Murals From the Uprising, 5 Fests at Indeed, Cabooze Reopens: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

Shaboozey Daniel Prakopcyk

MONDAY 9.9

Shaboozey

First Avenue

Following a profile boost from Beyoncé (he appeared on two Cowboy Carter tracks), this longtime Virginia country journeyman (his stage name is adapted from his Nigerian surname, Chibueze) mixed a bit of a J-Kwon oldie with some downhome handclaps and a fiddle break and got himself a hit. "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" landed at No. 1 three months ago and, despite the best efforts of Sabrina Carpenter, hasn’t budged. Shaboozey’s full-length, Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going, is a solid, heartfelt document of hard work, hard love, and hard-won celebration. But music aside, what's fascinating to me about Shaboozey is that so many of his fans on YouTube are 1) over 60 and 2) want you to know that. "I am 80 and this song sets my cells and brains on fire," says @janestewart3902. Even better is this anecdote from @user-ng7gg9ti7g: "I'm a 77 year old Great gram, had surgery 6/4, this song was played when team was setting up, my fave song! Wish they'd played it again as it was ending when I arrived at OR ❤️." So don't be surprised if you see some seniors at the club gettin' tipsy tonight. With Luke Borchelt. 7:30 p.m. $22.50/$30. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings



Fitzgerald Theater



One sign of growing up is that you no longer grumpily dismiss good music you consider effusively overpraised. So while I may never love this musical/actual Americana couple as deeply as y’all do—they’re too attuned to the otherworldliness of country music rather than its rooting in the everyday for my taste—I’ve come to admire their spare sound and uncanny harmonies. Their latest, Woodland, is named for the couple’s longtime Nashville studio, destroyed by a 2020 tornado, and you can hear that loss on their rebuilding album, with pain prettified in a way that doesn’t deny it. In addition, Welch’s poetry has been toned up by an encounter with the persona-juggling Portuguese modernist Fernando Pessoa, and though I wish she’d also picked up some of his playfulness, that just wouldn’t be her. $59.50. 8 p.m. Mon.-Tue. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; find more info here. Also Tuesday—Keith Harris

Cabooze in 2014 FB

WEDNESDAY 9.11

Cabooze Grand Re-Opening

Cabooze

As you may have heard (or read), the Cabooze is back, under new ownership, and they’ll be celebrating the joint’s 50th anniversary this fall. They’ve been booking sporadically over the past few weeks, but this week is their official re-launch, beginning on Wednesday with Twine, led by Will Effertz of jam band Frogleg. On Friday night, Obi Original and the Black Atlantics fuse Nigerian Afrobeats with more traditional styles like highlife, a natural fit for the club. Van Morrison disciples the Belfast Cowboys and indefatigable singer-songwriter Dan Israel roll in on Saturday, and Sunday is a reggae party with Singing Tony. Jam bands, Afropop, singer-songwriter fare, and reggae? Sure sounds like the ol’ Cabooze all right. 913 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; find complete dates and times here. —Keith Harris

Party Fest 2024

Indeed Brewing Company

The Twin Cities does festivals right. We’ve got water fests (Owamni, Aquatennial). We’ve got food truck fests. We’ve got a horror movie fest (see below). There are even fests for hot dogs (also see below). But what about—hear me out here!—a festival for festivals? Yes, this week, we have that too. Basically, Indeed is going on a fest jag, and each day is a different kind. Things kick off on Wednesday with Indeed We Can Fest. The philanthropic group hosts chill monthly fundraisers for a variety of local causes; past orgs of honor have included Friends of the Boundary Waters, Feline Rescue, and Queerspace Collective. They’ll be celebrating nine years with trivia and prizes tonight. Thursday is Oktoberfest, which means there will be stein-holding competitions, special brews on tap, and a pig roast by Chef Thomas Boemer of Revival. THC Fest on Friday is for the stoners, with standup comedy, a light installation show, and food from KCM Egg Rolls and OG ZaZa pizza; Saturday the taproom goes vegan with Francis Fest, a celebration of plant-themed eats with donuts, pizza, burgers, and more on the menu (see below for more deets on that one). Finally, this week of fests concludes with family-friendly fun and sweet treats on Sunday. Check online for the complete schedule and details. 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Bathtub Cig

