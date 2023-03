I’m Too Sick to See Any of the Shows on This Week’s Complete Concert Calendar: March 14-20

21 Savage's cousin has a string of accomplished mixtapes and albums behind him, but the East Atlanta food-obssesive's latest, Gumbo. Sure it bogs down in some tough guy shit, at its best it recalls the era when all the best rap was on mixtapes. You can even hear echoes of Gucci Mane in his drawl—though rap's intergenerational being what that it is, he's also Gucci's rival.