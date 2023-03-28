Lotsa Great Local Picks in Your Complete Concert Calendar for March 28-April 3

Two highly recommended local release shows this week—and both on Friday. Whether you choose to check out Nur-D or Ber, I think you'll be happy.

Tuesday, March 28

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

Ladysmith Black Mambazo @ Dakota—If you know nothing else about South African music you're familiar with this all-male Zulu choir, who popularized isicathamiya in the wake of Graceland and have become an international institution. Founder Joseph Shabalala retired in 2008 and died three years ago, but Ladysmith has forged onward while maintaining the mix of showmanship and artistry he pioneered, because that's what institutions do.

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Epik High @ Fillmore

Airlands (March Residency) with Stardust and Jeremy Ylvisaker @ Icehouse

January Conspiracy Series featuring Chemistry Set @ 331 Club

Worker's Playtime, Theyself @ 331 Club

Robyn Hitchcock with Kelley Stoltz and DJ Jake Rudh @ Turf Club

DVSN @ Varsity

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Trash Catties (Tuesday Residency) with Christopher Schuck, Chokecherry, Unguided @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, March 29

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Maggie's Wednesdays: Jimmy Kennedy and Joe Weismann @ Crooners

Danilo Pérez, John Patitucci, Brian Blade @ Dakota

Haters Club Party @ Driftwood

Steel Panther @ Fillmore

Jackie Greene with Lilly Winwood @ Fine Line

Candlelight: Sci-Fi and Fantasy Film Scores Shows @ Granada

JFLAD Birthday Show @ Icehouse

Snarky Puppy with C4 Trío @ Palace Theatre

Algiers with Party Dozen @ 7th St. Entry—Who says there's no such thing as political rock anymore? Not that these soulful Atlanta humanists play straight-up rock, if such a thing is even possible in 2023—more like gospel postpunk for a hip-hop era, if that's not too much of a marketing-ese capsule description for you. Their fourth album, Shook, released in February, is the best distillation of what Algiers has to offer since their debut. Franklin James Fisher continues to exhort with earnest abandon, and drummer Matt Tong shifts seamlessly from funk to rock to some jittery amalgam of both, and they bring their own noise to a party that's attended by plenty of fellow rads: billy woods and Zack De La Rocha, Canadian rapper Backxwash and D.C. multi-instrumentalist Mark Cisneros, members of Future Islands and Boy Harsher, and plenty more. But the most crucial invitee is Dungeon Family's Big Rube, whose downhome rumble you may remember from Outkast records, demonstrating that though Algiers had to form their band in London, they're committed to their Georgia roots. With Party Dozen.

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Dan Rumsey and Backbeat Harris @ 331 Club

Lenz & Frenz @ 331 Club

They Are Gutting a Body of Water with Knifeplay and Anita Velveeta @ The Treasury

Satan with Night Demon and Haunt @ Turf Club

John Magnuson Trio with Doug Collins @ White Squirrel

Thursday, March 30

SonReal with Sol @ Amsterdam

Amanda B. Perry | International Treasures @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

The Hemingway Project: Rick Carlson, Gary Schulte and Graydon Peterson @ Crooners

Co-MingL Presents: Back To Soul, Featuring a Special Tribute to Sam Cooke @ Crooners

Karla Bonoff @ Dakota

Funkin Right, Meanest Genius, Cellar Door @ Driftwood

Candlelight: Romantic Jazz feat. Billie Holiday, Frank Sinatra, and Ella Fitzgerald @ Granada

Space Between 1 Year Anniversary Fundraiser Celebration @ Hook & Ladder

Grand Courriers, Hyooman @ Icehouse

Lisa Deguiseppi (EP Release) @ KJ's Hideaway

Death to All @ The Lyric

Pink Martini featuring China Forbes @ Pantages Theatre

Bailen with Rhett Madison @ Parkway Theater

Stay Outside with Lapdogs and Parachutes @ 7th St Entry

Eli Gardner, The Sparks @ 331 Club

Products with Sass and Killed By Kiwis @ Turf Club

PUNX with Skalectric Company @ Uptown VFW

Driftless Revelers @ White Squirrel

Friday, March 31

Nur-D (Album Release) @ Amsterdam—Tonight, the beloved Twin Cities rapper will debut his latest album, Crush, about being in love. Aww. This follows a productive few years during which he put out the mixtape Just for Fun, the politically minded albums Chicago Avenue and 38th, and his own version of Bo Burnham's "That Funny Feeling" ("Cash App me your pity, burning city, i'm alright/Derrick Chauvin guilty so they murder Daunte Wright").

Whale in the Thames + 5cent Reality @ Aster Cafe

The Belfast Cowboys @ Bunkers

Emma Donovan & the Putbacks with Kevin Gastonguay @ Cedar Cultural Center

Kate and Bradley Beahen Sing Broadway and More @ Crooners

Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs Present Ladies of the '80s @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Ginger Commodore @ Crooners

Anthony James Roos & the Red Quarters, Hay Bale @ Driftwood

Mae Simpson Band @ Dakota

Key Glock @ Fillmore

Nothing Was The Same ⏤ A Drake Dance Party with dj izzie p and DJ Slumpa @ Fine Line

Big Bubble Rave @ First Avenue

Rossi Final Fridays @ Green Room

Johnny Sincerely’s Birthday Extravaganza @ Hook and Ladder

The Get Together with Grant Glad & Dellwood @ Hook and Ladder

Alrio Trio @ Icehouse

Houston + Poster Children @ Icehouse

Ken Valdez @ KJ’s Hideaway

Haley E Rydell (Album Release) with Riley Skinner @ KJ's Hideaway

Luzcid @ The Loft

Gothess @ Mortimer's

Beethoven’s Eighth Symphony with Richard Egarr @ Ordway

The Simon & Garfunkel Story @ Orpheum Theatre

Ber with Max Leone @ 7th St Entry—There's plenty of buzz about Bemidji-raised Berit Dybing, and her witty, poppy new EP Halfway makes good on it. Lyrical highlights include "Everybody needs a slutphase while they're young and hot," complaining about boys who always want to talk about their bands after they make out with you, and the boast that "Minnesota has seasons."

