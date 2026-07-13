Minnehaha Falls Art Fair, Drinking With Goats, Girl Tones: This Week’s Best Events

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TC River Rats will be part of the Aquatennial.

WEDNESDAY 7.15

Minneapolis Aquatennial

Various Locations

Last October, the Minneapolis Downtown Council announced it would no longer be organizing the 85-year-old Minneapolis Aquatennial—a multi-day event celebrating the city’s lakes, rivers, creeks, and waterways—due to unpredictable funding. Now the Aquatennial Ambassador Organization has taken the reins, with plans to revive the multi-site festival thanks to a $25,000 grant… from the Minneapolis Downtown Council. Whatever keeps the boat afloat, I guess. While we'd be remiss not to point out the fest’s anti-labor origins, for the past decade it’s really been a Frankenfest, with a variety of events on the schedule that would have happened with or without Aquatennial—TC River Rats shows, the Minnehaha Falls Art Fair (see above), music at the Lake Harriet Bandshell—but the lineup does include some singular Aquatennial happenings. Those include Loring Park’s Family Fun Night (July 15), the Aqua Block Party (July 25), the Torchlight Parade on Nicollet Mall (July 22), the Milk Cart Boat Races at Bde Maka Ska (July 19), and the spectacular fireworks finale along the Mississippi (July 26). Most events are free; check out aquatennial.com for more details. Through July 26—Jessica Armbruster

Book Launch: Sea Salt Eatery

Moon Palace Books

Sea Salt is the city’s flagship public outdoor-dining destination, its line an atmospheric delight, weaving alongside the stone-built pavilion. But when you can’t spend an hour (or more) waiting to order baskets of flaky fish and crispy fries and frothy beers, the new Sea Salt cookbook can help you create a little upper Minnehaha Falls magic at home. Co-authors Gail Rosenblum, a former editor and columnist at the Star Tribune, and her daughter-in-law Kait Ziemer-Davis, a Sea Salt manager turned co-owner, were inspired to write Sea Salt Eatery: Recipes to Enjoy Year-Round by the restaurant’s 20-year anniversary in 2025. Rosenblum’s half, the first five chapters, covers the restaurant’s history and explains the alchemical confluence of location, ingredients, and personalities that have made Sea Salt a Twin Cities summer institution. Ziemer-Davis’s half makes Sea Salt’s specialties, from humble sandwiches to a show-off tataki platter, suitable for home cooks. Both authors will be reading and speaking tonight. Free. 7 p.m. 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Deborah Copperud

Girls Tones Parallel Vision

THURSDAY 7.16

The Current’s Happy Hours: Girl Tones

Surly Brewing

Did you know 89.3 the Current has been hosting a free Happy Hours concert series at local breweries and cideries all across this damn state? Freakin’ Hiss Golden Messenger performed last month! Jeez… makes ya wonder what else ya don’t know. [Ed. note: You’d know if you read our weekly Concert Calendar.] Now armed with this potentially new knowledge, you can hit up the next installment: sisterly duo Girl Tones, who are coming all the way from Kentucky to apply their classical music training to rock ‘n’ roll. “While the White Stripes—their most obvious comparison—were about controlled energy, Girl Tones are proudly imperfect,” Rolling Stone once raved. Upcoming Happy Hours gigs include Michigander at Utepils Brewing in Minneapolis, Tofusmell at Plains Art Museum in Fargo, North Dakota, and Alex Lambert at Castle Danger Brewery in Two Harbors. Free. 4 p.m. 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Hamlet

Sociable Cider Werks

We’ve heard of free Shakespeare in the park but what about free Shakespeare in the pub? Gray Mallard Theater Company has been bringing the bard’s work to the masses over the past five years, and this summer the troupe presents Hamlet, a tale of a prince who must avenge the death of his father after his uncle kills the king and claims the throne. (Why yes, this is also the plot of The Lion King.) “In a time when corruption goes unchecked, deception unchallenged, and people are grappling with when and how to take a stand, Hamlet feels remarkably relevant,” director Amanda Fuller says via release. “The play explores what happens when corruption infects not only a single family, but an entire state, and one young person is called upon to act.” Performances are free and take place outdoors in the cidery’s parking lot. Audiences are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs, though a limited number will also be provided. Free. 7 p.m. Wed.–Thu., Sat.; 6:30 p.m. Sun. 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through August 2—Jessica Armbruster

