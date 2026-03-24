Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Music

Let’s Go Out Like a Lamb With Your Complete Concert Calendar: March 24-30

Pretty much all the music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

5:14 PM CDT on March 24, 2026

Wednesday, FKA Twigs

|Photos provided

How is March almost over? Sound off in the comments!

Morgan JamesPhoto provided

Tuesday, March 24

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Lamb of God, Kulai Khan TX, Fit For An Autopsy, Sangulsugabogg @ Armory

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Harmony Arcade @ Can Can Wonderland

Morgan James @ Dakota

PØSTCARDS, SEAFOAM GREEN TANGERINE @ Depot Coffee House

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Boys Like Girls @ Fillmore

Syncline, Simple Motions, Sigtones, Gods Lunchbox @ Green Room

Nelson Devereaux Trio, Jacob Rudin @ Indeed Brewing

Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Pop Punk Princess @ Mortimer’s

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

Mommy Log Balls, Inna Closet, Distress Tolerance @ Pilllar Forum

March  Conspiracy Series featuring the Daily Norm, the Cottonwood Shivers, Whispered the Rabbit @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Steve Brantseg @ 331 Club

The Summer Set @ Varsity Theater

Ali Gray’s Country Jamboree @ White Squirrel

Áit Ait (Residency), Norah Rendell & Brian Miller, Frozen Charlotte @ White Squirrel

Al ChurchPhoto provided

Wednesday, March 25

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Eli Orion, Sophie Hiroko, Peeler, Squinny @ Amsterdam

Line Dancing @ Animales

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Tim Grimm & Sergio Webb @ Barely Brothers

The Willie August Project: Suite for a Dancer @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Spring Swing Gala @ Capri Theater

Suzy Plays Guitar @ Carbone’s

Le Vent Du Nord @ Cedar Cultural Center

Louisiana Calling @ Dakota

Wilson Parc, 3 Bears Unplugged @ Driftwood Char Bar

Twin Prop Jane @ Dubliner Pub

Lyn Corelle @ Eagles 34

Eidola, Nerv, Astronoid @ Fine Line

  • Yeah, No: A Mutual Aid Benefit Concert @ Hollywood TheaterFederal agents may not be as active or terrorizing our communities as visibly these days, but the fallout from Operation Metro Surge is ongoing, and the need for rental assistance and other funds is still great. Enter Yeah, No, a benefit concert and “a phrase as Minnesotan as loons, lakes, and Prince.” (If you need an explainer, just ask any Midwestern content creator.) Al Church and Perfect World will play this benefit for the St. Anthony Village Community Mutual Aid Fund, and there will also be food and drinks (for purchase), singalong resistance songs, and a silent auction. If you can’t make it, you can still support their work here.—Em Cassel

JC Sanford’s EQ @ Icehouse

Pat Donohue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

The Jam Society Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Twyg, Nirvana Karaoke, Street Hassle @ Mortimer’s

Black Label Society @ Mystic Lake

Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite @ Parkway Theater

Rêvefleur, Green, Dead Ambers @ Pilllar Forum

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Semler, anni xo, Kipp the Conjurer @ 7th St Entry

Lenz and Frenz @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Katey Bellville and those S.O.B.s @ 331 Club

Family Dinner with Doug and Sarah @ White Squirrel

UFaudiO, Woolly Mack, Analog Vibe Band @ White Squirrel

Cecil Alexander TrioPhoto provided

Thursday, March 26

Beegurtt @ Abi’s

Michael Grabner @ Acadia

Lyle’s Tree, Serious Buddah, One Big Quilt, Polliwog @ Amsterdam

Becky Kapell @ Animales

Katlin Cassidy with the Gated Community @ Aster Cafe

Cecil Alexander Trio @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

The Bards Quartet @ Can Can Wonderland

John Craigie, Lou Hazel @ Cedar Cultural Center

Maurice Jacox and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

“The Great Lakes American Songbook” with Dane Stauffer and Dan Chouinard @ Crooners

