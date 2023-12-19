It’s a Very Special Two-Week End of the Year Edition of Your Complete Concert Calendar: Dec. 19-Jan. 1
Pretty much all the live music you can catch in the Twin Cities over the next two weeks.
10:51 AM CST on December 19, 2023
Sharp-eyed readers will notice that this week's listings section isn't annotated. Sorry about that—I'm wrapping up my Year in Music package today and I don't have time. But I'm sure you can find whatever holiday shows interest you below. I believe in you.
Tuesday, December 19
International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers
Christmas With Cantus @ Capri Theater
A Charlie Brown Christmas: Tribute to the Music of Vince Guaraldi @ Crooners
A Christmas Carole Petersen @ Crooners
St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Kevin Gamble Trio @ Green Room
A Chill Winter's Night with Society of Chemists @ Icehouse
Explosion Big Band @ Jazz Central
River City Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Sing: An Irish Christmas @ Orchestra Hall
The Empty Pockets @ The Parkway
All Nighter Tuesdays @ ROK Music Lounge
Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar
Worker’s Playtime: Jake Manders @ 331 Club
December Conspiracy Series featuring Venus DeMars, Ruby Blu, Jim Walsh @ 331 Club
The New Havoline Supremes! feat. Mary Cutrufello, Dan Lowinger @ White Squirrel
Caitlin & Alex (Tuesday Night Residency) with Ian Alexy @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, December 20
MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
Holiday Sing-Along with Dan Chouinard, Prudence Johnson and Kevin Kling @ Crooners
A Christmas Carole Petersen @ Crooners
Paul Metsa & Sonny Earle @ Dakota
Pibon, Beautiful Bones, BC Collective @ Driftwood
The Bad Companions @ Eagles 34
Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34
Fever Candlelight Holiday Special Feat. The Nutcracker @ Granada
Cryote, Cobi, Brady Grey @ Green Room
Beemer Presents: A Christmas Pageant @ Icehouse
JCS: Creative Collaborations @ Jazz Central
League of Extraordinary Gentlemen @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Whiskey Rock 'n' Roll Club @ Mortimer's
The Better Mistakes @ Palmer's
Dance Church Open Decks @ ROK Music Lounge
Swamp Poppas @ Schooner Tavern
Just Loud with Miranda Joan and Tyler Christian @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Jimmi Langemo and the Band of Souls @ 331 Club
Matt Sowell, Baby Grant Johnson @ 331 Club
Wild Horses, The Foxgloves, and Katy Tessman and the Turnbuckles @ Turf Club
My Kid Banana, Linus, and Murder Curious @ Underground Music Venue
Saint Paul Mudsteppers Monthly @ White Squirrel
Thursday, December 21
Qlivia with TWINE and Dani Reese @ Amsterdam
David Harland with Jill Conzemius @ Aster Cafe
Honey Please, Dusty Forever, Dani Erin @ Cloudland
Holiday Sing-Along with Dan Chouinard and Maria Jette @ Crooners
A Very Diva Christmas @ Crooners
Peabo Bryson & Haley Reinhardt @ Dakota
Dowser, Zoe Says Go @ Driftwood
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
"Impromptu Project" Presents: Christmas Live! 2023 @ Icehouse
Matt TenBroek Quartet @ Jazz Central
Music for the Holidays @ Orchestra Hall
Riddim Driven with DJ I Roach and Friends @ Palmer's
Intoxicats Rock 'n' Roll Holiday Luau with Transmission's DJ Jake Rudh @ Parkway
Tribm & Traiveon present: TWIN CITIES HOLIDAY SHOWCASE @ ROK Music Lounge
Lolo's Ghost @ Schooner Tavern
Just Loud with Ainsley Costello and Tyler Christian @ 7th St Entry
Cross Pollination: Awful Offal @ 331 Club
Gates Of Dawn, Paths Of The Eternal, Kaldeket @ White Rock Lounge
Devaney & Friends with The Dieselfitters, Redwing Blackbird @ White Squirrel
Friday, December 22
anni xo (EP release), Emma Jeanne, Vinny Franco, and Lily Blue @ Amsterdam
Aaron Tinjum and the Tangents + Taylor James Donskey @ Aster Cafe
Extraterrestrials, Mullet, Stranger Gallery, Magenta Vice @ Cloudland
Maggie's Afterglow: Arne Fogel and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Peabo Bryson & Haley Reinhardt @ Dakota
The Dissenters, Fever Pitch, Clams @ Driftwood
The Dagnabits with the East Lake Streeters @ Eagles 34
No Scrubs '90s Dance Party @ Fine Line
Emo Nite with Shane Told @ First Avenue
Caitlyn Smith with Jordyn Shellhart @ Fitzgerald Theater
Cover Band Bash #2 @ The Garage
AfterGlow: A Rave in Neon and LED @ Granada
Night Ark (EP Release) @ Jazz Central