Snapz Live Band Open Mic



Green Room



St. Paul rap mainstay Juice Lord turned me on to this regular event a few weeks back, comparing it to the hallowed open mic that Kevin Washington and Desdamona hosted at the Blue Nile in the ’00s. I don’t know that it’s quite there yet (hey, it’s my job to restrain expectations), but I got a lively evening of entertainment when I checked it out. Performers included a towering, smartly dressed gentleman named Six Five (named for his height) doing reggae, a woman playing harp while a man sang “Sound of Silence,” and plenty of expressively executed soul and R&B. The band is incredibly quick on the uptake (they learned one guy’s original song on the fly) and Maya Marchelle is a welcoming host, making this an ideal soft opening for your weekend. Show up by 7 p.m. if you want to be on the list, as there’s plenty of competition. Free. Open mic at 8 p.m. 2923 Girard Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Thursdays—Keith Harris

Minnehaha Falls Art Fair

FRIDAY 7.17

Minnehaha Falls Art Fair

Minnehaha Regional Park

Located right at the falls, this annual art fair has a lot going for it. There are over 150 local artists here selling handmade ramen bowls, acrylic jewelry, band posters, stickers, and T-shirts, with something under $30 at each booth (last year I scored a wooden duck keychain for $5). The vintage zone across the bridge has all kinds of finds worth diggin’ for, while food trucks offer shorter lines than Sea Salt (and also help reduce the oft-gnarly wait for that joint). It’s easy to bus or light rail here, and the beer, wine, and frozen slushies taste mighty fine on a sunny day. 3–8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. 4825 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info online. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

The Oldest Profession

Phoenix Theater

Kaytlin Bailey is kind of like that really cool high school history teacher you had, the one who’s so funny and likeable that when you leave class you realize that—my god—she also taught you a ton of stuff. As the host of The Oldest Profession Podcast, her area of expertise is sex work; each episode centers on an “old pro” from history, and as an old pro and standup comic herself, Bailey tells their stories with humor and irreverence. Her touring one-woman show of the same name is a “mad dash” through history from a sex worker’s perspective. The performance is bookended with comics and drag performers at the start and a Q&A with local sex worker rights advocates after. $22.14. 6:30 p.m. 2605 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Float-in Movie Night Promo

SATURDAY 7.18

Float-in Movie Night

Silverwood Park

Maybe you’ve been in a lake. Maybe you’ve seen the 1993 family classic Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey. But have you ever done both at once? That’s the kind of renegade thinking behind this float-in movie event at Silverwood Park this weekend (or next Friday if the weather’s bad). The story follows two dogs and a cat as they traverse many miles in hopes of reuniting with their people. Shadow, Chance, and Sassy will be projected onto an inflatable screen on shore while viewers watch from boats, paddle boards, and floaties. Less adventurous viewers can also bring chairs and picnic blankets to view from solid ground, though space on land is limited. Just like a drive-in, the movie’s audio will be broadcast over the radio, but if your innertube doesn’t have an antenna, beachside speakers will play sound as well. Free. 9–11 p.m. 2500 County Rd. E, St. Anthony; find more info here.—Clare O’Connor

Goat to Your Happy Place

Insight Brewing

We’re not sure if goat herding drives people to drink, or if drinking drives people to goats, but getting buzzed while hanging out with goats is a centuries-old, culture-spanning tradition. This Saturday, you’ll be able to order up a brew and say “hey” to a variety of buddies in the petting zoo. The Northeast Farmers Market will also be setting up shop, offering fresh eats and artisanal treats. The Kham Fu Dee food truck will stop by, and Boots & Needles, Emmy Woods, Isaak Elker, and Townsfolk will play folksy tunes. Free. 1–8 p.m. 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Carla Thomas with Take Me To The River All-Stars Memphis Soul Revue Promo

