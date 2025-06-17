Jazz Fest and Plenty of Great Benefit Shows in Your Complete Concert Calendar: June 17-23

Three of this week's spotlighted shows are local benefits, with great lineups matching great causes. And to help you recognize which shows are part of the Twin Cities Jazz Fest, I've prefaced those entries with—you guessed it—"Twin Cities Jazz Fest."

Tuesday, June 17

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Justice @ Armory

Johnny Lied with Dan Israel @ Aster Cafe

Blue Tuesday @ Berlin

Niny Salem @ Bryant Square Park

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Shaun LaBelle & Stokley feat. Bobby Lyle @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

John Penny @ Father Hennepin Park

Scott Allen & the List @ Loring Park

Jessie Street Duo @ Minnehaha Bandstand

River City Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Grooves ft. DJ Jen-E @ Mortimer’s

Gary Clark Jr. with Lamont Landers @ Palace Theatre

New Band Night @ Palmer’s

Sunflower Bean with GIFT @ 7th St Entry

Ditch Pigeon @ Terminal Bar

June Conspiracy Series featuring John Magnuson Trio+ with Eric Kalenze @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with John Louis @ 331 Club

Bethel Music: Worship and Ministry Nights @ State Theatre

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Sawtooth Witch (Residency) with PARISHES @ White Squirrel

James Taylor and His All-Star Band @ Xcel Energy Center

Wednesday, June 18

Shady Babies Open Mic @ Acadia

Greg Volker & The River with Nikki Matteson and Rich Rue @ Aster Cafe

Larry McDonough Quartet @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Melissa Ferrick with Rose Cousins @ Cedar Cultural Center

Chris Holm @ The Commons

Buddy Holly: Oh Boy @ Crooners

Darlingside @ Dakota

Senor Blues, Weekend at Bernie’s @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Perfume Genius with urika's bedroom @ First Avenue

Old Gods of Appalachia @ Fitzgerald Theater

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Enormous Quartet @ Icehouse

Percolators Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Maria and the Coins @ Marjorie McNeely Conservatory

The New Standards & Friends with Tina Schlieske @ Mears Park

Chazz Reed @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Surly Grrrly @ Mortimer’s

Cole Diamond Presents Whiskey Wednesdays @ Palmer’s

Swamp Poppas @ Schooner Tavern

Planning for Burial with Birth Order and IOSIS @ 7th St Entry

Gigi Amal, Taylor Johnson @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with B-4 Blues Band @ 331 Club

The Family Crest with Babes in Canyon @ Turf Club

Sam Soderholm, Aphid, & Reilly Shane @ Underground Music Venue

Ryan Adams @ Uptown Theater—Andrew Cuomo's running for NYC major, Louis CK's coming to the Orpheum this fall, and this scumbag's still touring. Truly a great time to be a shitty man. (Ain't it always?)—Keith Harris Andrew Cuomo's running for NYC major, Louis CK's coming to the Orpheum this fall, and this scumbag's still touring. Truly a great time to be a shitty man. (Ain't it always?)

St. Paul Mudsteppers @ White Squirrel

Ramson with Droll Cretin, R.B.A. @ White Squirrel

Thursday, June 19

N3RDKING @ Acadia

Hairless Twin, Mommy Log Balls, Night Market, & Basement Dwellers @ Amsterdam

Beth Bombara & Anna Devine @ Aster Cafe

Nyttu Chongo/Calvin Caron & Patrick Adkins @ Berlin

Berlin Staff Takeover @ Berlin

Pumps & Pearls @ Black Hart

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Ivory Daze, Chain of Hatred, 12 House Sun, Skewed @ Caydence Records and Coffee

Target Spots @ The Commons

Jon Weber @ Crooners

Erin Schwab's Big Birthday Bash! with Jay Fuchs @ Crooners

STAND! Songs of Struggle, Strength and Hope @ Crooners

Waltz for Debbie: A Juneteenth Tribute to Debbie Duncan @ Dakota

Wilson Parc, Spells and Curses, Griffin @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Greer with Chinese American Bear @ Fine Line

