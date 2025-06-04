Summer Guide 2025: Festivals, Concerts, and Comedy Shows

Summer in the cities is no joke. We take the warmer months seriously here in Minnesota, getting the most out of our patios, parks, festivals, and trails. We’re slathering on sunscreen while drinking on pontoons, frantically riding our bike home before it starts raining, and roaming the streets in search of food trucks. It’s absolutely wonderful, right?

The following is a starter guide for your Twin Cities summer, with the aim of helping you plan each precious moment, each summer weekend, the best you can. Use this as a jumping off point when looking for big festivals, outdoor music shows, big concerts, and, when the need for A/C strikes, some great comedy shows.

Stay tuned this week and next for even more events, as we’ll be publishing guides to farmers’ markets, bike stuff, boat rentals, camping and hiking resources, film festivals, and pick-you-own produce road trips. Happy summer!

FESTIVALS

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Putt-putt is all about the challenge of using a stick to control a tiny ball amid quirky chaos. Sometimes you scoot right though without a problem, other times you end up hitting a hot dog too hard and bounce off course. Is that a metaphor for life? Maybe! All I know is that mini golf is back at the Walker, and playing it well requires patience, a light touch, and preparation for worst-case scenarios. This year’s course is 10 holes, all familiar hits that pay tribute to the Twin Cities and local culture with a few nods to the museum’s collection thrown in. Sometimes the obstacles are a bump in the road, sometimes it's a giant french fry, and sometimes the obstacle is you. Hey, this game really is a metaphor for life! $12. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. Now through October 5—Jessica Armbruster

Loons at the Lake Comedy Festival

Crooners Supper Club

First things first: Take a look at this fest’s cartoon loon logo. Sweaty, crazed, possibly dying and/or nutting—what a choice! Moving right along, let’s talk about the festival itself. Now in its third year, it’ll feature 70ish comics across 14 shows over four days at Crooners. The whole shebang is divided into three parts: all-star showcases, the $10K challengers (former large shoe owner Maggie Faris won last year), and the headliners. That last category includes C. Willi "America's Everyday Comedian" Myles and Jason Stuart on Wednesday, hometown fav Mary Mack and Malibu's Most Wanted star Jamie Kennedy on Thursday, the great Emo Phillips and Jimmie “Dy-no-mite!” Walker on Friday, and Don McMillan and Greg Hahn on Saturday. Any of the performers are welcome to shape a tight five around my cartoon loon observations! 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. June 4-7—Jay Boller

Twin Cities River Rats

Twin Cities River Rats

Mississippi River

Fresh off their hit 2024 show, Ratagascar, the River Rats return with another spoof, this time of The Office. The cartoon poster appears to depict Dwight Schrute and Michael Scott being pulled behind a speedboat captained by a rat, suggesting at least some high-concept hijinks will be related to the much-streamed NBC sitcom. Here’s what organizers tease: “With high flying jumpers, towering pyramids, and our ballet ladies there is something for everyone! It’s a show you won’t want to miss.” Hm, sounds a lot like all River Rats shows, but there ain’t a damn thing wrong with that. As always, this team of rivertop tricksters performs for free and for the whole family. Bring some chairs and blankets, buy some concessions, and enjoy a Minneapolis summertime institution. Free. 7 p.m. 1758 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis; find more info here. Thursdays through August—Jay Boller

Art in the Hollow

Swede Hollow Park

If you’ve never been to Swede Hollow, a teeny and romantic little neighborhood on St. Paul’s East Side, Art in the Hollow is a great reason to check it out. Hosted each year on the first Saturday in June, this grassroots art festival brings more than 100 local painters, ceramicists, jewelry makers, and artists of all kinds to Swede Hollow Park. There will be live music and dance performances (find that full lineup here), activities for kids, and food trucks for when all that art works up an appetite. Plus, you’ll be right by Saint Paul Brewing and its perfect patio. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 687 Drewry St., St. Paul; more info here. June 7—Em Cassel

Train Days

Union Depot

Chugga, chugga, and we can’t stress this last part enough, choo choo. That’s the ballad of the mighty locomotive, and at some point or another it calls to all rail romantics. There’ll be an abundance of foamers (look it up) this weekend at Train Days, the annual tip o’ the conductor’s cap to all things train. We’re talkin’ train equipment tours, model trains galore, kiddo activities, history exhibits, crafts 'n' coloring, DJs, contests, oversized board games (chess, checkers, Jenga, Connect Four), and fleets of food trucks. For those who prefer to fear trains, and, specifically, the modern-day rail barons who make them unsafe: Revisit our harrowing conversation with union rail dudes. Or keep things lighter with Keith’s Borealis Line travelogue. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday. 214 Fourth Street E., St. Paul; find more info here. June 7—Jay Boller

Pride Fests

Not Minneapolis!

