Let’s Wrap February up With Your Complete Concert Calendar: Feb. 24-March 2

Anyone else feeling a bit rundown these days? As the Minutemen once wondered, maybe partying will help.

Durry Cori Miller

Tuesday, February 24

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Permanence, Milk, Spinkick @ Amsterdam

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Apes of the State, Rent Strike @ Cedar Cultural Center

Friends of Peter Ostroushko Stand With Ukraine @ Crooners

Tinsley Ellis @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Minnesota United FC Kickoff Concert: DURRY, Keep For Cheap, Sophie Hiroko, Sophia Eris @ First Avenue—You don't have to be a soccer fan to get pumped for this one. Among the many righteous protest songs that local musicians released in response to the ICE occupation, Durry's "Told You So" really stands out—maybe because it's not so much a “protest song” as an “everything you ever wanted to say to your dumbass MAGA family member" song. I wrote about —Keith Harris You don't have to be a soccer fan to get pumped for this one. Among the many righteous protest songs that local musicians released in response to the ICE occupation, Durry's "Told You So" really stands out—maybe because it's not so much a “protest song” as an “everything you ever wanted to say to your dumbass MAGA family member" song. I wrote about Keep for Cheap in last year's Poised to Pop; Sophie Hiroko placed in last year's Picked to Click. Sophia Eris has a new track with MAKR available here . And on top of all that, proceeds benefit Keystone Community Services.

Iodine, Aly Dyg, Hairless Twin, Quarter Moon @ Green Room

Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central

River City Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

Buffalo Traffic Jam @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

February Conspiracy Series featuring Drew Peterson @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with mike munson @ 331 Club

The Twang Express @ White Squirrel

Ditch Pigeon (Tuesday Night Residency), Frank & Janae, Drug League @ White Squirrel

Melpomene, Gates of Dawn, Datura Dread, & VIN @ Zhora Darling

Gogol Bordello Photo provided

Wednesday, February 25

N3RDAY @ Arcadia

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Laraaji @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Johnny Kovarik @ Carbone’s

Insun Park & Generals, Black Widows @ Cedar Cultural Center

Shemekia Copeland @ Dakota

Bring Your Mom, Dude Bods @ Driftwood Char Bar

Legacy @ Dubliner Pub

Lyn Corelle @ Eagles 34

Gogol Bordello, Puzzled Panther, Boris and the Joy @ First Avenue—Eugene Hütz isn't just one of the great punk conceptualists (pairing Romani polyphony with breakneck rock 'n' roll rush only seems inevitable in retrospect) but one of its last remaining true believers. If the (terrible) title of his Romani punk outfit's latest, We Mean It, Man!, suggests his heart is triumphing over his mind these days, that emotional overflow gives us the promise that “Life is Possible Again.” Beside, lyrics like "count on me/Like you count to three" and "sometimes a good illusion is all you need" are hardly dumb, and Hütz does rhyme "Heraclitus" with "laryngitis" on "I Have No Time For Idiots." Most importantly, the way horns and percussion and strings and synths rush headlong into the abyss without ever once stumbling over each another remains a wonder—especially live.—Keith Harris Eugene Hütz isn't just one of the great punk conceptualists (pairing Romani polyphony with breakneck rock 'n' roll rush only seems inevitable in retrospect) but one of its last remaining true believers. If the (terrible) title of his Romani punk outfit's latest, We Mean It, Man!, suggests his heart is triumphing over his mind these days, that emotional overflow gives us the promise that “Life is Possible Again.” Beside, lyrics like "count on me/Like you count to three" and "sometimes a good illusion is all you need" are hardly dumb, and Hütz does rhyme "Heraclitus" with "laryngitis" on "I Have No Time For Idiots." Most importantly, the way horns and percussion and strings and synths rush headlong into the abyss without ever once stumbling over each another remains a wonder—especially live.