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Soul of the Southside—Juneteenth Festival @ Hook and Ladder

StoLyette @ Icehouse

Slam Academy @ Indeed Brewing

Peter Kogan Jazz Presents – Bird & Diz Legacy Quintet @ Metronome Brewery

Pan-Handlers Steel Drum Band @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Dark Click With Curtiss A @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mary Elias’s Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Juneteenth @ Orchestra Hall

The Head And The Heart with Futurebirds and Anna Graves @ Palace Theatre

Riddim Driven With DJ I Roach @ Palmer’s

Iris DeMent with Ana Egge @ Parkway

Mississippi @ Rice Park

Umbrella Bed, 242B @ Schooner Tavern

Civic with Battery Eyes @ 7th St Entry

Eli Quist @ 318 Cafe

Cross Pollination: Knife Emoji, Joan of Profile @ 331 Club

Dean Wareham with Chris Forsyth @ Turf Club

Jazz Unplugged @ Urban Growler Brewing Company

Betty Who @ Varsity Theater

Devaney & Friends @ White Squirrel

Hello Blue with Deep Fakes @ White Squirrel

Widemouth & Sleeper's Bell with Babytooth @ Zhora Darling

Friday, June 20

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Jazz Está Morto featuring Azymuth @ Amsterdam

Matt Caflisch @ Aster Cafe

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Charlie Bruber & Jack Barrett @ Berlin

Mississippi Hot Club @ Berlin

Kinetic: Adam S @ Berlin

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Debbie Briggs Vintage Jazz, Nicholas David, Dorothy Doring & Jon Weber @ Big River Pizza

Dragged Out @ Black Hart

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Bunker’s

Shake Up the City Pt. 2 @ Cabooze

Purple Queen Zen @ Can Can Wonderland

Juneteenth Jubilee @ Capri

Tina Schlieske, Freaque, and Zoe Says Go @ Cedar Cultural Center—Tina Schlieske happens to be everywhere this week. The local rock mainstay performs at Mears Park as part of Lowertown Sounds on Wednesday and at the Hewing Rooftop on Sunday. But there’s no better setting in which to catch Schlieske than this benefit for Unite 2 Fight Paralysis, a local nonprofit that’s fighting federal cuts to spinal cord injury research. Also performing will be Freaque, the artistic alter ego of Gabriel Rodreick, who happens to have some spine in the game—the musician’s C5 spinal cord injury informs his music and the rest of his interdisciplinary work. Rounding out the bill are Americana rockers Zoe Says Go.—Keith Harris Tina Schlieske happens to be everywhere this week. The local rock mainstay performs at Mears Park as part of Lowertown Sounds on Wednesday and at the Hewing Rooftop on Sunday. But there’s no better setting in which to catch Schlieske than this benefit for Unite 2 Fight Paralysis, a local nonprofit that’s fighting federal cuts to spinal cord injury research. Also performing will be Freaque, the artistic alter ego of Gabriel Rodreick, who happens to have some spine in the game—the musician’s C5 spinal cord injury informs his music and the rest of his interdisciplinary work. Rounding out the bill are Americana rockers Zoe Says Go.

Mary Jam, Oister Boy, Doll Chaser @ Cloudland

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Teri Roiger Celebrates the Music of Abbey Lincoln @ Crooners

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Colleen Raye and Jon Weber @ Crooners

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Explosion Big Band @ Crooners

Nelli McKay @ Dakota

In Your Eyes: A Peter Gabriel Tribute @ Day Block Brewing

Gossamer, the Menagerie, Side Door @ Driftwood

DeadDontDie, AJ Stone Music, Cretin Ave Hop @ Eagles 34

Mechanix @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Niny Salem, Jon Weber @ Episcopal Homes

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Global Jazz Collegium @ Erta Ale Ethiopian Restaurant