Target, everyone’s former favorite hometown corporation, is no longer gay, but we assure you that Minnesota is, in fact, still a very gay state. So gay, in fact, that Pride Month isn’t a single gay day in the park, it’s a month-long celebration encompassing our whole-ass gay state. Take this weekend, for example, where there are at least three Pride parties in the ‘burbs and beyond. We’ve got South St. Paul Pride Fest, a pride party in Central Square where folks can enjoy food trucks, vendors, kids’ fun, and live music and performances ending in Transcendence Cabaret, a group featuring BIPOC and trans artists. Anoka Pride Day is a big ol’ block party on Main Street, with organizations, food, live tunes, and more all day. For the road trippers out there, East Central Minnesota Pride has grown from a group of queer friends in a park to a major celebration… in a park. There will be food trucks, family fun, and tunes from the Big Wu. Don’t worry if you can’t get out of town this weekend, however, it’s still gay here too. For example, Sociable Cider Werks is hosting Fruity Fest, which will feature over 40 queer makers, drag bingo, and cider. June 7—Jessica Armbruster

Mu Deng was at Chalk Fest? Ivan Garcia

Chalkfest

Main Street

Now in its 10th year, Chalkfest has grown to be the largest chalk festival in the Midwest. So large, in fact, that folks come from around the world to create incredible works that will eventually wash away due to rain, wind, or just time. But the impermanence is part of the magic. For the next two days you can watch artists create chalk art live on the asphalt. Past efforts have yielded wild and varied works, including mind-bending optical illusions, hyper-realistic portraits, and pop-culture references. There will also be plenty of spots for you to create chalk art too, with a kids’ zone, food vendors, live music stages, and a markers’ mart as well. Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Downtown Main Street, between Elm Creek Boulevard and one block north of Arbor Lakes Parkway, Maple Grove; find more info here. June 7-8—Jessica Armbruster

Eggroll Fest

Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church

Man, eggrolls fucking rock. Perhaps nobody’s more aware of that than the organizers behind Eggroll Fest, which is set to lure eggroll-heads by the hundreds to a church parking lot for this celebration of all things eggy and rolled. We don’t usually yield to promotional copy (look at my artful lede above—why sacrifice prime rib for hamburger?), but the sixth annual Eggroll Fest teaser lays things out beautifully, Bubba from Forrest Gump-style:

Join us to celebrate the hard-working history of egg rolls. Do you know that there are more than 40 types of egg rolls? Chinese Egg rolls, Hmong egg rolls, Vietnamese egg rolls, Big Mac egg rolls, Meatball sub egg rolls, Reuben egg rolls, pizza egg rolls, mac & cheese egg rolls, burrito egg rolls, Southwestern egg rolls, breakfast egg rolls. The list goes on and on. And don’t even get us started on egg rolls for dessert. They take normally fussy desserts like cheesecake or pie apple pie egg rolls, etc.

Do not get us started! And no, I didn’t know most of that. But you can not only know but also taste most of it at Gustavus Adolphus, where two dozen vendors will assemble to honor eggrolls (see ‘em all here). Free. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul; find more info here. June 8—Jay Boller

“The Unicorn Art Show 10”

Altr Gallery

What a strange, wild ride it’s been. After nine editions of the “Unicorn Art Show,” Otherworldly Arts Collective will be putting this event out to pasture with this final gallop. As the name implies, the group exhibition began as a celebration of the majestic unicorn, from family-friendly sparkles to kinkier iterations; over the years it grew to include other magical beasts, such as werewolves, gremlins, and sea creatures. Let’s give this event a riotous sendoff this summer at a reception featuring new creations, drinks, and costumed revelers. Free. 4-10 p.m. 451 Taft St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. June 14—Jessica Armbruster

Asian Street Food Night Market

Asian Street Food Night Market

Downtown St. Paul

Some festivals are all about the stage, others do kids’ stuff best. Asian Street Food Night Market is all about the eats. And it really is some of the best street food of the summer, whether you’re looking for giant noodle bowls, a sushi burrito, vegetarian dumplings, or things on sticks like potstickers, satays, and candied fruit (tanghulu!). Sweettooths will be sated with halo halo, shaved ice, macarons, and mochis, and yes, there will be beer and other adult beverages at this thing too. In addition to a vendors’ market featuring items ranging from traditional imports to kawaii overload, there will be a talent show and lion dance performances. The event has expanded to four nights this summer; June 14 will be especially lovely thanks to a special lantern theme that evening. Follow the org’s Facebook page for updates on what’s coming up. Free. 3-11 p.m. Sat.; 2-10 p.m. Sun. 425 Rice St., St. Paul. June 14-15 and August 9-10—Jessica Armbruster

67th Annual Deutsche Tage

Germanic-American Institute

Oktoberfests don’t arrive until September. To tide you over, we have Deutsche Tage (German Days), a two-day fest celebrating the good things in life: food, beer, and music. This year’s event will have a focus on Switzerland, an especially delicious German-speaking country. There will be authentic foods, some ending in “wurst,” paired with Paulaner beer. Meanwhile, music and dance will be provided by Bavarian Musikmeisters, the Jolly Huntsman, Minnesänger Choir, Rivers Ballet, and others. Free (adults 21+ can purchase a $10 wristband to buy alcohol). 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. 301 Summit Ave., St. Paul; find more info here. June 14-15—Jessica Armbruster

All’s Well That Ends Well

Various Locations

Classical Actors Ensemble is bringing free Shakespeare in the park this season. It will be interesting to see what they do with All’s Well That Ends Well, a 400-year-old comedy where a woman of low status uses sexual deception, intellectual wiles, and high-stakes gambling to marry up. (Is the Real Housewives series a Shakespearean reboot?) Prepare to get a little trashy with some fancy language. This summer you can see it in the parks of the Twin Cities and surrounding ‘burbs. Find times and locations here. June 13-July 13—Jessica Armbruster

Juneteenth

Juneteenth Minnesota Block Party

West Broadway

Once again, West Broadway turns into a street festival for Juneteenth with hundreds of things to see and do. That includes the community parade that kicks things off, multiple live entertainment stages, food trucks and tons of healthy eats, and a local vendor mart. Contests throughout the day include searches for the best drill team, Black cowboy, and BBQ, while cultural exhibits will showcase Black history. You can also find free health services at the wellness fair, and a kids’ carnival will keep the little ones engaged. Free. Noon to 6 p.m. West Broadway, from Lyndale to Emerson Avenues North, Minneapolis; Find more info here. June 19—Jessica Armbruster

