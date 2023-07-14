Skip to Content
Opinion

Let’s Not Freak Out About Summer Being Half Over in Today’s Open Thread

There's so much else to freak out about!

9:19 AM CDT on July 14, 2023

Mohamed Rishfaan via Unsplash
Not to make you anxious or anything, but we're just about halfway through the summer months. (Why not be an optimist about it and say we've still got half of the summer left?) This is a good time to take stock of the season and talk about whether summer has gone according to whatever plan you might have had.

Personally, I've just been drifting, with no real summer goals. I'm taking a long weekend to go back East and see my family in August. Other than that? Working and not-working, in not-quite-equal measures. Jay would like me to tell you that the highlight of his summer will come Saturday, when he'll spend almost 10 hours inside a suburban megachurch for a prosperity gospel event headlined by Tim Tebow, a Duck Dynasty guy, and the real-life Auntie Anne, among others. All for the eventual amusement of Racket readers!

But tell us: What are your summer plans?

And as I always say, feel free to ignore this prompt and just share what's on your mind. The Open Thread is your space.

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

