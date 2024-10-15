More Like Jazztober? It’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: Oct. 15-21

This week's highlights are a bit jazzier than usual. Nothing wrong with that! We've got some ace improvisers in these parts, after all, as well as some joints that welcome fine touring jazzers as well.

Tuesday, October 15

Byte Night @ Acadia

Pity Party (Single Release) with Ninety-Five Ninety-Six and Oceanographer @ Amsterdam

International Reggae All-Stars @ Bunker's

Krizz Kaliko, Dizzy Wright, & Whitney Peyton @ Cabooze

Ryan Stainger @ Dark Horse

Prudence Johnson & Dan Chouinard: Gershwin! @ Dakota

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Le Jazz Est Mort ft. Cortex with DJ Brian Engel of Hipshaker @ Fine Line

Benjamin Tod and Lost Dog Street Band with Nolan Taylor @ First Avenue

Open Mic Night @ The Garage

Bryn Battani Birthday Show with Goon Tribune, Jojo Green, Hank Donato @ Green Room

Explosion Big Band @ Jazz Central

River City Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

In Lieu, Kal Marks, Oyster World, Battery Eyes @ Mortimer's

New Band Night @ Palmer's

Healy with Buppy. @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime with Becky Kapell @ 331 Club

October Conspiracy Theory featuring Ditch Pigeon, teeth.irl, frank & janea @ 331 Club

Joshua Hyslop with Katacombs @ Turf Club

Sueco @ Varsity

Wednesday, October 16

Shady Baby's Open Mic @ Acadia

Terror Reid @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Jon Irabagon Quartet @ Berlin

Dylan Salfer @ Bunker's

Dennis Curley Sings the Music of John Denver @ Crooners

John Hiatt @ Dakota

Kitchen Patrol & Joe @ Day Block Brewing

Senor Blues, Ask Carol @ Driftwood

Lena and the Lovekills @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Pokey LaFarge with The Tailspins @ Fine Line

Superchunk with Quivers @ First Avenue—The indie-rockiest of ’90s indie rockers are celebrating the 30th anniversary of Foolish on this tour. And that album, recorded right (near) here at Pachyderm Studios, is well-worth celebrating. But! I would like to take this occasion to share my considered judgment that the albums Superchunk released since they began recording again are actually better—more focused, catchier, more engaged with the world, and less, you know, slack—than their Clinton-era classics. That view is not shared by the rest of the Racket staff, but since I was there the first time around, really, who are they to say? Anyway, it’s one of the greatest comeback stretches in rock, indie or otherwise, and that’s not taking anything away from Foolish. In closing, harrumph. The indie-rockiest of ’90s indie rockers are celebrating the 30th anniversary of Foolish on this tour. And that album, recorded right (near) here at Pachyderm Studios, is well-worth celebrating. But! I would like to take this occasion to share my considered judgment that the albums Superchunk released since they began recording again are actually better—more focused, catchier, more engaged with the world, and less, you know, slack—than their Clinton-era classics. That view is not shared by the rest of the Racket staff, but since I was there the first time around, really, who are they to say? Anyway, it’s one of the greatest comeback stretches in rock, indie or otherwise, and that’s not taking anything away from Foolish. In closing, harrumph.

Jim Henson's Labyrinth in Concert @ Fitzgerald Theater

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics @ Granada

WINGTIPS, Finesse, shadingthesun @ Hook and Ladder

Riley Mulherkar with Andy Clausen @ Icehouse —Trumpeter Mulherkar made his name as part of the Westerlies, who became a sort of on-call backing brass for name performers Fleet Foxes or Common when they needed some brass. On his solo debut, Riley, he modernizes "King Porter Stomp" and "Stardust" without sacrificing any of his blues chops, and shows he knows his way around a studio too. Yet another great young player proving how useless the trad/out dichotomy always was.

JCS: Creative Collaborations @ Jazz Central

Violets Are Blue @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Lazy Scorsese (October Residency) @ Mortimer's

Cole Diamond @ Palmer's

The Magic of Motown @ Pantages Theatre

T Bone Burnett @ Parkway

Swamp Poppas @ Schooner Tavern

French Cassettes with Luke Enyeart & Chutes @ Studio B

Breakers Paradise @ Terminal Bar

Metalachi with Borrachoz Inc @ Turf Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Cooker John and Friends @ 331 Club

Fuzzy Math Jazz @ 331 Club

Metalcore Night @ Underground Music Cafe

Wave to Earth @ Uptown Theater

St. Paul Mudsteppers @ White Squirrel

Reverend Poky Budge with Lisa Fuglie & Friends @ White Squirrel

Walker Rider with Kat and the Kodachromes, Makin Out, Bathtub Cig @ Zhora Darling

