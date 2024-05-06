Mannequin Pussy, Brewery Parties, Plant Sale in the Sculpture Garden: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet

MONDAY 5.6

Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet feat. Ava Mendoza

Cedar Cultural Center



The co-founder of relentless '90s Miami noise-rockers Harry Pussy has released dozens of albums, solo and collaboratively, over the past 15 years, but 2022's Music for Four Guitars was a standout. For that album, Orcutt multi tracked chiming guitar patterns, sometimes overlapping, sometimes in unison, and though admirers have namechecked early '80s NYC noise guru/Sonic Youth mentor Glenn Branca, I hear its spiritual ancestor as Sonny Sharrock's 1988 masterpiece of overdubs, Guitar. It’s less noisy and more catchy than either though—Orcutt's tone is typically clean and precise here. For the live show, Orcutt performs with three other musicians (a guy's only got so many hands) and if you want a taste of how this will or won't differ from the original recordings, check out his new release, Four Guitars Live, or this mesmerizing Tiny Desk Concert. Ava Mendoza, a member of the quarter, will also perform solo. $30/$35. 7:30 p.m. 416 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Mannequin Pussy CJ Harvey

TUESDAY 5.7

Mannequin Pussy

Fine Line

This Philadelphia band’s latest album, I Got Heaven, leads off with the title track, on which Marisa Dabice asks the important musical question that centuries of theological debate have somehow passed over: “What if Jesus himself ate my fucking snatch?” Though the album doesn’t get any more intense from there—that’d be asking a lot—it rocks plenty, especially on the one where Dabice boasts (admits? laments?) “I got a loud bark, deep bite” and on a few where the band returns to their hardcore youth. Tuneful even at its punkiest, I Got Heaven is also pretty and vulnerable in new ways for MP, without even undercutting any of the rage and desire and exhibitionism—you know, all that great stuff you want from a world-class rock band. With Soul Glo. $22.50-$37.50. 8 p.m. 318 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Unsplash

THURSDAY 5.9

Rich People Garage Sales

Lake Minnetonka Area

We may have taken some liberties with the title of this event, whose organizers prefer “South Lake Minnetonka Community Wide Garage Sales.” But you, the savvy city rat with a salary that doesn’t exceed $125,000, know what’s up: Blue-blood denizens of the metro’s toniest ‘hood unloading their glitzy wares at prices even the hoi polloi can afford. Just imagine the unwanted air fryers, Trek bikes, ‘80s speakers, dishware, and trousers that abound inside these McMansions—all at rock-bottom prices! So far 15 families have signed up, though expect more to be added today (registration ended at midnight). Free. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Racket Office Hours Vol. 2

Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative

Who's invited to Racket's latest "Office Hours" session? You are! Come grab a bev and chit-chat with Racket's four co-owners/editors at this low-key happy hour hang. We had a blast at our first Office Hours at Falling Knife in February, so we're doing it again—this time with our friends at Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative. It's an opportunity for us to meet with readers while you let us know what works, what doesn't, and what you'd like to see more of in Racket throughout 2024. Mostly, though, it's a nice reason to connect IRL with this wonderful reader community we experience with each Friday Open Thread, with the addition of Broken Clock's pinball machines, pool tables, and more. Free. 4-7 p.m. 1712 Marshall St., Minneapolis; RSVP here.—Em Cassel

Black Fashion Week MN

Various Locations

This biannual event arrives this spring with four catwalk-ready events highlighting the work of Black fashion designers, tastemakers, and industry leaders in the Twin Cities. Last week's kick-off was Prelude to Spring, a party featuring Julia Starr from drag sewing competition/TV show Sew Fierce. This this week's agenda includes Black Girl Magic (Thu.), a multi-designer runway production, and the Streets Are Watchin (Fri.) at the W, a workshop for people looking to get into modeling, and a gala at the American Swedish Institute (Sat.). Follow organizers on Instagram for show teasers, and find tickets online at Eventbrite. Through May 11—Jessica Armbruster

