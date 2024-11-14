Lots and Lots of Movies About Music on the Big Screen This Week

As we've already mentioned here and here, Sound Unseen takes over area theaters this week. But that's not all that's going on—peep below for additional screenings.

Special Screenings

Thursday, November 14

Salad Days: A Decade of Punk in Washington DC (2024)

Bryant Lake Bowl

The decade in question? The '80s. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 6:45 p.m. More info here.

It's All Gonna Break (2024)

Bryant Lake Bowl

A look at the glory days of Broken Social Scene. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 9:45 p.m. More info here.

Gravity (2013)

Grandview 1&2

Sandra Bullock is trapped in space! Also Sunday. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Soundtrack to a Coup D'Etat (2024)

Main Cinema

A film about "a moment when jazz, colonialism, and espionage collided," culminating in the assassination of Congolese Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Spider John Koerner: Been Here... Done That (2005)

Parkway Theater

A documentary about the West Bank folk legend. $30/$35. Pre-show performance by Charlie Parr at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Gladiators (2024)

Trylon

From the folks who brought you the Top Gunner movies. $8. 3:30 p.m. More info here.

Since Yesterday: The Untold Story of Scotland's Girl Bands (2024)

Trylon

A story that begins in the '60s and continues till today. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird (2024)

Trylon

The Mars Volta story gets the music doc treatment. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 9 p.m. More info here.

Friday, November 15

The Godfather Part II (1974)

Alamo Drafthouse

It's no Megalopolis. $10. 2:45. Saturday 11:30 a.m. Sunday 1 p.m. More info here.

Decibel (2024)

Bryant Lake Bowl

A musician falls into the clutches of an evil biotech entrepreneur. Preceded by the short film In the Darkness. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

This Is a Film About the Black Keys (2024)

Bryant Lake Bowl

I think this film is about the Black Keys. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 9:45 p.m. More info here.

Pretty Ugly: The Story of the Lunachicks (2024)

Main Cinema

The punk veterans get the music doc treatment. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 7 p.m. More info here.

M-80 (2006)

Main Cinema

Footage of the Walker Art Center's 1979 “New-No-Now-Wave Festival.” Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 9:45 p.m. More info here.

D.O.A. (2022)

Parkway Theater

X's John Doe stars in this remake of the noir classic. Part of Sound Unseen. $20/$25. 6:45 p.m. More info here.

Something Better Change (2024)

Parkway Theater

Joey Shithead of D.O.A. runs for mayor of his town. Part of Sound Unseen. $20/$25. 9:45 p.m. More info here.

Daruma (2023)

Trylon

A man tries to be a dad once he discovers he has a daughter. $11. Friday-Saturday, Monday-Wednesday 4:30 p.m. Sunday 12:30 p.m. More info here.

It Was All a Dream (2024) + Pursuit & the Elusive (2024)

Trylon

Journalist dream hampton's footage of the early '90s rap scene, preceded by a short film featuring a shapeshifting drug dealer. $15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Zenithal (2024)

Trylon

The death of a kung-fu master may be part of a plan to enforce male domination worldwide. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 9 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, November 16

A Woman Under the Influence (1974)

Alamo Drafthouse

If you wanna know why Gena Rowlands was such a big deal, here's where to start. $10. 5 p.m. Sunday 2:30 p.m. More info here.

Garland Jeffreys: The King of In Between (2024)

Bryant Lake Bowl

An intimate look at the cult songwriter. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 1:30 p.m. More info here.

The Target Shoots First (1999) + Heavy Metal Parking Lot (1986)

Bryant Lake Bowl

Christopher Wilcha’s classic insider's look at the music biz, preceded by the equally classic short doc about wasted rock fans from John Heyn and Jeff Krulik. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 4 p.m. More info here.

S/he Is Still Her/e (2024)

Bryant Lake Bowl

A look at the life and career of Genesis P. Orridge. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Chainsaws Were Singing (2024)

Bryant Lake Bowl

An Estonian musical horror comedy! Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 9:45 p.m. More info here.

The Polar Express (2004)

Emagine Willow Creek

Fuckin' Zemeckis. Also Sunday & Wednesday. $9. 12 & 5 p.m. More info here.

UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic

Emagine Willow Creek

Fightin'. $25. 9 p.m. More info here.

Documentary Shorts + Music Videos

Main Cinema

A selection of short music docs and videos. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 12 p.m. More info here.