Rion, The Beta Version @ 50th & France

Insane Clown Posse @ Fillmore

Just Dance: Lady Gaga Night @ Fine Line

Artemas @ First Avenue

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Other Ol’ Blue Eyes @ Gambit Brewing

Kevin Anderson @ Ginkgo Coffee

Zeppo @ Green Room

Casa Tulum @ Green Room

90s Dance Night: You Oughta Know @ Hook and Ladder

Hipshaker MPLS @ Hook and Ladder

Talkin’ All That Jazz @ Icehouse

The Get Up Mondays @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Kozmoz @ The Loft

Tank (Top) Night With DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Lush

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Emmet Cohen Trio with the Four Freshmen, Doreen’s Jazz New Orleans, Adi Yeshaya Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz88 Main Stage

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Las Guaracheras, Selby Avenue Brass Band @ Jazz on 5th Street

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Maryann and the Money Makers @ Mall of America

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Atlantis Quartet, Hannah Harder Quintet, Trius @ Metronome Brewery

Function Junction Dance Party @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Coloring Shadows @ Padraigs

Ben Rector, the National Parks @ Palace Theatre

Having Fun Fest! with Greentop, Killed By Kiwis, In Lieu, Pullstring, League Two, Poolboy and Blue Bottom @ Palmer’s

Augustana @ Parkway

World Refugee Day @ Pilllar Forum—By definition, it’s never a great time to be a refugee. But in a moment of severe backlash worldwide, with militarized goons in the U.S. snatching the vulnerable off the streets or shoving them into prisons (sorry, detention centers) at the border, and bureaucrats stripping away legal protections, this is a really bad one. So this benefit for the Karen Organization of Minnesota, the first resettlement group in the state formed by actual refugees, is a timely one. Why shouldn’t you just write ’em a check? Because in this instance, good intentions are backed with a great lineup. The Taxpayers are punks scattered throughout the country, including right here in MN, and their excellent new album, Circle Breaker, offers the sort of engaged, earnest anthemry you could build a DIY community on. There are even horns. With Ywa Hay Moo, Reback Moo, Eh Ler Tha & Eh Wah & Family, and Ti Ter Haw Min.—Keith Harris By definition, it’s never a great time to be a refugee. But in a moment of severe backlash worldwide, with militarized goons in the U.S. snatching the vulnerable off the streets or shoving them into prisons (sorry, detention centers) at the border, and bureaucrats stripping away legal protections, this is a really bad one. So this benefit for the Karen Organization of Minnesota, the first resettlement group in the state formed by actual refugees, is a timely one. Why shouldn’t you just write ’em a check? Because in this instance, good intentions are backed with a great lineup. The Taxpayers are punks scattered throughout the country, including right here in MN, and their excellent new album, Circle Breaker, offers the sort of engaged, earnest anthemry you could build a DIY community on. There are even horns. With Ywa Hay Moo, Reback Moo, Eh Ler Tha & Eh Wah & Family, and Ti Ter Haw Min.

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Jam Session hosted by Graydon Peterson Trio @ Pimento’s

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Robert Lehmann & Toby Ramaswamy, Katia Cardenas @ Saint City

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Erin Livingston @ Saint Paul Hotel

Dave Rave and the Governors, Lolo’s Ghost, the Driftless Area @ Schooner Tavern

Kyle Hall with DPC, Mike Pifer, and QJ @ 7th St Entry

Michael Monroe @ 318 Cafe

Jack Klatt, Jake La Botz @ Terminal Bar

Greg Koch ft. Koch Marshall Trio @ Turf Club

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Abinnet Berhanu’s Ahndenet, Travis Anderson Trio, Jenny Klukken Quartet @ Twin Cities PBS Stage

Salsa Brava @ Uptown VFW

Simp City: The Hottest R&B Party @ Varsity

Night Audit, Toilet Rats, Enemy in the Sky @ 331 Club

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Trench Size Trio @ White Squirrel

Red Eye Ruby with Opliam @ White Squirrel

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Room3 @ Zamboni’s on 7th

Saturday, June 21

Twin Citizen, Valors, Moonlit Mushroom, and Uff-Da @ Amsterdam

Thomas Sticha @ Aster Cafe

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Abinnet Berhanu Trio @ Berlin

