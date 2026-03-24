Let’s Go Out Like a Lamb With Your Complete Concert Calendar: March 24-30

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Tuesday, March 24
Open Mic @ Acadia
DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia
Lamb of God, Kulai Khan TX, Fit For An Autopsy, Sangulsugabogg @ Armory
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s
Harmony Arcade @ Can Can Wonderland
PØSTCARDS, SEAFOAM GREEN TANGERINE @ Depot Coffee House
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar
Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34
Syncline, Simple Motions, Sigtones, Gods Lunchbox @ Green Room
Nelson Devereaux Trio, Jacob Rudin @ Indeed Brewing
Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Pop Punk Princess @ Mortimer’s
Mommy Log Balls, Inna Closet, Distress Tolerance @ Pilllar Forum
March Conspiracy Series featuring the Daily Norm, the Cottonwood Shivers, Whispered the Rabbit @ 331 Club
Worker’s Playtime with Steve Brantseg @ 331 Club
The Summer Set @ Varsity Theater
Ali Gray’s Country Jamboree @ White Squirrel
Áit Ait (Residency), Norah Rendell & Brian Miller, Frozen Charlotte @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, March 25
Eli Orion, Sophie Hiroko, Peeler, Squinny @ Amsterdam
MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe
Tim Grimm & Sergio Webb @ Barely Brothers
The Willie August Project: Suite for a Dancer @ Berlin
The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin
Spring Swing Gala @ Capri Theater
Le Vent Du Nord @ Cedar Cultural Center
Wilson Parc, 3 Bears Unplugged @ Driftwood Char Bar
Eidola, Nerv, Astronoid @ Fine Line
- Yeah, No: A Mutual Aid Benefit Concert @ Hollywood Theater—Federal agents may not be as active or terrorizing our communities as visibly these days, but the fallout from Operation Metro Surge is ongoing, and the need for rental assistance and other funds is still great. Enter Yeah, No, a benefit concert and “a phrase as Minnesotan as loons, lakes, and Prince.” (If you need an explainer, just ask any Midwestern content creator.) Al Church and Perfect World will play this benefit for the St. Anthony Village Community Mutual Aid Fund, and there will also be food and drinks (for purchase), singalong resistance songs, and a silent auction. If you can’t make it, you can still support their work here.—Em Cassel
Pat Donohue and Friends @ Midway Saloon
The Jam Society Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Twyg, Nirvana Karaoke, Street Hassle @ Mortimer’s
Black Label Society @ Mystic Lake
Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite @ Parkway Theater
Rêvefleur, Green, Dead Ambers @ Pilllar Forum
BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern
Semler, anni xo, Kipp the Conjurer @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Katey Bellville and those S.O.B.s @ 331 Club
Family Dinner with Doug and Sarah @ White Squirrel
UFaudiO, Woolly Mack, Analog Vibe Band @ White Squirrel
Thursday, March 26
Lyle’s Tree, Serious Buddah, One Big Quilt, Polliwog @ Amsterdam
Katlin Cassidy with the Gated Community @ Aster Cafe
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s
The Bards Quartet @ Can Can Wonderland
John Craigie, Lou Hazel @ Cedar Cultural Center
Maurice Jacox and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
“The Great Lakes American Songbook” with Dane Stauffer and Dan Chouinard @ Crooners
Alanis Morissette's: Jagged Little Pill with Erin Schwab & Emily Villano @ Crooners
Kickstart, Access Otherwise @ Driftwood Char Bar
Derek David Johnson @ Dubliner Pub
