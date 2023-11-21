It’s Pop-Up Season! Your Guide to Shopping Local This Holiday

Okay, so these days every season is pop-up season. We’re lucky to have a thriving community of makers as well as local businesses who want to host their events! But as the holidays roll around, it’s especially great to shop local, and whatever you end up getting is probably going to be cooler than what you'll find in a big box shop or mega-website.

The following is a living guide to upcoming events and sales. I’ll be adding more happenings as things are announced over time, and I’m bringing back this handy emoji key for those who prefer to skim:

🌈 Make the holidays gay! 🎩 Totally vintage

🦄 Dang, that’s a unique market! 🤎 Support BIPOC artists!

💥 Just added this week! 🍺 You can drink and shop!

🍰 Find foodstuffs here ➕ Check for more dates

Four Seasons Nordic Village

ALREADY HAPPENING:

AppleHouse Holiday Boutique 🍰🍰🍰➕➕➕

There will be apple products here. Also squash, pumpkins, and other season produce and giftable foodie items. The shop is about a mile away from the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, which has a holiday lights stroll in full swing as well. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Open now through December 20. 7485 Rolling Acres Rd., Victoria.

The Artful Present ➕➕➕

This holiday pop-up features 27 artists. Free. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat. through the holidays. Veronique Wantz Gallery, 901 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Feelin' you, Bench Pressed.

Bench Pressed Pop-Ups ➕➕➕🦄🦄🦄

Local artists and makers are stopping by the studio/shop each weekend for special events and extended store hours. Check online for each week’s lineup. Free. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pop-up Saturdays through Dec. 23; the store is also open daily. Bench Pressed, 2010 26th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Dayton's Holiday Market ➕➕➕

Shop from nearly 80 local brands and makers. Free. Daily through Dec. 30. The Dayton’s Project, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Field and Festival Holiday Market ➕➕➕🍰🍰🍰

Another Minneapolis Craft Market jam, with local farmers, foodies, and artists. Free. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Dec. 17. Wagners Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Four Seasons Nordic Village Market ➕➕➕🍺🍺🍺

Eight cabins host a weekend holiday market by MartinPatrick3, with a different variety of makers each weekend. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through January (except Christmas and NYE). Four Seasons Minneapolis, 245 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Handmade Holiday Market at Lakes & Legends

A Handmade Holiday Market ➕➕➕🍺🍺🍺

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts local artists and makers. Free. Noon to 5 p.m. Sun. through Dec. 10. Lakes & Legends, 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Holiday Saturdays ➕➕➕

Yee-haw! Shop from hundreds of artists at this weekly holiday happening. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 23, as well as extended hours starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 25, Dec. 2, and Dec. 9. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

A new and improved museum shop. Neal Reiter

Idea House 3 ➕➕➕

After a three-year hiatus, the museum’s gift shop is back with 60+ emerging and established designers that, according to the official press release, “advance a visionary point of view.” Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Jul Shop at the Museum Store ➕➕➕

Featuring Nordic-inspired imports and locally made treasures through the holidays. Free. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis.

Mill City Farmers’ Market ➕➕➕🍰🍰🍰

With local farmers, artisans, ceramics, giftables, food, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

NSCA Holiday Gift Market ➕➕➕

Featuring over 80 local makers. Free. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thu.-Sun. through Dec. 17. North Suburban Center for the Arts, 110 77th Way NE, Fridley.

Textile Center's Holiday Gallery Shop ➕➕➕

Featuring hand-knitted items, winter wear, kitchen stuff, jewelry, art, and more with a focus on textiles, of course, from over 100 makers/artists. Free. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tue.–Thu.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Through Dec. 23. The Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

TMORA Holiday Shop ➕➕➕

Featuring items from small artisans, designers, European markets, and publishing houses. Open daily during museum hours. Free. The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

Winter Skolstice at Viking Lakes ➕➕➕🍺🍺🍺🍰🍰🍰

Featuring vendors, holiday-themed cocktails, food trucks, free live music, outdoor activities for kids, and more. While some events have cover charges, many happenings are free admission. 4-9 p.m. Mon.-Wed.; 4-10 p.m. Thu.-Sat.; 3-10 p.m. Sun. through Feb. 24. Viking Lakes, 730 Vikings Pkwy., Eagan; find a complete schedule at explorevikinglakes.com.

European Christmas Market, Union Depot

COMING UP!

Friday, November 24

European Christmas Market ➕➕➕🍺🍺🍺🍰🍰🍰

This huge holiday market event features local makers and crafters selling traditional gifts; entertainment including live music, and dance; visits from Krampus, sled dogs, Santa, and reindeer; tons of food; traditional hot beverages; beer and gluhwein; Santa’s post office; an extended holiday market called Santa’s Village; and more. Bonus: Score a free Metro Transit ride to the event at uniondepot.org/holiday. Free. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun (11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 8). Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul. Through Dec. 17.

Holidays on Nicollet ➕➕➕

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this locally-made retail popup experience, plus window displays, entertainment, and more through the holidays. Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tue.-Sat. through Dec. 30. IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall (former Hubert White Menswear store), Minneapolis.