Casket Robbery, Illusion of Fate, Descent of Man, Moloch @ Studio B

Lovely Dark, Cult Sequence, Another Night @ 331 Club

Friends vs the Bill @ The Treasury

The Wandering Eye (A Tribute to Ween) with Count Spookula @ Turf Club

Signals Midwest, Victor Shores, Telethon, & Feegee @ Underground Music Cafe

Ballentine's Burlesque @ Uptown VFW

DecaDance @ Uptown VFW

Pelicant w. Ghost Kitchen, Uncle Jesse’s Comb @ White Squirrel

Saturday, April 1

Evernorth @ Amsterdam

Kraig Jarret Johnson and Friends @ Aster Cafe

The Sudden Lovelies @ Aster Cafe

Mick Sterling & the Stud Brothers @ Bunkers

Deterioration @ Cabooze

Väsen @ Cedar Cultural Center

The Shabby Road Orchestra @ Crooners

What A Fool Believes: Erin Schwab and Dane Stauffer with Jay Fuchs @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Erin Livingston @ Crooners

Jay Young & The Lyric Factory @ Dakota

Zipper Merge, Jacket & Foxby @ Driftwood

Danceteria Through the Decades @ First Avenue—If you've not yet watched the 2020 TPT doc First Avenue: Closer to the Stars, what the hell are you doing with your life? It's great! And it also reveals the deep dance DNA of Minnesota's best rock club. Tonight's decade-spanning dance party features DJs who've spun throughout First Avenue's 53-year history. In reverse-chronological order: DJ Jeezy (The Klituation), Sophia Eris (Grrrl Prty), TML (Too Much Love), Bryan Gerrard (Beatopia, Dig Deep), Dean Vaccaro (System33), and Roy Freedom (More Funk). Freedom's association with the nightclub dates all the way back to its '70s disco era, when it was known as Uncle Sam's. Fun fact from the doc: At one point actual swimming pools were placed on the dance floor, so partiers could splash around as Chic blasted from the speakers. Bring 'em back!

Ghais Guevara, Student 1, Tabby, Defo @ Green Room

Haley and Friends @ Hook and Ladder—She's got a lot of friends, and you might recognize some of their names: DIANE, Lamar, Tender Ness, Ian Martin Allison, Al Church, "and more." Tonight the local singer-songwriter will pair off with them on originals and covers. The show description also notes that you won't be catching Haley live for a while after this: She's having a baby in June. She's got a lot of friends, and you might recognize some of their names: DIANE, Lamar, Tender Ness, Ian Martin Allison, Al Church, "and more." Tonight the local singer-songwriter will pair off with them on originals and covers. The show description also notes that you won't be catching Haley live for a while after this: She's having a baby in June.

Carnage the Executioner @ Hook and Ladder

Glittercakes Productions Presents: Burlesque Brunch @ Icehouse

Tim Sparks @ Icehouse

DJ Shannon Blowtorch Presents Y2K @ Icehouse

A Tribute to Whitney Houston by Julia Wheaton @ KJ’s Hideaway

Mississippi & JazzINK Youth Jazz Showcase – Walker West Ensembles @ KJ's Hideaway

Lil Texas @ The Loft

Gravey's 40th Bday Bash with Oyster World, Hardcore Crayons, tacklebox, Cult Vibes @ Mortimers

Beethoven’s Eighth Symphony with Richard Egarr @ Ordway

The OK Factor + Sprig of That (Double Album Release) @ Parkway Theater

Enumclaw with Nitefire and Interlay @ 7th St Entry

Woodzen, Emmy Woods and the Red Pine Ramblers, Sammie Jean and the Moonshiners @ 331 Club

King Tuff with Tchotchke @ Turf Club

Archer Oh, Surely Tempo, New Locals@ Underground Music Cafe

90s Spring Break with You Oughta Know + The 90s Preservation Society @ Uptown VFW

Dilly Dally Alley @ White Squirrel

Confucisaurus @ White Squirrel

John Mayer @ Xcel Energy Center

Sunday, April 2

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

The Larry McDonough Aster Sunday Jazz Series Presents: Footprints – The Music of Wayne Shorter @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Maggie's Afterglow: Winter Jazz Fest Edition @ Crooners

Skerryvore @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Phil Heywood @ Icehouse

Mark Giuliana @ Icehouse

Garden Street Band @ KJ’s Hideaway

The Royal Dumpsters @ Mortimers

Beethoven’s Eighth Symphony with Richard Egarr @ Ordway

Chiiild with Isaia Huron @ 7th St Entry

Corpse Reviver @ 331 Club

Conduit Presents: Minds on Fire Live @ White Squirrel

Pine & Fire w. Knee-High July @ White Squirrel

Monday, April 3

Coco & Clair Clair with Grandma @ Amsterdam —These two bratty suburban Atlanta besties, one Black and one white, speak fluent internet on Sexy, a hip-hop-as-TikTok collection of boasts ("Pull up to the party, bet your boo wanna leave with me/I got lots of friends, and they all wanna die for me") and roasts ("'Ur So Gay' by Katy Perry/That's your favorite song"). Kreayshawn's legacy lives on!

Café Accordion Orchestra @ Dakota

Monday Jazz with Noah Ophoven-Baldwin @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

The Bussard Haggle @ 331 Club

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Sciurus Sequencia: Jazz and Creative Music Series @ White Squirrel