Momo Café, a New Coffee Shop and Tea House From Momo Sushi’s Chef, Opens This Week

It was a dreadfully chilly, gloomy morning this past Saturday in northeast Minneapolis—what else can you expect from February in Minnesota?—as I clomped through the snowy sidewalks and sidestepped ice rinks on Central Avenue in search of relief from the bitter cold.

What I found in the new Momo Café was so much more than a shield from the harsh Minnesota winter. It was like I had stepped into the home of a close friend who was eagerly awaiting me, brewing a fresh pot of my favorite tea while I nestled in a big chair under a fleece blanket.

This is the feeling that chef Sonam Nyorie and his family, the same family that brought you the excellent Tibetan-Japanese fusion spot Momo Sushi just up the road, hope to nurture in this new spot, which will celebrate its grand opening this Friday.

“More than anything, we want people to feel a sense of warmth and belonging,” Nyorie beams. "Whether you’re here for a quick coffee, a plate of momos, or a long conversation with friends, we hope the space feels welcoming and peaceful.”

Olivia McKenzie

Nyorie is a Tibetan immigrant who moved to the U.S. in 2010. He's honed his skills as a sushi chef across the country, while incorporating traditional flavors from his homeland. Nyorie settled in the Twin Cities and opened Momo Sushi, which has garnered much praise among critics as well as customers, in 2019. (Nyorie and his brother, Rinpo Yak, would also go on to open Ama Sushi at 50th and France.)

But if caffeine is more your speed, you’re in good hands with this coffee enthusiast, who's completely transformed a former custom sign shop into “a place where people can come to relax and live” in just a little over a year.

“I’m not a coffee expert, I just love it,” Nyorie says. “I love coffee. Coffee is my life here.”

Momo Café’s beans come from Peace Coffee, with both drip coffee and espresso for cappuccinos, lattes, and cortados. Hot teas and tea lattes are made with a variety of Rishi Teas, such as the incomparable Jade Cloud green tea. Other beverages include fruit smoothies, Hata Ramune sodas—those are the awesome ones with the plunger and marble!—and bottled Ito En teas.

While coffee shops and tea houses often have a comforting atmosphere, the homey feel of Momo Café comes from furnishings and decorations that Nyorie sourced from his own home. Walking into the space feels like crossing the threshold of a well-loved home. Hanging over the “Order Here” sign at the main counter are framed collages of paper currencies from around the world. Wooden bookshelves that stretch to the ceiling showcase historical biographies, guides to spiritual teachings, and other mind-broadening reads.

Olivia McKenzie

Other shelves hold ornate painted vases filled with dried wheat and flowers, vintage tube radios, and similar blasts from the past—though don’t expect your pot of tea to be served in one of the many antique brass tea kettles displayed above the counter.

“The decorations came from my home,” Nyorie says. “It is all Tibetan art that I brought here instead of just displaying at home. Now, we can all enjoy it.”

The best way to fully take in the beauty of Momo Café? Ordering up a hot and creamy matcha latte—so popular that the barista quipped “We’re gonna need to have this on tap!”—and settling into one of the overstuffed leather couches.

While you’re warming your belly with a cozy beverage, admire the tapestries hanging along the shop's south wall. According to Nyorie, they're inspired by traditional Tibetan thangkas and textiles, which often depict Buddhist symbols, nature, or scenes of daily life.

“They add warmth and cultural depth to the space, creating an atmosphere that reflects both our heritage and the sense of comfort we want our guests to feel,” chef Nyorie explains. “Each piece tells a story—of resilience, artistry, and the beauty of Tibetan culture.”

Olivia McKenzie

Food-wise, you must order the house-made momos (beef or veggie with potatoes and chives), served in a silver steamer basket with a traditional Tibetan chili sauce called sepen that provides a deliciously spicy warmth and umami roundness to complement the soft, pillowy dumplings. For sweet treats, try the chewy mochi and stay tuned for Bogart’s Doughnut Co. for fresh doughnuts delivered every morning.

Momo Café is the perfect place to spend time with loved ones, catch up on your reading... or write your next Racket column. As Nyorie explains, “Momo Cafe is about more than just food and coffee—it’s about connection, culture, and creating moments that feel like home.”

Momo Café

Address: 3035 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis

Grand Opening: Friday, February 21 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Regular hours: TBD