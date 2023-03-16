‘Clean Car’ Foes Sue to Protect Their Right to Pollute

Welcome back to The Flyover, your daily midday digest of what local media outlets and Twitter-ers are gabbing about.

Not Keen on Clean

You're not gonna believe this, but gas stations and ethanol producers? They're not super into this whole "clean car" thing. The Star Tribune's Jennifer Bjorhus has the scoop on a lawsuit brought by a group of soybean farmers, gas stations, convenience stores, and ethanol interests, who are taking Gov. Tim Walz and pollution regulators to federal court over Minnesota's heightened emissions standards. "The Governor stands by the plan, which would bring more models to Minnesota's lots and allow Minnesotans to continue to drive whatever vehicle they choose," says Walz spokeswoman Claire Lancaster. But the soy boys aren't having it: Bob Worth, president of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association, says it would devastate their bottom line, and tells Bjorhus, "We're really concerned about this whole situation." In a separate suit, a state appeals court previously ruled that the standards, which are aimed at limiting tailpipe pollution, are constitutional.

He Should Call it "Wink Drink"

Former DFL House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler is getting into the THC bev biz, Minnesota Reformer's Michelle Griffith reports, which is notable because during his time in office he was among the legislators who helped pass the recent THC legalization bill. Perhaps the brand name, Crooked Beverage Co., is a winking nod to critics who might cry "conflict of interest!!!" Winkler tells the Reformer he had no plans to start the company until his primary loss in the Hennepin County attorney race in August; Crooked Beverage Co. was registered on November 8 of last year. You can peruse their website here, and rest assured—we'll see how it stacks up to the many other local weed seltzer brands in our Weed Weviews column.

120-Year-Old Minneapolis Barbershop to Close

After more than a century in downtown Minneapolis, the Grain Exchange Barbershop will close at the end of March. "When you lose a place like this, you're losing a part of your soul. And for the city of Minneapolis, how do you get it back?" owner Bob Haddow asks Fox 9, in an intermittently heartbreaking and delightful little segment on the last-of-its-kind barbershop. Haddow bought the business about 10 years ago, but the Grain Exchange Building was sold recently, and its new owners, like all new owners throughout human history, have plans to renovate the building and hike up his rent. He'll sell off his stuff in the lead up to the March 31 closure.

Check Out This Pothole