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34
Nothing.Full Body 2, Cryogeyser, Violent Magic Orchestra @ Fine Line
- Wednesday, Gouge Away @ First Avenue—I appreciated Karly Hartzman’s writing on Wednesday’s sludgy 2023 breakthrough, Rat Saw God, but this one just moves so much more energetically I had to check and see if they’d traded in their rhythm section. It also helps that Hartzman’s new ex MJ Lenderman is contributing indelible 120 Minutes licks rather than throwing up scrims of shoegrunge scuzz—“Pick Up That Knife” woulda fit in fine somewhere deep in the wool of Wowee Zowee. The zippier, hookier music throws Hartzman’s observations into sharper relief, whether she’s breezing past offhand details (“Last time I saw you was a livestream of a funeral”) or revisiting accumulated regrets (watching a Phish concert and Human Centipede, sharing nudes with a guy you can’t bitch out ’cause he’s dead). She’s retrospecting a lot, as 28 year olds will, especially newly single ones. But in a year when Lily Allen and Amanda Shires let loose on their wayward men, “The Way Love Goes” is a sweet reminder that not all relationships end in flames.—Keith Harris
Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
SaltyDog, Spenny & Raenelle of Afflatus @ Hook and Ladder
Leslie Vincent feat. Blake Foster & Patrick Adkins @ Icehouse
Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar
Northstar Original Revue @ Midway Saloon
Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe
ZODIAC with DJs Shannon Blowtorch & Dimitry Killstorm @ Mortimer’s
The Young Dubliners, Wild Colonial Bhoys @ Parkway Theater
Slime Monsters From Outer Space, Velvet Ghoul, Bella Larson & the Scene Kids @ Pilllar Forum
Scott Allen & the List, 13 Howell @ Schooner Tavern
Yuuf, the Swongos @ 7th St Entry
aeris and the piggies, Scott Hefte and Friends, Gelding @ 331 Club
Monique Smaz & the Outlaws, Zach Thomas, Russ Parrish & the Lone Oaks @ Turf Club
Living Bloom, New Seven @ Underground Music
Smokdoubt, Uff-Da, That And Then Some @ White Squirrel
Hollow Bastion, Embahn, & Harlow @ Zhora Darling
Friday, March 27
Origami Button, Snooze, TANNINS @ Amsterdam
- FKA Twigs, Tokischa @ Armory—Lemme put my cards on the table: For years I found this critics’ darling’s determination to contort her attenuated voice into ever more cramped and twisted curlicues not entirely my cup of innovation. But she’s been loosening up since the 2022 Caprisongs EP; last year she released the intriguing Eusexua and an even warmer sequel, Eusexua Afterglow. She’s still given to mood swings (“Wild and alone/’Cause nobody cares”—we’ve all been there, girl) but she’s also straight up about what she wants, as in “If you’re gonna love me/Do it hard.” That’s from “HARD,” which earns its all caps and includes what sounds like someone rhythmically inserting and removing of a patch cord. It’s not like I want to know what “eusexua” means or anything, but hey, “Sushi” isn’t even about sex. It’s about going out for sushi. That’s cute. Because how she moves is inextricable from how she sounds, what Twigs is calling the Body High Tour will certainly be heavy on production numbers and choreography.—Keith Harris
Rachel Wyre (EP Release) @ Aster Cafe
The Waylaters @ Barely Brothers
Geeks and Freaks Part 2 @ Bazemnt
Harold’s Harmonica Bash @ Blues Saloon
Drink 182, DJ D-Mil @ Boardwalk
Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunker’s
Jeff Buckley Tribute Show @ Caydence Records and Coffee
Mike Doughty @ Cedar Cultural Center
The Cars Tribute: Candy-Oh @ Crooners
Machinery Hill, Pork Soda Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar
Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub
The Langer’s Ball @ Dubliner Pub
Miss Shannon with Charmin Michelle @ Eagles 34
Quarter Life Crisis, Retro//Modern @ First Avenue
Colin Meloy @ Fitzgerald Theater
Grotesque Abdication, Prithvi, Hacked To Bits, Ganked Chronic, Babushka @ Flying V
Joy Zimmerman and Ryan Dugan @ Ginkgo Coffee
Frizzle Fried: A Tribute to Primus & Prince @ Hook and Ladder
Aphid, Chara, Ergot, Bad Kitchen @ Klash Coffee
Free and Easy @ Mainstreet Bar
Funktion Junction @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Barnatan Plays Rachmaninoff @ Orchestra Hall
SPCO: Schubert’s Second Symphony with Tabea Zimmermann @ Ordway
Syncopated Ladies Live @ Ordway
Heavy Metal Vinyl Night @ Pagraigs
FarFarAway, Atomic Lights, and Sugarcoat @ Pilllar Forum
Erin McCawley’s Harrison Street Band @ Schooner Tavern
Jamie Fine, Raine Stern @ 7th St Entry
Richard Kriehn & Pat Donohue @ 318 Cafe
Chris Cashin, Dot Operator @ 331 Club
Pert Near Sandstone (Album Release), the Fretliners, the May North @ Turf Club
PG Takes MN @ Underground Music
International Women’s Month Music Showcase @ Uteplis Brewing
Electric Feels @ Varsity Theater
The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel
Moh’s & Milan’s Birthday Celebration featuring Big Salt & Friends @ White Squirrel
Fistful of Datas, Cracked Actor, Piece of Cake @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, March 28
Bobby J’s West Bank Social Club @ Animales
Emmy Woods with Taylor James Donskey @ Aster Cafe
Million Quartet feat. Mark Feldman @ Berlin
Hailey James (Album Release) @ Boardwalk
70s Magic Sunshine Band @ Bunker’s
Andy Meyer @ Can Can Wonderland
Dan Rumsey, Backbeat Harris, & Nick Salisbury @ Carbone’s
Nour Harkati and the Arab Band @ Cedar Cultural Center
Jason Dea West and the Siskiyou Crest, Caitlin Angelica @ Cloudland
Jason Peterson and Linda Peterson @ Crooners
Beyond Category: The Ellington/Strayhorn Songbook @ Crooners
Feelin’ Alright: The Songs of Joe Cocker @ Crooners
Winter Showcase @ Day Block Brewing
Back Up Sound System, Next Chapter Band, Headcase @ Driftwood Char Bar
The Th3, the Boot R&B @ Dusty’s
- The Sleaze, Bermuda Squares, Kilynn Lunsford, Miracle Debt, BUIO OMEGA, TY, and W-9 @ Eagles 34—Two years ago, laid-off Pitchfork staffer/Eau Claire resident Evan Minsker started a website where he could write exclusively about the bands he liked, and now his garage/punk-dedicated website, see/saw, is celebrating two years of existence. Minsker told me all about it here last year, and it’s such a good read I don’t even feel bad when he scoops me on Minnesota bands I should already know. To celebrate year two, he’s rounded up three great local bands—reunited garage-rockers the Sleaze (their first show in 13 years!), no-nonsense snarlers Bermuda Squares, and the blistering BUIO OMEGA. They’ll be joined by visitors from Philadelphia (Kilynn Lunsford), Cleveland (Cruelster), New Orleans (TY), and Detroit (T.A.C.K.) And for a warm up, there's also see/saw’s also kinda secret show on Friday at Brave World—iykyk.—Keith Harris
Eliza McLamb, Oldstar @ Fine Line
- The Suicide Commandos, the Shackletons @ First Avenue—There would’ve been punk rock in Minnesota sooner or later without the Suicide Commandos, but the story of Twin Cities music would’ve been much different. After an even five decades, the trio is calling it quits with their Golden Jubilee Final Blowout Show, and when they say there will be special guests, they mean special guests. This event will be kind of high school reunion of first-wave Twin Cities indie rock, including two of Chris Osgood’s higher profile guitar students (Bob Mould, Craig Finn) as well as Chan Poling, Bill & Ernie Batson, Robert Wilkinson, Bongo Johnny Haga, and Hugo Klaers. The event will be a touch bittersweet, as bassist/singer Steve Almaas, who lives in New York, can’t make the show for health reasons. Still, it’ll be fun. It’ll be complicated. You might be the youngest person in the room for once.—Keith Harris
