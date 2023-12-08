Skip to Content
Opinion

If You’ve Never Participated in a Friday Open Thread, Today’s Your Day!

It's your weekly opportunity to talk about whatever you want on Racket.

9:24 AM CST on December 8, 2023

Photo by Bewakoof.com Official on Unsplash|

Come sit on a swing and say hi.

Happy Friday to everyone who celebrates. I hope you're ready for another freeform chat in the Racket comments, one of the few remaining online forums that won't make you want to smash your head against a wall.

I typically provide a little prompt in this space to give the conversation a nudge, which commenters can then take or leave. But today, I want to do something I haven't done in a while and encourage Racket readers who've never commented on an open thread to join in the fun.

You don't need to post a manifesto. Just introduce yourself. There's a friendly bunch of regulars ready to welcome you.

As for everyone else, just talk about whatever you want. This is your open thread, after all.

