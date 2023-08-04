Culture
Meet The Ass-Kickin’, Mask-Wearin’ Luchadors of Minnesota
Rudos Productions is winning fans over, one match at a time.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Racket
Time for Friday Open Thread—Your Alternative to Social Media
Spend your day in the Racket comments, the friendliest place on the internet.
Freeloader Friday: 112 Free Things To Do This Weekend
Uptown and Powderhorn Art Fairs, beer parties in parking lots, movies in parks, and more.
Paramore Is a Group—For Better or Worse
The band's Xcel show was often terrific, but Hayley Williams sometimes seems like a star trapped in a constellation.
Ventura Aspires to Become the Face of MN Weed
Plus YWCA closures, weird food fees reconsidered, and more Lizzo drama in today's Flyover news roundup.