Turf Club

Not to be confused with the also wonderful but non-local band Diet Cig, this self-dubbed “depression pop” project from singer-songwriter Hilary James jangles and shimmers with the '00s indie vibes of Girls or Camera Obscura. The group has never sounded stronger than on their new EP, Good Mourning, I Love You. “It’s about friendship, one-night stands, marriage, death, and grief (my mom died), but ultimately it's about love,” James tells Racket. The lovely lead track “Red Pine,” Keith wrote back in February, “covers all the important parts of life: 69ing, abstaining from weed, saying goodbye,” while the yearning “Marry Me” is about dumping your boyfriend to hitch up with your best girlfriend. Sound worth celebrating? That’s exactly what Bathtub Cig will be doing tonight at this release show, which also features locals Trash Date, Robot Slide, and Nat Harvie. $12/$15. 7 p.m. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; find more info here. —Jay Boller

FRIDAY 9.13

Crypticon

Crowne Plaza West Hotel & Conference Center

We’ve barely made it past Labor Day, but Halloween comes early every year thanks to Crypticon, an annual convention celebrating horror, from iconic '70s bloodbaths to modern freakouts. Guests this year include actors, directors, and showrunners from productions like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Fallout, The Lost Boys, and The Blob. The cosplay and makeup contests feature categories for kids, groups, and professionals, and finalists for the Crypticon film fest will screen throughout the day on Saturday. There will be a ton of stuff to discover in the artists’ alley and merchandise mart, too, whether you’re looking for collectors’ items, erotic Freddy Krueger fan art, or just some goth jewelry. Find more deets at crypticonminneapolis.com. $20-$40; VIP packages available. 4:30-10 p.m. Fri.; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.; 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. 3131 Campus Dr., Plymouth. Through Sunday–Jessica Armbruster

Stencil By Seitu Jones, photo by Easton M. Green

SATURDAY 9.14

Art & Artefact: Murals From the Minneapolis Uprising

Katherine E. Nash Gallery

When MPD officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd on May 25, 2020, Minnesotans took to the streets in protest, building owners boarded up their doors and windows—and artists created art. “I just felt so hopeful seeing the boards, seeing the plywood murals coming up, seeing the art around 38th and Chicago,” Leesa Kelly of Memorialize the Movement told Em Cassel at the time. As businesses reopened, she and her org have worked on collecting these pieces made from humble plywood and spray paint, which otherwise would have ended up in the trash, destroyed by outdoor exposure, or crassly sold online. The collection is now at over 1,000 boards; this fall you can view a selection of artworks from their archives, curated by former MM intern Amira McLendon, at the U of M. The exhibition will open on Saturday, September 14, with a special program with Leslie Guy, Seitu Jones, Kelly, and McLendon at 6 p.m., followed by a reception from 7-9 p.m. 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 7—Jessica Armbruster

Francis Fest

Indeed Brewing Company

It’s time for the third-annual Francis Fest, which brings vegan food and local vendors to Indeed for a day of plant-based eating/drinking/shopping. Vegan eats come from Francis (of course), along with Donut Trap and Wrecktangle Pizza. There’s even an all-vegan menu from resident Revival food truck—yes, they of fried chicken and smoked meat fame! Live music starts at 2 p.m. with a lineup that includes Racket faves like Riotgrrrldarko and Scrunchies, plus Carnage the Executioner, Denim Matriarch, and more. And as for vendors, you can shop Larissa Loden’s jewelry, Studio Fermin’s adorable ceramics, illustrations from Stace of Spades, and others. Free. 1-10 p.m. 711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Dogtoberfest

