It’s a Very Special Valentine’s Day Open Thread

As Celine Dion would say, let's talk about love.

On this Valentine's Day, we at Racket want each and every one of you to know that you are our valentines. We're not gonna send you a card or a gift or make out with or anything. We're just gonna say it on the internet where anyone can read it: Racket loves you!

So what are your plans for this (imaginary, greeting-card-manufactured, yeah, yeah, whatever) holiday? Tell us about your relationship (or lack thereof). How did you meet? Or you can even your romantic history if you are so brave.

Me, I have fortunately aged out of such concerns and have settled into an unbudging solo routine that someone would have to make a compelling case to jolt me out of. But I still want to hear your stories!

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your open thread, after all.