Narrative Shorts + Music Videos

Main Cinema

A selection of short films about music. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 2:45 p.m. More info here.

New Wave (2024)

Main Cinema

An exploration of the Vietnamese-American new wave scene of the '80s. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 5:30 p.m. More info here.

Pavements (2024)

Main Cinema

Alex Ross Perry's quasi-doc about Pavement is every bit as meta and ironic as they deserve. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 8:15 p.m. More info here.

1-800-ON-HER-OWN (2024) + Farm Grrrl Folk Punk: Motherwort

Parkway Theater

A documentary about Ani DiFranco, preceded by the short film about a communal, all-female punk band. Part of Sound Unseen. $15-$20. 11 a.m. More info here.

7 Nights in the Entry (2007)

Parkway Theater

A 1981 showcase of local music put on by Twin/Tone Records. Part of Sound Unseen. $20. 2 p.m. More info here.

Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted (2024)

Parkway Theater

No, that is not a euphemism. With a post-show performance from Swamp Dogg himself. Part of Sound Unseen. $30/$35. 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Linda Perry: Let It Die Here (2024)

Parkway Theater

How the "What's Up" singer remade herself as a pop songwriting powerhouse. Perry performs and participates in a Q&A afterward. Part of Sound Unseen. $35/$40. 5:15 p.m. More info here.

Man Ray: Return to Reason (1923-29)

Trylon

Four short avant-garde films, soundtracked by the Jim Jarmusch-Carter Logan group Sqürl. $8. 7 & 8:30 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, November 17

The Fifth Element (1997)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/B&B Bloomington/Emagine Willow Creek

Bruce Willis and Milla Jovovich save the world. $16.35. 4 & 7 p.m. Wednesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Shari and Lamb Chop (2024) + The Music Factory (2023)

Bryant Lake Bowl

A look at pioneering children's puppeteer Shari Lewis, preceded by a short film about a boy with synesthesia. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 12 p.m. More info here.

The Hands of Orloc (1924)

Bryant Lake Bowl

Robert Wiene's creepy classic, with live accompaniment from the great Katie Condon. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 3 p.m. More info here.

Hello Dankness (2022)

Bryant Lake Bowl

A paranoid stoner musical made up entirely of sampled media. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 6 p.m. More info here.

Born to Be Wild: The Story of Steppenwolf (2024)

Main Cinema

The title pretty much says it all. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 12:15 p.m. More info here.

Takin' Care of Business (2024) + Baseball Furies: Extra Innings (2024)

Main Cinema

The story of Randy Bachman and his beloved guitar, preceded by a short film in which Steve Albini talks baseball. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 4 p.m. More info here.

Art & Life: The Story of Jim Phillips (2024)

Main Cinema

A look at the groundbreaking rock poster designer. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 4:30 p.m. More info here.

A Desert (2024) + Hi You Are Currently Being Recorded (2024)

Main Cinema

A photographer gets caught up in underworld dealings in the southwest. Preceded by a short film about a woman who thinks she's being watched. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Fifty Years in Sixty Minutes: Films From the Bob Dylan Archive (2024)

Parkway Theater

Part of Sound Unseen. $20/$25. Music from Courtney Yasmineh at 11:30 a.m. Movie at 12:30 p.m. More info here.

Daughter of Shanghai (1937)

Trylon

Anna May Wong disguises herself as a man to infiltrate a smuggling ring. $8. 6 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 8:30. More info here.

Monday, November 18

In a Lonely Place (1950)

Alamo Drafthouse

Humphrey Bogart is a screenwriter accused of murder. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Black Sunday (1960)

Emagine Willow Creek

The Italian horror classic. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, November 19

Jasmine Is a Star (2022) + Keon (2020)

Main Cinema

Two local films, one about an aspiring model with albinism, another about a young Black photographer $5. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Parkway Theater

Steve Martin and Michael Caine are competing con men. $9/$12. Pre-show trivia at 7:30 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Pilllar Forum

Is it legal to screen this movie this early in the night? Free. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, November 20

Wicked (2024)

Alamo Drafthouse/Emagine Willow Creek

An advance screening of the big new musical. Alamo: $17.50. 7 & 10:50 p.m. More info here. Emagine: $14. 6 p.m. More info here.