SUNDAY 7.19

Take Me to the River All-Stars Memphis Soul Revue with Carla Thomas

Parkway Theater

Best known for teenage hits like "Gee Whiz (Look at His Eyes)" and her later Otis Redding duets, the 83-year-old Thomas has become the keeper of the flame for the old school Memphis soul her papa Rufus helped establish. For this celebration of Stax Records, she’s joined by the Hi Rhythm Section, which still contains a few of the musicians who backed Al Green on his greatest hits, including Archie "Hubie" Turner on piano and the two surviving Hodges brothers, Charles on organ and Leroy on bass. Sadly, their third brother, guitarist Teenie, isn’t around anymore, and neither is drummer Howard Grimes. That’s why these shows matter, after all: The legends don’t live forever. All ages. $99-$129. 7 p.m. 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Curated by Aida Shahghasemi

Berlin

Shahghasemi is a Minneapolis singer-songwriter of Iranian descent with a pretty deep resume—she’s toured with Iron & Wine and sung with Glen Hansard. For three nights this July, however, she’s showcasing her own fascinating music, sung in Farsi with her voice often electronically modulated. On the first installment last Sunday, which I’m glad to have caught, she performed two beguiling sets on bass along with saxophonist Christopher Rochester and pianist Kavyesh Kaviraj. For tonight’s version, she’ll be joined by Niloofar Sohi on viola, Niyayesh Shababi on guitar, and Niloufar Shiri on kamancheh. And next Sunday promises “contemporary minimal Iranian music accompanied by riffs and rhythms,” with guitarists Jeremy and Max Ylvisaker and drummer Joey Hays joining in. $15. 7 p.m. 204 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Also Sunday, July 26—Keith Harris

Sister Cities Day

Nicollet Island Pavilion

Considering you’re an informed resident, you already know all of Minneapolis’s 12 sister cities. We don’t have to tell you, because that sentence rang as screamingly obvious to you, a knower of such things. They could be anywhere in the world… but, of course, you’ve long since committed the dozen actual locations to memory. OK, give up? Here’s the list, and today’s celebration will mark the sisterly anniversaries of our arrangements with two cities in particular: Santiago, Chile, and Tours, France. This free, family-friendly riverside rager will function as an ice cream social with globe-spanning live entertainment representing several of our sister cities. At 1 p.m., right after the Arab Band of Najaf, Iraq, plays and just before Tours-based folk duo Walser Mundinger takes the stage, official remarks will commemorate Sister Cities Day 2026. Free. 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 40 Power St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Jim Gaffigan

The Ledge Amphitheater

Hot Pockets! But seriously: Gaffigan is one of the biggest comics in the world, and he deserves every bit of that success. Minnesotans are likely familiar with the Indiana native’s most recent high-profile credit: portraying Gov. Tim Walz as a hyper-enthusiastic, hyper-Midwestern VP candidate on SNL. But Gaffigan, whose wife Jeannie works as his close creative partner, never really takes a break. Since blowing up with his 2006 album Beyond the Pale (the one with the Hot Pockets bit), he has starred on two seasons of his own TV Land sitcom (The Jim Gaffigan Show) and four seasons of a TBS sitcom (My Boys), all while landing plenty of movie roles (2018's Chappaquiddick, 2020's Tesla). But standup is Gaffigan’s main deal, and though he works clean, his prodigious output—including last year’s The Skinny, Hulu’s first-ever original comedy special—never feels safe or staid. $70–$233. 6 p.m. 1700 Parkway Dr., Waite Park; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Carina Lofgren for the Walker Art Center