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: D. Untethered @ Berlin

Damon Locks: List of Demands @ Berlin

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Brilliant Colors @ Big River Pizza

I Want You Back: A Motown Revue @ Black Hart

High and Mighty @ Bunker’s

STRICTLY R&B: Cancer SZN - Day Party Edition @ Cabooze

ROAR! Featuring BeBe Zahara Benet @ Capri

Leslie Parker and Collaborators @ Cedar Cultural Center

Bad Moves, Scrunchies, Constant Insult @ Cloudland

Tom Hunter @ Crooners

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Daphna Levy with Adi Yeshaya @ Crooners

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Joe Pulice Salutes Buddy Rich @ Crooners

Infidels: A Bob Dylan Tribute @ Dakota

Stringdingers @ Day Block Brewing

Bring Your Mom, Twist My Arm @ Driftwood

The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty’s

Serf Revolt @ Eagles 34

LGBTQ Women’s Dance @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Maud Hixson with Rick Carlson, Jon Weber @ Episcopal Homes

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Andrew Schwandt Trio @ Erta Ale Ethiopian Restaurant

Arooj Aftab with Lady Midnight @ Fine Line

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: St. Peter Street Stompers @ Gambit Brewing

DragMixx @ Green Room

Samambo Pride: Freaky Gyal @ Green Room

Twin CIties Jazz Fest: Lee Engele & Reynold Philipsek with Gary Schulte @ Heimie’s Haberdashery

Buzzed Out @ Hook and Ladder

A Juneteenth Burlesque Brunch @ Icehouse

Twin Cities Jazz Workshop @ Icehouse

Adrian Y, Chanderz, Astro @ Icehouse

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Catherine Russell and Sean Mason, L.A. Buckner & BiG HOMiE @ Jazz88 Main Stage

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Swinging Motown, Drums of Navarone, the Avant Garde @ Jazz on 5th Street

Alligations @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Bou @ The Loft

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Joel Shapira Quartet, Larry McDonough Quartet, Cody Steinmann Trio @ Metronome Brewery

Jaybee and the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Kayla Elsewhere @ Modist Brewing

Leading Ladies: Divas of Broadway @ Ordway

Tyler Herwig @ Padraigs

Jack’s Mannequin with Yoke Lore @ Palace Theatre

Beebe Gallini (Record Release) with the Daniel James Gang, Mad Mojo Jett, Hot Press, and Deadly Cyclamates @ Palmer’s

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Jam Session hosted by Graydon Peterson Trio @ Pimento’s

Dark and Local @ Red Sea

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Naomi and her Handsome Devils @ River Stage

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Mockturnal, Will Aldrich Quintet @ Saint City

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Victoria Temiz with James Allen @ St. Paul Farmer’s Market

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Erin Livingston @ St. Paul Hotel

Tumblin Dice @ Schooner Tavern

Ethan Tasch with Mikey Lasusa and Wyatt Moran @ 7th St Entry

Ethan James, Justin Formico @ Terminal Bar

Closer to Indigo @ 318 Cafe

Dashed, Busey, Curve @ 331 Club

Zepperella @ Turf Club

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Steve Kenny Quintet, Lila Ammons Jazz Group @ Twin Cities PBS Stage

Overdressed Duo @ Water Works

120 Minutes @ White Squirrel

Devil Dodger @ White Squirrel

Scott Hefte & The Bury 'Em Deep (Record Release) with Katie Marshall, Rank Strangers @ White Squirrel

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: Sarah Navratil Quartet @ Zamboni’s on 7th

Vinny Franco, Moonglow, BAKKWOODDRIFT, & Beemer @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, June 22

TOFT @ Acadia

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Sundays With Nona (feat. Silversmith) @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Leslie Parker and Collaborators @ Cedar Cultural Center

