably great rockers Rogue Valley. (Ambient artist Jason Chaffee will offer sensory breathers in a designated “calm zone.”) Click here to read Dissonance discussing the importance of sober events with a couple of Bauhaus bros, and revisit our boozeless colleague Keith writing long on different approaches to sobriety here.
The Ashtray Hearts (Album Release) @ Bryant Lake Bowl
Antje Duvekot & Joe Crookston @ Cedar Cultural Center
Our Favorite Things: Bradley Greenwald and Dan Chouinard @ Crooners
Nabaté Isles Presents Jazz's Influence on Hip-Hop @ Crooners
Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Ne Obliviscaris with Beyond Creation and The Omnific @ Fine Line
Mammoth WVH with Nita Strauss @ First Avenue
Saul + Divide the Fall + Weekend Picnic @ Granada
Jono Manson with Ken Valdez @ KJ's Hideaway
Church of Cornbread: Cornbread Harris and His Band @ Palmer's
Michael Gay's Old Country Buffet @ Palmer's
Honey Revenge with Pollyanna and Colorblind @ 7th St Entry
The Lone Bellow @ Varsity Theater
Pursuit, VolsungaSaga @ White Rock Lounge
Tiny Daggers with Luddgang, Les Deux Magots @ White Squirrel
Monday, November 6
Royal and the Serpent @ Amsterdam
El Khat @ Cedar Cultural Center
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Microviolet and Friends @ Eagles 34
- Slaughter Beach, Dog with Bonny Doon @ First AvenueIt’s looking more and more like we’ll never get another Modern Baseball record—and you know what, if that means Jake Ewald has more time to focus on Slaughter Beach, Dog, then so be it. As one half of MB’s vocal duo, Ewald lent a lilting melancholy to the Philly pop-punk band’s sharp, wry voice; with Slaughter Beach, Dog, he’s honed that introspective instinct for the warm vignettes of “Your Cat” and the little love song “Acolyte.” Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling, the latest LP from Ewald & Co., won’t land until September 22, but from the singles that are out so far—the little bop that is “Float Away,” the meandering, nearly nine-minute “Engine”—it sounds like it’ll be more of the same, in the best possible way.
Liz Draper (November Residency) @ Icehouse
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
Keep For Cheap, Social Cinema and RiGBY @ 7th St Entry
The Bussard Reaction @ 331 Club
The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club
Ryan Montbleau Band with Brooks Forsyth @ Turf Club
Lil Skies @ Varsity Theater
OCTOPOULPE, TIGER BLUE @ White Rock Lounge
Enter the Void First Monday: Twin Cities Ambient, Experimental, and Avant-Garde @ White Squirrel
Read More:
