Music

Nevermind the Snow! Here’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: Oct 31-Nov. 6

Pretty much all the live music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

11:04 AM CDT on October 31, 2023

Slaughter Beach, Dog; Sexxy Red

Last-minute Halloween plans? Not-so-last-minute weekend plans? We've gotcha covered here.

Tuesday, October 31

Apocalyta: Welcum 2 Queer Hell @ Amsterdam

International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers

Halloween with LA Buckner & Big Homie @ Dakota

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

6lack @ Fillmore

Spooky Perreo with DJ La Nena @ Fine Line

  • First Avenue's Annual Halloween Party and Costume Contest @ First AvenueConsidering Racket is co-sponsoring this damn thing with our pals at Radio K, yeah, you could say we recommend attending it. And don’t let anyone tell you we don’t put our name on things that aren’t guaranteed spooktacular hoots: This is the crème de la crème of Halloween bashes in the Twin Cities, with a scary-good lineup of DJs (DJ Izzie P, Michael Grey, DJ Espada, and DJ Rowsheen) and $1,000+ in cash prizes designated for killer costumes. Need a last-second couples idea? Hard to top this homage to the time MLB great Randy Johnson accidentally obliterated a bird via fastball.

Vic Volare's Monster Mash Birthday Bash @ Granada

Kevin Gamble Trio @ Green Room

Oceans And with Tim Berne, Aurora Nealand, and Hank Roberts @ Icehouse

Chris Webby @ The Lyric

Leagues of Extraordinary Gentlemen @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Alcée Chriss III, Organ Recital @ Northrop

BlueDriver, Mary Jam, Cannabis Kiss, and Anita Velveeta @ Palmer's

Every Day Is Halloween ft. DJ Q, PRSPHNE, and DAZZLE @ 7th St Entry

Eptic @ Skyway Theatre

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime with Craig & Edie @ 331 Club

October Conspiracy Series featuring the Ya Ya Boys @ 331 Club

Good Times: A '70s Halloween @ Turf Club

IV and The Strange Band with James Eugene Russell & Goatroaper @ Uptown VFW

Halloween at the White Rock @ White Rock Lounge

Two Steppin’ Tuesdays @ White Squirrel

Whispered the Rabbit Tuesday Residency with King Sized Coffin, A Sunken Ship Irony @ White Squirrel

Tool @ Xcel Energy Center

Wednesday, November 1

Gayle with Dylan @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Maggie's Wednesdays: Linda Peterson @ Crooners

JT Bates Quartet @ Dakota

The Disappointments @ Driftwood

Paul Porter Band @ Driftwood

Katia Cardenas Quartet @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Hot Club @ Eagles 34

Mipso with Humbird @ Fine Line

Raye with Absolutely @ First Avenue

Robb Henry @ Icehouse

Enormous Quartet @ Icehouse

The Craig Clark Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Alcée Chriss III, Organ Recital @ Northrop

LP with VÉRITÉ @ Palace Theatre

Karaoke Crime Scene @ Palmer's

Open Decks Presented by Sub:Culture @ ROK Music Lounge

The Customers @ Schooner Tavern

Oshima Brothers with Soren Staff @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with the 241s @ 331 Club

Molly Martin with bathtub cig @ Turf Club

  • Sexyy Red @ Varsity TheaterIt’s taken a while for this St. Louis rapper to make good on the promise shown by “Ah Thousand Juggs” in 2018; on that track Red boasts with brash tunelessness over Vanessa Carlton’s famed piano hook, while the video shows her alternately skipping merrily down the street with some white guy and posing with an automatic weapon. But “Pound Town,” which, as Wikipedia helpfully points out, “went viral on social media because of its sexuality,” exceeded expectations, immediately entering the pantheon of classic songs about getting that pussy dicked down good. (“It's a cool little fun song to sing with your friends,” she told Complex.) The self dubbed “female Gucci Mane” released her latest mixtape, Hood Hottest Princess, earlier this year, and it’s a half hour of nasty-ass raps that’d make Project Pat blush, or at least guard his nuts

Lars-Erik Larson & The 2nd Stringers @ White Squirrel

Mind Out of Time: A Rough & Rowdy Tribute to Bob Dylan with Jonathan Rundman, Meghan Kreidler @ White Squirrel

Thursday, November 2

DJ Vegan Water @ Acadia

Mild Manner with Minor Mischief, Desperate Electric, and Ginny & the Fizz @ Amsterdam

Bryn Battani @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Stablemates With Jake Baldwin @ Crooners

Quintessence: The Martial Besombes Quintet @ Crooners

Theon Cross @ Dakota

Tango @ Driftwood

Gina Frances @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

  • Lil Yachty @ FillmoreLil Boat has every right to call his latest album, Let's Start Here, “psych rock” because he’s added some guitar to his groove. But honestly, if that collection of trippily arranged tracks is psych, then so are the Isley Brothers. And maybe they are! Maybe I’m missing the point! At a moment when Black artists are justifiably reclaiming rock as their heritage, this Atlanta rapper is expanding his sound just enough to earn entry to that club. (Another point of comparison is Miguel, though Yachty’s filtered warble is hardly in the same class, nor does he wield his own ax.) Whatever you call it, Yachty is questing after “remarkable sounds” to match the “Tarantino movie” in his mind, and we’ll have to wait a few years to decide if he’s expanded R&B or taken back rock—or if it matters what we call this at all. 

