News
‘Clean Car’ Foes Sue to Protect Their Right to Pollute
Plus a legislator pivots to weed drinks, a historic barbershop closes, and more pothole chatter in today's Flyover.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Racket
News
Brother Justus Whiskey Co.’s Frustrated Union Wants to Pack the Place on St. Pat’s
As contract talks stall, union workers are throwing a "Pack the Bar" solidarity party Friday.
Events
On the Big Screen This Week: Cowboys in Italy, Demons in Utero
Pretty much every movie you can see in Twin Cities theaters this week.
Today's stories are presented by:
Pilobolus: BIG FIVE-OH!
Pilobolus is turning 50! As fresh and vibrant as ever, this feisty arts organism returns to Northrop to put the “Oh!” in BIG FIVE-OH! with a celebration that includes vintage classics, their trend-setting shadow pieces, and their dynamic reimagined works that make for a never-before-seen Pilobolus experience.
Buy Tickets →
Food & Drink
I Had the Best Muffin of My Life
The Heiruspecs bassist/Jazz 88.FM personality/Trivia Mafia co-owner shares an elite pistachio muffin recommendation.
News
The Strib Claims Tacos Are Sandwiches
Plus proposed transit security firm's dark record, a theater company calls off its season, and motel signs for sale in today's Flyover.
Opinion
Why Is the Walz Administration Putting the BWCA and Lake Superior at Risk?
An open letter from former Gov. Arne Carlson on the environmental risks of doing business with Swiss mining giant Glencore.