Is It Hot Enough For Your Complete Concert Calendar: July 9-15?

We got it all for you this week, folks. Outdoor shows for those who crave the sun; indoor shows for those who flee it.
Tuesday, July 9
Maude Caillat Quartet @ Acadia
Bloodlines @ Bryant Square Park
International Reggae All-Stars @ Bunker's
AL·TER·NA·TIVE: FRANK BUFFALO HYDE and Friends with Willow @ Cedar Cultural Center
St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Toredoria, Despondent, Andrew Jansen, Riddle M @ Eagles 34
Indigie Femme @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Francis Avenue, xLCR, Canada Goose, Artificial Flowers @ Green Room
Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central
Adam Kiesling @ Metronome Brewing
Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Artist Showcase hosted by Open Mic MPLS @ Sociable Cider Werks
The Body and Dis Fig with Cel Genesis and Burning @ 7th St Entry
Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar
The Family Crest with She Returns From War and Ben Noble @ Turf Club
Worker’s Playtime: Stephanie Was @ 331 Club
July Conspiracy Series featuring Poverty Hash, Railroad Island @ 331 Club
Fallingwithscissors, Godseyes, Vertebreak, Luca, Ode to Autumn @ White Rock Lounge
The DL4 with Ray Barnard @ White Squirrel
Shrimp Olympics (Tuesday Residency) @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, July 10
Drew Cagle & The Reputation, Rebel Queens, Airship Caravan, and Dead Amsterdam @ Amsterdam
Our House: Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young @ Crooners
Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34
The Bad Companions! @ Eagles 34
The New Pornographers with Rogue Valley @ Fine Line
Minigolf, Products Band, Charlieboy, Fend @ Green Room
Rachel Kurtz and the Feelings & Said Kelley @ Icehouse
Jojo Green @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Courtney Burton @ Landmark Center
The Foxgloves @ Marjorie McNeely Conservatory
Bluewater Kings Showcase @ Minnesota Music Cafe
GALA Choruses Festival 2024 @ Orchestra Hall
Hate Still Burns, Quiet, Nothing2Lose, STAG @ Pilllar Forum
Conor McRae Trio @ Schooner Tavern
Igor & Red Elvises with Black Widows @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with DL4 Dan Lowinger Honky Tonk @ 331 Club
- Etran de L’Aïr with Diles Que No Me Maten @ Turf Club—With their great 2018 debut, No. 1, this family band from Niger secured its place among the premier practitioners of bluesy Saharan rock, with its circular melodies, triumphant ululations, and flashy improvisations. The group’s 2022 follow-up, Agadez, was even more impressive—a bit more virtuosic, the rhythms less choppy. You’ll hear far less Hendrix in Etran De L’Air’s attack than you will in the heavy flights of Mdou Moctar, the most successful practitioner of this genre stateside. But judging from last year’s two-track Live in Seattle, they rock plenty. I missed ’em when they hit the Turf last July, and I’m not about to make that mistake again.
