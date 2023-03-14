Skip to Content
I’m Too Sick to See Any of the Shows on This Week’s Complete Concert Calendar: March 14-20

Pretty much all the live music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

12:42 PM CDT on March 14, 2023

Photos provided

MIKE. and Young Nudy

No, it's not Covid!

Tuesday, March 14

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

Tuba Skinny @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Airlands (March Residency) with Aesha Minor @ Icehouse

One Night Stand: A Special Night to Support Steve Kenny and Saturday Night Jazz @ KJ's Hideaway

Nessa Barrett with Isabel LaRosa @ Palace Theatre

Zeescsart Radio LIVE @ Palmer’s

DJ Still Phresh @ Palmer's

  • SYM1, CRAISHON, and Yasmeenah @ 7th St Entry—Last week's Carbon Sound residency at the Entry was an excellent showcase of local talent and just a great scene generally—stylish, energized, young, diverse, and above all, cool. The tone shifts to future soul this week: cyber-pop diva SYMI's dancefloor anthem "Perfect and Pretend" will surely slam live, R&B singer Craishon will likely expand on his sharp Small Beat Tape III, and "dance floor therapist" Yasmeenah, known for her party UNBOTHERED (which comes to the Red Sea on Saturday the 18) will keep the crowd moving at all other times.

January Conspiracy Series featuring Chemistry Set @ 331 Club

Worker's Playtime, Stephanie Was @ 331 Club

Bugsy, Scarlet Demore, RiGBY, & Erik's Iridescent Tent @ Underground Music Cafe

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Trash Catties (Tuesday Residency) with Nathanial Wells, PALS, Pill Cutter @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, March 15

Labrador Wild, John Forrest & The Model Citizens, and Let’s Be Kids @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Maggie's Wednesdays: Dane Stauffer and George Maurer @ Crooners

Sharon Isbin, Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan & Ayaan Ali Bangash @ Dakota

Colony House with little image @ Fine Line

Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer @ Granada

Jake Baldwin, 58 Belvedere (Double Album Release) @ Icehouse

Crush Scene with Laura Hugo, Tang & the Tabs, DJ Dorn @ Mortimers

Colonel Mustard's Mechanical Orchestra @ Palmer’s

Mac Saturn with Billy Tibbals @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Sarah Streitz @ 331 Club

Dan Israel @ 331 Club

Circles Around the Sun with Jenny O. @ Turf Club

World War Tour: Show Me the Body with Jesus Piece, Scowl, Zulu,& TRiPPJONES @ Underground Music Cafe

Saint Paul Mudsteppers Monthly @ White Squirrel

Thursday, March 16

JAWNY with WALLICE @ Amsterdam

Gabe Barnett & them Rounders with Clare Doyle @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Stablemates: Dale Alexander, Gary Raynor, and Jay Epstein @ Crooners

Mick Sterling Presents: Perfect Pop Songs of Barry Gibb and The Bee Gees @ Crooners

Sharon Isbin, Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan & Ayaan Ali Bangas @ Dakota

Senor Blues, Louie Broughten Band @ Driftwood

Witt Lowry with Livingston @ Fine Line

Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer @ Granada

Wild Things: A Trans-Glam-Punk-Rock Love Story @ Hook and Ladder

Virginia’s Basement, db, Strange Frequency, & Wing Beaver @ Hook and Ladder

Cory Brannan with James Eugene Russell @ Icehouse

The Briefly Gorgeous (Single Release) with Anita Velveeta, Fend, Oftener @ Mortimers

The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s

Sloan @ 7th St Entry

Cross Pollination: Smokey and the Pots @ 331 Club

  • Spaceport with Carlisle Evans Peck and Alicia Thao @ The Treasury—A classical cellist turned indie rocker, Arianna Wegley leads a dreamy pop trio whose tunes'll keep you awake. The standout on their new album, Window Seat, is lead track "Hey Neighbor," a gradually unspooling story of being spotted crying outside her car after leaving a Walgreens, which does sound very specific but also, you know, relatable. Now if I could just figure out which "restaurant that looks like the inside of EPCOT" she's singing about.