The Messthetics with James Brandon Lewis

Turf Club



On their own, the Messthetics—the rhythm section from Fugazi teamed with guitar whiz Anthony Pirog—already have more jam than most rockers gone improv. So it was exciting to hear that the trio had teamed up with one of the most ambitious young saxophonists in jazz (41 still counts as young in this context) on The Messthetics with James Brandon Lewis. It’s even more exciting that we’ve got the chance to catch this quartet live. Both with his regular quartet and as leader of the Red Lily Quintet, Lewis has shown himself to be one of those guys sharp enough to know that the choice between trad and avant is a false one. His sound is big and inviting without pandering, and his tastes are broad—he recorded a Mahalia Jackson tribute album last year, as a nod to his gospel roots. He slides into the Messthetics’ groove so neatly you’d think he was a regular. $20/$22. 8 p.m. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; find more info here.—Keith Harris

FRIDAY 5.10

Whose Live Anyway?

Pantages Theatre

The current cast of Whose Line Is It Anyway?, the program that introduced mainstream TV viewers to improv comedy 20 years ago, takes the show on the road. We’re, of course, talkin’ Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray. Together, they’ll do exactly what you’ve come to expect from them: Perform 90 minutes of improv comedy and games based entirely on audience suggestions and prompts. Prudes be warned: This weekend’s yes-anding may feature “PG-13” language. $64-$80. 7:30 p.m. Friday & Saturday. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

'Spoonbridge and Cherry' Lydia Venjohn via Unsplash

SATURDAY 5.11

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Art Fair

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

Is the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden one of the most underutilized parks in Minneapolis? In a weird way, it kinda is! There's a popular attraction with an iconic art piece (hey there, Spoonbridge and Cherry) seated right next to another iconic institution (hey, Walker Art Center), so Minneapolis Parks & Rec don’t have to do much to get people to visit. But they’ve been working on making it more of a Minnehaha Falls-type situation, with plans to add a food stand and host more events. One example: This weekend’s art fair, brought to you by the folks at the Minnehaha Falls Art Fair. There will be over 150 creatives setting up shop and selling wares, from Mother’s Day-worthy gifts to shark-shaped bath bombs for the kids (or me). For the plant moms, a botanical market will pop up by the Cowles Conservatory, with terrarium making, plant sales, and plant-themed makers. Also crucially important: there will be food trucks, a food tent, and a beer and wine garden (yay to weekend day drinking). Free. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Twangfest 2

Palmer’s

Palmer’s is ready to twang it up again. Grab a seat on their Cedar-Riverside patio and enjoy the folksy stylings of locals including Mary Cutrufello, Mother Banjo, Sarah Morris, Cole Diamond, and Doug Collins, with a headlining set from the long-running honky-tonk sextet Trailer Trash. Palmer's calls it the Twin Cities’ premier twang festival; who would we be to disagree? 21+. $15.24. 3-10 p.m. 500 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; tickets and more info here.—Em Cassel

Open Season

Falling Knife Brewing Co.

Here’s the dirty little secret: Most brewery bashes are… pretty much the same. But when Falling Knife vows that they’re “coming out swinging” to welcome “the advent of REAL spring in the Twin Cities,” they’re not fuckin’ kidding. This event comes stacked to the gills with desirable block party what have yous, including killer food (Cuchillo for Mexican, Parlour for burgers, Wrecktangle for 'za) and specialty drinks (rare English barleywines, cocktails from Meteor Bar, beer, hard slushies). The live ain’t lacking either, with a Motion City Soundtrack cover band (Manifest Content), a Weezer cover band playing Blue Album (Pleezer), a 'Mats cover band playing Tim (The Right Here), a Talking Heads cover supergroup (Controversial New Skinny Pill joining Products Band), and a band covering "the wildly underrated'' Anthrax (Amtrax). $5 (proceeds go to charity). 1-10 p.m. 83 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

56 Brewing Tunes 9

56 Brewing

Ignore what I just said about brewery bash monotony! Each is a singular, special gift, including this b-day party celebrating 56 Brewing turning nine. Things kick off with face painting and yard games, followed by a cornhole tourney, tattoo pop-up from Weird Ink Society, and live music. Will there be special beer releases? There will be. How about beer pong? That'll be happening, too. Food trucks Thai Thai Street Food, Amazing Momo, and Chunk Chunk Ice Cream will be handling the chow; dogs and kids are welcome. Free. Noon to 10 p.m. 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Twin Cities Record Show

