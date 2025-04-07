Scenes From Saturday’s 25K-Strong MN Protest Against the Deranged Oligarchs Ruining Our Country

President Donald Trump, (alleged) botched penile enhancement victim Elon Musk, and the other far-right freaks who are determined to hoard wealth, strip away rights, bully the powerless, and bankroll genocides? They weren't popular Saturday outside of the Minnesota State Capitol, where an estimated 25,000 protestors rallied to protest... well, to protest just about everything happening politically in these United States. Photographer Chad Davis was on the scene for Racket.