The Chalkboys, Mayfly Moon, and 3leaf @ Underground Music Venue
Paul Bergen (Residency) @ White Squirrel
Lord Jeremy with Enemies with Ira Haze & the Straze, Woodzen @ White Squirrel
Thursday, July 11
Diane + Riffin' Trio @ Aster Cafe
Tina Schlieske Quintet @ Berlin
Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker's
The Hot Summer in the '70s Singalong @ Crooners
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
The Light in the Ocean @ Eagles 34
OK Go with Winona Forever and MIRTHQUAKE @ First Avenue
Snapped: Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
Lissie with Tyler Ramsey @ Hook and Ladder
Kommuna Lux: A Benefit for Ukraine @ Icehouse
Mary Bue with the High 48s @ Mears Park
Stablemates (Dale Alexander, Gary Raynor, Jay Epstein) @ Metronome
Lojo Russo @ Minnehaha Bandstand
Smiling Cowboys @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Envelop Deep Listening @ Mirror Lab
Karaoke After Dark @ Modist Brewing
GALA Choruses Festival 2024 @ Orchestra Hall
The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's
Edie Rae Band, Matt Arthur Band @ Schooner Tavern
Pit Stop, Tommy Goodroad, Filthy Kittens, and the Envies @ 7th St Entry
James Hype, Jake Shore @ Skyway Theatre
Cassandra Lewis @ Surly Brewing
The Dangerous Summer with Bad Luck., rosecoloredworld, and Brooklane @ Turf Club
Summer Slurpee @ Underground Music Venue
Dr. Mambo's Combo @ Webber Park
Diminished, Infantile Diseases, Mommy Sez No, Left in Rot @ White Rock Lounge
Goatroper with Laura Hugo, Clayton Ryan @ White Squirrel
Friday, July 12
GRAVEZIG, Kobb, & Cretin Avenue Hop @ Amsterdam
Holy Hannah! ft. Tom Peterson & Stan Kipper @ Aster Cafe
Freak of the Week @ Beast Barbecue
Lasse Corson/Ted Olson @ Berlin
Last Chance for Love @ Can Can Wonderland
Miloe, Fenix Dion, Lasalle, Covalent Blonde @ Chop Shop
Fret Rattles, Sparrowhawk, Los Outsiders, DJ Rock the Monkey @ Cloudland
Reminiscing: '75-'79 @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Charmin Michelle and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Kavyesh Kaviraj (Album Release) @ Dakota
Steve Clarke & the Working Stiffs @ Eagles 34
Dangerbad, Animal D @ Eagles 34
Rich Larson & Friends, Ratik & Kartik Jain @ 50th & France
Social Animals with Yellow Ostrich and Aesha Minor @ Fine Line
The Blue Party with Moose the DJ and Domita Sanchez @ First Avenue
Kalopsya, Echoes of the Fallen, Blame the Witness, Cynaside @ The Garage
Rightful Heirs @ Ginkgo Coffee
Dial Tone (EP Release), Harlow, Creeping Charlie @ Green Room
Lissie with Lamaar @ Hook and Ladder
Jon Sullivan with Twine @ Icehouse
Sarah Navratil Quartet @ Jazz Central
MN Sinfonia @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Marvel Years & Vincent Antone @ The Loft
Blue Ox Quintet (Album Release) @ Metronome Brewing
Monique & Experience @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Juice! Presented by Love @ Modist Brewing
Los Dos Carnales y Gerardo Diaz @ Myth Live
GALA Choruses Festival 2024 @ Orchestra Hall
- UnderCurrentMPLS 13 Year Fartaversary - Benefit for Carly! @ Palmer's—Over the past 13 years, UnderCurrentMPLS has shot video of a ridiculous number of live performances, creating an invaluable document of local punk and more as it happened. And if we’ve still got an internet in 13 years, this archive will be a true gift to historians. There are way too many acts to shout out individually playing this two-day extravaganza (Friday night, all day Saturday) but RIOTGRRRLDARKO, Shrimp Olympics, and Citric Dummies are among the names that leap out. And if there's anyone you don’t recognize, it’s a safe bet you’ll be able to research them on UnderCurrentMPLS’s YouTube channel. This event is also a fundraiser for Carly Olds, the former UnderCurrentMPLS documentarian who’s been diagnosed with ALS.