ONGOING

The 70mm Experience

The Heights

Look, I’m not in the habit of giving orders around here, but you need to watch 2001: A Space Odyssey and Lawrence of Arabia on 70mm at least once in your life. And this July, the Heights is giving you that opportunity, firing up its Norelco AA2 projectors to display these two classics, along with the also estimable West Side Story and Boogie Nights, in the greatest format film has ever known. You’ll be absolutely convinced that an extraterrestrial incursion sparked human evolution, that Alec Guinness was an Arab, that Natalie Wood could sing, and that Mark Wahlberg has an immense dick. Fun fact: West Side Story oddly features two future cast members from Twin Peaks. Guess which? 3951 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights; find complete listings, showtimes, and more info here. Through July 15—Keith Harris

Sunset Yoga in the Sculpture Garden

Walker Art Center

You don’t have to pay money or hit up YouTube for a good yoga practice this summer. Free classes and special events are happening all over town. One great example: This weekly evening yoga session, held right by the Okciyapi piece in the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Bring a mat and some water for this one-hour Vinyasa-style (pose focused) session led by the Twin Cities Yoga Cooperative. And if you’re really ambitious, you can do free yoga almost every day of the week, with train depot yoga (Mon., Wed., Sat.), Greenway yoga (Fri.), anti-fascist yoga (Sun.), and even cemetery yoga (Sat.). Free; donations accepted. 7:30 p.m. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through August 6—Jessica Armbruster

Once Upon a Time in Manhood

Walker Art Center

This summer, our fancy modern art museum hands the keys of the Walker Cinema (I know that metaphor doesn’t quite work, just roll with it) to Dallas Goldtooth, who looks back on his youth and the movies that shaped him with a series of films from the '80s and '90s. Goldtooth is an Indigenous (Mdewakanton Dakota/Diné) comic/writer/activist who summered in the Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis; you probably know him best from Reservation Dogs, where he played William "Spirit" Knifeman, the somewhat unreliable warrior who appears as a vision to Bear. The series starts off with movies that feature Indigenous characters—Ron Howard’s Willow, Michael Mann’s The Last of the Mohicans—and concludes with Taika Waititi’s Boy. In between come some touchstones of cinematic masculinity: Die Hard, The Shawshank Redemption, and Fight Club. Goldtooth will be in town this weekend to introduce the first two films in the series. $15 ($12 for Walker members.) 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find showtimes and more info here. Through August 14—Keith Harris

Taking the Scenic Route

Trylon

Road trips? In this economy? Fortunately, to save you the cost and hassle of driving across our large, dumb country, the Trylon is screening 14 cinematic road trips throughout the summer. And we’re working with a very expansive definition of “road trip” here, broad enough to take in both Chantal Akerman’s Je Tu Il Elle and The Muppet Movie, at least one of which is sure to sell out quickly. You can catch the muppets on Trylon’s fancy new laser projector, as well as Paris, Texas, because Nastassja Kinski deserves to be seen in the highest definition possible. A mess of these will be on 35mm film, including Ingmar Bergman’s Wild Strawberries (a stone classic even if the dream sequence bored you in film class), It Happened One Night (simply one of the funniest movies of all time), and Two-Lane Blacktop (the definitive ’70s American road race movie). And each screening will only cost you $8, which wouldn’t get you enough gas to get out of the metro area. 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; find complete listings, showtimes, and more info here. Through September 29—Keith Harris

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Warmer weather means it’s putt-putt season in Minnesota. Yeah sure, you can play mini-golf year-round in the North Loop, but it’s just not as whimsical an experience when you drop a course into a dimly lit bar with a “hot young singles only” vibe. The Twin Cities’ only putt-putt in the sky is back at the Walker, featuring 10 quirky holes made by local artists. New this year is Indhaha Dayaxa–Eyes of the Moon by Ifrah Mansour, a Minneapolis-based Somali artist who you may have seen performing at the Minnesota State Fair, featured on TPT’s Minnesota Original, or exhibiting works at the Mia. Return holes this year include the hot dog one, the one where you race via color, the one with ping-pong paddles, and the pool-hall one. Bring sunscreen and enjoy those views of Loring Park, downtown Minneapolis, and the endless Hennepin-Lyndale traffic jam. $12. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; reserve a time and find more info here. Through October 4—Jessica Armbruster