Avey Grouws Band with Craig Clark Band @ KJ's Hideaway
R Factor @ Minnesota Music Cafe
DSM Presents Holiday on the Moon @ Mortimer's
Christmas with Cantus: Three Tales of Christmas @ Ordway
Sockhop Massacre, Small Animal Hospital, Linus, and Lovescare @ Palmer's
Aby Wolf/Kaleena Miller x Kid Villain/Berit Ahlgren @ Parkway
Crimes Against Ravers: Sam Hell, Metal Gear Eric, Joe Cross, Soupa @ ROK Music Lounge
Brian Naughton Band @ Schooner Tavern
HEBL with Marijuana Deathsquads, Mr. Dibbs, and ZooDeVille @ 7th St Entry
Sammie Jean & the Moonshiners @ Terminal Bar
Muscle Fork, Al Rio Trio+ @ 331 Club
Dillinger Four, Vacant, Buio Omega, & Closetalker @ Uptown VFW
NOPATH, IMAGINAERUM, GOODNIGHT RITUAL @ White Rock Lounge
The Johnny Sincerely Orchestra with The Old Smugglers @ White Squirrel
Saturday, December 23
Larry McDonough Quartet @ Aster Cafe
Mick Sterling & the Stud Brothers @ Bunkers
A Very Diva Christmas @ Crooners
Dan Chouinard, Prudence Johnson, and Kevin Kling @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Arne Fogel and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
A Swingin’ Christmas with the Andrew Walesch Big Band @ Dakota
Tom, Dick & Harry Xmas Show @ Driftwood
The Jazz Outlaws Performing "Charlie Brown Christmas" @ Dusty's
FESTIVUS at the Fine Line @ Fine Line
Matt Rogers with Henry Koperski @ Fitzgerald Theater
Veronica Adane Pre-Xmas Eve Party @ Green Room
The 18th Annual Eve Eve Benefit Show @ Icehouse
Maurice Jacox & the We Still R Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Loonbooster, Emma Woods, Beyond the Trees, Nice & Blue @ ROK Music Lounge
New Feral Cats @ Schooner Tavern
Savage Moods, Pure Shifter @ 331 Club
WEEB LIKE IT HARD with Rocky, Hentai, Kiddo, Tequila or Water, Serenity @ Uptown VFW
The Driftless Revelers with Wyatt Thomson @ White Squirrel
Sinead O’Connor Tribute Night @ White Squirrel
Sunday, December 24
Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Church of Cornbread: Cornbread Harris and His Band @ Palmer's
Monday, December 25
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancers @ Eagles 34
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's
Chef Sounds (DJ Night) @ White Squirrel
Tuesday, December 26
International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers
Home for the Holidays @ Crooners
Billy Peterson Presents: Will Kjeer and Kenny Horst @ Crooners
St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Kevin Gamble Trio @ Green Room
Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Pop Punk Princess @ Mortimer's
All Nighter Tuesdays @ ROK Music Lounge
Lil Crush, Enzyrose, Jae Zole, Mac Turner & Prince Riley, Swavo, Jack Bentley & K4ri, EB Marie, and Komari Cloud @ 7th St Entry
Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar
Worker’s Playtime: Sneaky Pete Bauer and Charlie Parr @ 331 Club
December Conspiracy Series featuring Venus DeMars, Meghan Kreidler, Elizabeth Amal @ 331 Club
The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel
Caitlin & Alex (Tuesday Night Residency) with Boots & Needles @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, December 27
MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
I35 Band, the Disappointments, the Dryft @ Driftwood
Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34
Nelson Devereaux Trio @ Icehouse
KFAI'S Desert Islands Presents~The Supper Club Collective with Host Theyself @ Palmer's
Descend: Darkwave Night @ ROK Music Lounge
BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern
Juice Lord, bdifferent, Tae Supreme, and Qmoe @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with the Eddie @ 331 Club
Pop Wagner Tavern Trio @ White Squirrel
Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel
Thursday, December 28
Max Rewitzer + Katherine Fried and Monica Livorsi @ Aster Cafe
Dream Addict, Matt Herzog Band @ Driftwood
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Zakk Sabbath with The Native Howl @ First Avenue
Mark Joseph’s Annual Tea For The Tillerman Concert with New Line Riders @ Hook and Ladder
Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe
The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's
The Erratix @ ROK Music Lounge
Lolo's Ghost @ Schooner Tavern
Shrimpnose with BLOOD $MOKE BODY, student 1, and TaliaKnight @ 7th St Entry
Minneapolis Songwriter Round @ 331 Club
All Tomorrow's Petty with Molly Brandt @ Turf Club
Ghostmade Cellophane, Malachite,Corsair, Waar Party @ Underground Music Venue
