It’s a Bright and Early Friday Open Thread
Events
Freeloader Friday: 50 Free Things To Do This Weekend
Rex Manning Day at Utepils, free beer sampling at Fire & Ice, and two bands with the word "Eyes" in their name.
News
Who Is Norm and Why Does He Want to Talk to Your Kids About Vaping?
Plus anti-choice harassers sue, All of Mpls is back, and more Ward 5 tension in today's Flyover.
Culture
Let’s Recap This Twin Cities ‘ElimiDATE’ Episode from the ’00s
Did Amar go for award-winning kisser Jessica? Downtown flasher Sheryl? Critical Nike? Or butt-lovin' CoCo? Let's find out!
Food & Drink
Best Budget Bites: $9 Shish Taouk Sandwich from Ed’s Deli
Middle Eastern delights from a suburban bodega-like setting.
Movies
Fascists Kill Space Bugs, Investment Bankers Kill Each Other, and Outlaws Kill Everyone on the Big Screen This Week
Pretty much every movie you can see in Twin Cities theaters this week.