Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Support Local, Worker-Owned, Independent Media:
Photos

Scenes From Saturday’s 25K-Strong MN Protest Against the Deranged Oligarchs Ruining Our Country

The nationwide 'Hands Off!' protest drew an estimated 25,000 to the Minnesota State Capitol.

10:39 AM CDT on April 7, 2025

All photos by Chad Davis
3Comments

President Donald Trump, (alleged) botched penile enhancement victim Elon Musk, and the other far-right freaks who are determined to hoard wealth, strip away rights, bully the powerless, and bankroll genocides? They weren't popular Saturday outside of the Minnesota State Capitol, where an estimated 25,000 protestors rallied to protest... well, to protest just about everything happening politically in these United States. Photographer Chad Davis was on the scene for Racket.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Events

Record Store Day, Nubya Garcia, ‘Gatsby’ turns 100: This Week’s Best Events

Plus neon art, '90s grunge parties, and more book fairs.

April 7, 2025
News

Whoops! DFL Senate Prez Routed Millions to Unhinged Pastor Who’s Also His Client.

Plus theaters protest DEI restrictions, the future of MN ed spending, and a true sign of the times at Target Field in today's Flyover news roundup.

April 4, 2025
Opinion

This Week’s Open Thread Q: What Would Your Walk-Up Song Be?

As we do every time this week, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

April 4, 2025
See all posts