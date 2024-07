Is It Hot Enough For Your Complete Concert Calendar: July 9-15?

X is one of those veteran bands you go to see out of respect and leave shaking your head at their impossible durability. John Doe and Exene Cervenka will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their divorce next year, yet they still bark out memories of their anarchic union like it was yesterday. Billy Zoom props himself up in the corner and shoots off his arsenal of readymade rockabilly riffs without breaking a sweat. And let us now praise D.J. Bonebrake, the drummer who holds it all together—dude hasn’t lost a step. But great live band or no, nobody expected X’s 2020 album Alphabetland, the band’s first in 27 years, to fume and bristle and rush headlong into the abyss so convincingly. Exene, a conspiracy theorist in real life, sounded merely angry and confused here—and, well, who amongst us isn’t? They’ve got another album, Smoke & Mirrors, due in August, and I wouldn’t rule out a second lightning strike.