Chinatown (1974)

Alamo Drafthouse

Sometimes the rich bad guys win. $10. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Nutcrackers (2024)

Alamo Drafthouse

A sneak peek at Ben Stiller's new Christmas comedy. $5. 6:50 p.m. More info here.

Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin. (2024)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/B&B Bloomington 13/Emagine Willow Creek/Marcus West End

A drama about the anti-Nazi theologian. Prices, showtimes, and more info here.

I Came in Peace (1990)

Emagine Willow Creek

Dolph Lundgren takes on a drug gang. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Carol (2015)

Grandview 1&2

We're starting with the Christmas movies already? $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird (2024)

Main Cinema

The Mars Volta story gets the music doc treatment. Part of Sound Unseen. $11. 7 p.m. More info here.

Nine Deaths of a Ninja (1985)

Trylon

Anthony Kiedis's dad plays a paraplegic Nazi with a pet monkey. $5. 7 p.m. More info here.



Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

Bird

Andrea Arnold directs Franz Rogowski (Passages) and Barry Keoghan (Sabrina Carpenter's ex).

Chasing Chasing Amy

Examining the mixed legacy of Kevin Smith. Guess somebody has to do it.

Gladiator 2

This time there are sharks in the Collosseum.

Kanguva

The fates of tribal warrior from the past and a cop in the present are linked.

A Real Pain

Roman Roy and Mark Zuckerberg on the Road to Warsaw.

Red One

Someone kidnapped buff Santa!

The Sabarmati Report

A new Indian thriller.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration

Anora

From Kitana Kiki Rodriguez’s enraged trans sex worker in Tangerine to Simon Rex’s washed up porn star in Red Rocket, Sean Baker knows how to let a character loose upon a movie, and Mikey Madison’s Ani may be the most fully realized of Baker’s high-powered, self-deluded survivors. A stripper and occasional escort whose charm and sheer self-determination haven’t failed her yet, she’s eking out a life in Brooklyn’s least glamorous southern reaches. (Sheepshead Bay, Brighton Beach, and Coney Island are captured in all their drab, offseason outer-borough-ness.) Her life changes after a dance for a Russian oligarch’s son parlays into a paid fuck, which in turn goes so well he hires her for an extended stint. Baker captures their whirlwind spree through all forms of excess, ending with a Vegas wedding, as an audiovisual sugar rush that makes Pretty Woman’s shopping montage look like amateur hour. But when Ivan’s parents find out, they sic his handlers on him; he runs off like the spoiled little fuckboy we always knew he was and Ani is left to unleash her rage on the hired muscle as they hunt for him. Madison can be as subtle here as she was on Pamela Adlon’s Better Things and even more furious than she was in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood before Tarantino thought it’d be a hoot to immolate her with a flamethrower. This decade, we’ve seen plenty of commoners enter the worlds of the wealthy, often ending with fantasies of vengeance. Anora’s trip through the looking glass ends on a far more ambiguous note. A

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

It’s nice to be pandered to occasionally, so in the run up to the release of this redundant sequel I’ve enjoyed hearing how Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega geeked out on set about their shared love of Soy Cuba, as well as the Letterboxd promo where Ortega tried to sell Catherine O’Hara on The Passion of Joan of Arc. But then there were the CarMax, Denny’s, and Progressive ads reminding us the real reason why beloved films of the past can never die: $$$. And the movie itself? Well, with Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin’s quaint Maitlands having moved on via an unexplained “loophole,” the Deetz clan—Ryder's Lydia (now a famed ghost hunter), O'Hara's Delia (now an established NYC artist), and Ortega as Lydia’s sullen daughter Astrid—reunites for the funeral of its patriarch Charles (l’affair de Jeffrey Jones is navigated around cleverly). From the re-maniacal Michael Keaton and Ryder’s unstable goth mom to newcomers Justin Theroux as Lydia’s weaselly beau and current Burton GF Monica Bellucci as a soul-sucking spook, everyone here is game, and yes, there is involuntary singing and goopy mayhem. But while this silly little romp through a familiar world consistently errs on the side of goofball exuberance, the storylines race around frantically in search of a reason to happen. As for Ortega, she was good enough in the 2021 school shooting film The Fallout that I hope she frees herself from the afterlife of 20th century IP at some point and shows us what she's got. And I couldn’t help but be haunted by the fact that if he’d made the original a few years later, Burton would probably have cast Johnny Depp instead of Keaton. B-