Eric Mayson and Toby Ramaswamy present Rummage! @ Icehouse

Pat Donohue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Karaoke with Chazz @ Minnesota Music Cafe

On a Winter’s Night @ Parkway Theater

Sweet Pea, American Cream, 1947 @ Pilllar Forum

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Noah Rinker @ 7th St Entry

Lenz and Frenz @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Jillian Rae Band @ 331 Club

Damien Jurado, St. Yuma @ Turf Club

Family Dinner with Doug and Sarah @ White Squirrel

Zach VI, Lilith, Seth Patrick @ White Squirrel

The Lamellas, Agony in the Living Room, Flicker @ Zhora Darling

Bugsy Photo provided

Thursday, February 26

Takeover Thursdays @ Abi’s

DJ Boom @ Acadia

Becky Kapell & the Fat 6 @ Animales

Tucker Wetmore, Dasha, Jacob Hackworth @ Armory

Maya McDonald & Courtney Yasmineh @ Aster Cafe

Green Line @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas @ Cedar Cultural Center

The Nunnery, Quiet Takes, St. Anthony Mann @ Cloudland

Nicholas David @ Crooners

Sophisticated Lady - A Celebration of the Music of Natalie Cole @ Crooners

Holly Bowling @ Dakota

Jen & Eric Duo, the Sudd Brothers @ Driftwood Char Bar

Jeff Ray @ Dubliner Pub

Joe Carey @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Variety Hour @ Fine Line

Cat Power @ First Avenue—It’s a familiar tale: Seeking a new direction, a young musician (likely white) sets off to a city with a storied musical reputation (likely southern) to jam with some older (likely Black) musicians. In this case, Chan Marshall checked in at Ardent Studios in Memphis 20 years ago with a crew that included Teenie and Leroy Hodges, the guitarist and bassist, respectively, for Al Green’s biggest hits. Depending on your perspective, the album Marshall emerged with, The Greatest, was either where she found a dynamic context for her drowsy soul or where she abandoned her unique vision for a more familiar traditionalism. No fan of her early work (which seemed rooted in the proposition that misery is a mark of enlightenment), I hear The Greatest as a prime slice of mood music, the stuff the band plays when everyone else has gone home. Sure it occasionally sounds like the fellas wish they could cut loose a little, but they’re all pros and they let Marshall have her moment. She’ll be performing The Greatest in its entirety tonight, as one does these days, and possibly a song or two from Redux, an EP of wan covers recorded during those sessions, released last month.—Keith Harris It’s a familiar tale: Seeking a new direction, a young musician (likely white) sets off to a city with a storied musical reputation (likely southern) to jam with some older (likely Black) musicians. In this case, Chan Marshall checked in at Ardent Studios in Memphis 20 years ago with a crew that included Teenie and Leroy Hodges, the guitarist and bassist, respectively, for Al Green’s biggest hits. Depending on your perspective, the album Marshall emerged with, The Greatest, was either where she found a dynamic context for her drowsy soul or where she abandoned her unique vision for a more familiar traditionalism. No fan of her early work (which seemed rooted in the proposition that misery is a mark of enlightenment), I hear The Greatest as a prime slice of mood music, the stuff the band plays when everyone else has gone home. Sure it occasionally sounds like the fellas wish they could cut loose a little, but they’re all pros and they let Marshall have her moment. She’ll be performing The Greatest in its entirety tonight, as one does these days, and possibly a song or two from Redux, an EP of wan covers recorded during those sessions, released last month.

Vinyl Night @ Gambit

Kyle KoLiha @ Gambit

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Turn Turn Turn (Album Release Residency) with Lynden Graham @ Icehouse

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

Alvaro Henrique, Duo Corda @ Metronome Brewery

Northstar Original Revue @ Midway Saloon

Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Lunar New Year @ Minnesota Orchestra

Bugsy, Linus, Huhroom @ Pilllar Forum

Scott Allen & the List, Self Neglecters @ Schooner Tavern

The Ramona Flowers, Callback, clovers daughter @ 7th St Entry

Closer to Indigo @ 318 Cafe

The Flying T, the Midnight Current @ 331 Clubf

Joni Mitchell & James Taylor Tribute @ Turf Club

IdlFlo, Birdland, the Grieving Pines @ White Squirrel

The Pharcyde Photos provided

Friday, February 27

Yuh-huh Go @ Acadia

Puma Blue @ Amsterdam

Zeitgeist & Renegade Ensemble present Femenine by Julius Eastman @ Anderson Center

