I’m Too Sick to See Any of the Shows on This Week’s Complete Concert Calendar: March 14-20
Pretty much all the live music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.
12:42 PM CDT on March 14, 2023
No, it's not Covid!
Tuesday, March 14
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
Airlands (March Residency) with Aesha Minor @ Icehouse
One Night Stand: A Special Night to Support Steve Kenny and Saturday Night Jazz @ KJ's Hideaway
Nessa Barrett with Isabel LaRosa @ Palace Theatre
Zeescsart Radio LIVE @ Palmer’s
- SYM1, CRAISHON, and Yasmeenah @ 7th St Entry—Last week's Carbon Sound residency at the Entry was an excellent showcase of local talent and just a great scene generally—stylish, energized, young, diverse, and above all, cool. The tone shifts to future soul this week: cyber-pop diva SYMI's dancefloor anthem "Perfect and Pretend" will surely slam live, R&B singer Craishon will likely expand on his sharp Small Beat Tape III, and "dance floor therapist" Yasmeenah, known for her party UNBOTHERED (which comes to the Red Sea on Saturday the 18) will keep the crowd moving at all other times.
January Conspiracy Series featuring Chemistry Set @ 331 Club
Worker's Playtime, Stephanie Was @ 331 Club
Bugsy, Scarlet Demore, RiGBY, & Erik's Iridescent Tent @ Underground Music Cafe
Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel
Trash Catties (Tuesday Residency) with Nathanial Wells, PALS, Pill Cutter @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, March 15
Labrador Wild, John Forrest & The Model Citizens, and Let’s Be Kids @ Amsterdam
MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
Maggie's Wednesdays: Dane Stauffer and George Maurer @ Crooners
Sharon Isbin, Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan & Ayaan Ali Bangash @ Dakota
Colony House with little image @ Fine Line
Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer @ Granada
Jake Baldwin, 58 Belvedere (Double Album Release) @ Icehouse
Crush Scene with Laura Hugo, Tang & the Tabs, DJ Dorn @ Mortimers
Colonel Mustard's Mechanical Orchestra @ Palmer’s
Mac Saturn with Billy Tibbals @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Sarah Streitz @ 331 Club
Circles Around the Sun with Jenny O. @ Turf Club
World War Tour: Show Me the Body with Jesus Piece, Scowl, Zulu,& TRiPPJONES @ Underground Music Cafe
Saint Paul Mudsteppers Monthly @ White Squirrel
Thursday, March 16
JAWNY with WALLICE @ Amsterdam
Gabe Barnett & them Rounders with Clare Doyle @ Aster Cafe
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Stablemates: Dale Alexander, Gary Raynor, and Jay Epstein @ Crooners
Mick Sterling Presents: Perfect Pop Songs of Barry Gibb and The Bee Gees @ Crooners
Sharon Isbin, Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan & Ayaan Ali Bangas @ Dakota
Senor Blues, Louie Broughten Band @ Driftwood
Witt Lowry with Livingston @ Fine Line
Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer @ Granada
Wild Things: A Trans-Glam-Punk-Rock Love Story @ Hook and Ladder
Virginia’s Basement, db, Strange Frequency, & Wing Beaver @ Hook and Ladder
Cory Brannan with James Eugene Russell @ Icehouse
The Briefly Gorgeous (Single Release) with Anita Velveeta, Fend, Oftener @ Mortimers
The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s
Cross Pollination: Smokey and the Pots @ 331 Club
- Spaceport with Carlisle Evans Peck and Alicia Thao @ The Treasury—A classical cellist turned indie rocker, Arianna Wegley leads a dreamy pop trio whose tunes'll keep you awake. The standout on their new album, Window Seat, is lead track "Hey Neighbor," a gradually unspooling story of being spotted crying outside her car after leaving a Walgreens, which does sound very specific but also, you know, relatable. Now if I could just figure out which "restaurant that looks like the inside of EPCOT" she's singing about.
Harbor & Home with Colin Bracewell and Parachutes @ Turf Club
- MIKE with 454 & Niontay@ Underground Music Cafe—Earl Sweatshirt pal Michael Bonema has released 10 albums and 11 EPs since he turned 17 in 2015, and that's too damn many for anyone. For me his moody stream-of-consciousness raps don't quite cohere until Disco! in 2021, but he's been on a roll since. Last December's Beware of the Monkey features everything you can ask of the guy: charming off-key singing along, a self-production that relies on crate-digging soul samples, and even a little boastfulness. Chalk his progress up to maturity, quality control, or practice-practice-practice.
Shady Babies @ Underground Music Cafe
xLCR, Blow The FM Radio, & Russ Parrish @ Uptown VFW
- Young Nudy @ Varsity—21 Savage's cousin has a string of accomplished mixtapes and albums behind him, but the East Atlanta food-obssesive's latest, Gumbo. Sure it bogs down in some tough guy shit, at its best it recalls the era when all the best rap was on mixtapes. You can even hear echoes of Gucci Mane in his drawl—though rap's intergenerational being what that it is, he's also Gucci's rival.