Thursday, October 17

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Kishi Bashi with Sweet Loretta @ Amsterdam

Tim Sparks & Ben Abrahamson @ Berlin

Vertighost @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker's

Theology Thursday @ Can Can Wonderland

Lutheran Heat, Grassface, Panel @ Cloudland

Autumn Leaves with Steven C & Friends @ Crooners

Sinne Eeg @ Crooners

Renegade: Tribute to Classic Rock @ Crooners

John Hiatt @ Dakota

Going to the Sun with Brian Larson @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Drug Church with Modern Color, Soul Blind, and Pony @ Fine Line

Montell Fish with Clip @ First Avenue

Rick Wakeman @ Fitzgerald Theater

Kinda Fonda Wanda + Alan Subola @ Hook and Ladder

Traiveon & Candi featuring BAKKWOODDRIFT @ Icehouse

Peter Kogan Jazz @ Metronome

Curtiss A @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Psychedelic Furs & The Jesus and Mary Chain with Frankie Rose and DJ Jake Rudh @ Palace Theatre

Riddim Driven with DJ I Roach @ Palmer's

Mania: The Abba Tribute @ Pantages Theatre

American Authors @ Parkway

Prairie Clamor with Pyrrhic Victories, and Hot Bagels @ Pilllar Forum

Mubbla Buggs, the Rodents @ Schooner Tavern

Hello Mary with Bleary Eyed @ 7th St Entry

Anne Wilson with Jordan Rowe @ State Theatre

Cross Pollination, Knife Emoji @ 331 Club

Adeem the Artist with Harley Chapeau @ Turf Club—Adeem is at the forefront of a generation of queer country songwriters, and maybe what makes them so revolutionary is that you might not know that from listening to most of their new album, Anniversary, which sounds like forthright heartland singer-songwriter rock. But throughout these songs, Adeem hooks up with (and occasionally falls for) both men and women—the most moving cut here is about a “One Night Stand” they wish would be more. “Don’t do us like Jesus,” they implore Christians on “Nightmare,” while “Wounded Astronaut” is an extended apology to the women they’ve wronged in the past that’s never self-serving. The revolution begins in your own actions, after all Adeem is at the forefront of a generation of queer country songwriters, and maybe what makes them so revolutionary is that you might not know that from listening to most of their new album, Anniversary, which sounds like forthright heartland singer-songwriter rock. But throughout these songs, Adeem hooks up with (and occasionally falls for) both men and women—the most moving cut here is about a “One Night Stand” they wish would be more. “Don’t do us like Jesus,” they implore Christians on “Nightmare,” while “Wounded Astronaut” is an extended apology to the women they’ve wronged in the past that’s never self-serving. The revolution begins in your own actions, after all

Slift with Meatbodies @ Underground Music Cafe

Madeleine Kelson, Alaina Stacey with Creekbed Carter @ Underground Music Cafe

Dany Laj and The Looks, The Boot R&B, Hot Press @ Uptown VFW

Carnifex with Cryptopsy, Mental Cruelty, Organectomy, Heavy//Hitter @ Varsity Theater

Eliza Blue @ White Squirrel—You might remember Eliza Blue from her constant gigging in the Twin Cities through the ’10s. These days, the folk singer-songwriter tells Racket she “spends most of my time herding sheep and writing about it. I just released my second book and I am coming to Minnesota next month to sing some songs, tell some stories (and sell some yarn from my flock).” As you might have deduced, Blue has since relocated to a ranch in western South Dakota, where she tends to those sheep, —Jay Boller You might remember Eliza Blue from her constant gigging in the Twin Cities through the ’10s. These days, the folk singer-songwriter tells Racket she “spends most of my time herding sheep and writing about it. I just released my second book and I am coming to Minnesota next month to sing some songs, tell some stories (and sell some yarn from my flock).” As you might have deduced, Blue has since relocated to a ranch in western South Dakota, where she tends to those sheep, hosts a SDPB TV show plus a podcast, and writes books like Little Pasture on the Prairie, a new compilation of her smart, heartfelt syndicated columns. She’ll be promoting Little Pasture tonight at White Squirrel with fellow South Dakotan Christopher Vondracek, our favorite Strib ag reporter.

Devaney & Friends with the Silverteens, Tim Casey & the Martyrs @ White Squirrel

Pink @ Xcel Energy Center

Friday, October 18

Sylvie Sawyer James @ Acadia

Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners with Gigi Perez @ Amsterdam

Sofi Tukker with Shermanology and Carola @ Armory

Ben Cook-Feltz + Jillian Rae @ Aster Cafe

Cyber City Disco: Lauryn Lesley, Ryote, Jobot @ Beast Barbecue

Patrick Adkins / Toivo Hannigan @ Berlin

Heyarlo @ Berlin

Dan Ristrom & the Big Throwdown @ Bunker's

International Reggae All Stars @ Cabooze

L.A. Buckner & Big Homie (Album Release) @ Capri Theater —Finally! North Side born and raised, this jazz-and-then-some drummer has been busy since his 2020 album Big Homie, performing locally in just about any conceivable space. But we've all been waiting for his followup, Norfside, and after tinkering with and perfecting the recordings for months and months he's finally celebrating its release with this homecoming concert.

