Jazz Fest and Plenty of Great Benefit Shows in Your Complete Concert Calendar: June 17-23

By definition, it’s never a great time to be a refugee. But in a moment of severe backlash worldwide, with militarized goons in the U.S. snatching the vulnerable off the streets or shoving them into prisons (sorry, detention centers) at the border, and bureaucrats stripping away legal protections, this is a really bad one. So this benefit for the Karen Organization of Minnesota, the first resettlement group in the state formed by actual refugees, is a timely one. Why shouldn’t you just write ’em a check? Because in this instance, good intentions are backed with a great lineup. The Taxpayers are punks scattered throughout the country, including right here in MN, and their excellent new album, Circle Breaker, offers the sort of engaged, earnest anthemry you could build a DIY community on. There are even horns. With Ywa Hay Moo, Reback Moo, Eh Ler Tha & Eh Wah & Family, and Ti Ter Haw Min.