Pig’s Eye Records presents… Jon Rodine, Mother Banjo, Doug Otto, and Dan Gaarder @ White Squirrel
Friday, March 17
Dabin with, Ray Volpe, Hex Cougar, and Grabbitz @ Armory
St. Patrick’s Day Party with Teague & The Paddy Wagon @ Aster Cafe
The Naughty Northern @ Bar Fly
Dan Ristrom & The Big Throwdown @ Bunkers
Feed the Dog's Shamrock Shakedown @ Cabooze
Dane, Erin And Jay Do St. Patrick’s Day! @ Crooners
Mick Sterling Presents: Perfect Pop Songs of Barry Gibb and The Bee Gees@ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Colleen Raye @ Crooners
The Lost Golden Toads, Stone Arch Rivals @ Driftwood
Whiskey Serenade Live @ Granada
St. Patrick's Day with Dark Bunny, Brunette, 2 Short To Be Storm Troopers @ Green Room
The Belfast Cowboys: St. Paddy’s Day Party! @ Hook and Ladder
The 17th Annual Eve Eve Benefit Show @ Icehouse
Pizza Coupons + Dosh/Power @ Icehouse
Meygan & the Birdwatcher @ KJ’s Hideaway
Good Luck (St. Patty's Day Dance Party) @ Mortimers
SPCO Presents Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony with Tabea Zimmermann @ Ordway
Schubert Club Presents Benjamin Beilman, violin and Yekwon Sunwoo, piano @ Ordway
Blue Red Roses, Suzy Plays Guitar, and The Beavers @ Palmer’s
Steven Curtis Chapman @ Pantages Theatre
Elise Trouw with XINA @ 7th St Entry
The Gentlemen’s Anti Temperance League @ 331 Club
Jacket and Friends @ The Treasury
Marco Benevento with Mike Dillon & Punkadelick ft. Brian Haas & Nikki Glaspie @ Turf Club
Careful Gaze, Another Heaven, Andthecanaryfell., and Prathloons @ Underground Music Cafe
Jarad Miles & The Ancient Waves with The Daguerreotypes @ White Squirrel
Saturday, March 18
Mad Mojo Jett + The Unnamed @ Aster Cafe
The Sudden Lovelies @ Aster Cafe
Good Bad & the Funky @ Bunkers
Feed the Dog's Shamrock Shakedown @ Cabooze
- Andy Shauf with Katy Kirby @ Cedar Cultural Center—Canadian indie pop singer-songwriter Shauf's tunes are so modestly pleasant you can breeze past the conceptual and narrative conceits of his albums. His latest, Norm, is told from a stalker's perspective, though god also gets a word in. The melodies and arrangements on Texan-born Kirby's 2021 album, Cool Dry Place, were a bit on the slight side but promising enough that I'm still curious about what she's been working on since.
Ryan Picone Quartet @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Judi Vinar @ Crooners
Dream Addict, the Provisionals @ Driftwood
Emotional Oranges with Aáyanna @ Fine Line
Larkin Poe with Michigan Rattlers @ First Avenue
Vovo Cereca with Uncle T @ Granada
St. Patricks Day 2 Hosted by 2 Short To Be Storm Troopers @ Green Room
Al Church (Album Release) with Knife Boot @ Icehouse
Katia Cardenas, Fuzzy Math @ KJ’s Hideaway
The Assortment featuring DJ Michael Grey @ Mortimers
SPCO Presents Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony with Tabea Zimmermann @ Ordway
Schubert Club Presents Benjamin Beilman, violin and Yekwon Sunwoo, piano @ Ordway
Cindy Lawson, The Silent Treatment, Crush Scene and Submarine Secrets @ Palmer’s
House on Fire Band (Album Release), Better Mistakes, Colonel Mustard’s Orchestre Mecanique @ 331 Club
Voltage Controller Vol. 15 @ 331 Cliub
Flatfoot 56 with Empire Down and Loss Leader @ Turf Club
Twin Citizen, Labrador Wild, Nectarous, & Rat Castle Jazz Ensemble @ Underground Music Cafe
Unstable Shapes with Curve, Loser Magnet @ White Squirrel
Sunday, March 19
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Pat Donahue, Dean Magraw, Judi Vinar: Singin’ It/Stringin’ It/Bringin’ It @ Crooners
Country Roads: Dennis Curley Sings the Music of John Denver @ Crooners
New Primitives Celebrate Bob Marley @ Crooners
Nocturnal Rising, Nick Lowe Night Plus @ Driftwood
Jessie Murph with charlieonnafriday @ Fine Line
Hurdy Gurdy Presents: Rave-Up, The Music of Jeff Beck @ Hook and Ladder
TC Flamenco Collective @ Icehouse
Suzy Plays Guitar @ KJ’s Hideaway
Schubert Club Presents Benjamin Beilman and Yekwon Sunwoo @ Ordway
Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s
Kai Brewater's Millions @ Palmer’s
Carlie Hanson with Halo Boy, Senses and Floodwater Angel @ 7th St Entry
Monday, March 20
Maya Hawke with BB Wisely @ Fine Line
Monday Jazz with Abinnet Berhanu @ Icehouse
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
Cowaaoke with Ben Marker @ Palmer’s
Eric Bellinger with Trevor Jackson and Nick LaVelle @ 7th St Entry
“Womenfolk Presents” Tzipporah @ 331 Club
The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club
Thumpasaurus with Splimit @ Turf Club