Stone Arch Bridge Festival

West River Parkway

Though the downtown side of the Stone Arch Bridge is closed for construction through the fall, this festival has layers. There’s not just one market at this thing, there are four: a juried artists market featuring over 200 artists, a culinary food market filled with artisans, a vintage and vinyl market, and, on Sunday, there will be an interactive glass arts market. But this isn’t just about shopping; over the next few days there will be a classic car show, two stages of music, hands-on family fun, dance groups by the river, a beer garden for hangs, and tons of food trucks. There’s even an official post-festival festival over at Pryes Brewing. Free. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. West River Parkway, from 11th Avenue South to North Fourth Avenue, Minneapolis; find more info here. June 14-15—Jessica Armbruster

Little Mekong Night Market

Little Mekong Cultural District

Two Asian street food festivals in one month? That’s right, sometimes dreams do come true. This much-loved two-day happening celebrates the Hmong, Vietnamese, Lao, Karen, Khmer, and Thai folks who call Minnesota home and keep this stretch of University Avenue a vibrant cultural district. Here you’ll find over 50 food and shop vendors, family-friendly fun, lots of lanterns and night decor, and stage performances running the gamut from traditional to K-pop to hip-hop. Find more details and free Metro Transit ride passes to the event at littlemekong.com. Free. 5-11 p.m. Sat.; noon to 8 p.m. Sun. Little Mekong Cultural District, University Avenue West between Mackubin and Marion Streets in St. Paul. June 28-29—Jessica Armbruster

Wedge Live Cat Tour

Wedge Live Cat Tour

Mueller Park

Now in its eighth year, this neighborhood tour of local cats has only grown in popularity, drawing in folks hoping to catch a cat staring back at them through a window, hanging out on a lawn, or taking a walk on a leash. The crowds will be big, but the cats will be plentiful, with John Edwards, the man behind hyperlocal news source Wedge Live leading the way with grand marshal Susan Lynx. (Hey, that's a kind of cat!) Last year’s route included kitties living with local musicians and journalists, plus Pesto, a cat “likes to sing into the air conditioner.” Adorable! As always, the tour is free (but you should register), and, if you live in the area, folks are welcome to sign up to participate. Otherwise, consider supporting this alt news media at patreon.com/wedgelive. St. Paul cats will also have a chance to shine this year, with Hamline-Midway neighbors launching their own cat tour this year as well on June 14. Free. 6-7:30 p.m. 2500 S. Bryant Ave., Minneapolis. June 25—Jessica Armbruster

53rd Annual Twin Cities Pride

Loring Park

Pride isn’t just a big-ass parade and a weekend in the park, it’s a monthlong celebration as varied and diverse as the LGBTQ+ community. And really it’s even more than that; when you live in a sanctuary state every day is a pride day. That said, let’s get back to the fun stuff and tasting the rainbow. The big ol’ party is back in Loring Park for its 53rd year. There will be over 600 (?!) vendors, organizations, and activists setting up booths; four food courts filled with eats from trashy to classy; two beer gardens; and two Rainbow Wardrobe stations, because buying a new gender-affirming closet can be expensive. There will also be a cannabis garden, which is curiously smoke-free but edible-friendly. A queer book fair will offer great gay reads, and pet- and youth-zones look to be a lot of fun. The big (Target-free) parade is on Sunday, and if you want to start the celebration early there’s a Beer Dabbler in the Sculpture Garden on Friday. Other ongoing events this summer include drag and burlesque productions, book clubs, NA meetups, nature walks, trans tea times, and so much more. Find the complete schedule of Pride events this June (and beyond!) at tcpride.org/events. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis. June 28-29—Jessica Armbruster

Hmong International Freedom Festival

McMurray Fields

In 1975, a group of immigrants from war-torn Laos hosted a humble picnic meetup in St. Paul to share their stories and make new friends from a familiar world. Fifty years later, this event has grown into a full-blown festival with hundreds of vendors and over 57,000 visitors. Today’s celebration includes tons of traditional foods, over 40 live music acts onstage, and a $5 beer garden to relax in. This is a big sporting event, too, with tournaments planned for touch football, soccer, kato, and more. Find more info online. Free. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 1151 Jessamine Ave. W., St. Paul. June 28-29—Jessica Armbruster

Red, White, and Boom

The Mighty Mississippi

Red, White, and Boom is more than just a night of fireworks over the Mississippi River set to misunderstood anthems from Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp, and Woody Guthrie. This year, it’s a full-blown daylong downtown Minneapolis fest. That means free yoga in the morning, a makers’ market until 4 p.m., food trucks all hours, and pickleball, free dance lessons, and DJ tunes taking you from the afternoon into the evening. Find more details about parking and viewing spots online. 10 a.m.; 10 p.m. fireworks. West side of the Mississippi River, at Water Works and the Stone Arch Bridge parking lots, Minneapolis. July 4—Jessica Armbruster

4th in the Park

78th Annual Fourth in the Park

Langford Park

Looking for a fireworks-free way to celebrate the Fourth? This long-running, much-loved fest is a great fit. Things kick off with a morning run, followed by a parade that travels along Como Avenue from Luther Place to Langford Park. From there, folks can enjoy a variety of chill family lawn activities, sports tournaments (yes, there will be pickleball), food trucks, and live music from Ticket to Brasil, the Foxgloves, and Light of the Moon Trio. Find more details at 4thinthepark.org or via their Facebook event page. Free. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 30 Langford Park, St. Paul. July 4—Jessica Armbruster