Alanis Morissette's: Jagged Little Pill with Erin Schwab & Emily Villano @ Crooners

Bria Skonberg @ Dakota

Kickstart, Access Otherwise @ Driftwood Char Bar

Derek David Johnson @ Dubliner Pub

Joe Carey @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

SynthRock @ Eagles 34

Nothing.Full Body 2, Cryogeyser, Violent Magic Orchestra @ Fine Line

  • Wednesday, Gouge Away @ First AvenueI appreciated Karly Hartzman’s writing on Wednesday’s sludgy 2023 breakthrough, Rat Saw God, but this one just moves so much more energetically I had to check and see if they’d traded in their rhythm section. It also helps that Hartzman’s new ex MJ Lenderman is contributing indelible 120 Minutes licks rather than throwing up scrims of shoegrunge scuzz—“Pick Up That Knife” woulda fit in fine somewhere deep in the wool of Wowee Zowee. The zippier, hookier music throws Hartzman’s observations into sharper relief, whether she’s breezing past offhand details (“Last time I saw you was a livestream of a funeral”) or revisiting accumulated regrets (watching a Phish concert and Human Centipede, sharing nudes with a guy you can’t bitch out ’cause he’s dead). She’s retrospecting a lot, as 28 year olds will, especially newly single ones. But in a year when Lily Allen and Amanda Shires let loose on their wayward men, “The Way Love Goes” is a sweet reminder that not all relationships end in flames.—Keith Harris

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

SaltyDog, Spenny & Raenelle of Afflatus @ Hook and Ladder

Leslie Vincent feat. Blake Foster & Patrick Adkins @ Icehouse

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

Northstar Original Revue @ Midway Saloon

Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe

ZODIAC with DJs Shannon Blowtorch & Dimitry Killstorm @ Mortimer’s

The Young Dubliners, Wild Colonial Bhoys @ Parkway Theater

Slime Monsters From Outer Space, Velvet Ghoul, Bella Larson & the Scene Kids @ Pilllar Forum

Scott Allen & the List, 13 Howell @ Schooner Tavern

Yuuf, the Swongos @ 7th St Entry

Two Rivers @ 318 Cafe

aeris and the piggies, Scott Hefte and Friends, Gelding @ 331 Club

Monique Smaz & the Outlaws, Zach Thomas, Russ Parrish & the Lone Oaks @ Turf Club

Living Bloom, New Seven @ Underground Music

Fuzzy Math @ White Squirrel

Smokdoubt, Uff-Da, That And Then Some @ White Squirrel

Hollow Bastion, Embahn, & Harlow @ Zhora Darling

Mike DoughtyPhoto provided

Friday, March 27

Big Wiz & Tek @ Acadia

Origami Button, Snooze, TANNINS @ Amsterdam

Matthew French @ Animales

  • FKA Twigs, Tokischa @ ArmoryLemme put my cards on the table: For years I found this critics’ darling’s determination to contort her attenuated voice into ever more cramped and twisted curlicues not entirely my cup of innovation. But she’s been loosening up since the 2022 Caprisongs EP; last year she released the intriguing Eusexua and an even warmer sequel, Eusexua Afterglow. She’s still given to mood swings (“Wild and alone/’Cause nobody cares”—we’ve all been there, girl) but she’s also straight up about what she wants, as in “If you’re gonna love me/Do it hard.” That’s from “HARD,” which earns its all caps and includes what sounds like someone rhythmically inserting and removing of a patch cord. It’s not like I want to know what “eusexua” means or anything, but hey, “Sushi” isn’t even about sex. It’s about going out for sushi. That’s cute. Because how she moves is inextricable from how she sounds, what Twigs is calling the Body High Tour will certainly be heavy on production numbers and choreography.—Keith Harris 