Doug Otto & the Getaways @ Animales

Steve Aoki, Audien, Laidback Luke @ Armory

Favourite Girl @ Aster Cafe

Mary Louise Knutson @ Berlin

Baptiste Herbin Quartet @ Berlin

Dana Kazuko @ Berlin

Erin McCawley’s Harrison Street Band @ Blues Saloon

DJ D-Mil @ Boardwalk

Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunker’s

Back to the Future @ Cabooze

Rich Mattson and the Northstars, Lone Rock Bride, the Swongos @ Cloudland

Arne Fogel and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Ray Covington @ Crooners

Don Hunter Powell @ Crooners

The Pharcyde @ Dakota

Muun Bato, Manias, Christian Erickson @ Day Block Brewing

Wallace John Band, the Long Honeymoon @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Miss Shannon's Sock Hop with Kinda Fonda Wanda @ Eagles 34

Inside Bluegrass @ 56 Brewing

Ray Volpe @ Fillmore

Say She She, Katzù Oso @ Fine Line

Heart to Gold, she's green, Remo Drive, WHY NOT @ First Avenue

Chase Matthew @ Grand Casino Hinckley

Promiscuous: A 2000s Club Bangers Throwbacks Party @ Green Room

Family Fun-Raiser @ Hook and Ladder—How cute —Em Cassel How cute is the poster for this community fundraiser—sorry, fun-raiser—at Hook & Ladder? Tonight, food and funk come together, with a community meal and live music from Obi Original & the Black Atlantics, Purple Funk Metropolis, and TABAH. But your ticket purchase will also help raise rental assistance money for families in need thanks to a network of Community Kitchen volunteers. Gettin’ your groove on while supporting neighbors in need? There’s just no better win/win scenario.

Erik Koskinen (Residency) with Jeremy Moses Curtis @ Icehouse

Brian Handeland’s BH4 @ Jazz Central

Staysick @ The Loft

70s Magic Sunshine Band @ Mainstreet Bar

Loondale @ Memory Lanes

Mill City String Quartet @ Metronome Brewery

Funktion Junction @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Keezy @ Mystic Lake

‘Sota Pop @ Mystic Lake

Ben Rector: Symphonies Across America @ Orchestra Hall

Kelly Hall-Tompkins @ O'Shaughnessy

Bad Weather, Salt Fangs, Mayfly Moon @ Pilllar Forum

Jiggs Lee Invasion @ Schooner Tavern

Christy Costello & the CC Club, Edging, Mary Jam, Catbath @ 7th St Entry

Sunken Planes, Customers Band, Billy Dankert Band @ Terminal Bar

Keri Noble @ 318 Cafe

Gently, Gently, the Old Smugglers @ 331 Club

Flipp, Sunshine Behavior @ Turf Club

Ashbringer, Flayed and Forgotten, Major Malfunction, & Pyrmafrost @ Underground Music