Space Monkey Mafia and BYOBrass with Runaway Ricochet and Beneath Green @ 7th St Entry
New Havoline Supremes @ Schooner Tavern
Maria and the Coins with The Minks and Clare Doyle @ 7th St Entry
Night Jobs, Unstable Shapes, Bev @ 331 Club
Becky Kapell and The Fat Six, Terry Walsh and 2 A.M. and Curtiss A and the Dark Click @ Turf Club
L.A. Blind (Birthday Show) @ Underground Music Venue
Get Busy: An Afrobeat and Reggae Dance Party @ Uptown VFW
Grace Potter with Nathan Graham @ Utepils Brewing
- X @ Varsity Theater—X is one of those veteran bands you go to see out of respect and leave shaking your head at their impossible durability. John Doe and Exene Cervenka will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their divorce next year, yet they still bark out memories of their anarchic union like it was yesterday. Billy Zoom props himself up in the corner and shoots off his arsenal of readymade rockabilly riffs without breaking a sweat. And let us now praise D.J. Bonebrake, the drummer who holds it all together—dude hasn’t lost a step. But great live band or no, nobody expected X’s 2020 album Alphabetland, the band’s first in 27 years, to fume and bristle and rush headlong into the abyss so convincingly. Exene, a conspiracy theorist in real life, sounded merely angry and confused here—and, well, who amongst us isn’t? They’ve got another album, Smoke & Mirrors, due in August, and I wouldn’t rule out a second lightning strike.
WKND BNDR & Friends @ Velee Northeast
Cemetery Rapist, Tony Montana, Stern Look @ White Rock Lounge
Johnny Sincerely with The Old Smugglers @ White Squirrel
Parachute Pandas, Oak and the Woods, Mind out of Time @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, July 13
Flip Phone presents… Chappell Roan Dance Party @ Amsterdam
Michael Gay, Devin Champlin, + Marshall Tinnermeier @ Aster Cafe
Joan Hutton/Mike Wolter @ Berlin
Cole Pulice/Lia Kohl/Andrew Broder @ Berlin
Paranoia Pop Up @ Can Can Wonderland
Payne Ave Fest 2024 @ Caydence Records & Coffee
Bad Idea, Vacant, the Burn Vault @ Cloudland
Wayne Anthony & The Ballare Orchestra @ Crooners
The Right Here, Valors, and American Muscle @ Dusty's
Mighty Mofos, Eleganza, Just Luv, Inc. @ Eagles 34
Hometeam Quarterback, Lykoi Fel, and Flintlock @ Eagles 34
BTS Club Night—11th Anniversary Kpop Party @ Fine Line
River Beats Sunset Cruise - DANCE AGENDA @ Green Room
Jackson Peters & Nate Baker Music @ Herbie's on the Park
Flamin' Oh's with Annie & the Bang Bang @ Hook and Ladder
Brotherhood of Birds, Annie Frazier Band, Qlivia, and Will Effertz @ Icehouse
Ted Olsen Quintet feat. Aby Wolf @ Jazz Central
Minneapolis Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
The Good the Bad & the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe
DJ Bryan Angeles @ Modist Brewing
GALA Choruses Festival 2024 @ Orchestra Hall
Schubert’s The Great C Major Symphony with Richard Egarr @ Ordway
Bonnie Drunken Lad @ Padraigs Brewing
- UnderCurrentMPLS 13 Year Fartaversary - Benefit for Carly! @ Palmer's—See Friday's listings.