Rachel Wyre (EP Release) @ Aster Cafe

The Waylaters @ Barely Brothers

Geeks and Freaks Part 2 @ Bazemnt

Javier Santiago @ Berlin

WWW @ Berlin

Harold’s Harmonica Bash @ Blues Saloon

Drink 182, DJ D-Mil @ Boardwalk

Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunker’s

Jeff Buckley Tribute Show @ Caydence Records and Coffee

Mike Doughty @ Cedar Cultural Center

Anya Menk @ Crooners

Leslie Vincent @ Crooners

The Cars Tribute: Candy-Oh @ Crooners

Maruja Limon @ Dakota

Machinery Hill, Pork Soda Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

The Langer’s Ball @ Dubliner Pub

Miss Shannon with Charmin Michelle @ Eagles 34

Outlaw Saints @ Eagles 34

Gorgon City @ Fillmore

Loondale @ 56 Brewing

Sploinky Rave @ Fine Line

Quarter Life Crisis, Retro//Modern @ First Avenue

Colin Meloy @ Fitzgerald Theater

Grotesque Abdication, Prithvi, Hacked To Bits, Ganked Chronic, Babushka @ Flying V

Joy Zimmerman and Ryan Dugan @ Ginkgo Coffee

Club K-Pop @ Green Room

Frizzle Fried: A Tribute to Primus & Prince @ Hook and Ladder

Zeppo @ Icehouse

Jake Baldwin @ Jazz Central

Aphid, Chara, Ergot, Bad Kitchen @ Klash Coffee

Super Future @ The Loft

Free and Easy @ Mainstreet Bar

Glycerin Tears @ Memory Lanes

Gothess @ Mortimer’s

Zeitgeist @ Metronome Brewery

Funktion Junction @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Air Supply @ Mystic Lake

Barnatan Plays Rachmaninoff @ Orchestra Hall

SPCO: Schubert’s Second Symphony with Tabea Zimmermann @ Ordway

Syncopated Ladies Live @ Ordway

Heavy Metal Vinyl Night @ Pagraigs

FarFarAway, Atomic Lights, and Sugarcoat @ Pilllar Forum

Erin McCawley’s Harrison Street Band @ Schooner Tavern

Jamie Fine, Raine Stern @ 7th St Entry

93 and Alive @ Terminal Bar

Richard Kriehn & Pat Donohue @ 318 Cafe

Chris Cashin, Dot Operator @ 331 Club

Pert Near Sandstone (Album Release), the Fretliners, the May North @ Turf Club

PG Takes MN @ Underground Music 

Boogie T @ Uptown Theater

International Women’s Month Music Showcase @ Uteplis Brewing

Electric Feels @ Varsity Theater

The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel

Moh’s & Milan’s Birthday Celebration featuring Big Salt & Friends @ White Squirrel

