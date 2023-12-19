It’s a Very Special Two-Week End of the Year Edition of Your Complete Concert Calendar: Dec. 19-Jan. 1

Sharp-eyed readers will notice that this week's listings section isn't annotated. Sorry about that—I'm wrapping up my Year in Music package today and I don't have time. But I'm sure you can find whatever holiday shows interest you below. I believe in you.

Tuesday, December 19

International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers

Christmas With Cantus @ Capri Theater

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Tribute to the Music of Vince Guaraldi @ Crooners

A Christmas Carole Petersen @ Crooners

The Peterson Family @ Dakota

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Kevin Gamble Trio @ Green Room

A Chill Winter's Night with Society of Chemists @ Icehouse

Explosion Big Band @ Jazz Central

River City Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Sing: An Irish Christmas @ Orchestra Hall

New Band Night @ Palmer's

The Empty Pockets @ The Parkway

All Nighter Tuesdays @ ROK Music Lounge

Pressure Made @ 7th St Entry

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime: Jake Manders @ 331 Club

December Conspiracy Series featuring Venus DeMars, Ruby Blu, Jim Walsh @ 331 Club

The New Havoline Supremes! feat. Mary Cutrufello, Dan Lowinger @ White Squirrel

Caitlin & Alex (Tuesday Night Residency) with Ian Alexy @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, December 20

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Holiday Sing-Along with Dan Chouinard, Prudence Johnson and Kevin Kling @ Crooners

A Christmas Carole Petersen @ Crooners

Paul Metsa & Sonny Earle @ Dakota

Pibon, Beautiful Bones, BC Collective @ Driftwood

The Bad Companions @ Eagles 34

Militzer @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Fever Candlelight Holiday Special Feat. The Nutcracker @ Granada

Cryote, Cobi, Brady Grey @ Green Room

Beemer Presents: A Christmas Pageant @ Icehouse

JCS: Creative Collaborations @ Jazz Central

League of Extraordinary Gentlemen @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Whiskey Rock 'n' Roll Club @ Mortimer's

The Better Mistakes @ Palmer's

Forest Fire @ Pilllar

Dance Church Open Decks @ ROK Music Lounge

Swamp Poppas @ Schooner Tavern

Just Loud with Miranda Joan and Tyler Christian @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Jimmi Langemo and the Band of Souls @ 331 Club

Matt Sowell, Baby Grant Johnson @ 331 Club

Wild Horses, The Foxgloves, and Katy Tessman and the Turnbuckles @ Turf Club

My Kid Banana, Linus, and Murder Curious @ Underground Music Venue

Saint Paul Mudsteppers Monthly @ White Squirrel

Wu Wednesday @ White Squirrel

Thursday, December 21

Qlivia with TWINE and Dani Reese @ Amsterdam

David Harland with Jill Conzemius @ Aster Cafe

Honey Please, Dusty Forever, Dani Erin @ Cloudland

Holiday Sing-Along with Dan Chouinard and Maria Jette @ Crooners

A Very Diva Christmas @ Crooners

Peabo Bryson & Haley Reinhardt @ Dakota

Dowser, Zoe Says Go @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Keyez Williams @ Granada

Steeling Dan @ Green Room

"Impromptu Project" Presents: Christmas Live! 2023 @ Icehouse

Matt TenBroek Quartet @ Jazz Central

Music for the Holidays @ Orchestra Hall

Riddim Driven with DJ I Roach and Friends @ Palmer's

Intoxicats Rock 'n' Roll Holiday Luau with Transmission's DJ Jake Rudh @ Parkway

Tribm & Traiveon present: TWIN CITIES HOLIDAY SHOWCASE @ ROK Music Lounge

Lolo's Ghost @ Schooner Tavern

Just Loud with Ainsley Costello and Tyler Christian @ 7th St Entry

Cross Pollination: Awful Offal @ 331 Club

Trailer Trash @ Turf Club

Gates Of Dawn, Paths Of The Eternal, Kaldeket @ White Rock Lounge

Devaney & Friends with The Dieselfitters, Redwing Blackbird @ White Squirrel

Friday, December 22

anni xo (EP release), Emma Jeanne, Vinny Franco, and Lily Blue @ Amsterdam

Aaron Tinjum and the Tangents + Taylor James Donskey @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo's Combo @ Bunkers

