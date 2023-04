It’s a Very Special Easter Week Complete Concert Calendar: April 4-10

The cigarettes have taken their toll on the ol' fella's voice, but the Indiana man of the people soldiers on. His 2022 Bruce-abetted Strictly a One-Eyed Jack was a bleak as the day's headlines; a new album in the works, Orpheus Descending, doesn't exactly sound like a pick-me-up. At this three-night theater stand, you'll get the hits you came to hear—including the one about how life is all downhill from 16, a reminder that even when his big hooks and drummer Kenny Aronoff were getting him on the radio, John was never exactly a sunny guy.