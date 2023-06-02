Skip to Content
Racket home
Log In
Want this space for your brand? Hit us up!
Opinion

It’s a Friday Open Thread! Hop in and Introduce Yourself!

Let's hear from some new folks today.

9:18 AM CDT on June 2, 2023

Tim Mossholder via Unsplash

5Comments
Join the Discussion

It's time once again for Racket's Friday Open Thread, your opportunity to take over our comments section and say pretty much whatever you like, without us holding your hand or giving you orders.

As we like to do periodically, we're extending a special invitation to Racket readers who haven't participated in an Open Thread yet. Pop in and say hi— doesn't have to be anything fancy. We'd just like to get to know you. And we think you'd like to get to know our Open Thread regulars too.

Oh, by the way, did anyone go downtown to Field Day yesterday? From the pics we saw, attendance looked... sparse.

Keith Harris@useful_noise

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Music

The Monday Morning Playlists Return! (Yes, I Know It’s Friday.)

5 great new local songs. 5 great new national songs. Let's do this.

June 2, 2023
Events

Freeloader Friday: 93 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Movies in parks! Farmers markets! A giant pencil party! Grand Old Day returns!

June 2, 2023
Want this space for your brand? Hit us up!

LEARN MORE
News

Owe Allina $4.5K? It Might Systemically Shut Your Ass Out.

Plus a TJ's union update, racist cemeteries, and a first for trans rights in today's Flyover news roundup.

June 1, 2023
Food & Drink

Summer Guide 2023: Farmers Markets and U-Pick Produce

Let's go grocery shopping outside.

June 1, 2023
Comedy

Comedian John Early Hopes to Pack the Fitzgerald Theater with ‘Staunchly Disaffected Millennials’

Ahead of the show, the multi-talented comic talks about his rock-doc special, working with Taylor Swift, and forgettable chicken fingers.

June 1, 2023
See all posts