Extraterrestrials, Mullet, Stranger Gallery, Magenta Vice @ Cloudland

Debbie Briggs @ Crooners

Mick Sterling @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Arne Fogel and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Peabo Bryson & Haley Reinhardt @ Dakota

The Dissenters, Fever Pitch, Clams @ Driftwood

Transcendence @ Eagles 34

The Dagnabits with the East Lake Streeters @ Eagles 34

No Scrubs '90s Dance Party @ Fine Line

Emo Nite with Shane Told @ First Avenue

Caitlyn Smith with Jordyn Shellhart @ Fitzgerald Theater

Cover Band Bash #2 @ The Garage

AfterGlow: A Rave in Neon and LED @ Granada

Yohannes Tona @ Green Room

Fresh Takes @ Icehouse

Night Ark (EP Release) @ Jazz Central

Avey Grouws Band with Craig Clark Band @ KJ's Hideaway

R Factor @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DSM Presents Holiday on the Moon @ Mortimer's

Christmas with Cantus: Three Tales of Christmas @ Ordway

Sockhop Massacre, Small Animal Hospital, Linus, and Lovescare @ Palmer's

Aby Wolf/Kaleena Miller x Kid Villain/Berit Ahlgren @ Parkway

Crimes Against Ravers: Sam Hell, Metal Gear Eric, Joe Cross, Soupa @ ROK Music Lounge

Brian Naughton Band @ Schooner Tavern

HEBL with Marijuana Deathsquads, Mr. Dibbs, and ZooDeVille @ 7th St Entry

Sammie Jean & the Moonshiners @ Terminal Bar

Muscle Fork, Al Rio Trio+ @ 331 Club

Trailer Trash @ Turf Club

Dillinger Four, Vacant, Buio Omega, & Closetalker @ Uptown VFW

NOPATH, IMAGINAERUM, GOODNIGHT RITUAL @ White Rock Lounge

The Johnny Sincerely Orchestra with The Old Smugglers @ White Squirrel

Saturday, December 23

Larry McDonough Quartet @ Aster Cafe

Mick Sterling & the Stud Brothers @ Bunkers

Mick Sterling @ Crooners

A Very Diva Christmas @ Crooners

Dan Chouinard, Prudence Johnson, and Kevin Kling @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Arne Fogel and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

A Swingin’ Christmas with the Andrew Walesch Big Band @ Dakota

Tom, Dick & Harry Xmas Show @ Driftwood

Peat @ Driftwood

The Jazz Outlaws Performing "Charlie Brown Christmas" @ Dusty's

FESTIVUS at the Fine Line @ Fine Line

Matt Rogers with Henry Koperski @ Fitzgerald Theater

Keyes Williams @ Granada

Veronica Adane Pre-Xmas Eve Party @ Green Room

Cornbread Harris @ Icehouse

The 18th Annual Eve Eve Benefit Show @ Icehouse

Thomas Woytko @ Jazz Central

Space @ KJ's Hideaway

Maurice Jacox & the We Still R Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Jaedyn James @ Palmer's

Loonbooster, Emma Woods, Beyond the Trees, Nice & Blue @ ROK Music Lounge

New Feral Cats @ Schooner Tavern

DJ Peaceboii @ 7th St Entry

Dirty Pretty @ Terminal Bar

Savage Moods, Pure Shifter @ 331 Club

Trailer Trash @ Turf Club

WEEB LIKE IT HARD with Rocky, Hentai, Kiddo, Tequila or Water, Serenity @ Uptown VFW

The Driftless Revelers with Wyatt Thomson @ White Squirrel

Sinead O’Connor Tribute Night @ White Squirrel

Sunday, December 24

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Johnny No Cash @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Wanaku @ Icehouse

Church of Cornbread: Cornbread Harris and His Band @ Palmer's

Monday, December 25

The Bad Plus @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancers @ Eagles 34

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Chef Sounds (DJ Night) @ White Squirrel

Tuesday, December 26

International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers

Home for the Holidays @ Crooners

Billy Peterson Presents: Will Kjeer and Kenny Horst @ Crooners

The Bad Plus @ Dakota

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Kevin Gamble Trio @ Green Room

Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Pop Punk Princess @ Mortimer's

DJ Zachmouth @ Palmer's

All Nighter Tuesdays @ ROK Music Lounge

Lil Crush, Enzyrose, Jae Zole, Mac Turner & Prince Riley, Swavo, Jack Bentley & K4ri, EB Marie, and Komari Cloud @ 7th St Entry

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime: Sneaky Pete Bauer and Charlie Parr @ 331 Club

December Conspiracy Series featuring Venus DeMars, Meghan Kreidler, Elizabeth Amal @ 331 Club

The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel

Caitlin & Alex (Tuesday Night Residency) with Boots & Needles @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, December 27

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

The Bad Plus @ Dakota

I35 Band, the Disappointments, the Dryft @ Driftwood

The Monday Club @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Nelson Devereaux Trio @ Icehouse

The Brothas @ Icehouse

KFAI'S Desert Islands Presents~The Supper Club Collective with Host Theyself @ Palmer's

Joel Beazer @ Pilllar

Descend: Darkwave Night @ ROK Music Lounge



BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Juice Lord, bdifferent, Tae Supreme, and Qmoe @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with the Eddie @ 331 Club

Lenz and Frenz @ 331 Club

Pop Wagner Tavern Trio @ White Squirrel

Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel

Thursday, December 28

Max Rewitzer + Katherine Fried and Monica Livorsi @ Aster Cafe

The Bad Plus @ Dakota

Dream Addict, Matt Herzog Band @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

The Roasters @ Eagles 34

Zakk Sabbath with The Native Howl @ First Avenue

Flavor Jam @ Green Room

Mark Joseph’s Annual Tea For The Tillerman Concert with New Line Riders @ Hook and Ladder

Alpha Consumer @ Icehouse

Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's

The Erratix @ ROK Music Lounge

Lolo's Ghost @ Schooner Tavern

Shrimpnose with BLOOD $MOKE BODY, student 1, and TaliaKnight @ 7th St Entry

Minneapolis Songwriter Round @ 331 Club

All Tomorrow's Petty with Molly Brandt @ Turf Club

Ghostmade Cellophane, Malachite,Corsair, Waar Party @ Underground Music Venue

Phantom Fields Holiday Breakdown with Chokecherry @ White Squirrel

Garden Street with Luke Callen @ White Squirrel

Friday, December 29

Nu Year's Showcase @ Amsterdam

Matty O’Reilly + Mike Haldorson + Dan Schultz @ Aster Cafe

Jackdonkey Misfits Cabaret @ Bryant-Lake Bowl

No Limits the B Side @ Bunkers

Partial Traces, Celica, Petty Larcenists @ Cloudland

The New Standards @ Dakota

Team Larry House Band, Raintribe @ Driftwood

Ms Dorothy & The Sky’s The Limit Band @ Eagles 34

Mechanix @ Eagles 34

Aiden Intro with Moise, Honeybutter, and she's green @ Fine Line

Soul Asylum with Tommy Stinson @ First Avenue

Salsa Del Sol @ Granada

Rattle & Hum, RuDeGirl @ Green Room

Jon Wayne & The Pain, Feed The Dog @ Hook and Ladder

All Terrain Vehicle @ Icehouse

In a Funk @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Johnny Sincerely Orchestra with Elour @ Palmer's

Mold @ Pilllar

NYE Dance Party @ ROK Music Lounge

Tumblin' Dice @ Schooner Tavern

RIOTGRRRLDARKO @ 7th St Entry

Sonic Affliction, Kylie Krick, King Caesar @ Terminal Bar

Witness (album release), Robot Slide, Lauren Piper @ 331 Club

All Tomorrow's Petty with LAAMAR @ Turf Club

Jesse Anderson Band with Emmy Woods and Woodzen @ Underground Music Venue

Dillinger Four, Vacant, Buio Omega, & Closetalker @ Uptown VFW

Traveling Mercenaries with Jeremy and the Lords of the Universe @ White Squirrel

Saturday, December 30

Zedd's Dead, Dirt Monkey, Tape B, Levity, Renno @ Armory

Hardy Gal Night with The Changeups and J Train Jazz @ Aster Cafe

Jackdonkey Misfits Cabaret @ Bryant-Lake Bowl

Kung Fu Hippies @ Bunkers

Cornbread Harris & Friends @ Cloudland

Connie Evingson and Jon Weber @ Crooners

Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Geoff Jones and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

