Did you know that the granddaddy of disaster flicks was shot here? By “here” I mean MSP International, where Airport was filmed in 1969. The 1970 depiction of a blizzard-hobbled midwestern airport inspired future blockbuster disaster epics, multiple sequels, and Airplane! There’s a screening at Showplace ICON in St. Louis Park tonight, along with a behind-the-scenes featurette.

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, September 15

The Lighthouse (2019)

Grandview 1 & 2

“Haha, I would never go insane if I was trapped inside for months and months with another person,” we said smugly to ourselves once. $9.50. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

The Producers (1967)

Parkway Theater

Mel Brooks month begins at the Parkway with Zero Mostel and Gene Wilder failing to lose money on a Nazi musical. With pre-show trivia contest. $9-$12. Trivia 7:30 p.m. Screening 8 p.m. More info here.

Airport (1970)

Showplace ICON

What did MSP look like during the Nixon Administration? Come by and find out. $15. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Friday, September 16

Selena (1997)

AMC Southdale

J-Lo in simpler times. 1 p.m. Through Sunday. More info here.

Lady and the Tramp (1955)

Trylon

See Disney’s classic dog romance in the theater and watch people squirm through “The Siamese Cat Song.” $8. Friday Saturday 7 & 8:45 p.m. Sunday 1:15. More info here.

The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

Trylon

Disney’s triumphant return to animation after two decades of Don Knotts movies. $8. 8:45 p.m. Also Saturday 7 p.m. & Sunday 3 & 4:45 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, September 17

Mario Puzo’s The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (2020)

Alamo Drafthouse

The movie that asks the pressing question: Why is George Hamilton in this? $10. 6 p.m. More info here.

Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971)

Parkway Theater

Treguna mekoides trecorum satis dee, motherfuckers. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, September 18

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Alamo Drafthouse

Kathleen Turner on acting opposite Nicolas Cage: “Listen, I made it work, honey.” $10. 6 p.m. More info here.

Canelo vs. GGG II

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Showplace ICON

You can watch fights at movie theaters now? $15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Goodbye, Don Glees! (2022)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

A new anime from Atsuko Ishizuka. $12.50. 4 p.m. Also Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Extended (2002)

Emagine Willow Creek

The two towers, now higher than ever. $10.75. 12 & 7:30 p.m. Also Wednesday. More info here.

Love Letter (1953)

Trylon

The Trylon’s Kinuyo Tanaka series has been great so far, and I’m looking forward to this picture about a Japanese veteran who translates Japanese women’s love letters to American soldiers. $8. 6:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.

Monday, September 19

Clue (1985)

Alamo Drafthouse

An important part of your childhood, I’ve been told. $15. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

This movie feels like it came out a thousand years ago. $16.13. 7 p.m. More info here.

Jeepers Creepers Reborn (2022)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Showplace ICON

A reboot! $10. Monday-Wednesday. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Pit (1981)

Emagine Willow Creek

Pendulum sold separately. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Fantasia (1940)

The Heights

The most dazzling music appreciation lecture you’ll ever experience. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, September 21

Pet Sematary (1989)

Alamo Drafthouse

I don’t want to be buried there! $10. 8:45 p.m. More info here.

It (2017)

Grandview

Clowns, man. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Confess, Fletch

Jon Hamm is the new Chevy Chase.

The Curse of La Llorona

For some reason, this crappy 2019 horror movie is back at AMC this week, in Spanish now, I guess.

God’s Country

Thandiwe Newton squares off against trespassing hunters.

In the Heights

Another old (well, not new) movie coming back to the theater this week.

Moonage Daydream

A reportedly overwhelming David Bowie doc.

Pan’s Labyrinth

Remember when theaters had to warn parents not to take their kids to this? Anyway, it’s back in theaters this week.

Pearl

Ti West’s latest addition to the Mia Goth Cinematic Universe.

See How They Run

Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan investigate backstage murders in London.

The Silent Twins

Two uncommunicative sisters create their own fantasy world.

The Woman King

Kick their imperialist asses, Viola.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Barbarian (read our review here)

Beast

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva

Breaking

Cars

Clerks III

DC League of Super-Pets

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Elvis (read our review here)

Encanto

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Good Boss

Hockeyland

Hold Me Tight (read our review here)

The Invitation

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Medieval

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (read our review here)

Nope (read our review here)

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Thor: Love and Thunder (read our review here)

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Top Gun: Maverick (read our review here)

Where the Crawdads Sing (read our review here)