A dude dreams his way through a variety of situation in Shelley Niro's 'Dreaming' series.

Black Friday at Mia 🦄🦄🦄

Featuring free tickets to “In Our Hands: Native Photography, 1890 to Now” (tickets are required; click here to RSVP), free coffee and treats in the lobby, and shopping in the gift store. Free. 8-10 a.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Black Friday at Forgotten Star ➕➕➕🍺🍺🍺

Featuring an all-day happy hour plus deals on brewery gifts. Free. Noon to 11 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt ➕➕➕🍺🍺🍺

This one is more of a festival than a market, but there will be local vendors here. Otherwise, get distracted by trolley rides, winter-themed parades, cultural performances and demonstrations, kids’ fun, Santa and Krampus, and more holiday whimsy. Tickets are $5-$10; find 'em here. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Excelsior East Parking Lot (Behind Excelsior Brewing Company), 249 Water St., Excelsior.

Escape from Black Friday at Bent 🍺🍺🍺

Featuring gift deals and a tapping of Dark Fatha Brewer’s Reserve at 2 p.m. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville.

Saturday, November 25

NE Minneapolis Markers Market and Bar Hop 🍺🍺🍺

Shop local makers with a drink in hand. Locations Include Indeed Brewing Co., Padraigs Brewing, Tattersall Distilling, and Dashfire Distillery. Free. 1-6 p.m.

11 Wells Holiday Market ➕➕➕🍺🍺🍺

Shop from 40+ different vendors each week, plus tunes and cocktails. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 25, Dec. 2, Dec. 9, and Dec. 16. Find the lineup here. 11 Wells Spirits, 704 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.

Olde World Christmas: Small Business Saturday 🎩🎩🎩

With vintage Christmas items, decor, and gifts. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Haupt Antiek Market, 7570 147th St. W. #400, Apple Valley.

Market Collective MN Makers Market 🤎🤎🤎🌈🌈🌈🍺🍺🍺

Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. 1-5 p.m. Bad Weather Brewing, 414 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Small Business Saturday 🤎🤎🤎🍰🍰🍰

Featuring free Zumba sessions, Cranial Sacral Therapy, a food demonstration and samples from Indigenous Food Lab, free gifts for the first 100 people, and more. Check MetroTransit for a free ride to MGM today. Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Quincy Street Holiday Market

Sunday, November 26

Quincy Street Holiday Market 🍺🍺🍺

Hosted by Minneapolis Craft Market. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Holiday Makers’ Markets 🍺🍺🍺

Featuring 20+ vendors. Free. Noon to 6 p.m. Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

Holiday Market 🍺🍺🍺

Food, treats, beer, and small business vendors. Free. Noon to 5 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Wednesday, November 29

BIPOC Holiday Market ➕➕➕🤎🤎🤎🌈🌈🌈🍺🍺🍺

Shop from 50+ local makers. 6-9 p.m. Wed.-Thu. Lush Lounge and Theater, 990 NE. Central Ave., Minneapolis.

Thursday, November 30

Olde World Christmas: Shiny and Bright ➕➕➕🎩🎩🎩

With vintage Christmas items, decor, and gifts. Free. Find more info at hauptantiek.com. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thu.; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Haupt Antiek Market, 7570 147th St. W. #400, Apple Valley.

45th Annual Old-Fashioned Holiday Bazaar ➕➕➕

This multi-story event has over 60 booths of giftables. Admission is $5. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat. Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul.

A few examples of previous years sales. Raging Art On

Friday, December 1

Raging Art On ➕➕➕

Shop all kinds of rockin’ items from local artists. Free. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wed.-Sat. through Jan. 6. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis.

No Coast Craft-o-Rama ➕➕➕

One of the O.G. makers’ market, this two-day fest returns to Midtown with over 60 vendors sharing their wares. Find more details here. Free. 4-8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Do the Dow ➕➕➕

Featuring work by 50+ artists in the studios and the gallery, plus activities for all ages, tarot card readings, and music. Free. 5-9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat. The Dow Arts Building, 2242 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Julmarknad Holiday Market ➕➕➕

Shop handmade and locally crafted goods from more than 60 regional artists, plus pop-up performances, family crafts, and festival foods. $30 Fri.; $18 Sat.-Sun. 6-8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis.

Totally Rad Vintage

Saturday, December 2

Vintage Wonderland ➕➕➕🎩🎩🎩

Shop ‘80s, ‘90s, and Y2K clothing, home goods, records, toys, memorabilia, and more from local vendors, all organized by Totally Rad Vintage Fest. Free. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sun. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda.

Twin Cities Record Show Holiday Pop-up 🎩🎩🎩

Shop 45s, CDs, memorabilia, and more. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Makers Market 🤎🤎🤎🌈🌈🌈🍺🍺🍺

Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. 1-5 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Christmas in Germany ➕➕➕🍺🍺🍺🍰🍰🍰

Featuring Lebkuchen cookies baked by the GAI Damenklub, Haus brewed Glühwein (mulled wine), beer and traditional foods, German carols, and seasonal goods for sale by various vendors. Events are outdoors and indoors. Free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Germanic-American Institute, 301 Summit Ave., St. Paul.