The New Standards @ Dakota

Exactly 5 Reasons, The Sting, The Driftless Area @ Driftwood

Edith Head, Hart Lake Mystery, Hot Press @ Dusty's

Sleepyeye, Paul Cerar, Citrine Shandy, Portside Dive @ Eagles 34

Silverteens @ Eagles 34

Shatter, Skimask, Kaldeket, Ruin Dweller @ Eagles 34

Felix Cartel @ Fine Line

Caroline Smith with Raffaella @ First Avenue

Roc Barboza, Shadow Lake, Halcyon Wander, Near An Open Flame @ The Garage

Oister Boy, Dalmatian Club, Fend, Beneath Green, Matcha Fever @ Green Room

Barbara Cohen & Little Lizard with The Hang Ups @ Hook and Ladder

Airship Caravan, Yonder, & League Two @ Hook and Ladder

PPLS @ Icehouse

Stablemates @ Icehouse

Thomas Abban (Mixtape Release) with Colin Bracewell @ Icehouse

The Original Westside Band, the Alex Zachery Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

INFRASOUND NYE 2023 @ Palace Theatre

Rad Owl, Underground 'Til Sundown, Battery Eyes, and Suburban Muscle @ Palmer's

Decend: Darkwave Dance Party @ ROK Music Lounge

Tommy Bentz Band @ Schooner Tavern

Daphne Jane and Bloodline with Chutes and Lana Leone @ 7th St Entry

Kaivon @ Skyway Theatre

In Solid Air, Brass Elephant, San Ardo @ Terminal Bar

Speed Riders, MüLLET, Wish Wash @ 331 Club

Curve, The Great Went, and Do Not Crush @ 331 Club

Petty Treason’s Almost New Year’s Burlesque Bonanza @ Turf Club

WEEB LIKE IT HARD with Rocky, Hentai, Kiddo, Tequila or Water, Serenity @ Uptown VFW

KHARMA, INFAMY, OUT 4 BLOOD, CHAIN OF HATRED, VETREBREAK @ White Rock Lounge

Lucinda Williams Tribute Matinee with Carolyn Young and West Seventh Band @ White Squirrel

Saturday is Instrumental with Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

Sunday, December 31

Meet Me at Midnight: A Taylor Swift New Year’s Eve @ Amsterdam

Zedd, Surf Mesa, Lucky The Unfortunate, Tee So, and Scarlett @ Armory

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Jackdonkey Misfits Cabaret @ Bryant-Lake Bowl

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Connie Evingson and Jon Weber @ Crooners

Joyann Parker Band @ Crooners

Davina & the Vagabonds @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Down the Road @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Gothess New Year's Eve Leather & Velvet Ball @ Fine Line

A Totally Rad New Year’s Eve with DJ Jake Rudh @ First Avenue

Vic Volare @ Granada

DJ Hamster Dance New Year's Eve @ Green Room

Riffin' Trio @ Icehouse

Solid Gold & Huckfelt+Ylvisaker+Bates @ Icehouse

Bollywood NYE Party @ The Loft

The Good, the Bad, & the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

A Very Assortment NYE Dance Party @ Mortimer's

INFRASOUND NYE 2023 @ Palace Theatre

Cornbread Harris & Friends NYE Party @ Palmer's

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer's

Kiss Me ⏤ A '90s New Year's Eve with You Oughta Know @ 7th St Entry

Better Broken, Akira Akuma @ Schooner Tavern

Kai Waichi @ Skyway Theatre

Joe Savage @ 331 Club

All the Pretty Horses @ 331 Club

DUDE YEAR’$ EVE @ Turf Club

Motion City Soundtrack @ Uptown Theater

Fuzzy Math @ White Squirrel

New Year’s Eve with 120 Minutes, Misfit Love @ White Squirrel

Trans-Siberian Orchestra @ Xcel Energy Center

Monday, January 1

Davina & the Vagabonds @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancers @ Eagles 34

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

DJ Brian Engel @ Palmer's

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

The Cactus Blossoms with Becky Kapell @ Turf Club

Soul Trouvere @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club