Freedom From Pants Ride XIX

Nicollet Island

Is it even summer if you don’t ride your bike in your underwear in celebration of America? Look, in these dark days we need to find joy where we can. So if honoring Minneapolis’s time-honored tradition of riding a bike pantless through town hits the spot, so be it. As always, dress in as little or as much clothing as you feel comfortable in, don’t be a handsy/chatty creep, and BYO beer, water, and sunscreen. This year’s route, which is subject to change, will start at Nicollet Island then head on to Loring Park, South Cedar Lake Beach, and end on the Sabo Bridge. Keep up to date on changes and planned stop times at freedomfrompantsride.com or on Facebook. Free. 6 p.m. 2 Merriam St., Minneapolis. July 4—Jessica Armbruster

Native American Food Truck Festival

Harriet Island Regional Park

Is St. Paul becoming a food festival destination? With two hugely popular Asian markets, plus festivals celebrating German, Hmong, Thai, and Indian culture and eats, I’d say yes. And now we’ve got this Indigenous event, featuring over 20 food trucks and chefs. We’re talking BBQ, tacos, churros, fry bread, and more from the likes of Trickster Tacos, Indigenous Food Labs, Wanna Wotapi, Pow Wow Grounds. There will also be live performances, local vendors, lawn games, and resources from community groups. Find updates and more info here. Free. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 200 Dr. Justus Ohage Blvd., St. Paul. July 5—Jessica Armbruster

Minnehaha Falls Art Fair

Minnehaha Regional Park

This local art fair features chill vibes on both sides of Minnehaha Falls. Over by Sea Salt, you’ll find over 150 artists booths, with folks selling a little bit of everything, including gig posters, handmade candles, pottery, jewelry, and more. Cross the bridge to the other side and there’s a whole ‘nother world of vintage shops to explore. Along the way there will be food trucks, covered patios for sun breaks, lots of friendly dogs, live music onstage, and several blessedly fast-moving beer lines. Find more info online. 3-8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Minnehaha Falls, 4825 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis. July 18-20—Jessica Armbruster

Minnesota Aquatennial

Minneapolis Aquatennial

Various Locations

For the next four days, Minneapolis will be celebrating water via events by the lakes, rivers, and our oddly lake-free downtown (that last one is probably for the best). Events of note include the nighttime Torchlight Parade; ski stunts on the Mississippi River from the Minneapolis River Rats; Carifest, a festival celebrating Caribbean culture; AquaJam, featuring skateboarders; and a vintage market out by the Guthrie. It all ends with a big fireworks show overlooking the Mississippi on Saturday. Events are free; check out aquatennial.com for more details. July 23-26—Jessica Armbruster

Loring Park Art Festival/Powderhorn Art Fair/SoMi Art Fair

Various Locations

Well, it looks like the gang is really breaking up. For years, these three art festivals scheduled themselves on the same weekend and shared crowds. These days, Loring Park has opted to set up shop a week earlier while Uptown has rebranded as SoMi (South Minneapolis) Art Fair way over in Windom. But these are tentpole summertime events, and I would be remiss to omit them from a list like this. Loring Park and Powderhorn definitely have the edge, with pretty paths to walk, lake views to enjoy while shopping, plenty of food trucks, and shady trees. Both are great diversions for an easy afternoon, especially if you ride your bike or take the bus. Meanwhile SoMi, which takes place in a scorching parking lot, still has some stuff to figure out; last year’s event was drastically smaller than when it was in Uptown, with more people shopping for plants inside Bachman’s than wandering the lot. Loring Park Art Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. (July 26-27) Powderhorn Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. (August 2-3) SoMi Art Fair: Bachman’s Floral, Home & Garden Center, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis. (August 2-3)—Jessica Armbruster

Fringe Festival

Various Locations

Theater fanatics: Your marathon awaits you. Every August, the Fringe Fest brings us a metric crapton of theater meant to be consumed buffet-style. Nearly 100 theater orgs, troupes, and houses are coming to town, so it’s not really cliche to say there’s a little bit of everything here. There will be comedies, there will be musicals, there will be biting social satires, and silly puff pieces. There will be gems, and there will be bombs. These are quickie productions mostly under one hour each, so if you find yourself in the latter situation, it will be blessedly short. But oh, when you find a gem it’s truly magic. Pro tip: Ask people in line or in the theater what they’ve seen and liked to help you find the best good stuff. Plan your Fringe by checking out the schedule at minnesotafringe.org. July 31-August 10—Jessica Armbruster

Rondo Block Party

Rondo Commemorative Plaza

If Uptown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul can’t make it, who can? Rondo can. In the late 1950s, various government entities built a freaking freeway through the neighborhood, devastating the bisected area for decades. Yet Rondo has persisted, and longtime residents, businesses, and new neighbors have come together to make sure the area survives, and, more recently, thrived. They’ll be celebrating Rondo’s history and future this weekend with a day of community building and fun, including a food court, local market, and live music. Find more info at rondoblockparty.com. Free. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 820 Rondo Ave., St. Paul. August 2—Jessica Armbruster