Harbor & Home with Colin Bracewell and Parachutes @ Turf Club

  • MIKE with 454 & Niontay@ Underground Music Cafe—Earl Sweatshirt pal Michael Bonema has released 10 albums and 11 EPs since he turned 17 in 2015, and that's too damn many for anyone. For me his moody stream-of-consciousness raps don't quite cohere until Disco! in 2021, but he's been on a roll since. Last December's Beware of the Monkey features everything you can ask of the guy: charming off-key singing along, a self-production that relies on crate-digging soul samples, and even a little boastfulness. Chalk his progress up to maturity, quality control, or practice-practice-practice.

Shady Babies @ Underground Music Cafe

xLCR, Blow The FM Radio, & Russ Parrish @ Uptown VFW

  • Young Nudy @ Varsity21 Savage's cousin has a string of accomplished mixtapes and albums behind him, but the East Atlanta food-obssesive's latest, Gumbo. Sure it bogs down in some tough guy shit, at its best it recalls the era when all the best rap was on mixtapes. You can even hear echoes of Gucci Mane in his drawl—though rap's intergenerational being what that it is, he's also Gucci's rival.

Pig’s Eye Records presents… Jon Rodine, Mother Banjo, Doug Otto, and Dan Gaarder @ White Squirrel

Friday, March 17

Dabin with, Ray Volpe, Hex Cougar, and Grabbitz @ Armory

St. Patrick’s Day Party with Teague & The Paddy Wagon @ Aster Cafe

The Naughty Northern @ Bar Fly

Dan Ristrom & The Big Throwdown @ Bunkers

Feed the Dog's Shamrock Shakedown @ Cabooze

Dane, Erin And Jay Do St. Patrick’s Day! @ Crooners

Mick Sterling Presents: Perfect Pop Songs of Barry Gibb and The Bee Gees@ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Colleen Raye @ Crooners

The Lost Golden Toads, Stone Arch Rivals @ Driftwood

Jon Cleary @ Dakota

Joshua Bassett @ Fillmore

Whiskey Serenade Live @ Granada

St. Patrick's Day with Dark Bunny, Brunette, 2 Short To Be Storm Troopers @ Green Room

The Belfast Cowboys: St. Paddy’s Day Party! @ Hook and Ladder

The 17th Annual Eve Eve Benefit Show @ Icehouse

Pizza Coupons + Dosh/Power @ Icehouse

Meygan & the Birdwatcher @ KJ’s Hideaway

Adam Brandt @ KJ's Hideaway

Good Luck (St. Patty's Day Dance Party) @ Mortimers

SPCO Presents Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony with Tabea Zimmermann @ Ordway

Schubert Club Presents Benjamin Beilman, violin and Yekwon Sunwoo, piano @ Ordway

Blue Red Roses, Suzy Plays Guitar, and The Beavers @ Palmer’s

Steven Curtis Chapman @ Pantages Theatre

Byrne & Kelly @ Parkway

Elise Trouw with XINA @ 7th St Entry

Slushii @ Skyway

The Gentlemen’s Anti Temperance League @ 331 Club

Jacket and Friends @ The Treasury

Marco Benevento with Mike Dillon & Punkadelick ft. Brian Haas & Nikki Glaspie @ Turf Club

Careful Gaze, Another Heaven, Andthecanaryfell., and Prathloons @ Underground Music Cafe