Vinny Franco and the Love Channel, Sumer, Bakarii, Beneath Green @ Green Room

Mike Wolter Duo @ Icehouse

Lowdown Dirty Fool @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Alcée Chriss III, Organ Recital @ Northrop

DJ Bootsy Ballins @ Palmer's

Judy Collins @ The Parkway

Martin Devaney & Woodzen @ ROK Music Lounge

Sons of Gloria @ Schooner Tavern

Husbands with Plastic Picnic @ 7th St Entry

Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club

SUMAC with Stress Positions and Zak Sally @ Turf Club

RIDDIM DE LOS MUERTOS feat. SWANDO @ Uptown VFW

Friday, November 3

Common Choir with VVakefield, Exxe, Halcyon Wander, & Corsair @ Amsterdam

Songs and Stories Night Featuring Aldrich, Beemer, GELA, Josh Tarp, and Chris Mason @ Aster Cafe

R Factor @ Bunkers

Prairie Fire Lady Choir With Goose Chase Cloggers @ Cedar Cultural Center

Mick Sterling @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Judi Vinar and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Oleta Adams @ Dakota

Glycerin Tears @ Driftwood

Mellifluous @ Driftwood

Sparrowhawk, Little Fevers, and Isanti @ Eagles 34

Katia Cardenas Quartet @ Eagles 34

Reventon 5 Year Anniversary Party @ Fillmore

Hiss Golden Messenger with Sylvie @ Fine Line

GUYTANO with Colin Bracewell, Silver Warehouse, and Diane @ First Avenue

Peppa Pig's Sing-Along Party! @ Fitzgerald Theater

Elour, The Aftergreens, Foxby, and 1947 @ The Garage

Down and Above with American Scarecrows @ Green Room

Transition: A Concert of Queer and Trans Pride and Wrath with Emily Boyajian, Sister Species, and Kay Jay Olson @ Hook and Ladder

The Vibro Champs + The Sex Rays @ Hook and Ladder

The Suburbs with Mary Bue @ Icehouse

Jake Baldwin Quartet @ Jazz Central

Cole Allen Band @ KJ's Hideaway

Bloodline (Album Release) @ KJ's Hideaway

The Maxx Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Carrellee, Rupert Angeleyes @ Mortimer's

Atif Aslam @ Northrop

More to Hear: The Listening Project @ Orchestra Hall

Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll @ Ordway

Luke Callen, Ladybird, and Betty Won't @ Palmer's

Kyrie Nova and the Defiant, The Briefly Gorgeous, and Anita Velveeta @ Pilllar

RATIO: Beab x Allen Hz x Real Girl x JAKKO x Mommy Long Legs@ ROK Music Lounge

Kendra Morris with room3 and Dilly Dally Alley @ 7th St Entry

Greazy Gravy @ Schooner Tavern

Apashe @ Skyway Theatre

Ditch Pigeon, The Del-Viles, Mary Jam @ Terminal Bar

The Roe Family Singers (20th Anniversary) with pine & fire and Molly Brandt @ 331 Club

Noah Vonne and Bluphoria with Covalent Blonde @ Turf Club

Hoot Gibson, The Audacity, and velvetwolf @ Underground Music Venue

Slippery People with PG-13 @ Uptown VFW

Del Water Gap @ Varsity Theater

Only Time, Wolfmask, Fate & Chaos @ White Rock Lounge

Fred Abong (Throwing Muses) @ White Squirrel

Saturday, November 4

Black Stone Cherry and Giovannie and the Hired Guns with Jigsaw Youth @ Amsterdam

Kraig Jarret Johnson and Friends @ Aster Cafe

Stereo Kitchen @ Bunkers

Blue Gardenia @ Capri Theater

Día de los Muertos Concert + Fandango @ Cedar Cultural Center

Lush Country @ Crooners

Maud Hixson @ Crooners

Joyann Parker Band @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Judy Vinar and Rich Carlson @ Crooners

The Belfast Cowboys @ Dakota

Ruben and the Gated Community @ Dusty's

What! @ Driftwood

The Driftless Area, the Dagnabits @ Driftwood

Lost evidence, Melo Ran, NEW DEFECTIVE, The Royal Dumpsters @ Eagles 34

Warren Zeiders @ Fillmore

Mike Doughty and Ghost of Vroom @ Fine Line

Hot in Herre: 2000s Dance Party @ First Avenue

Alina Maira (Single Release) with Daphne Jane, Rosie, Dark Bunny, Emma Jeanne @ Green Room

The Gentleman’s Anti-Temperance League, No Man’s String Band, The Way Back Yard, and Luke Warm and the Cool Hands @ Hook and Ladder

Tufawon (Album Release) with Proper-T, TaliaKnight, Darren Sipity, DJ Chico Chi, and Sho @ Hook and Ladder