Minneapolis Cider Co.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul Music Expo regularly throws pop-ups for vinyl-craved crate diggers, and today that means taking over Minneapolis Cider Co.’s taproom. Organizers promise a “fresh and exciting mix” of albums from its rotating cast of sellers; the host’s in-house crepe creator, Breizh Crêperie, will be dishing up LP-shaped treats for hungry collectors. If you wanna make a whole day of it, we recommend helping this nice fella part with his vast collection of albums. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

A collection of PSAs, 1987-89 Photo by Jessica Armbruster

ONGOING

The Other Four

Weisman Art Museum

Have you ever come across a tactile-looking piece of art at a gallery and wished you could reach out and touch it? Well, you can at the Weisman’s new group exhibition. “The Other Four” asks guests to rely less on sight and more on smell, taste, touch, and sound. So museum etiquette be damned: You’re welcome to sniff, listen, and grope these pieces to your heart’s content. (We’re not sure how taste plays into this show, but according to the press release that’s on the table as well.) The collection features 16 multimedia works by 21 contemporary artists, and that includes pieces exploring technology, performance, experimentation, and interactive play. “Most of us are so accustomed to the dominance of our sense of sight that we often forget it is operating… sometimes causing one to drift off into thought and miss the moment,” notes local artist John Scheurman, curator of the show. 333 E. River Pkwy., Minneapolis. Through May 19—Jessica Armbruster

Arctic Highways: Unbounded Indigenous People

American Swedish Institute

This winter, ASI is showcasing the work of 12 Indigenous artists from Sápmi, the Sámi people’s name for the arctic land they inhabit and travel, ranging from Alaska to Scandinavia to Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Russia. That may sound like a huge swath of land, but the connections are stronger than the miles here. “We are indigenous peoples who live in different countries and on different continents, and yet regard ourselves as peoples with kindred spirits,” the collective artist statement explains. “With this exhibition we want to tell our own story, through our own experiences, using our own forms of expression.” Pieces include photography, textile work, sculptures, and duodji handcrafts. Free with admission ($6-$13). 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis. Through May 26—Jessica Armbruster

Tetsuya Yamada: Listening

Walker Art Center

This winter, as performers from around the world will be heading to the Walker for its annual Out There Series, the galleries will be staying local, showcasing the work of ceramicist Tetsuya Yamada. For this survey, the Japanese-born, Minnesota-residing U of M prof will share over 65 pieces, including drawings, notes, and many, many everyday examples of ceramics–plates, vases, coffee mugs, and more. The title of the exhibition, “Listening,” refers to the instinctual choices an artist makes along the way to creating something. “The process might take me to places I didn’t imagine initially,” he explains. “This is the fundamental of studio practice for me.” ​​725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through July 7—Jessica Armbruster

Keith Haring: Art Is for Everybody

Walker Art Center



Raised in Pennsylvania and based in NYC, Haring first gained notoriety in the early ‘80s for his subway graffiti art, adorning unused black ad space with crawling babies, barking dogs, and UFOs. Soon he would emerge with above-ground projects, including a billboard in Times Square, a mural on the Lower East Side, and the covers of Vanity Fair and Newsweek. His friends and collaborators included Madonna, Grace Jones, and Jean-Michele Basquiat. Regardless of his meteoric rise, Haring wanted his art to be approachable, accessible, and affordable, so he kept most of his pieces in the public sphere. Though his work was crowd pleasing, it was also political, whether it was celebrating queer love, calling for an end to apartheid in South Africa, or promoting safe sex. Though Haring died in 1990 from complications from AIDS, his prolific collection and enduring messages live on. For “Art Is for Everybody,” over 100 works and archival pieces will be on display at the Walker, including ephemera from his 1984 residency at the museum. There are free events for kids and teens planned in the coming months. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through September 8—Jessica Armbruster