System Exclusive, True Lust, Magenta Vice @ Cloudland

Connie Evingson & Jon Weber @ Crooners

The Birthday Club with Dan Chouinard and Prudence Johnson @ Crooners

Shawn Mullins @ Dakota

Phine and Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood

Johnny No Cash @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

DayFunk : Day Time House Music Party - Hatiras! @ Eat Street Crossing

Key Glock @ Fillmore

Wrestlepalooza @ First Avenue—The kids who called you “gay” in elementary school for liking wrestling? Well… at the end of the day, they may have had a point. And there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that! You can ask —Em Cassel The kids who called you “gay” in elementary school for liking wrestling? Well… at the end of the day, they may have had a point. And there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that! You can ask them —wrestling is “super queer now,” with indie performers from coast to coast embracing their identity in the ring. Local promoters F1rst Wrestling have always said that wrestling is for everyone, and they’re once again bringing a big-time Pride party to First Avenue. Read our 2021 profile of badass, boundary-smashing local wrestler Devon Monroe here , and then snag your tickets and find more info here . With musical guests Denim Boys and Cheap Bouquet, burlesque by Sweetpea, and draglesque by Del the Funky Homosexual.

Juntos Fest @ Green Room

Tina Schlieske @ Hewing Rooftop

FIGHT! For Your Civil Rights! @ Hook and Ladder—A little while back, Minnesota music superfan Paul Engebretson, bka Front Row Paul, formed the Minnesota Music Resistance to unite participants in the local music scene around progressive causes. Sadly, Engebretson died of pancreatic cancer in March, but the org he spearheaded is just getting started. This is the group's first "awareness and fundraising event," with proceeds going to ACLU MN. And it's a great lineup: Turn Turn Turn, the Muatas, the Silent Treatment, Dad Bod, Ganser, Christy Costello, and a whole lot more where that came from. Civil rights are good. Music is good. What more could you ask?—Keith Harris A little while back, Minnesota music superfan Paul Engebretson, bka Front Row Paul, formed the Minnesota Music Resistance to unite participants in the local music scene around progressive causes. Sadly, Engebretson died of pancreatic cancer in March, but the org he spearheaded is just getting started. This is the group's first "awareness and fundraising event," with proceeds going to ACLU MN. And it's a great lineup: Turn Turn Turn, the Muatas, the Silent Treatment, Dad Bod, Ganser, Christy Costello, and a whole lot more where that came from. Civil rights are good. Music is good. What more could you ask?

DJ Blacklight @ Icehouse

J.E. Sunde duo ft. Shane Leonard @ Icehouse

Night Shift Dance Party @ Icehouse

Star of the North Concert Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Emerson Avenue @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Barb Ryman @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

MiniMort: Producers Showcase @ Mortimer’s

Leading Ladies: Divas of Broadway @ Ordway

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s

Brass Queens @ Parkway

Twin Cities Jazz Fest: 4th Annual Jazz Jam Session @ Schmitt Music

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Sofie Royer with Rebounder and Callback @ 7th St Entry

Dispatch @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

The Real Chuck NORAD @ 331 Club

Yotuma, Decedent, Viceral Reaction, Mortura @ Underground Music Venue

Mill City Caravan @ White Squirrel

Mississippi Valley Orchestra @ White Squirrel

Monday, June 23

The English Beat @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

World Music Monday @ Eagles 34

Hearts and Minds with Real Bulls @ Icehouse

Minnesota Freedom Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimers

Suroor & W1ndow with Ghosting Merit and Drey DK @ Pilllar Forum

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

HonkyTonk Ranch @ 331 Club

Van Isaacson, Molly Brandt, Jane O’Neill @ Underground Music Venue

The Dans @ White Squirrel

Tuesday, June 24

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Suzie Toot @ Amsterdam

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

The Cat Empire with LowDown Brass Band @ Fine Line

Bound by Unity Benefit @ Flying V

Kevin Gamble Trio @ Indeed Brewing

Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central

RageFuture Open Mic @ Palmer’s

Cloakroom with Another Heaven @ 7th St Entry