Hipshaker Mpls @ Uptown VFW

Jarad Miles & The Ancient Waves with The Daguerreotypes @ White Squirrel

Saturday, March 18

Neal Francis @ Amsterdam

The Dust of Suns @ Aster Cafe

Mad Mojo Jett + The Unnamed @ Aster Cafe

The Sudden Lovelies @ Aster Cafe

Good Bad & the Funky @ Bunkers

Feed the Dog's Shamrock Shakedown @ Cabooze

  • Andy Shauf with Katy Kirby @ Cedar Cultural CenterCanadian indie pop singer-songwriter Shauf's tunes are so modestly pleasant you can breeze past the conceptual and narrative conceits of his albums. His latest, Norm, is told from a stalker's perspective, though god also gets a word in. The melodies and arrangements on Texan-born Kirby's 2021 album, Cool Dry Place, were a bit on the slight side but promising enough that I'm still curious about what she's been working on since.

Ryan Picone Quartet @ Crooners

Chris Trapper @ Crooners

Steeling Dan @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Judi Vinar @ Crooners

Shemekia Copeland @ Dakota

Dream Addict, the Provisionals @ Driftwood

Emotional Oranges with Aáyanna @ Fine Line

Larkin Poe with Michigan Rattlers @ First Avenue

Vovo Cereca with Uncle T @ Granada

St. Patricks Day 2 Hosted by 2 Short To Be Storm Troopers @ Green Room

The Dollys @ Icehouse

Al Church (Album Release) with Knife Boot @ Icehouse

Gully Boys @ Icehouse

Katia Cardenas, Fuzzy Math @ KJ’s Hideaway

Ace Aura @ The Loft

The Assortment featuring DJ Michael Grey @ Mortimers

Hairball @ Myth Live

SPCO Presents Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony with Tabea Zimmermann @ Ordway

Schubert Club Presents Benjamin Beilman, violin and Yekwon Sunwoo, piano @ Ordway

Cindy Lawson, The Silent Treatment, Crush Scene and Submarine Secrets @ Palmer’s

¿Téo? @ Studio B

House on Fire Band (Album Release), Better Mistakes, Colonel Mustard’s Orchestre Mecanique @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller Vol. 15 @ 331 Cliub

Flatfoot 56 with Empire Down and Loss Leader @ Turf Club

Twin Citizen, Labrador Wild, Nectarous, & Rat Castle Jazz Ensemble @ Underground Music Cafe

Ibeyi @ Varsity

Andy Ulseth @ White Squirrel

Unstable Shapes with Curve, Loser Magnet @ White Squirrel

Sunday, March 19

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

David Harland @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Pat Donahue, Dean Magraw, Judi Vinar: Singin’ It/Stringin’ It/Bringin’ It @ Crooners

Country Roads: Dennis Curley Sings the Music of John Denver @ Crooners

Newberry & Verch @ Crooners

New Primitives Celebrate Bob Marley @ Crooners

Jamecia Bennett @ Dakota

Nocturnal Rising, Nick Lowe Night Plus @ Driftwood

Jessie Murph with charlieonnafriday @ Fine Line

Hurdy Gurdy Presents: Rave-Up, The Music of Jeff Beck @ Hook and Ladder

Carriage House @ Icehouse

TC Flamenco Collective @ Icehouse

Suzy Plays Guitar @ KJ’s Hideaway

Olivia Roosa @ KJ's Hideaway

Schubert Club Presents Benjamin Beilman and Yekwon Sunwoo @ Ordway

Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

Kai Brewater's Millions @ Palmer’s

Carlie Hanson with Halo Boy, Senses and Floodwater Angel @ 7th St Entry

Soul Travere @ 331 Club

Monday, March 20

Sona Jobarteh @ Dakota

Maya Hawke with BB Wisely @ Fine Line

Monday Jazz with Abinnet Berhanu @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Cowaaoke with Ben Marker @ Palmer’s

Eric Bellinger with Trevor Jackson and Nick LaVelle @ 7th St Entry

“Womenfolk Presents” Tzipporah @ 331 Club

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Thumpasaurus with Splimit @ Turf Club

Chef Sounds (DJ Night) @ White Squirrel

Keith Harris@useful_noise

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

