Lotta Sexy Criminals on the Big Screen This Week

A nice quiet week. No festivals, just a decent selection of films, some you've seen a half-dozen times (or more!) and some you've never heard of.

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, May 18

Mad Max 2 (1981)

Grandview 1 & 2

You may know it better as The Road Warrior. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

Blazing Saddles (1974)

The Heights

Can a Black sheriff outwit crooked officials and clean up a lawless town? $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Heathers (1988)

Parkway Theater

Suicide was funnier in the '80s. Annie & the Bang Bang play beforehand. $9/$12. Music at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Railway Sleepers (2016)

Trylon

A two-day train trip across Thailand demonstrates the country's connection to rail travel. Free. 7 p.m. More info here.

Friday, May 19

Ride the High Country (1962)

Trylon

Randolph Scott and Mariette Hartley plan to steal gold from Joel McCrea. $8. 7 p.m. Saturday 9:30 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.

The Ballad of Cable Hogue (1970)

Trylon

Jason Robards is a prospector who sells water to desert travelers in an uncharacteristically upbeat Sam Peckinpah outing. $8. 9 p.m. Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 5 p.m. More info here.

Shared Resources (2021)

Walker Art Center

Jordan Lord's formally innovative documentary about his parents' bankruptcy. Also Saturday. $10/$12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, May 20

Legally Blonde (2001)

Alamo Drafthouse

I enjoyed this movie more before I actually went to law school. $15.04. 7 p.m. More info here.

Don Giovanni

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek/Showplace ICON

Mozart's opera, live from the Met. $26.50. 11:55 a.m. Monday 6:30 p.m. More info here.

National Theatre Live: The Seagull

The Main

Starring Emilia Clarke as the Mother of... Seagulls? $20. 11 a.m. More info here.

The Secret of NIMH (1982)

Parkway

Traumatize your kids! $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Money Has Four Legs (2020)

Trylon

A director struggles to get a film made in Myanmar. Free. 4 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, May 21

Bullitt (1960)

Alamo Drafthouse

Steve McQueen drives a Mustang. $10. 12:15 p.m. More info here.

Irma Vep (1996)

Trylon

Maggie Cheung plays herself, donning the catsuit of the mysterious, iconic, titular French criminal for Oliver Assayas’s film about a troubled remake of the silent film serial, Les Vampires. More on the Trylon's Cheung series here. $8. 7:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.

Monday, May 22

Shaolin Invincible (1997)

Alamo Drafthouse

Whenever anyone says "Shaolin" now I think they mean Staten Island. $10. 7:25 p.m. More info here.

City of the Living Dead (1980)

Emagine Willow Creek

Pure Fulci gore for you giallo aficionados. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Star Wars: Episode V—The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

The Heights

Ever heard of it? $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

National Theatre Live: The Seagull

The Main

Starring Emilia Clarke as the Mother of... Seagulls? $20. 7 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, May 24

The Lure (2015)

Alamo Drafthouse

A creepy Polish twist on The Little Mermaid. $10. 7:25 p.m. More info here.

The Matrix (1999)

Grandview 1 & 2

The original is still the greatest. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

The Void Project

Trylon

A series of short films about Palestine. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

Blackberry

How the first first smartphone took over the market—and then failed entirely.

Carmen

For some reason The DOC is in this? Good for him.

Fast X

They keep adding stars to this franchise and now there are too many, IMO!

Master Gardener

I'm gonna pretend this is part of the Constant Gardener cinematic universe.

Monica

Trace Lysette is a woman trying to reconcile with her mother (Patricia Clarkson), who she hasn’t been seen since she was a teen.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

Air

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

Beau Is Afraid

Book Club: The Next Chapter

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

The Eight Mountains

Evil Dead Rise

Fool's Paradise



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guy Ritchie's The Covenant

Hypnotic

John Wick: Chapter 4 (read our review here)

Knights of the Zodiac

Love Again

Polite Society (read our review here)

Ponniyin Selvan: II

The Pope's Exorcist

Renfield

Rally Road Races

Sisu

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (read our review here)

Suzume

Wild Life