Downtown Minneapolis Street Art Festival

Nicollet Mall

Is downtown Minneapolis dead? Not during this street fest, at least. For the next two days, folks can wander along Nicollet Mall and watch tons of artists creating street art in a variety of mediums, including sidewalk chalk, graffiti art, and large-scale murals. Watch people at work or find a group project to help out with. In addition to art creation there will also be a vendors’ market hosted by Jackalope Arts, where sidewalk shops will sell all kinds of wares, from upcycled fashion to paper goods. Add in food trucks and easy access via several bus lines, and you’ve got yourself a solid event. Find more info here. Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Nicollet Mall, downtown Minneapolis. August 9-10—Jessica Armbruster

'The Return of King Idomeneo' Pickup Truck Opera

Pickup Truck Opera Volume Five: The Return of King Idomeneo

Various Locations

Now in its 17th season, Mixed Precipitation’s Pickup Truck Opera is going old school this summer in more ways than one. This year’s production is a take on Idomeneo, re di Creta (Idomeneo, King of Crete), Mozart’s 1781 opera about a general who encounters a wild sea storm on his way back from the Trojan War. Mixed Precipitation first performed their take on this classic piece in 2012, mixing opera tunes with more familiar hits from the 1950s and ‘60s (think doowop and girl groups). Bring a lawn blanket and some drinks, it’s gonna be a bumpy ride. You can find a list of locations and make reservations at mixed precipitation.org. $5-$45 suggested donation. August 13-September 13—Jessica Armbruster

India Fest

Minnesota State Capitol

Indian Independence Day is celebrated here in St. Paul with a day of fun on the capitol lawn. There will be over 100 booths setting up shop, offering info on organizations tied to India, traditional eats, cultural groups, and more. Onstage, you’ll find a variety of music and dance acts, including Bollywood-themed shows and DJ sets in the evening. Find more info online here. Free. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul. August 16—Jessica Armbruster

Minnesota State Fair

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Welp, summer is almost over. But before the weather cools and the kids go back to school we’ve got one last party at the Minnesota State Fair. If you’re a regular like me, you already know the things you have to see, do, and eat. But fans also know that the best parts of the Great Minnesota Get-Together are the happy accidents and things you discover along the way: a scarecrow that looks like Bob Dylan, a gourd bigger than your coffee table, a fried food you didn’t know could be fried, a room full of Christmas trees. While the potential is limitless, there are guarantees, too. Grandstand shows will be bursting with nostalgia, with acts like Def Leppard, Indigo Girls, Meghan Trainor, Cyprus Hill, and Steve Miller taking the stage (not all at once, obviously). There'll be over 900 (!!) free shows; highlights include Ber, Arrested Development, and Los Lobos. There’s gonna be a lot of food and drinks, but that mega list is usually posted later this month. There will be giant horses and tiny baby rabbits, thrill rides in the Midway and Kidway, and the best/weirdest art you’ve ever seen, whether you’re into seed art, cake art, or plain ol’ watercolors. It’s all here, gang. Find more info at mnstatefair.org. $16-$18. Daily gate hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Labor Day. 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul. August 21-September 1—Jessica Armbruster

L.A. Bucker Provided

CONCERTS

Roots, Rock, & Deep Blues XII

Hook & Ladder

For a few years, Covid and its aftermath caused the Hook to scale back its marquee event a bit. But this year it’s a full block party again, with neighbors Moon Palace Books and Arbeiter Brewing Co. joining in the festivities. Both will offer music stages and food; in addition, Moon Palace is teaming up with Bench Pressed to host an art market. Musical highlights include Memphis blues-rocker Cedric Burnside (R.L.’s grandson), Indiana hillbilly punks Left Lane Cruiser, and metal-tinged bluegrass stompers Dig Deep, as well as familiar locals Cornbread Harris, Erin McCawley, and Corey Medina. All in all, there will be nine-and-a-half hours of music spread over seven stages. Whew. $40-$60. 2-9:30 p.m. 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. June 7—Keith Harris

Twin Cities Jazz Festival

Various Venues

Don’t worry, I won’t repeat the corny “free jazz” joke I made last year. But once again, this fest will treat the Twin Cities to a weekend of jazz, for free. As always the festival centers on Mears Park in Lowertown and largely takes place in St. Paul, with venues including Metronome Brewing and the White Squirrel. But it also stretches beyond city limits to sites as far flung as Berlin in Minneapolis’s North Loop and Crooners up in Fridley. Friday’s headliners on the main stage at Mears this year are the Emmet Cohen Trio, as well as the venerable vocal group the Four Freshman, which now features Minneapolis trumpeter Jake Baldwin. On Saturday night Catherine Russell will take the main stage along with Sean Mason. And the festival is a good chance to catch up with terrific local artists as well, such as Racket-approved drummer L.A. Buckner who’ll play the main stage with his group Big Homie. Free. Find more info here. June 20-21—Keith Harris

Taste of Minnesota

Downtown Minneapolis

Through the ‘80s and ‘90s, this food ‘n’ tunes bash was held outside the State Capitol. It relocated to St. Paul’s Harriet Island in 2003, and, finally, lasted for a couple of years out in Waconia before shutting down in 2015. In 2023, the relaunched Taste of Minnesota, a free two-day festival along Nicollet Mall, was framed by city leaders as a Minneapolis-is-back victory lap. Now, following some logistical hiccups in year one but strong attendance across both installments, organizers are already calling it “beloved.” We’ll see about that, but this year’s lineup is the strongest since Taste’s recent resurrection. On Saturday, we've got eternal rock 'n' roll badass Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and power-pop pioneers Cheap Trick headlining, with Bluewater Kings Band, Rhythm Street Movement, and A Steele Family Affair adding support. Come Sunday, State Farm pitchman Ludacris will bring a career's worth of rap bangers after a set from local hip-hop star Nur-D, with David Yang, Frankie Torres, and Good for Gary rounding out that bill. There’ll be Fancy Ray. There’ll be Andrew Zimmern. There’ll be a small army of food trucks. Crucially, there’ll be no cost involved, though you gotta RSVP for tix. Free. Noon to 10 p.m. Sun.-Mon. Washington Avenue & Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here. July 5-6—Jay Boller