Insight Brewing

We won’t bury the lede: Yes, this hot dog-themed extravaganza at Insight includes the release of a limited-edition hot dog flavor of hard seltzer called “Glizzy McGuire." No, we’re not kidding. And the wiener-related chaos doesn’t stop there—among the events at Insight’s Dogtoberfest, there’s a hot dog eating contest and the promise of other “hot dog-centric activities.” Angry Line Cook and Nordic Dogs will be on site slingin’ weenies, there’s live music all day, and organizers also promise “unique” limited merch. This really sounds like it’ll be something! Free. 1-10 p.m. 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

MinnesoThai Street Food Festival

West End Festival Site

Thailand is a long way from St. Louis Park (22-hour flight starting at $1,111, we just checked), but this weekend the first-ring ‘burb will feel a lot like Southeast Asia. That’s because the MinnesoThai fest will be taking over the Shops at West End for a two-day celebration of Thai culture and, especially, food. On the cultural end, they'll be monk blessings, parades, folk dancing, fashion shows, live traditional music, and a (legally binding?) Thai wedding demonstration. On the food side of things, there'll be authentic street food vendors galore, a beer garden, "Minnesota’s biggest Pad Thai cooking demonstration," and the annual papaya salad eating contest. The no-cost parking situation is being billed as “ample.” Hey, this already sounds easier than that flight. Free. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. 1693 Duke Dr., St. Louis Park; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jay Boller

Waite Park Fest

Waite Recreation Center

If it ever feels like Racket has a south Minneaolis bias, that’s likely due to all four owner/editors living in… south Minneapolis. But folks, we love Northeast, don’t we? (Gun to my head, I’ll say the same about St. Paul.) And for the fourth year in a row, residents of the Waite Park neighborhood are throwing themselves a nifty little community bash. We’re talkin’ grub from the Chimborazo Food Truck and the Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream Truck, plus free hot dogs and veggie burgers while supplies last. We're also talkin' kiddo activities like carnival games, fire truck encounters, and tennis matches for all ages. And ya know what? While we’re at it, we’re also talkin’ vendor and artist booths til the cows come home, not to mention live music from Skunk Hollow and 120 Minutes, the latter of which is a '90s rock cover band named after the MTV show of your distant youth. Maybe life and culture does extend beyond the borders of south Minneapolis… Free. 3-7 p.m. 1810 34th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Sheng Wang Promo

Sheng Wang

Parkway Theater

Raised in Texas by Taiwanese parents, Wang mined his youth while working as a writer on ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat. On the road, he’s opened for heavyweights like Ali Wong and John Mulaney, impressing audiences with his Hedberg-ian delivery and delightful phrasing. While the Hedberg influence is obvious, Sheng also cites another Minnesota comedy great—Maria Bamford, she of liking Duluth’s Dunn Bros. fame—so you know the guy has taste. $35-$55. 6 and 9 p.m. Sat.; 5 and 8 p.m. Sun. 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Also Sunday—Jay Boller

Field Day

Silverwood Park

Fifteen years ago, this party in the park invited folks to spend a day being artsy in nature. This year’s get together will be no exception, with lots to see and do. That includes artsy stuff, like beeswax candle dipping, ceramic crafts, screen printing demos, and a popup hosted by Minneapolis Craft Market. There's sporty stuff, like free canoe trips, hula hooping, lawn games, and the return of the giant rainbow parachute. Eggroll Queen will provide sustenance, while Barlow and Faith Boblett will take the stage at the outdoor amphitheater. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. 2500 County Rd. E W, St. Anthony; find event info here.—Jessica Armbruster

'The Magic Flute: A Pickup Truck Opera'

ONGOING

Pickup Truck Opera Volume Four: Faust

Various Locations

Now in its 16th year, Mixed Precipitation’s Pickup Truck Opera returns with a mashup of opera, Top 40 hits, and theater in the parks, gardens, and bluffs of Minnesota. This time they’re tackling Faust, Charles Gounod’s operatic take on the legendary tale where a man makes a classic “buy now, pay later” deal with the devil. This version takes place in the not-so-distant future when Dr. Faust strives to save people on our dying planet before Méphistophélès comes to collect. Add in some new wave disco tunes and Depeche Mode, and you’ve got a thoroughly modern take on a work penned in 1859. Find a list of locations and make reservations at mixed precipitation.org. $5-$45 suggested donation. Through September 15—Jessica Armbruster

