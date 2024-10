More Like Jazztober? It’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: Oct. 15-21

The indie-rockiest of ’90s indie rockers are celebrating the 30th anniversary of Foolish on this tour. And that album, recorded right (near) here at Pachyderm Studios, is well-worth celebrating. But! I would like to take this occasion to share my considered judgment that the albums Superchunk released since they began recording again are actually better—more focused, catchier, more engaged with the world, and less, you know, slack—than their Clinton-era classics. That view is not shared by the rest of the Racket staff, but since I was there the first time around, really, who are they to say? Anyway, it’s one of the greatest comeback stretches in rock, indie or otherwise, and that’s not taking anything away from Foolish. In closing, harrumph.