Max Rewitzer, Haas Vita, Joe Hoops @ Caydence Records & Coffee

The Arab Blues with Amwaaj @ Cedar Cultural Center

Murf, Missouri Executive Order 44, Mold @ Cloudland

The Latin Soul Vibe @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Judy Vinar with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Joyann Parker @ Crooners

The R Factor: Remembering Prince @ Crooners

St. Paul Peterson 60th Birthday Bash @ Dakota

Wood Hoops (Album Release) @ Day Block Brewing

The Long Honeymoon, Mossonello @ Driftwood

Mechanix @ Eagles 34

Swingin' on a Star @ Eagles 34

Emo Nite with Forrest Kline (of Hellogoodbye) @ Fine Line

Stopping Short, A Long Way Back, My Kid Banana @ The Garage

ZEPPO with Scott Allen and The List @ Green Room

Hipshaker MPLS @ Hook and Ladder

Jon Sullivan Band, Modern Joey @ Hook and Ladder

Katy Tessman + Laura Hugo @ Icehouse

Ryan Garmoe @ Jazz Central

YVM3 with STVG @ The Loft

Charles Gorczynski Tango Quartet @ Metronome

Wayward Boyz Club & Cursed by Lightning @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Juanes @ Myth Live

Shostakovich Symphony No. 12 @ Orchestra Hall

When We Were Trees with Abel Selaocoe @ Ordway

Second Hand Dan @ Padraigs

Johnny Marr and James @ Palace Theatre

The Changeups, Red Eye Ruby, and Spit Takes @ Palmer's

Dusty Forever @ Pilllar Forum

Tommy Bentz Band @ Schooner Tavern

Daniel Nunnelee with Shane T @ 7th St Entry

Danger Pins, Mary Stone, Dan Kowalke @ 331 Club

Stop Light Observations with Doc Robinson @ Turf Club

Labrador Wild, Avantide, & John Forrest @ Underground Music Venue

Loossemble @ Uptown Theater

Feral Dance Halloween Dance Party @ Uptown VFW

Jean Dawson @ Varsity Theater

The Quantum Mechanics with Socktopus @ White Squirrel

Pink @ Xcel Energy Center

Gentleman Speaker (Album Release), Oftener, Poolboy, Kid Dakota @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, October 19

23 Watts @ Acadia

The Moss with hey, nothing @ Amsterdam

Gryffin with ALOK + Nostalgix @ Armory

Wilkinson James @ Aster Cafe

Paul Renz Trio @ Berlin

Jovon Williams Quartet @ Berlin

The Good the Bad and the Funky @ Bunker's

Larry Wish with Obchod and P. Larkin @ Can Can Wonderland

Social Cinema, Allergen, Melanerpes @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Rachel Yamagata with Sandy Bell @ Cedar Cultural Center

Coward's Women with Erin Schwab, Maud Hixson and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Lamont Cranston @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Judy Vinar with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

John Hiatt @ Dakota

Blue Hazard, North Ridge, Wayward @ Day Block Brewing

SC and the Spooky, Alien Road Trip @ Driftwood

DJ K-Priest @ Dual Citizen

The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty's

Joust, the Slow Death, Laugh track, Panel @ Eagles 34

NRA, Cigar, Hideous Figure, Soil 77 @ Eagles 34

Andre 3000 with serpentwithfeet @ Fillmore —The inveterate flautophobe writing this blurb is not the guy to weigh in on 3 Stacks' 87-minute ambient jazz/new age/etc. project New Blue Sun. But people who dig this stuff will recognize many of the players he worked with, especially Carlos Niño, whose music Pitchfork calls "technically complex and spiritually sincere," two qualities I've never found essential (though they're not necessarily liabilities). And by all accounts it's an earnest if not always expert foray into the styles he appreciates rather than a superstar indulgence. The show proved too big for the Northrop and migrated across town to the maybe less ideal Fillmore—I don't think you should have to stand up while listening to this music, though that might keep you from dozing.