Fistful of Datas, Cracked Actor, Piece of Cake @ Zhora Darling

A very old photo of the Sleaze.Photo provided

Saturday, March 28

Dubtrio Evolution @ Abi’s

Unsigned Hype @ Acadia

Mind Enterprises @ Amsterdam

Bobby J’s West Bank Social Club @ Animales

Annie Mack @ Animales

BBNO$ @ Armory

Emmy Woods with Taylor James Donskey @ Aster Cafe

Million Quartet feat. Mark Feldman @ Berlin

Xared MT @ Berlin

Hailey James (Album Release) @ Boardwalk

DJ Ys @ Boardwalk

70s Magic Sunshine Band @ Bunker’s

Andy Meyer @ Can Can Wonderland

Dan Rumsey, Backbeat Harris, & Nick Salisbury @ Carbone’s

Nour Harkati and the Arab Band @ Cedar Cultural Center

Jason Dea West and the Siskiyou Crest, Caitlin Angelica @ Cloudland

Jason Peterson and Linda Peterson @ Crooners

Beyond Category: The Ellington/Strayhorn Songbook @ Crooners

Feelin’ Alright: The Songs of Joe Cocker @ Crooners

Isaac Slade @ Dakota

Winter Showcase @ Day Block Brewing

Back Up Sound System, Next Chapter Band, Headcase @ Driftwood Char Bar

Mac and Cheese @ Dubliner Pub

The Th3, the Boot R&B @ Dusty’s

  • The Sleaze, Bermuda Squares, Kilynn Lunsford, Miracle Debt, BUIO OMEGA, TY, and W-9 @ Eagles 34Two years ago, laid-off Pitchfork staffer/Eau Claire resident Evan Minsker started a website where he could write exclusively about the bands he liked, and now his garage/punk-dedicated website, see/saw, is celebrating two years of existence. Minsker told me all about it here last year, and it’s such a good read I don’t even feel bad when he scoops me on Minnesota bands I should already know. To celebrate year two, he’s rounded up three great local bands—reunited garage-rockers the Sleaze (their first show in 13 years!), no-nonsense snarlers Bermuda Squares, and the blistering BUIO OMEGA. They’ll be joined by visitors from Philadelphia (Kilynn Lunsford), Cleveland (Cruelster), New Orleans (TY), and Detroit (T.A.C.K.) And for a warm up, there's also see/saw’s also kinda secret show on Friday at Brave World—iykyk.—Keith Harris

Eliza McLamb, Oldstar @ Fine Line

  • The Suicide Commandos, the Shackletons @ First AvenueThere would’ve been punk rock in Minnesota sooner or later without the Suicide Commandos, but the story of Twin Cities music would’ve been much different. After an even five decades, the trio is calling it quits with their Golden Jubilee Final Blowout Show, and when they say there will be special guests, they mean special guests. This event will be kind of high school reunion of first-wave Twin Cities indie rock, including two of Chris Osgood’s higher profile guitar students (Bob Mould, Craig Finn) as well as Chan Poling, Bill & Ernie Batson, Robert Wilkinson, Bongo Johnny Haga, and Hugo Klaers. The event will be a touch bittersweet, as bassist/singer Steve Almaas, who lives in New York, can’t make the show for health reasons. Still, it’ll be fun. It’ll be complicated. You might be the youngest person in the room for once.—Keith Harris

Cowboy Junkies @ Fitzgerald Theater

Dirty-930, Iodine, Virgo, Snakeworld @ Flying V

Lutheran Heat, Peony Park, the Dirty Pretty, Bev @ Gambit Brewing

DJ Enl x Faaji @ Gidi

Mystery Meat, Yellow Roses, Agora Bomb, Her Cure @ Garden House

Bed by 10 p.m. @ Green Room

Bayroom: Flourish @ Green Room

No Kings: Only Good Vibes @ Hook and Ladder

InMotion: Spring Collective @ Icehouse

Pierre Lewis B3 Organ Night @ Jazz Central

Drinkwater, Fraxure @ The Loft

Skitzo Fonik @ Mainstreet Bar

Northstar Jazz Workshops Winter Concert Series @ Metronome Brewery

Milk @ Metronome Brewery

High & Mighty @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Jen Blackburn @ Modist

Panic! at the Costco Dance Party @ Modist

Barnatan Plays Rachmaninoff @ Orchestra Hall

Spring Sensory-Friendly Concert @ Orchestra Hall

SPCO: Schubert’s Second Symphony with Tabea Zimmermann @ Ordway Theater

Kid Dakota @ Padraigs

Momzilla, Vayga, Mouthful, Weeklong Weekend @ Pilllar Forum

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Westerman, Otto Benson @ 7th St Entry

Nola Rave @ Terminal Bar

Michael Monroe @ 318 Cafe

third date, Sophie Hiroko, Harlow @ 331 Club

Pert Near Sandstone (Record Release) with Armchair Boogie and Triple Fiddle @ Turf Club