lobsterfight, Jenny Matrix, Keep for Cheap, Bird Hotel @ Underground Music

Mala, Rugi @ Uptown VFW

Mill City Hot Club @ Volstead’s

The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel

Iodine. Terravision, Bright Young Things @ White Squirrel

USPOP, Savage Moods, Absolutely Yours @ Zhora Darling

Lt. Sunnie Photo provided

Saturday, February 28

ThirdGoodbye, Iodine, Banana Kicks,Toadstool @ Acadia

Fanny Pack 2026 @ Amsterdam

The Riffin’ Trio @ Animales

Amanda Grace @ Animales

Synapse, HOL!, Samplifire, Hurtbox, Flozone @ Armory

The High 48’s @ Aster Cafe

The Friend Ship (EP Release) @ Aster Cafe

Ryan Garmoe & Ethan Ostrow @ Berlin

Dan Cavanagh Quartet (feat. Remy Le Boeuf & Shinya Fukumori) @ Berlin

Awa Mally aka The Mayor @ Berlin

Some Shitty Cover Band, DJ Ys @ Boardwalk

Shoeless Revolution @ Bunker’s

Grits & Eggs Live @ Cabooze

Twin Cities BIPOC Music Showcase @ Can Can Wonderland—With everything else going on right now, let's not forget that it's Black History Month. And as February wraps up, this Can Can showcase is an excellent way to celebrate Black music in Minnesota, with a lineup of Joe Davis, Kouzen, LT Sunnie, Ratliff, and KPW, along with live art from Jigzart. They'll also be accepting donations for the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota and collecting non-perishable food items.—Keith Harris With everything else going on right now, let's not forget that it's Black History Month. And as February wraps up, this Can Can showcase is an excellent way to celebrate Black music in Minnesota, with a lineup of Joe Davis, Kouzen, LT Sunnie, Ratliff, and KPW, along with live art from Jigzart. They'll also be accepting donations for the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota and collecting non-perishable food items.

Ethan Ostrow @ Carbone’s

The Nadas, Emma Butterworth @ Cedar Cultural Center

Kars for Skids, King Sized Coffin, Clash Minne Rockers @ Cloudland

Arne Fogel and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Kevin Kling and Victor Zupanc @ Crooners

Ultimate Sinatra feat. Wayne Anthony @ Crooners

Ladies of Soul Vol. 3 @ Dakota

Winter Showcase @ Day Block Brewing

Palomino Breeze, Demolition Means Progress @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Diplomacy @ Dubliner Pub

Yuasa Exide, Visual Learner, Pleasure Cube, Cheap Glue @ Dusty’s

Storm Hip Hop Show @ Eagles 34

Carla Rodriguez @ Eagles 34

Broadway Rave @ Fine Line

Ole 60 with Southall @ First Avenue

Bad Idea, The Dirty Pretty, and Hot Press @ Gambit

Conductor Jack @ Ginkgo Coffee

Zola Rosenfeld @ Ginkgo Coffee

Martenitsa – Bulgarian Dance Party @ Granada

Late Night Takeout @ Green Room

The Wandering Eye, TH3 @ Hook and Ladder

Ozone Creations Presents Silk Lounge @ Icehouse

Iron Chops @ Jazz Central

Momzilla, Aphid, Bunny Blood, Waking Hours @ Klash Coffee

Bolo @ The Loft

Tim Mahoney and the Meenies @ Mainstreet Bar

Grunge Unplugged @ Metronome Brewery

High and Mighty @ Minnesota Music Cafe

HIFI Popup @ moto-i

Becky Rae Dalton @ Mystic Lake

DJ Espada @ Mystic Lake

Ben Rector: Symphonies Across America @ Orchestra Hall

Apollo Club: 130 Years of Brotherhood and Song @ Ordway

Big Woods Brass @ Padraigs

Glencircle, the Lamellas, Squirm, Amateur Hour @ Pilllar Forum

Alex Sampson, maryjo, Rikki Lumi @ 7th St Entry

Envies, the Record Club @ Terminal Bar

Richard Kriehn & Mary Cutruffelo @ 318 Cafe

Fistful of Datas, Socktopus @ 331 Club

Lunar New Year Concert @ Treasure Island

Dave Hause and the Mermaid, William Elliott Whitmore, Adeem the Artist @ Turf Club

Dre Day @ Uptown VFW

Pecos & the Rooftops @ Varsity Theater

Kevin Gamble @ Volstead’s

The Long Goodbyes @ White Squirrel

Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

Red Eye Ruby, Color Chord, Izzy Cruz @ White Squirrel

Morke, Kostnatění, Wanderer @ Zhora Darling

Emily Scott Robinson Photo provided

Sunday, March 1

Boozewater @ Animales

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Laurels String Quartet (feat. Barbara Cohen & Annie Humphrey) @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Monthly Bluegrass Jam @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Noise Party 13 featuring blood pact scout, cool nel d, drey dk, headtriiip, Kema, and SYM1 @ Cedar Cultural Center