Kendra Glenn @ Papa Legba Lounge
Oister Boy, Jonger, Easeupkid, Amatuer Hour @ Pilllar Forum
Jack Knife & the Sharps @ Schooner Tavern
The Grogans with Lighter Co. and Mik Cool @ 7th St Entry
Wiggle Room III: Horsin' Around @ Squirrel Haus Arts
53 Thieves with Rachel Ana Dobken @ Studio B
Andrew Bird and Nickel Creek with Haley Heynderickx @ Surly Brewing Festival Field
Maude Caillet Quartet @ Terminal Bar
Tomb Mold with Horrendous and Maniacal Force @ Turf Club
Kruddler, The Stayres, Rank Strangers @ 331 Club
Electric Feels: Indie Rock + Indie Dance Party @ Varsity Theater
RaceTraitor, Pillars, Infuriate, It Is Dead, Oath @ White Rock Lounge
Fort Road Folk Festival @ White Squirrel
Earth Wind & Fire, Chicago @ Xcel Energy Center
The Cold Casuals (Album Release), The Knotties, Eldest Daughter @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, July 14
- Bastille Day @ Alliance Francaise MSP—Today’s your day, Francophiliacs: After celebrating America’s France-assisted independence earlier this month with hot dogs and fireworks, we turn to a national freedom fest that’s more about crepes, macarons, and stinky cheeses. You’ll find all of that and more and Alliance Francaise MSP’s annual Bastille Day bash, which promises: live music (Whale in the Thames, Afrocontigbo, Francine Roche Trio, Maude Caillat), a vintage Citroën cars parade, kiddos storming the bouncy castle, drinks, food (Oh Crêpe!, The Brick Oven Bus, Boulangerie Marguerite, Nikkolette's Macarons, France 44), and a whole lot more. Organizers are also promising an appearance from “Marie Antoinette herself”... curious what that means. At 8 p.m., there'll be a ticketed “French Transmission” afterparty with DJ Jake Rudh.—Jay Boller
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Leaneagh & Company (Residency) @ Berlin
Marimba Matt @ Can Can Wonderland
1967: Summer Of Love with Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs @ Crooners
Davina and the Vagabonds @ Dakota
Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
- DayFunk 1 Year Anniversary: Ron Carroll @ Eat Street Crossing—As discussed by Michaelangelo Matos here on Racket earlier this year, DayFunk offers a monthly opportunity to dance while the sun's still up, and maybe bring the kids too. For their anniversary, they're bringing in veteran Chicago house DJ Ron Carroll.
- 50th Anniversary of Prairie Home Companion @ Fitzgerald Theater—Like, for real, ew.
The Surfaris, Tony Andreason of The Trashmen & The Surf Dawgs, Black Widows, The Swongos @ Hook and Ladder
Paul Berry Blues Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Minneapolis Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
NX Gen Jazz @ Metronome Brewing
Jackson Peters Trio @ Metronome Brewing
GALA Choruses Festival 2024 @ Orchestra Hall
Shakey Graves with Futurebirds @ Palace Theatre
Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's
xallofgodschildrenx, Buio Omega, Valeska Suratt, The Motion Mosaic, xsuckerpunchx @ Pilllar Forum
The Okee Dokee Brothers @ The Roc
Prinze George with d'Lakes @ 7th St Entry
Fallujah, Persefone, Vuvodynia, & Dawn of Ouroboros @ Studio B
Emmy Woods & The Red Pine Ramblers @ 331 Club
Mountain Grass Unit @ Turf Club
William Crooks with Ache, CRASHprez, & TYGKO @ Underground Music Venue
Stress Ghetto, Endless Swarm, Getting Stabbed, Infuriate @ White Rock Lounge
R&R Sundays with Jeff Ray @ White Squirrel
St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel
Bastille Day Concert @ Woman's Club of Minneapolis
Monday, July 15
C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band @ Dakota
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34
The Petals, Jupiter Johnson, Bella Larson & The Scene Kids @ The Garage
Mike Kota (July Residency) with Obi Original & Riotgrrrldarko & Yonder @ Green Room
David Feily presents Nelson Devereaux & Barlow @ Icehouse
MN Orchestra @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Rare Form @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Sit-In Performance Series @ Metronome
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
Devil Dodger, Blacklist Royals, Nato Coles & The Blue Diamond Band, and Homeword Bound @ Palmer's
Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's
Rosali with David Nance & Mowed Sound @ 7th St Entry
Redd Kross with Dale Crover (DJ set) @ Turf Club
Suns Out Tums Out Crop Top Party @ Underground Music Venue
Acoustic Jam Session @ Utepils Brewing
Aquatennial Talent Show @ Water Works
Out 4 Blood, Kalot, Mace, Nothing 2 Lose, Stone Harp @ White Rock Lounge
Bryan and the Haggards @ White Squirrel
Lori Dokken, Rachel Holder, & Judi Vinar @ Woman's Club of Minneapolis