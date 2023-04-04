Skip to Content
Events

It’s a Very Special Easter Week Complete Concert Calendar: April 4-10

Pretty much all the live music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

9:07 AM CDT on April 4, 2023

Lil Wayne, Future

Once again, I did not get to a single fish fry this Lent. I'm wasting my life.

Tuesday, April 4

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

  • Lil Wayne @ Fillmore—It’s incredible to think that Lil Wayne is still only 40 years old. The New Orleans MC got his start as a teen in the '90s, achieved Best Rapper Alive status by the ‘00s, and has been chasing his own (often space-alien odd, sometimes sneakily trailblazing) artistic indulgences ever since, health and legal problems be damned. Oh yeah, he also was pardoned by President Trump, thus securing his place in U.S. presidential history. Securing local Weezy appearances has proven much trickier; between 2015 and 2017, Wayne was a no show for three different dates. Odds are possibly improved for this show, considering it kicks off the 28-city "Welcome to Carter Tour,” which’ll have the real-life Dwayne Carter Jr. spitting bars from his voluminous discography at smaller clubs. When he’s fully committed, Wayne can still summon the generational talent that solidified him as one of the all-time greats.

Moonchild with Austin Antoine @ Fine Line

The 4ontheFloor with Mike Munson @ Icehouse

Onlyoneof @ The Lyric

The Murder Capital with Pet Fox @ 7th St. Entry

April Conspiracy Series featuring The Infernos, Alexander Craig @ 331 Club

Worker's Playtime, Doug Otto & Hilary Thavis @ 331 Club

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

PSYPL (Tuesday Residency) with Briefly Gorgeous, Ginny and the Fizz @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, April 5

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

D.R.I. @ Cabooze

Maggie's Wednesdays: Linda Peterson @ Crooners

Immanuel Wilkins Quartet @ Dakota

Art Beagle Back Up Band, Bradley Hoffman Bader @ Driftwood

Daniel Rottenberg @ Granada

Maygen & the Birdwatcher, Stillhouse Junkies, Friend Dog @ Icehouse

Andi Mitchell @ Studio B

Model/Actriz with Brutus VIII @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Scottie Miller @ 331 Club

Bar Dance featuring Trailer Trash with Pleasure Horse Duo and Dylan Hicks @ Turf Club

Toivan Quartet with Bryan Murray Trio @ White Squirrel

Thursday, April 6

Rachel Grae with Allie McIntosh @ Amsterdam

Lena Elizabeth @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Joyann Parker Presents Acoustic Gospel Roots @ Crooners

Mick Sterling Presents the Music of the Band @ Crooners

Kirk Whalum @ Dakota

The Famous Volcanoes, Sargasso @ Driftwood

Aly & AJ @ Fillmore

Candlelight: Sci-Fi and Fantasy Film Scores @ Granada

CHACKO LUV, MüLLET, Dog Gamm, & Poison Ivy @ Hook & Ladder

Red Hot Django Peppers @ KJ's Hideaway

Wheelwright with Future Crib @ 7th St Entry

  • John Mellencamp @ State TheatreThe cigarettes have taken their toll on the ol' fella's voice, but the Indiana man of the people soldiers on. His 2022 Bruce-abetted Strictly a One-Eyed Jack was a bleak as the day's headlines; a new album in the works, Orpheus Descending, doesn't exactly sound like a pick-me-up. At this three-night theater stand, you'll get the hits you came to hear—including the one about how life is all downhill from 16, a reminder that even when his big hooks and drummer Kenny Aronoff were getting him on the radio, John was never exactly a sunny guy.

Vader @ Studio B

Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club

BlurCurve (EP Release) with VIN, Calgary Winters and M.A.Y. @ Turf Club

Shady Babies @ Underground Music Cafe

Jukebox the Ghost @ Varsity

DL4 presents A Tribute to Merle Haggard featuring Trevor McSpadden @ White Squirrel

Friday, April 7

Spencer Sutherland with Dylan Conrique and Cole Wilder @ Amsterdam

The Stanley Kipper Project with special guest Lightnin Joe Peterson @ Aster Cafe

Marvin Gaye Tribute @ Bunkers

  • Black Belt Eagle Scout, Claire Glass, and Adobo @ Cedar Cultural Center—Mid-Covid, Portland indie-rock multi-instrumentalist Katherine Paul visited the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, her ancestral lands, and came away with the inspiration for her third album, The Land, The Water, The Sky. Capturing such an experience in language is always tricky: Whether simple and descriptive (“Gray and white salmon swim upstream”) or verging on the mystical (“Trying to see inside myself/Wanting to rip inside my body/Like a demon”) the lyrics grow mesmerizing as delivered by Paul’s hazy soprano. And the guitars, rising from a subdued strum to exploratory solo lines, add to the dreamlike quality of the album.