Mekons



Fine Line



Hey, I heard you like anticolonialism. Can I interest you in an album about the crimes of the British Empire from a collective of weary Marxist rock veterans that kicks off in 1654 with a reggae song about Elizabeth’s court astronomer John Dee and Lord Protector Oliver Cromwell crafting world domination? Hey, where are you going? More impressionistic than didactic, the Mekons’ latest, Horror, isn’t exactly defiant stuff—even human dynamo Jon Langford sounds a little battered, and the dominant voice here, fatigued but unbowed, belongs to Tom Greenhalgh. But these lefties are far from resigned. And who else could make “Physical coercion will not achieve dominance” sound as rousing as “Fuck you I won’t do what you tell me”? With Jake Labotz. $39.57. 8 p.m. 318 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. July 9—Keith Harris

Ezra Furman

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

“If I were a music journalist,” Ezra Furman writes of her latest album, Goodbye Small Head, “I would call this an orchestral emo prog-rock record sprinkled with samples.” Then she adds, “Thank goodness I’m not a music journalist!” Jewish, trans, and defiant, Furman has been expelling her anxieties into song rather than succumbing to them for 15 years or so; Goodbye Small Head adapts its title from a lyric to Sleater-Kinney’s “Get Up,” and like those punk greats she has a gift for bringing just the the right amount of drama to a situation. The sometimes orchestral, emo in a broad sense, prog-not-quite album climaxes with the truly inspiring “A World of Love and Care,” with Furman declaiming “Human dignity/Was supposed to be a guarantee for all” and urging us all “Dream better/Dream bigger.” Oh, there’ll be some weeping to that one live. $25. 6 p.m. 6 W. Sixth St., St. Paul; find more info here. July 9—Keith Harris

Built to Spill and Yo La Tengo

Palace Theatre



Really, what is there to say about this show? If you want to see a Built to Spill/Yo La Tengo double bill in 2025, you know exactly who you are. These two bands of indie lifers don’t even have new albums to plug. But BTS guitarslinger Doug Martsch has a great new (and young) rhythm section in Melanie Radford on bass and drummer Teresa Esguerra. They rocked the hell out of First Ave when celebrating the 30th anniversary of There’s Nothing Wrong With Love last year, and they also juiced up Martsch’s best new album in years, When the Wind Forgets Your Name. Yo La Tengo, of course, has had the same three members for over 30 years now. “A Yo La Tengo show has solidified into a tradition without calcifying into a ritual,” I wrote about their 2023 show at First Ave—if you’re on the fence, check out this setlist. $50.16-$56.82. 17 7th Place. W., St. Paul; find more info here. July 15—Keith Harris

Alabama Shakes Provided

Minnesota Yacht Club

Harriet Island

Do you remember the ‘90s? Festival bookers are betting big that the generation with the most disposable income (or, failing that, the most torpedoed dreams of saving for home ownership) have love for Clinton-era music, because that’s the dominating trend for fests like the second-annual Yacht Club. This year promoter C3 Presents (Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits) deviated from the format with the top-of-bill acts for opening day, the inexplicably popular Hozier and the appropriately popular Alabama Shakes, followed by Train (yeesh!), Sheryl Crow (sure!), and Father John Misty (new album, Mahashmashana, rocks). Saturday brings headliners Fall Out Boy and Weezer, two deathless holdouts from rock’s last commercially viable period, and then you’ve got O.A.R., Remi Wolf, Cory Wong, Silversun Pickups, and Minneapolis-launched synthy emo stars Motion City Soundtrack. Finally, on Sunday, the reliably rocking Green Day co-headline with Sublime, which is now fronted by the surviving son of the original frontman, Bradley Nowell; 311, Garbage, Beach Bunny, the Beaches, and Blind Melon round out perhaps the fest’s deepest day. Among the locals scattered throughout Minnesota Yacht Club: Mike Kota, Maygen & the Birdwatcher, Raffaella, Laamar, and Landon Conrath. $295 GA three-day passes; $150 GA one-day passes; VIP upgrades abound. 49 Harriet Island Rd., St. Paul; find more info here. July 18-20—Jay Boller

MSPAINT

Zhora Darling

With supporting guests from like-minded outfits Militarie Gun to Soul Glo, MSPAINT’s new EP, No Separation, is louder, angrier, and more industrial than ever, as well it should be. Not much to mellow out about these days! Titles like “Wildfire” and “Surveillance” seem to say it all until vocalist DeeDee adds his thoughts. “If this world is falling apart, why don’t we just fall together?” he asks. I don’t know exactly what that means, but I’ve heard worse suggestions, and overall this band’s earnestness is bracing. With Lip Critic + Pat & the Pissers. $19.06. 7 p.m. 509 First Ave. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. July 29—Keith Harris

Dinosaur Jr. and Snail Mail



Fillmore

Do you like loud music? Do you also like soft music? Well have I got the bill for you. Unlikely as this might have seemed back in the ’90s, once-ejected bassist Lou Barlow has now been thumping along with his formerly estranged mates J. Mascis and Murph in a reunited Dino Jr. for a full two decades. That’s a lot of yowling, squalling, and bashing! Dinosaur Jr.’s last album, Sweep It Into Space, was released in 2021, and it’s been just as long since Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan has put out a full album. Maybe she’ll be previewing some new material here? (She’s also been acting—maybe you saw her in I Saw the TV Glow last year.) With Easy Action. $56.50-$100.30. 6 p.m. 525 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here. July 30—Keith Harris