Glittercakes Burlesque Brunch @ Icehouse

The Suburbs with Faith Boblett @ Icehouse

Jazz Impact @ Jazz Central

Logan Springer and the Wonderfully Wild @ KJ's Hideaway

The Music of Art Blakey With Ross Clowser Quartet @ KJ's Hideaway

G-Space @ The Loft

Doobie @ The Lyric

The Original Westside Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

House Sessions feat. Michael Grey & DJ @ Mortimer's

In This Moment, Avatar, New Year's Day @ Myth Live

Audra McDonald with the Minnesota Orchestra @ Orchestra Hall

Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll @ Ordway

Cruzar La Cara De La Luna @ Ordway

The Rank Strangers, David von Schlegell & The Everything Bagel, and Shrimp Olympics @ Palmer's

The High 48s (Album Release) @ The Parkway

Johnny Rook @ Pilllar

Amateur Hour, Synf, Oftener, White Line Darko @ ROK Music Lounge

Blank Banshees @ 7th St Entry

Ray Barnard with Jeremy Johnson @ Schooner Tavern

America y Los Sentimientos @ Terminal Bar

The Roe Family Singers (20th Anniversary) with Lucy Michelle @ 331 Club

Great Lake Swimmers with Fathom Lane @ Turf Club

BIZARRE Dance Party @ Uptown VFW

The Calaveras Dance II @ White Rock Lounge

Mother Banjo @ White Squirrel

EAR CANDY: VOL. 3: A Live Electronic Music Series @ White Squirrel

The Black Mariah Theater with Time Room, Wish Wash @ White Squirrel

Sunday, November 5

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

The Larry McDonough Sunday Jazz Series Presents A Side of Miles – Music of the Sidemen of Miles Davis @ Aster Cafe

  • Ghost Notes Fall Music Block Party @ Bauhaus Brew LabsA beer-free brewery? That’s the idea today at Bauhaus, where mental health nonprofit Dissonance will host a block party that promises “a hangover-free guarantee.” There’ll be NA beer and cocktails, of course, as well as a stacked lineup of local musicians: Surge & the Swell, the debut of Favourite Girl, hip-hop standout MaLLy, and reliably great rockers Rogue Valley. (Ambient artist Jason Chaffee will offer sensory breathers in a designated “calm zone.”) Click here to read Dissonance discussing the importance of sober events with a couple of Bauhaus bros, and revisit our boozeless colleague Keith writing long on different approaches to sobriety here.

The Ashtray Hearts (Album Release) @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Antje Duvekot & Joe Crookston @ Cedar Cultural Center

Our Favorite Things: Bradley Greenwald and Dan Chouinard @ Crooners

Nabaté Isles Presents Jazz's Influence on Hip-Hop @ Crooners

Jenny & the Mexicats @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Ne Obliviscaris with Beyond Creation and The Omnific @ Fine Line

Mammoth WVH with Nita Strauss @ First Avenue

Saul + Divide the Fall + Weekend Picnic @ Granada

Tim Sparks Trio @ Icehouse

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Abraham Alexander @ Icehouse

Jono Manson with Ken Valdez @ KJ's Hideaway

Church of Cornbread: Cornbread Harris and His Band @ Palmer's

Michael Gay's Old Country Buffet @ Palmer's

Marjan Farsad @ The Parkway

Honey Revenge with Pollyanna and Colorblind @ 7th St Entry

Ouija Macc @ Skyway Theatre

Corpse Reviver @ 331 Club

Brass Messengers @ 331 Club

The Lone Bellow @ Varsity Theater

Pursuit, VolsungaSaga @ White Rock Lounge

Tiny Daggers with Luddgang, Les Deux Magots @ White Squirrel

Monday, November 6

Royal and the Serpent @ Amsterdam

El Khat @ Cedar Cultural Center

John Oates @ Dakota

Acoustic Jammers @ Driftwood

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Microviolet and Friends @ Eagles 34

  • Slaughter Beach, Dog with Bonny Doon @ First AvenueIt’s looking more and more like we’ll never get another Modern Baseball record—and you know what, if that means Jake Ewald has more time to focus on Slaughter Beach, Dog, then so be it. As one half of MB’s vocal duo, Ewald lent a lilting melancholy to the Philly pop-punk band’s sharp, wry voice; with Slaughter Beach, Dog, he’s honed that introspective instinct for the warm vignettes of “Your Cat” and the little love song “Acolyte.” Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling, the latest LP from Ewald & Co., won’t land until September 22, but from the singles that are out so far—the little bop that is “Float Away,” the meandering, nearly nine-minute “Engine”—it sounds like it’ll be more of the same, in the best possible way.

Liz Draper (November Residency) @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

DJ Brian Engel @ Palmer's

Keep For Cheap, Social Cinema and RiGBY @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

The Bussard Reaction @ 331 Club

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Ryan Montbleau Band with Brooks Forsyth @ Turf Club

Lil Skies @ Varsity Theater

OCTOPOULPE, TIGER BLUE @ White Rock Lounge

Charlie Parr @ White Squirrel

Enter the Void First Monday: Twin Cities Ambient, Experimental, and Avant-Garde @ White Squirrel