The Lemon Twigs with Brower @ Fine Line

St. Peter Street Stompers Jazz Band @ Gambit Brewing

Sam Joson, Bloodline, Saint Lydia @ The Garage

Cliff Eberhardt @ Ginkgo Coffee

Jerro @ Green Room

Festival de las Calaveras: Twin Cities Latinx Music + Arts Festival @ Hook and Ladder

MAKR @ Icehouse

Kevin Gamble @ Jazz Central

Sabai with Ghostdragon @ The Loft

Classica Chamber Players @ Metronome

Jaybee & the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Yasmeenah @ Modist Brewing

Pancho Barraza @ Myth Live

Fall Sensory-Friendly Concert @ Orchestra Hall

Shostakovich Symphony No. 12 @ Orchestra Hall

When We Were Trees with Abel Selaocoe @ Ordway

Art Beagle Backup Band @ Padraigs

Tech N9ne with X-Raided @ Palace Theatre

The Dalmation Club, Max & The Fellow Travelers, Filthy Kittens, and Anna Devine @ Palmer's

Stayin' Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees @ Pantages Theatre

The Shabby Road Orchestra @ Parkway

The Stinkeyes with New Confusion and Extraterrestrials @ Pilllar Forum

Enigma Saturday @ Red Sea

Cindy Lawson, Holly & the Nice Lions, the Sex Rays @ Schooner Tavern

vaultboy with John Michael Howell @ 7th St Entry

Doll Brawl @ Seward Cafe

HOL! with SHIVERZ, Aweminus B2B Mad Dubz @ Skyway Theatre

Damn Phibians @ Terminal Bar

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

Fistful of Datas, Carnage the Executioner, DJ Piecemeal @ 331 Club

Kokoroko @ Turf Club —This London octet gets filed under Afrobeat, often with "jazzy" appended, but the elasticity of their improvisations isn't all that sets them apart from Fela disciples. Their style is Pan-African, or at least Pan-West-African, re-emphasizing musical elements that were earlier fusioned into unrecognizability. Good stuff.

Switchfoot @ Uptown Theater

Mary Cutrufello, The She Haws, Howdy Partner Dance @ Uptown VFW

tanzlub. volume 2. @ Uptown VFW

Stephen Wilson Jr. @ Varsity

Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion @ Walker Art Center

Cole Allan with B4U @ White Squirrel

Pop Wagner & the Tavern Trio @ White Squirrel

Chutes with Mike Kota @ White Squirrel

Connie Evingson and Mary Louise Knutson @ Woman's Club of Minneapolis

Bizarre: Halloween Special @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, October 20

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

BANE, Stick to Your Guns, Combust, Lack @ American Legion VFW Post 577

Skillet & Seether with Tim Montana + Royale Lynn @ Armory

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Harry James @ Berlin

Astronomy Town @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo's Combo @ Bunker's

The Big 70s Singalong @ Crooners

Those Medley Kids @ Crooners

Bilal @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Tailspin @ Eagles 34

Mad Combo, Don't Tell Ma @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Lorna Shore @ Fillmore

The Elovaters with Cisco Adler and Bikini Trill @ Fine Line

Everclear with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack @ First Avenue

Synastry Sundays with DJ GirlBlunt @ Green Room

Darnell Davis @ Icehouse

Twin Cities Flamenco Collective with José Cortés & Anna "Mamá de los Gatos" @ Icehouse

Red Hot Django Peppers @ Metronome

When We Were Trees with Abel Selaocoe @ Ordway

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's

System Exclusive, Toilet Rats, and Kurt Russell's Muscles @ Palmer's

Crystal Gale @ Parkway

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

JW Francis and Jaguar Sun @ 7th St Entry

Dayseeker with Alphawolf, Catch Your Breath, and Kingdom of Giants @ Skyway Theatre

Robert Wilkinson @ 331 Club

Switchyard @ Turf Club

North Country Singers @ White Squirrel

Carlaoke @ White Squirrel

Seaside Tryst, speakeazie, Anothernight, Dedicated Enemy @ Zhora Darling

Monday, October 21

Quarters of Change with aldn @ Amsterdam

Queer Cumbia Dance Party Night with DJ Queen Duin @ Black Hart

Rebecca Merblum & Judith II @ Berlin

Liv Warfield @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

Touché Amoré with Soul Glo, Portrayal of Guilt, and Soft Blue Shimmer @ Fine Line

Vinny Franco & The Love Channel (October Residency) with Sophiee J, Soulflower, Bakkwood Drift ft. Charmaine@ Green Room

Jake Baldwin @ Icehouse

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's

nobigdyl. with Jon Keith and Aklesso @ 7th St Entry

Nur D and 3MB @ Studio B

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Mark Sultan @ Turf Club

Jerrika Mighelle @ 331 Club

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Acoustic Jam Session @ Utepils Brewing

A Sultry Night Of Neo-Soul Open Mic Night @ White Squirrel

Lori Dokken and Dennis Curley @ Woman's Club of Minneapolis