Sound for Silents

Walker Art Center

Well here’s a fine excuse to sprawl out upon the Walker hillside (officially known as the Wurtele Upper Garden) on a fine summer evening—not that you really need one. This year Philip Harder, who made the wonderful documentary Cue the Strings—A Film About Low, will be culling the museum’s Walker’s Ruben/Bentson Moving Image Collection for a selection of images, and brooding country artist Matt Arthur will provide the original soundtrack. Let’s hope it doesn’t rain again this year, though the Walker’s McGuire Theater serves as a fine alternative venue. Free. 7 p.m. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. August 14—Keith Harris

The Flaming Lips and Modest Mouse

The Armory

To paraphrase Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne, do you realize that this sort of double-headline bill is classic rock now and someday (sooner than you realize!) everyone you know will die?? Formed in 1983, the Lips have nimbly subgenre-hopped throughout their discography, but for the past couple decades they've become best known as an over-the-top festival circus act—confetti cannons, human hamster balls, dancing mascots. The freaky Okies know how to throw a party. Modest Mouse have been at it since 1993, and they’ve since produced a couple all-time rock albums (1997’s The Lonesome Crowded West, 2000’s The Moon & Antarctica). The Pacific Northwest indie-rock lifers have also endured several foundational lineup shifts: founding drummer Jeremiah Green died in 2022 and founding bassist Eric Judy split in 2012; it’s more or less the Isaac Brock show these days. Brock, he of semi-recent conspiratorial inclinations, remains one of the most engaging frontmen out there. Friko opens. $79-$273. 5:30 p.m. 500 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis; find more info here. August 15—Jay Boller

Nine Inch Nails

Xcel Energy Center

This is a relatively slow summer for arena shows—maybe all the boomers who keep threatening to retire finally have? Pick up the slack, youngsters! Trent Reznor, at 60, is no kid himself; he’s aged into a grand old man of alt-rock. (Who would have thought it, back when he was unleashing a barrage of “fucks” for MTV to bleep.) Every few years he takes some time away from his day job as a soundtrack composer to allow adults to seek comfort in nostalgia for their miserable youth. I haven’t seen him/them live in a quarter-century, but as an admiring non-fan let me just say his bombast was made for sports arenas. With Boys Noize. $87.75 and up. 7:30 p.m. 199 Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; find more info here. August 17—Keith Harris

Ozomatli Provided

Ozomatli

Dakota

“How could these guys have been around for 30 years?” I asked myself. Then I remembered that 1995 was 30 years ago. And then I remembered that my personal Ozomatli fave, Street Signs, came out 20 years ago. Time! It passes! The six band members who remain were there at Ozomatli’s founding, when the group devised its blend of… well, just about everything. Rock, rap, jazz, funk, salsa, reggae—whatever groove the song calls for, they’re ready for it. I just gave a quick listen to their most recent album, Marching On, and they’ve still got it. $69.76 and up. 7 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here. August 27—Keith Harris

PUP & Jeff Rosenstock

Palace Theatre

Well, this sure looks like the pop-punk event of the summer. The latest from the Canadian malcontents in PUP, Who Will Look After the Dogs? is less conceptually bloated than its predecessor, The Unraveling of PUPTheBand. I don’t come to PUP for ideas—at least not beyond “I suck but so do you.” That’s not a real PUP lyric (at least not that I know of) but rest assured the new record is chockful of lines that you can’t believe they haven’t used already like “If you give me another chance/I'm probably gonna fuck it up anyway” and “Fuck everyone on this planet/Except for you.” Who knew there were so many hilarious ways of reminding the world that you’re a self-loathing loser. And speaking of self-loathing losers… well, actually, Jeff Rosenstock seems more at peace than ever on his latest, 2023’s HELLMODE. Which is not to say it doesn’t bop: “LIKED U BETTER” and “FUTURE IS DUMB” (boy is it) are vintage Rosenstock, they’re just paired with more reserved tracks like “HEALMODE.” With Ekko Astral. $46.03. 6:20 p.m. 17 Seventh Place W., St. Paul; find more info here. September 3—Keith Harris

Marc Ribot

Cedar Cultural Center

As a bandleader, Marc Ribot has adapted his spiky guitar lines to Cuban montuno and John Zorn compositions over the years; he’s also taken on plenty of gigs as a sideman. (You may have heard him on Tom Waits or Elvis Costello records without knowing his name.). His last time through town was at the Dakota, fronting an organ trio called the Jazz-Bins. He’s even fronted what’s almost a conventional rock band by his standards, Ceramic Dog. But he’s not much for the standard singer/songwriter thing, so the new Map of a Blue City is a bit of a departure even for a guy whose entire career is a series of departures. Many of the album’s songs were written in the ’90s, and in addition Ribot performs the Carter Family’s “When the World’s on Fire” and sets Allen Ginsberg’s “Sometime Jailhouse Blues” to music. Tonight he’ll be joined by multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily, the much-sought-after sideman who plays bass in Ceramic Dog. $27/$32. 8 p.m. 416 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. September 5—Keith Harris

