Wanna Buy the Most Expensive House in Minnesota? (Complete with Record-Setting Flagpole!)

Locally, the Home-Peeping Industrial Complex has gotten increasingly competitive over the past few years. Click-starved news outlets across town jump on new listings for mega-dollar properties like hyaenas, whether or not the homes boast anything other than a lofty price tags. Somehow, someway, the state’s most expensive single-family listing has gone ignored since first popping on the MLS last June.

The “landmark luxury estate” at 2400 Cedar Point Dr. in Woodland re-hit the market this week for $14.75 million—a half-mil discount from last year!

That’s still an astronomical asking price. In recent memory, the only homes in that ballpark that come to mind are this one (recently sold by a Crave Restaurants bro) and this 18,000-square-foot castle from ’18. At $9 million, Kevin Garnett’s old Lake Minnetonka pad represented last year’s most expensive Twin Cities home sale.

“I actually worked with these clients when they purchased this property in ‘14,” Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty listing agent Jim Schwarz tells us. “There was an old home on it that was torn down, and I was basically their eyes and ears as this one was being built. It’s been a lot of fun to see it come out of the ground; it’s absolutely stunning.” (Schwarz graciously chatted with us last year about ex-Wolves GM Gersson Rosas’s award-winning Bde Maka Ska place.)

Completed in 2016, the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 9,016-square-foot behemoth sits on a private 2.9-acre Lake Minnetonka peninsula with 1,700 feet of Wayzata Bay lake frontage. (Don’t mistake it for an island.) The home was constructed by Swan Architecture and Streeter Homes to mimic seaside East Coast estates, and its linear lawn features two curiosities: a “replica Nova Scotia lighthouse” and “the tallest residential flag pole in the state.” (Good luck with this one, Harvey Danger.)

“The flagpole was there when they bought it, and they felt like it was a really cool feature,” Schwarz says, noting that the current owners added the lighthouse themselves. “People that are boating know that spot because of the flag. They continued the tradition.”

The blue-blood amenities? You better believe they’re numerous. Avid followers of the Sub-Zero Wolf Kitchen Design Contest already know this home’s kitchen was a 2017 worldwide finalist. Other standout features include: coffee bar, wine gallery, nine-person movie theater, golf simulator, nine (nine!) refrigerators, elevator, boat house, and, crucially, a fish cleaning station; just because you’ve got money doesn’t mean you’re above gutting your own perch. The 2,500-square-foot garage can fit eight vehicles, though the current owners have dedicated 1,300 of that square footage to an art studio.

Expect prospective buyers to come from around the country. Lake Minnetonka is a nationwide draw for elites seeking discount (at least by coastal standards) summertime playgrounds.

“We’ve had clients that’ve been local, we’ve had a client fly in from Paradise Valley, Arizona,” Schwarz says. “Obviously we didn’t get over the hump, so we took it off the market for the holidays and came back with a little lower price this week. We still think it’s the best of the best–it checks all of the boxes.”

Let’s take a photo tour of 2400 Cedar Point Dr., courtesy of Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty. Or, click here for a video tour.