Cowboy Junkies @ Fitzgerald Theater
Dirty-930, Iodine, Virgo, Snakeworld @ Flying V
Lutheran Heat, Peony Park, the Dirty Pretty, Bev @ Gambit Brewing
Mystery Meat, Yellow Roses, Agora Bomb, Her Cure @ Garden House
Bayroom: Flourish @ Green Room
No Kings: Only Good Vibes @ Hook and Ladder
InMotion: Spring Collective @ Icehouse
Pierre Lewis B3 Organ Night @ Jazz Central
Drinkwater, Fraxure @ The Loft
Northstar Jazz Workshops Winter Concert Series @ Metronome Brewery
High & Mighty @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Panic! at the Costco Dance Party @ Modist
Barnatan Plays Rachmaninoff @ Orchestra Hall
Spring Sensory-Friendly Concert @ Orchestra Hall
SPCO: Schubert’s Second Symphony with Tabea Zimmermann @ Ordway Theater
Momzilla, Vayga, Mouthful, Weeklong Weekend @ Pilllar Forum
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Schooner Tavern
Westerman, Otto Benson @ 7th St Entry
third date, Sophie Hiroko, Harlow @ 331 Club
Pert Near Sandstone (Record Release) with Armchair Boogie and Triple Fiddle @ Turf Club
Torrentia, VOLTSEA, Red Fletcher, M.A.Y. @ Underground Music
Dark Tranquillity, Soen @ Varsity Theater
Joe Hysell, Gently, Gently, the Handsome Traveler @ White Squirrel
Supportive Parents, Secret Lakes, Feegee, Circle Circle @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, March 29
Dee Bomb, Shiner Shine, Chil Wil, Eddie Cane, KPW @ Acadia
Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Laurels String Quartet (feat. Dave Pirner) @ Berlin
Sleeper Cell, Behind the Wire, Varmints, Rewind @ Caydence Records and Coffee
Peter Kogan’s Monsterful Wonderband @ Crooners
Savion Glover Presents: Project 9 @ Dakota
Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar
Craig Teiken & Edie Rae @ Dubliner Pub
Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Wonka’s Sunday Funday @ Green Room
Big Hopes of Mid-America Volume 1–Listening Party @ Hook and Ladder
Obi Original and the Black Atlantics @ Icehouse
Northstar Jazz Workshops Winter Concert Series @ Metronome Brewery
Cadenza All Stars @ Metronome Brewery
Jaybee and the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Bacewicz, Bax, and Chausson @ Orchestra Hall
Bach Society of Minnesota Presents Gloria! Vivaldi's Four Seasons @ Ordway
PINKSQUEEZE, Doll Chaser, Kyrie Nova & the Defiant @ Pilllar Forum
Kyle Hume, Jude Barclay @ 7th St Entry
Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern
Becky Kapell and the Fat 6 @ 331 Club
Nick Hexum, Water Tower @ Turf Club
Tin Can Telephone @ White Squirrel
The Roundabouts, Riggs Calvero and the Convoy @ White Squirrel
Violets Are Blue, Agony, xLCR @ White Squirrel
Begravement, Nott, Hanging Wound, Major Malfunction, Prithvi @ Zhora Darling
Monday, March 30
Harold Arlen Songbook: Bradley Greenwald, Prudence Johnson, & Dan Chouinard @ Crooners
Savion Glover Presents: Project 9 @ Dakota
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Rad Enhancer, Nequient, Black Cross Hotel @ Memory Lanes
MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery
Northstar Jazz Workshops Winter Concert Series @ Metronome Brewery
Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon
Jam Society @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Metal Mondays @ Schooner Tavern
Steinza, Hudson Ingram @ 7th St Entry
Cass McCombs + Band, Danny Arakaki @ Turf Club