The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis

Cedar Cultural Center



On their own, the Messthetics—the rhythm section from Fugazi, teamed with guitar whiz Anthony Pirog—already have more jam than most rockers gone improv. So it was exciting to hear that the trio had teamed up with one of the most ambitious young saxophonists in jazz (early 40s still counts as young in this context). Lewis has long shown himself to be one of those guys sharp enough to know that the choice between trad and avant is a false one. His sound is big and inviting without pandering, and he slides into the Messthetics’ groove so neatly you’d think he was a regular. If you missed them at the Turf Club last year—well, you shouldn’t have, but here’s a second chance. $20/$25. 8 p.m. 416 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. September 6—Keith Harris

Wet Leg Provided

Wet Leg

First Avenue

Propelled by horny and herky-jerky hit single “Chaise Longue,” postpunkers Wet Leg emerged from the Isle of Wight with so much buzz in 2021 that, the following year, their Amsterdam Bar & Hall date was upgraded to First Ave’s Mainroom. Core members Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers appear to be rolling out something much weirder for their sophomore effort, Moisturizer, which is due out July 11. The killer singles—”Catch These Fists” and “CPR”—are meatier and more complex than the band’s ‘21 debut, and the visual campaign… well, the lead promo image depicts some sort of ghoul at a family photo sesh, while others feature giant worms, eerie grins, and gnarly fingernails. We’re excited to hear what the ladies have in store. Mary In the Junkyard opens. $123-$343. 7 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. September 9—Jay Boller

Clockwise: Devon Walker, Kyle Mooney, Sophie Buddle Promo

COMEDY

Racket’s picks for live comedy, as chosen by Jay Boller.

Tom Thaka

I love Thakkar's old podcast, Stand By Your Band, and I'm happy to see his recent special, Thakkar Noir, did numbers on YouTube. $15. 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W., Minneapolis; find more info here. June 6-7

Jackie Kashian

Always nice to see Maria Bamford’s regular opener/BFF headlining in town. $20-$35. 8 p.m. Wed.-Thu.; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here. June 11-14

Sandra Bernhard

She sings. She wisecracks. She’s the best, and her brand-new special, Shapes & Forms, is part of the Parkway’s Pride celebration. $79-$119. 7:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. June 12

Jay and Silent Bob's Aural Sects Tour

Me, personally? I'm not a View Askewniverse guy, but certainly many do exist. $52-$117. 7 p.m. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; find more info here. June 19

Daniel Tosh

It’s the guy who once teed up the internet videos! $84-$103. 7:30 p.m. Thu.-Fri. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis; find more info here. June 19-20

Theo Von

Hey, just throwing it out there. $45-$204. 7 p.m. Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St Paul; find more info here. June 20

Robby Hoffman

You might know this “small, ex-Hasidic, queer comedian” from HBO’s hit series Hacks. The Daily Beast has called Hoffman “the future of comedy”—jeez, no pressure! 18+. $30/$35. 8 p.m. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. June 21

Kyle Mooney

This severely underrated SNL vet is a terrific musician these days! $50.48. 8 p.m. Fine Line, 318 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. June 23

Alex Edelman

Edelman's nervously funny breakout HBO special, 2024's Just For Us, propelled him to the theater ranks. $45-$77. 7 p.m. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; find more info here. June 28

Lara Beitz

Beitz, according to her bio, “is currently developing a semi-autobiographical series with Judd Apatow.” Nice. She’s also from Wisconsin, and that’s pretty close to being considered a local in our book. $31.50. 7:30 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; 9:45 p.m. Fri.; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat.; 7 p.m. Sun. Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy, 60 E Broadway, Bloomington; find more info here. July 10-13

Geoffey Asmus

Revisit our conversation with the hilarious, Minneapolis-launched dirtball. $22. 9 p.m. Thu.; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W., Minneapolis; find more info here. July 11-12

DUKES

Billed as “original sketches, songs, and special guests” from the duo of Liva Pierce and Jane Wickline, the latter of whom is a delightful newcomer on SNL. $25-$30. 6:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. July 17

Dan Licata

A former SNL writer who's a close collaborator of Conner O’Malley's and Joe Pera’s—what more could you possibly want? Check out his latest special, For the Boys, which we're told is actually for everyone despite being filmed in front of 15-year-old dudes. $18-$23. 7:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis; find more info here. July 24

Nate Bargatze

Enjoyed by most, Bargatze has quietly become one of the biggest comics on Earth. Good for him! $45-$187. 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; find more info here. July 26-27

Devon Walker

This dude, like Kyle Mooney before him, is underused on SNL! Loren, we know you’re reading this… Ticket prices TBD. 8 p.m. Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W. Sixth St., St. Paul; find more info here. August 1

Sophie Buddle

Get this: In 2019 Buddle, who's a real hoot, became the first-ever woman to win a Juno Award for Comedy Album of the Year. These days, the native Canadian is the head monologue writer for After Midnight on CBS. $31. 7:30 p.m. Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy, 60 E Broadway, Bloomington; find more info here. August 14

James Austin Johnson

Local angle? SNL’s current Trump also does a killer latter-day Bob Dylan. $35-$50. 6 p.m. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. August 22

Ashley Gavin

If you host a podcast called We're Having Gay Sex, you get your show hyped in the Racket. $46-$88. 7 p.m. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. August 22

Beth Stelling



Here’s the great NYT comedy critic Jason Zinoman on Stelling’s 2023 special, If You Didn’t Want Me Then: “a superb hour on Netflix that reveals a nimble storyteller who has leaped to a new artistic level, she carries herself with the steely cynicism of someone who has seen some things.” $28. 8 p.m. Thu.; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here. September 11-13