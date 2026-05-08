Let’s Talk About Moms on This Week’s Open Thread

This Sunday, I was just reminded, is Mother's Day, an occasion my orphaned ass no longer has a reason to recall. So let's do a Mother's Day Open Thread, what say you?

Are you a mom? Do you have a mom? Do you know a mom? If so, this Open Thread is for you. What are your maternal experiences? Will you celebrate this Sunday? Do you have any traditions? Do you just have anything to say about mothers in general? Any thoughts on this piece?

Here's a funny anecdote about my mother. She was terrified of people in costumes (Disney World was hell for her) and one time when we were going grocery shopping there was someone outside the ShopRite handing out free Twinkies while dressed as a Twinkie. When she saw this, she got me and my brother back in the car and we drove straight home.

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.