Sue Orfield & Joan Hutton @ Crooners

Mick Sterling Presents the Music of the Band @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Judi Vinar @ Crooners

The Soul Trustees, the Cellar Kings @ Driftwood

Two Sides of Tina Schlieske @ Dakota

Marauda Presents Rage Room @ Fillmore

The Heavy Heavy with Sun June @ Fine Line

Unknown Mortal Orchestra with Seafoam Walls @ First Avenue

Salsa del Sol @ Granada

The Confused (Album Release) @ Green Room

Derecho, Wain McFarlane's Dreadlock Cowboy, Placaters @ Hook and Ladder

Annie and the Bang Bang, Porcupine @ Hook and Ladder

Lamar (Single Release), Akie Bermiss, Molly Dean @ Icehouse

Houston + Poster Children @ Icehouse

Joyann Parker Band @ KJ’s Hideaway

Red Eye Ruby @ KJ's Hideaway

City Country Collective Presents Redwing Blackbird, Phantom Fields, and Tyler Haag @ Mortimers

Will Joseph Cook with DBMK @ 7th St Entry

Atliens @ Skyway Theatre

Luke Enyeart, Nina Luna. Preston Gunderson @ 331 Club

BLVCKBVRN, LOW, OB @ The Treasury

  • Tommy Stinson with Ruby Stinson @ Turf Club The road life is hard on a musician—former Replacement/former Gun 'n' Rose Stinson was originally scheduled to hit St. Paul on this tour in December, but he had to cancel on account of hip surgery. Opening is his daughter, who usually just goes by Ruby and whose moody pop is plenty different from her dad's music.

Haute Dish Dance Party with DJ Shannon Blowtorch, Michael Todd Grey, & TaliaKnight @ Uptown VFW

The Bouncing Souls @ Varsity

The Matt Arthur Contraption w. Nikki & the Ruemates @ White Squirrel

Saturday, April 8

Brett Young with Morgan Evans + Ashley Cooke @ Armory

Harbor & Home @ Aster Cafe

Marvin Gaye Tribute @ Bunkers

Lush Country @ Crooners

Jeff Dayton @ Crooners

Kathleen Johnson Presents: Eagles and Troubadours Fly Closest to the Sun @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Geoff Johnson @ Crooners

Two Sides of Tina Schlieske @ Dakota

Fab Hackmaster, Chicky Rooster @ Driftwood

Static-X @ Fillmore

KPOP Night with DJ R(e)L, K-Move, Locomotive Dance Crew @ Fine Line

Tennis with Kate Bollinger @ First Avenue

Sports Team @ Green Room

GRRRL SCOUT: April Queer Dance Party @ Hook and Ladder

Gypsy Mania Hot Club @ Icehouse

Riffin' Trio @ Icehouse

Sopko/Dosh/Long Play Van Halen's 1984 with Damage Controller @ Icehouse

Debbie Briggs Vintage Jazz @ KJ’s Hideaway

Take That Back @ KJ's Hideaway

YDG X ARTIX! X CELO @ The Loft

Suffering Hour, Noctambulist, Sunless @ Mortimer's

Avey Tare with Good Doom @ 7th St Entry

  • Future and Friends @ Target Center—No mistaking it: We are in the era of post-peak Future. The Atlanta rapper can no longer summon the blend of vulnerability and malice that made him the most fascinating popular MC for a few years in the middle of the past decade. He’s been gliding on trap autopilot for a while now; on his 2022 hit album, I Never Liked You, his codeine-soaked groan hits all the right lazily hedonistic Auto-Tuned notes and the 808 hi-hats titter in familiar patterns, but the magic is gone. Still, Future has a past, and this is the biggest rap show of the season because his setlists have been digging into that classic period, as well as the few worthy hits that followed. Now’s your chance to chant “Percocets, molly, Percocets” in a roomful of fans possessed by the same narcotic glee as you and shout “Same! Damn! Time!” at the same damn time as Nayvadius himself. Besides, he’s accompanied by some noteworthy “friends”: Don Toliver, G Herbo, Mariah the Scientist, and Dess Dior.

Babie Eyes, Mik Cool @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller Vol. 16: Phil Dumka, Fluidic @ 331 Club

Bongzilla with Northern Hammer and Haze Gazer @ Turf Club

Rocket Club @ Varsity

Dan Krzykowski @ White Squirrel

Battery Eyes w. Closetalker, Total Gaze @ White Squirrel

Sunday, April 9

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

The Way Back Yard Boys with Jess Smith @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Easter Joy: Gwen Matthews and Robert Robinson @ Crooners

Easter Brunch with Ginger Commodore & T. Mychael Rambo @ Dakota

Thomasina Petrus @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Old Gods of Appalachia @ Fitzgerald Theater

Red Hot Django Peppers @ Icehouse

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Shayfer James with Sarah and the Safe Word @ 7th St. Entry

Corpse Reviver @ 331 Club

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel

Monday, April 10

Moore by Four @ Dakota

Monday Jazz with Noah Ophoven-Baldwin @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Begonia with Sumer @ 7th St Entry

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Chef Sounds (DJ Night) @ White Squirrel

Keith Harris@useful_noise

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