State Capitol Complex Archaeology Tours

Minnesota State Capitol

What secrets are buried beneath the Minnesota State Capitol? That’s what a team of archaeologists have set out to discover, hoping to unearth “archaeological features and cultural material from St. Paul’s diverse history.” The goal is to find enough treasures to justify the establishment of a Minnesota State Capitol Mall Historic District. If that intrigues you (and come on, of course it does) the team is offering regular tours of the area to fill you in about their work. Meet up by the statue of lil ol’ Hubert Humphrey. Free. 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.; find more info here. Through September 27—Keith Harris

Minnesota Renaissance Festival

Ren Fest Grounds

Huzzah, motherfuckers! It’s time for Ren Fest, the most anachronistic event of the summer. For the next few weeks folks will make the trek to Shakopee to enter a realm that is a mix of medieval (of course), a hunk of Renaissance (duh), a few splashes of 800s era vikings and BCE Celts (sure, why not!), and, some weekends, a sprinkling of baroque and rococo (the more the merrier!). Whatever! The time is irrelevant, as long as it’s ye and olde. Attendees, mostly of the 2024 variety, will be able to enjoy the delights of the past. There will be entertainment, including goofy comedy acts, nail biting tightrope walking, lute players jamming out to metal tunes, and jousting. There will be vendors selling practical stuff (pottery, textiles, candles), New Age-y stuff (crystals, oils, incense holders), and wild oddities (drinking horns, daggers, tiny words written on rice–sorcery!). And, perhaps most importantly, there will be giant turkey legs as well as wine and beer (be sure to stop by the free tasting events to get buzzed for free). Fun inside the grounds is all about organized chaos, but you’ll want to plan your car situation beforehand by either reserving an onsite spot online or using the free park-and-ride system. Find more info on all of that at renaissancefest.com. $16.50-$24.95 presale; $18.95-$27.95 at the gate; $67.95-$108.95 season pass. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun., plus Labor Day, September 2, and Friday, September 27. 12364 Chestnut Blvd., Shakopee. Through September 29—Jessica Armbruster

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Speaking of stuff to do on rooftops, Skyline Mini Golf is also back this week. While some putt-putt courses aim for putting green realism others go full spectacle. At the Walker, it’s all about the latter, with holes featuring giant hot dogs, mirrored surfaces, tiny odes to the cities, and wacky opportunities to become an obstacle for putters yourself. Don’t expect to work on your handicap here; this course takes mini golf almost to the point of parody as you’ll find yourself testing your skills at ping pong, pool, and Plinketto. Just roll with the chaos–that’s part of the fun. $12 ($10 Walker members and ages 7-18); free for ages 6 and under with paid adult. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through October 6—Jessica Armbruster

Movie Night at the Green

North Loop Green

Star Tribune columnist Jim Buchta recently wondered if the new North Loop Green, the new mixed-use tower overlooking Target Field, could be a “model for languishing downtowns.” But why take his word for it? You can judge the development for yourself at this ongoing series of outdoor movie nights, which takes place on the Green’s… greens (the grassy park along Washington Avenue). So far this summer, they’ve screened Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Little Big League, and the MN-made cult classic Drop Dead Gorgeous (a perfect film, we will not be hearing dissenting opinions). Free. 7:30 p.m. 240 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; more info here. Through October 9—Em Cassel

Warehouse District Live

Downtown Minneapolis

Every weekend a part of First Avenue will be closed to cars—and not just for construction reasons. Described as “an enhanced pedestrian zone,” Warehouse District Live will offer things that big cities normally have in their downtown areas: food trucks, extended seating areas, and more public bathrooms. Wow! So do some bar-hopping, sit outside and eat, walk in the middle of the street, and wonder why so many exurban Twitter users are so scared of downtown. Free. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fri.-Sat. First Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth Streets, Minneapolis; find more info here. June 7 through October —Jessica Armbruster