It’s a Friday Open Thread! Hop in and Introduce Yourself!

It's time once again for Racket's Friday Open Thread, your opportunity to take over our comments section and say pretty much whatever you like, without us holding your hand or giving you orders.

As we like to do periodically, we're extending a special invitation to Racket readers who haven't participated in an Open Thread yet. Pop in and say hi— doesn't have to be anything fancy. We'd just like to get to know you. And we think you'd like to get to know our Open Thread regulars too.

Oh, by the way, did anyone go downtown to Field Day yesterday? From the pics we saw, attendance looked... sparse.