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Blitz

With his short-film anthology Small Axe, Steve McQueen captured the grain of life in Britain’s West Indian immigrant society while undercutting the clichés that are the hallmarks of too much historical drama. He continues that project here, though less successfully. Elliot Heffernan is George, a mixed-race boy whose mum Rita (Saoirse Ronan) reluctantly sends him off to the country for safety as the Nazi obliterate London from the skies. But the lad goes AWOL and journeys back home, encountering perils along the way, even as Rita and her mates struggle at the factory where she works. At its best, Blitz chips away at the U.K.’s cherished national myth that this was solely a time of unity and bravery. Racism is as rampant as ever, as is cowardice and crime—in the film’s most forcedly Dickensian segment, George falls in with a gang who plunder the homes and shops of the recently deceased. But though Heffernan and Ronan are terrific, and there are some horrifically spectacular moments (a tube station flood, the bombing of a glitzy nightclub), Blitz rarely feels less authentically lived in. B

Conclave

Edward Berger may think he’s cooked up something more substantial than a chewy Vatican potboiler here—a meditation on faith in the modern era, or some other middlebrow (papal) bull. Who knows and who cares? The crowd I saw it with thought Berger’s flamboyant pope opera was funny as hell (pardon the expression, Father) and they were right. Watching old guys from around the world in funny clothes politic, gossip, and backstab is just solid entertainment. Cinematographer Stéphane Fontaine milks everything he can from the ornate setting and bright costumery, and this cast knows how to project an ominous seriousness that’s forever camp adjacent. We’re talking Ralph Fiennes working his timeworn visage of existential indigestion, John Lithgow looking more like Donald Rumsfield than ever, Sergio Castellitto as a gregarious bear who wants to repeal Vatican II, Isabella Rossellini as a mysterious nun, and, for the ladies, a little Stanley Tucci. You’ll guess most of the twists, groan at some, and even get blindsided by a few. Still, without giving too much away, it’s hard not to notice that none of the scandals here are as horrific as those the Catholic Church has covered up in real life. B+

Elevation

The Forge

Here

Heretic

Hitpig!

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom

The Piano Lesson

Piece by Piece

Saturday Night

Singham Again

Small Things Like These

Smile 2

The Substance

Without our shared cultural knowledge of Demi Moore’s life and career, The Substance, Coralie Fargeat’s absurdist experiment in gory meta-hagsploitation, is a fairly limp if expressively graphic satire of impossible female body standards. Moore’s presence, and her performance, give the film its moments of depth—moments Fargeat doesn’t always seem particularly interested in. Moore is an aging, discarded star who injects herself with a black-market serum that looks like radioactive pee and mitoses into the “ideal version of herself,” a perky-butted and gleam-smiled Margaret Qualley who calls herself Sue. Each woman gets to remain conscious for exactly a week apiece, spending each alternate week as a nude, comatose lump ingesting bagged nutrients. And as Elisabeth begins to sulk through her allotment of days and Sue wants more time to shine, rules are inevitably bent, with increasingly disastrous results. The subtlety-free finale, which fire-hoses blood at the patriarchy and anyone else in proximity, will either have you pumping your fist at its audacity or rolling your eyes at what a cop out it is. For better or for worse, what Fargeat is “trying to say” and her grisly overindulgence are inseparable. Read the full review here. B-

Terrifier 3

Venom: The Last Dance

We Live in Time

The Wild Robot

What happens when an all-purpose droid designed to perform just about every utilitarian task crash lands on a human-free island? Short answer: She learns intuition and love from the wild animals around her. Longer answer: After she accidentally smooshes a family of geese, ROZZUM Unit 7134 (aka Roz) makes it her task to raise the sole survivor, a runt. Lotsa nice messages about motherhood and such here and the animation has a brisk sense of physical comedy. Lupita Nyong'o is fun as Roz, and so’s the rest of the all-star voice cast—Pedro Pascal as a wily fox (is there any other kind?), Catherine O’Hara as a hedgehog mom who keeps losing count of her progeny. But I was so impressed with how casually Lilo & Stitch creator Chris Sanders captured the everyday, no-big-deal, unsentimental brutality of the animal world in the first part of the film that I was a little bummed when the critters all learned to get along in order to survive. Sorry, I’m just an “overwhelming indifference of nature” guy, what can I say? B

White Bird: A Wonder Story