Inatnas Orchestra: The Music of Asuka Kakitani @ Crooners

Yearbook: Class of ’77 @ Crooners

Emmet Cohen Trio @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

The Flying T @ Dubliner Pub

Debbie Briggs @ Dubliner Pub

Country Doctors @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Margo Price, Meels @ First Avenue—Ever since she dubbed her debut album Midwest Farmer’s Daughter in 2016, Price (born in Aledo, Illinois, if you were wondering) has rocked and twanged with a class-conscious edge. But a gal gets restless on the road, and so does her band, which may be why her sound got woolier with the years (or it might just be the weed). In any case, Price trims away the psychedelic extravagances on her latest, Hard Hearted Woman, because she’s got something to say. The anthem here is “Don’t Let the Bastards Get You Down,” a time-honored credo she credits to Kristofferson and dedicated to Kimmell, but the centerpiece is the obsessive “Close to You,” which aptly namechecks Lucinda Williams and sighs, “We played the jukebox while democracy fell.” Price rarely gets that explicit, but her convictions are firm enough to steel you for the fight ahead, even when she’s borrowing orneriness from George Jones (“I Just Don’t Give a Damn”) and Waylon Jennings (“Take your tongue out my mouth/I’m kissing you goodbye”). Helluva band too, as there had better be.—Keith Harris Ever since she dubbed her debut album Midwest Farmer’s Daughter in 2016, Price (born in Aledo, Illinois, if you were wondering) has rocked and twanged with a class-conscious edge. But a gal gets restless on the road, and so does her band, which may be why her sound got woolier with the years (or it might just be the weed). In any case, Price trims away the psychedelic extravagances on her latest, Hard Hearted Woman, because she’s got something to say. The anthem here is “Don’t Let the Bastards Get You Down,” a time-honored credo she credits to Kristofferson and dedicated to Kimmell, but the centerpiece is the obsessive “Close to You,” which aptly namechecks Lucinda Williams and sighs, “We played the jukebox while democracy fell.” Price rarely gets that explicit, but her convictions are firm enough to steel you for the fight ahead, even when she’s borrowing orneriness from George Jones (“I Just Don’t Give a Damn”) and Waylon Jennings (“Take your tongue out my mouth/I’m kissing you goodbye”). Helluva band too, as there had better be.

Obi Original and the Black Atlantics (Residency) @ Icehouse

Minnesota Youth Jazz Band @ Jazz Central

DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Lush

The Drift: A Night of Vinyl @ Mortimer’s

Mozart & Borodin @ Orchestra Hall

Freedy Johnston, Molly Maher @ Parkway Theater

Emily Scott Robinson @ 7th St Entry—Robinson’s voice is so gorgeous and pristine she could sing Jason Aldean lyrics and make you love them. Fortunately, she's got her own songs to sing, building off the life experience of a woman who left Greensboro for Telluride after college to practice social work. High points on Appalachia, the followup to her 2021 breakthrough American Siren, include the anti-gentrification number “Dirtbag Saloon,” the way she stretches out the vowels on "Time Traveler" to empathize with a grandmother enduring dementia, and this crucial message: “There are days despair will win/But the time for flowers will come again.”—Keith Harris Robinson’s voice is so gorgeous and pristine she could sing Jason Aldean lyrics and make you love them. Fortunately, she's got her own songs to sing, building off the life experience of a woman who left Greensboro for Telluride after college to practice social work. High points on Appalachia, the followup to her 2021 breakthrough American Siren, include the anti-gentrification number “Dirtbag Saloon,” the way she stretches out the vowels on "Time Traveler" to empathize with a grandmother enduring dementia, and this crucial message: “There are days despair will win/But the time for flowers will come again.”

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Brass Messengers @ 331 Club

Corpse Reviver @ 331 Club

Bad Weather, Chemical-X, the Asshats, Popsiclestick @ Underground Music

Duck Bomb, Handsome Midnight, Space Motel @ White Squirrel

Galactic Cowboy Orchestra @ White Squirrel

Miguel Photo provided

Monday, March 2

Miguel, Jean Dawson @ Armory

Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze

Monthly Bluegrass Jam @ Caydence Records and Coffee

Trish Sisson and Phil Kadidlo @ Crooners

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

The Creekside Ruffians, Access Otherwise, the Paperbacks @ 331 Club

Glitterer, Graham Hunt, Prize Horse @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Bad Omens @ Target Center

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Soul Trouvere @ 331 Club

Sand Country @ White Squirrel

Metal Monday @ White Squirrel