Sunday, December 3

The Midway Holiday Emporium 🍺🍺🍺🍰🍰🍰

This maker’s market and vendor fair features 20 creatives working in mediums including ‘zines, candles, buttons, print art, jewelry, cocktail mixers, and more. Free. Noon to 5 p.m. Dual Citizen Brewing Co., 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

Xchange: A Sustainable Holiday Shop and Swap Experience 🎩🎩🎩🦄🦄🦄🍺🍺🍺🍰🍰🍰

With locally made goods and vintage in the ballroom, sweets and other treats in another room, and a group swap of gently used items, with embroiderers on hand to personalize items. There will also be DJ tunes, a tree lot in the alley, and holiday drinks for sale. For the swap, people will get a “swap” ticket for every item (worth $20 or more). Check online for more details and swap drop-off times. Free. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Hewing Hotel, 300 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Makers Market 🤎🤎🤎🌈🌈🌈🍺🍺🍺

Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. 1-5 p.m. BlackStack Brewing, 755 Pryor Ave. N., St. Paul.

Holiday Bake Sale

Saturday, December 9

Holiday Bake Sale 🍰🍰🍰

Shop for sweet and savory treats from 30+ local bakeries and local vendors. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Union Depot, 240 E. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

Holiday Market ➕➕➕🍺🍺🍺

Featuring over 20 local artists and makers. Free. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Malcolm Yards Market, 501 30th Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

TC Record Show Hoppin’ Hudson Holiday Rock ‘n’ Roll Garage Sale Pop-up 🎩🎩🎩🍺🍺🍺

Shop 45s, CDs, memorabilia, and more. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat. Hop & Barrel Brewery, 310 Second St., Hudson.

Sunday, December 10

Old St. Anthony Holiday Bazaar 🍺🍺🍺

Another local shopping banger from Minneapolis Craft Market. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

Fair Trade Holiday Market 🦄🦄🦄

Shop fair trade items from Fair Trade Minneapolis, Elevat, Trade Winds, and Trades of Hope. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. The DREAM Shop, 3701 N. Fremont Ave., Minneapolis.

Wednesday, December 13

Holiday Arts & Crafts Market ➕➕➕🌈🌈🌈🍺🍺🍺

Featuring 50+ local makers. 6-9 p.m. Wed.-Thu. Lush Lounge and Theater, 990 NE. Central Ave., Minneapolis.

Drag Queen Bingo is coming to Fulton. Holidazzle, RIP for now

Thursday, December 14

Merry Merry! A Holiday Fashion Show + Pop-up

Local boutique the Fitting Room hosts a fashion show highlighting local fashion designers and brands, with a vendor mart where you can buy the items as well. Tickets are $50–$60. 6:30-10 p.m. The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

Fulton Brewing Dose of Minni Dazzle ➕➕➕🍺🍺🍺🍰🍰🍰

Alas, Holidazzle was canceled this year. But this four-day party at Fulton will offer Holidazzle vibes with artists, performers, vendors, and more from the beloved festival. There will be a vendor's mart all three days, with woodworkers, cocktail makers, knit goods, dog treats, soaps, jewelry, and more. There will also be special events, a few highlights include a winter bike ride with the Joyful Riders (Thu.), trapeze artists (Fri.), drag bingo (Sat.), and holiday trivia (Sun.), as well as free workouts, choirs, Santa visits, and more. For a complete schedule of events, visit FultonBeer.com. Free. 5-9 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; 2-7 p.m. Sat.; 1-5 p.m. Sun. Fulton Taproom, 414 N. Sixth Ave., Minneapolis.

Saturday, December 16

Last Minute Gifts

Let’s be real: December 16 is still pretty early for some of us. Still, here you can shop from 25+ local makers, artisans, and craftspeople. Free. Noon to 5 p.m. Springboard for the Arts, 262 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Holiday Art & Crafts Fair ➕➕➕🤎🤎🤎🌈🌈🌈

This monthly installment is holiday flavored in December, with 20+ local vendors and food trucks stopping by. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Hidden MN, 1975 Oakcrest Ave., Roseville.

8th Annual RedHot Art Market

A portion of sales will benefit the center’s scholarship programs. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center, 3749 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Makers Market 🤎🤎🤎🌈🌈🌈🍺🍺🍺

Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday, December 17

Market Collective MN Makers Market 🤎🤎🤎🌈🌈🌈🍺🍺🍺

Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. 1-5 p.m. Bad Weather Brewing, 414 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Wednesday, December 20

Holiday Bake Sale 🌈🌈🌈🍺🍺🍺🍰🍰🍰

Featuring 50+ local makers. 6-9 p.m. Wed.-Thu. Lush Lounge and Theater, 990 NE. Central Ave., Minneapolis.