Torrentia, VOLTSEA, Red Fletcher, M.A.Y. @ Underground Music

Dark Tranquillity, Soen @ Varsity Theater

Nato Coles @ White Squirrel

Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

Joe Hysell, Gently, Gently, the Handsome Traveler @ White Squirrel

Supportive Parents, Secret Lakes, Feegee, Circle Circle @ Zhora Darling

Becky KapellPhoto provided

Sunday, March 29

Dee Bomb, Shiner Shine, Chil Wil, Eddie Cane, KPW @ Acadia

Ken Valdez @ Animales

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Laurels String Quartet (feat. Dave Pirner) @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Sleeper Cell, Behind the Wire, Varmints, Rewind @ Caydence Records and Coffee 

Alec Watson @ Crooners

Peter Kogan’s Monsterful Wonderband @ Crooners

Savion Glover Presents: Project 9 @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Twin Prop Jane @ Dubliner Pub

Craig Teiken & Edie Rae @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Down the Road @ Eagles 34

DJ Holidazzle @ Gidi

Wonka’s Sunday Funday @ Green Room

Big Hopes of Mid-America Volume 1–Listening Party @ Hook and Ladder

Obi Original and the Black Atlantics @ Icehouse

Northstar Jazz Workshops Winter Concert Series @ Metronome Brewery

Cadenza All Stars @ Metronome Brewery

Jaybee and the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Bacewicz, Bax, and Chausson @ Orchestra Hall

Bach Society of Minnesota Presents Gloria! Vivaldi's Four Seasons @ Ordway

PINKSQUEEZE, Doll Chaser, Kyrie Nova & the Defiant @ Pilllar Forum

Kyle Hume, Jude Barclay @ 7th St Entry

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Becky Kapell and the Fat 6 @ 331 Club

Tom Feldmann @ 331 Club

Nick Hexum, Water Tower @ Turf Club

Tin Can Telephone @ White Squirrel

The Roundabouts, Riggs Calvero and the Convoy @ White Squirrel

Violets Are Blue, Agony, xLCR @ White Squirrel

Begravement, Nott, Hanging Wound, Major Malfunction, Prithvi @ Zhora Darling

Cass McCombsPhoto provided

Monday, March 30

Melanie Mergen @ Acadia

Lori Dokken @ Crooners

Harold Arlen Songbook: Bradley Greenwald, Prudence Johnson, & Dan Chouinard @ Crooners

Savion Glover Presents: Project 9 @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Kyle Gass @ Green Room

Rad Enhancer, Nequient, Black Cross Hotel @ Memory Lanes

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Northstar Jazz Workshops Winter Concert Series @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Jam Society @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Grounds @ Pilllar Forum

Metal Mondays @ Schooner Tavern

Steinza, Hudson Ingram @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Cass McCombs + Band, Danny Arakaki @ Turf Club

Pop Wagner @ White Squirrel

Gasconader, Knife Emoji @ White Squirrel

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

News

Wanna Buy a $38M Police Training Facility?

Plus sports bars thriving, HCMC in peril, and rural MN growing (for now) in today's Flyover news roundup.

March 24, 2026
Music

Femcels, Dry Spells, and a Victory for Free Speech: Let’s Listen to Some New Music Playlists

5 great new local songs, 5 great songs from everywhere else, and 1 song to send you running screaming from the room.

March 24, 2026
News

Meet the Blanket Lady, a Gophers Basketball Superfan Who Blazed Trails for Women’s Hoops

Plus Lake Superior bones, Tom Barnard's health woes, and a wild Duluth Zillow listing in today's Flyover news roundup.

March 23, 2026
Sports

Since 2023, the Twins Have Been Reverse ‘Bad News Bears’

Heading into 2026 expectations and fanbase morale are as low as the bottoming-out payroll, so we might as well revisit recent Twins history through the lens of a classic 1976 film.

March 23, 2026
Events

Hamm’s Fest, No Kings, Pintwood Derby at Fulton: This Week’s Best Events

Plus a glove shop Twins party, a mutual aid concert, and a send-off for Headflyer.

March 23, 2026
Food & Drink

Doin’ Beers: 5 Minnesota Beers to Drink in March

An ode to Belgian-style beers.

March 23, 2026
See all posts