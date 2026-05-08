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Opinion

Let’s Talk About Moms on This Week’s Open Thread

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

10:20 AM CDT on May 8, 2026

May this faceless mother and child haunt your dreams.

|Phil Hearing
31Comments

This Sunday, I was just reminded, is Mother's Day, an occasion my orphaned ass no longer has a reason to recall. So let's do a Mother's Day Open Thread, what say you?

Are you a mom? Do you have a mom? Do you know a mom? If so, this Open Thread is for you. What are your maternal experiences? Will you celebrate this Sunday? Do you have any traditions? Do you just have anything to say about mothers in general? Any thoughts on this piece?

Here's a funny anecdote about my mother. She was terrified of people in costumes (Disney World was hell for her) and one time when we were going grocery shopping there was someone outside the ShopRite handing out free Twinkies while dressed as a Twinkie. When she saw this, she got me and my brother back in the car and we drove straight home.

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

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