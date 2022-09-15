Let’s Celebrate MSP International’s Biggest Cinematic Moment

Did you know that the granddaddy of disaster flicks was shot here? By “here” I mean MSP International, where Airport was filmed in 1969. The 1970 depiction of a blizzard-hobbled midwestern airport inspired future blockbuster disaster epics, multiple sequels, and Airplane! There’s a screening at Showplace ICON in St. Louis Park tonight, along with a behind-the-scenes featurette.
Special Screenings This Week
Thursday, September 15
The Lighthouse (2019)
Grandview 1 & 2
“Haha, I would never go insane if I was trapped inside for months and months with another person,” we said smugly to ourselves once. $9.50. 9:15 p.m. More info here.
The Producers (1967)
Parkway Theater
Mel Brooks month begins at the Parkway with Zero Mostel and Gene Wilder failing to lose money on a Nazi musical. With pre-show trivia contest. $9-$12. Trivia 7:30 p.m. Screening 8 p.m. More info here.
Airport (1970)
Showplace ICON
What did MSP look like during the Nixon Administration? Come by and find out. $15. 7:15 p.m. More info here.
Friday, September 16
Selena (1997)
AMC Southdale
J-Lo in simpler times. 1 p.m. Through Sunday. More info here.
Lady and the Tramp (1955)
Trylon
See Disney’s classic dog romance in the theater and watch people squirm through “The Siamese Cat Song.” $8. Friday Saturday 7 & 8:45 p.m. Sunday 1:15. More info here.
The Great Mouse Detective (1986)
Trylon
Disney’s triumphant return to animation after two decades of Don Knotts movies. $8. 8:45 p.m. Also Saturday 7 p.m. & Sunday 3 & 4:45 p.m. More info here.
Saturday, September 17
Mario Puzo’s The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (2020)
Alamo Drafthouse
The movie that asks the pressing question: Why is George Hamilton in this? $10. 6 p.m. More info here.
Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971)
Parkway Theater
Treguna mekoides trecorum satis dee, motherfuckers. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.
Sunday, September 18
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)
Alamo Drafthouse
Kathleen Turner on acting opposite Nicolas Cage: “Listen, I made it work, honey.” $10. 6 p.m. More info here.
Canelo vs. GGG II
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Showplace ICON
You can watch fights at movie theaters now? $15. 7 p.m. More info here.
Goodbye, Don Glees! (2022)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek
A new anime from Atsuko Ishizuka. $12.50. 4 p.m. Also Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.
Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Extended (2002)
Emagine Willow Creek
The two towers, now higher than ever. $10.75. 12 & 7:30 p.m. Also Wednesday. More info here.
Love Letter (1953)
Trylon
The Trylon’s Kinuyo Tanaka series has been great so far, and I’m looking forward to this picture about a Japanese veteran who translates Japanese women’s love letters to American soldiers. $8. 6:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.
Monday, September 19
Clue (1985)
Alamo Drafthouse
An important part of your childhood, I’ve been told. $15. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16
This movie feels like it came out a thousand years ago. $16.13. 7 p.m. More info here.
Jeepers Creepers Reborn (2022)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Showplace ICON
A reboot! $10. Monday-Wednesday. 7 p.m. More info here.
The Pit (1981)
Emagine Willow Creek
Pendulum sold separately. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Fantasia (1940)
The Heights
The most dazzling music appreciation lecture you’ll ever experience. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Wednesday, September 21
Pet Sematary (1989)
Alamo Drafthouse
I don’t want to be buried there! $10. 8:45 p.m. More info here.
It (2017)
Grandview
Clowns, man. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.
Opening This Week
Confess, Fletch
Jon Hamm is the new Chevy Chase.
The Curse of La Llorona
For some reason, this crappy 2019 horror movie is back at AMC this week, in Spanish now, I guess.
God’s Country
Thandiwe Newton squares off against trespassing hunters.
In the Heights
Another old (well, not new) movie coming back to the theater this week.
Moonage Daydream
A reportedly overwhelming David Bowie doc.
Pan’s Labyrinth
Remember when theaters had to warn parents not to take their kids to this? Anyway, it’s back in theaters this week.
Pearl
Ti West’s latest addition to the Mia Goth Cinematic Universe.
See How They Run
Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan investigate backstage murders in London.
The Silent Twins
Two uncommunicative sisters create their own fantasy world.
The Woman King
Kick their imperialist asses, Viola.
Ongoing in Local Theaters
Barbarian (read our review here)
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Hold Me Tight (read our review here)
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (read our review here)
Thor: Love and Thunder (read our review here)
Three Thousand Years of Longing
Top Gun: Maverick (read our review here)
Where the Crawdads Sing (read our review here)