Phantom Fields Holiday Breakdown with Chokecherry @ White Squirrel
Garden Street with Luke Callen @ White Squirrel
Friday, December 29
Nu Year's Showcase @ Amsterdam
Matty O’Reilly + Mike Haldorson + Dan Schultz @ Aster Cafe
Jackdonkey Misfits Cabaret @ Bryant-Lake Bowl
No Limits the B Side @ Bunkers
Partial Traces, Celica, Petty Larcenists @ Cloudland
Team Larry House Band, Raintribe @ Driftwood
Ms Dorothy & The Sky’s The Limit Band @ Eagles 34
Aiden Intro with Moise, Honeybutter, and she's green @ Fine Line
Soul Asylum with Tommy Stinson @ First Avenue
Rattle & Hum, RuDeGirl @ Green Room
Jon Wayne & The Pain, Feed The Dog @ Hook and Ladder
All Terrain Vehicle @ Icehouse
In a Funk @ Minnesota Music Cafe
The Johnny Sincerely Orchestra with Elour @ Palmer's
NYE Dance Party @ ROK Music Lounge
Tumblin' Dice @ Schooner Tavern
Sonic Affliction, Kylie Krick, King Caesar @ Terminal Bar
Witness (album release), Robot Slide, Lauren Piper @ 331 Club
All Tomorrow's Petty with LAAMAR @ Turf Club
Jesse Anderson Band with Emmy Woods and Woodzen @ Underground Music Venue
Dillinger Four, Vacant, Buio Omega, & Closetalker @ Uptown VFW
Traveling Mercenaries with Jeremy and the Lords of the Universe @ White Squirrel
Saturday, December 30
Zedd's Dead, Dirt Monkey, Tape B, Levity, Renno @ Armory
Hardy Gal Night with The Changeups and J Train Jazz @ Aster Cafe
Jackdonkey Misfits Cabaret @ Bryant-Lake Bowl
Cornbread Harris & Friends @ Cloudland
Connie Evingson and Jon Weber @ Crooners
Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Geoff Jones and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Exactly 5 Reasons, The Sting, The Driftless Area @ Driftwood
Edith Head, Hart Lake Mystery, Hot Press @ Dusty's
Sleepyeye, Paul Cerar, Citrine Shandy, Portside Dive @ Eagles 34
Shatter, Skimask, Kaldeket, Ruin Dweller @ Eagles 34
Caroline Smith with Raffaella @ First Avenue
Roc Barboza, Shadow Lake, Halcyon Wander, Near An Open Flame @ The Garage
Oister Boy, Dalmatian Club, Fend, Beneath Green, Matcha Fever @ Green Room
Barbara Cohen & Little Lizard with The Hang Ups @ Hook and Ladder
Airship Caravan, Yonder, & League Two @ Hook and Ladder
Thomas Abban (Mixtape Release) with Colin Bracewell @ Icehouse
The Original Westside Band, the Alex Zachery Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
INFRASOUND NYE 2023 @ Palace Theatre
Rad Owl, Underground 'Til Sundown, Battery Eyes, and Suburban Muscle @ Palmer's
Decend: Darkwave Dance Party @ ROK Music Lounge
Tommy Bentz Band @ Schooner Tavern
Daphne Jane and Bloodline with Chutes and Lana Leone @ 7th St Entry
In Solid Air, Brass Elephant, San Ardo @ Terminal Bar
Speed Riders, MüLLET, Wish Wash @ 331 Club
Curve, The Great Went, and Do Not Crush @ 331 Club
Petty Treason’s Almost New Year’s Burlesque Bonanza @ Turf Club
WEEB LIKE IT HARD with Rocky, Hentai, Kiddo, Tequila or Water, Serenity @ Uptown VFW
KHARMA, INFAMY, OUT 4 BLOOD, CHAIN OF HATRED, VETREBREAK @ White Rock Lounge
Lucinda Williams Tribute Matinee with Carolyn Young and West Seventh Band @ White Squirrel
Saturday is Instrumental with Big Trouble @ White Squirrel
Sunday, December 31
Meet Me at Midnight: A Taylor Swift New Year’s Eve @ Amsterdam
Zedd, Surf Mesa, Lucky The Unfortunate, Tee So, and Scarlett @ Armory
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Jackdonkey Misfits Cabaret @ Bryant-Lake Bowl
Connie Evingson and Jon Weber @ Crooners
Davina & the Vagabonds @ Dakota
Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Gothess New Year's Eve Leather & Velvet Ball @ Fine Line
A Totally Rad New Year’s Eve with DJ Jake Rudh @ First Avenue
DJ Hamster Dance New Year's Eve @ Green Room
Solid Gold & Huckfelt+Ylvisaker+Bates @ Icehouse
Bollywood NYE Party @ The Loft
The Good, the Bad, & the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe
A Very Assortment NYE Dance Party @ Mortimer's
INFRASOUND NYE 2023 @ Palace Theatre
Cornbread Harris & Friends NYE Party @ Palmer's
West Bank Social Club @ Palmer's
Kiss Me ⏤ A '90s New Year's Eve with You Oughta Know @ 7th St Entry
Better Broken, Akira Akuma @ Schooner Tavern
All the Pretty Horses @ 331 Club
Motion City Soundtrack @ Uptown Theater
New Year’s Eve with 120 Minutes, Misfit Love @ White Squirrel
Trans-Siberian Orchestra @ Xcel Energy Center
Monday, January 1
Davina & the Vagabonds @ Dakota
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancers @ Eagles 34
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
The Cactus Blossoms with Becky Kapell @ Turf Club
