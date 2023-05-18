Lotta Sexy Criminals on the Big Screen This Week

A nice quiet week. No festivals, just a decent selection of films, some you've seen a half-dozen times (or more!) and some you've never heard of.
Special Screenings This Week
Thursday, May 18
Mad Max 2 (1981)
Grandview 1 & 2
You may know it better as The Road Warrior. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.
Blazing Saddles (1974)
The Heights
Can a Black sheriff outwit crooked officials and clean up a lawless town? $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Heathers (1988)
Parkway Theater
Suicide was funnier in the '80s. Annie & the Bang Bang play beforehand. $9/$12. Music at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.
Railway Sleepers (2016)
Trylon
A two-day train trip across Thailand demonstrates the country's connection to rail travel. Free. 7 p.m. More info here.
Friday, May 19
Ride the High Country (1962)
Trylon
Randolph Scott and Mariette Hartley plan to steal gold from Joel McCrea. $8. 7 p.m. Saturday 9:30 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.
The Ballad of Cable Hogue (1970)
Trylon
Jason Robards is a prospector who sells water to desert travelers in an uncharacteristically upbeat Sam Peckinpah outing. $8. 9 p.m. Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 5 p.m. More info here.
Shared Resources (2021)
Walker Art Center
Jordan Lord's formally innovative documentary about his parents' bankruptcy. Also Saturday. $10/$12. 7 p.m. More info here.
Saturday, May 20
Legally Blonde (2001)
Alamo Drafthouse
I enjoyed this movie more before I actually went to law school. $15.04. 7 p.m. More info here.
Don Giovanni
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek/Showplace ICON
Mozart's opera, live from the Met. $26.50. 11:55 a.m. Monday 6:30 p.m. More info here.
National Theatre Live: The Seagull
The Main
Starring Emilia Clarke as the Mother of... Seagulls? $20. 11 a.m. More info here.
The Secret of NIMH (1982)
Parkway
Traumatize your kids! $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.
Money Has Four Legs (2020)
Trylon
A director struggles to get a film made in Myanmar. Free. 4 p.m. More info here.
Sunday, May 21
Bullitt (1960)
Alamo Drafthouse
Steve McQueen drives a Mustang. $10. 12:15 p.m. More info here.
Irma Vep (1996)
Trylon
Maggie Cheung plays herself, donning the catsuit of the mysterious, iconic, titular French criminal for Oliver Assayas’s film about a troubled remake of the silent film serial, Les Vampires. More on the Trylon's Cheung series here. $8. 7:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.
Monday, May 22
Shaolin Invincible (1997)
Alamo Drafthouse
Whenever anyone says "Shaolin" now I think they mean Staten Island. $10. 7:25 p.m. More info here.
City of the Living Dead (1980)
Emagine Willow Creek
Pure Fulci gore for you giallo aficionados. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Star Wars: Episode V—The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
The Heights
Ever heard of it? $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
National Theatre Live: The Seagull
The Main
Starring Emilia Clarke as the Mother of... Seagulls? $20. 7 p.m. More info here.
Wednesday, May 24
The Lure (2015)
Alamo Drafthouse
A creepy Polish twist on The Little Mermaid. $10. 7:25 p.m. More info here.
The Matrix (1999)
Grandview 1 & 2
The original is still the greatest. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.
The Void Project
Trylon
A series of short films about Palestine. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.
Opening This Week
Follow the links for showtimes.
Blackberry
How the first first smartphone took over the market—and then failed entirely.
Carmen
For some reason The DOC is in this? Good for him.
Fast X
They keep adding stars to this franchise and now there are too many, IMO!
Master Gardener
I'm gonna pretend this is part of the Constant Gardener cinematic universe.
Monica
Trace Lysette is a woman trying to reconcile with her mother (Patricia Clarkson), who she hasn’t been seen since she was a teen.
Ongoing in Local Theaters
Follow the links for showtimes.
Air
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret
Beau Is Afraid
Book Club: The Next Chapter
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
The Eight Mountains
Evil Dead Rise
Fool's Paradise
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Guy Ritchie's The Covenant
Hypnotic
John Wick: Chapter 4 (read our review here)
Knights of the Zodiac
Love Again
Polite Society (read our review here)
Ponniyin Selvan: II
The Pope's Exorcist
Renfield
Rally Road Races
Sisu
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (read our review here)
Suzume
Wild Life