How Is It Memorial Day Weekend Already? Your Complete Concert Calendar: May 19-25

Yes, due to a weird trick of the calendar, the last Monday in May falls as early as it possibly can, which means this here roundup covers Memorial Day weekend.

Southside Aces Photo provided

Tuesday, May 19

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Concrete Boys @ Amsterdam

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

Anjimile @ Bryant Lake Bowl

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Taco Tunesday @ Cabooze

Southside Aces @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Dance Gavin Dance @ Fillmore

Kreator, Carcass, Cold Steel @ First Avenue

Otter Heist, Bird Dog, Something Meets Boy, Ham Shannon @ Green Room

Explosion Big Band @ Jazz Central

TCA May Band Concert @ Lake Como Pavillion

River City Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Old Timey Music Session @ Padraigs

FIGHTMASTER, Katie Lynne Sharbaugh @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

MayConspiracy Series feat. Willow Waters and the Earthtones, Robyn Jamner @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Tom Feldmann @ 331 Club



The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Aestis (Residency) w. DUMB N EVIL, Pinched @ White Squirrel

Old Town Tuesday Night Jam @ Whitey’s

Phil Manzanera Photo provided

Wednesday, May 20

Sylvia May @ Acadia

Line Dancing @ Animales

Baby Keem @ Armory

Larry McDonough Quintet: Trumpetocity @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

1 Mic, 1 Cable, 30 Minutes @ Carbone’s

Jim Bierma and Nancy Bierma @ Crooners

Spinning Wheel Trilogy @ Crooners

Mississippi Hot Club @ Crooners

Alvaro, 406 the Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

The Twin Cities Céilí Band @ Dubliner Pub

Miss Shannon Presents Monday Club @ Eagles 34

Machine Country @ Flying V

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Dead North and LaPlant Road @ Icehouse

Pat Donahue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Karaoke Blast with Chazz @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The HU and Apocalyptica with the Rasmus @ Myth Live

Sonic Sea Turtles, Jonger, Million.Point.Million, and DD the Spektrum @ Pilllar Forum

Phil Manzanera @ Quinlan Room—The Dakota opens its new showcase, the Quinlan Room, with a special night featuring Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera. In addition to performing, he'll read from his memoir Revolución to Roxy and talk with Mary Lucia. The Dakota opens its new showcase, the Quinlan Room, with a special night featuring Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera. In addition to performing, he'll read from his memoir Revolución to Roxy and talk with Mary Lucia.

Swamp Poppas @ Schooner Tavern

The Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Dean Magraw & Bruce Henry @ 331 Club

midwestlust, Machine Country, I Owe This Land a Body, Stoneharp, Human Body, Meat Sweatz @ Underground Music

Cradle of Filth @ Varsity

St. Paul Mudsteppers @ White Squirrel

Lords of the Universe @ White Squirrel

Jada Brown, Will They Kiss, Oliver Nollet @ Zhora Darling

The Joy Formidable Photo provided

Thursday, May 21

BASS$NOBZ Takeover @ Abi’s

Chris True, Miners and Gardeners, Matt Angeles @ Acadia

David Huckfelt’s Mystery Lights @ Animales

Vanguard New Music Series: Flute + Cello + Piano @ Arts on Lafond

Side Door @ Aster Cafe

Effy + Kwey Present: Off Wax (feat. Le Rú) @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Minneapolis Police Band @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

D.R.I. with Deathwish @ Cabooze

JC Lippold @ Crooners

Genesis Jazz Orchestra feat. Bekah Peterson & Riley Helgeson @ Crooners

The Hit Songs of Neil Diamond and Paul Simon @ Crooners

The Songs That Won the War with Dan Chouinard, Maud Hixon, and Arne Fogel @ Crooners

Jeff Dayton @ Dakota

Sunflower Sky, Neon Suns @ Driftwood Char Bar

Eli Gardiner @ Dubliner Pub

Devil Dodger @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Catnip Cartel, Ryan Sutter, and Life Skills @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon’s Camaraderie Dance Lessons @ Eagles 34

Black Veil Brides @ Fillmore

Archspire, Undeath, Crown Magnetar, Mutilation Barbecue @ Fine Line

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Dirty P’s Thirsty 3rd Thursday Club @ Hook and Ladder

White Dune x headtriiip feat. Nelson Devereaux with Bobby Rethwish @ Icehouse

SW High School Choir @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

Peter Kogan Jazz Presents Ryan Garmoe, Abebi Stafford, Joe Mayo, and Kam Markworth @ Metronome Brewery

Dark Click with Curtiss A @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Joy Formidable @ Parkway

Public Figure, Portside Dive, Stock Market Cinema @ Pilllar Forum

Rodents, Swamp Donkeys @ Schooner Tavern

Anna Devine, Walker Rider, lily blue @ 7th St Entry

Eli Quist @ 318 Cafe

Cross Pollination with Knife Emoji, Clung Tight, Maya McDonald @ 331 Club

The Music of Beck, Clapton, and Page⏤performed by Self Titled @ Turf Club

Tommy Boynton @ Volstead’s

Martin Devaney & Friends, 10 Items or Fewer @ White Squirrel

CountryOke @ White Squirrel

Portrayal of Guilt, Street Sects, Halloween, Giallo @ Zhora Darling

Smerz Provided

Friday, May 22

MainStage Global @ Acadia

Grave Corps @ Amsterdam

A Piano in Every Home @ Animales

Martin Garrix @ Armory

Dean Magraw & Suwal Singh @ Aster Cafe

Ross Clowser/Josh Granowski @ Berlin

Luzia Fuschia @ Berlin

Jay Walter & the Rectifiers @ Blues Saloon

Pop Rocks, DJ D-Mil @ Boardwalk

80s Kids @ Bryant Lake Bowl

R Factor @ Bunker’s

BDifferent @ Cabooze

Smerz, Kaitlyn Simotics @ Cedar Cultural Center

The Slow Death, Micah and the Mirrors, Cheap Glue @ Cloudland

The Smallweeds @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

Scottie Miller @ Crooners

Cedar Ave Big Band feat. Colleen Raye @ Crooners

Elton John Tribute @ Crooners

Jamecia Bennett @ Dakota

Machinery Hill, Leviathan, Liminality, Velvet Ghoul @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Legacy @ Dubliner Pub

Miss Shannon’s Sock Hop with Lena & the Lovekills @ Eagles 34

Seeweeds @ 56 Brewing

Cryptopsy, Necrot, Spirit Adrift, and Blood Monolith @ Fine Line

St. Paul Conservatory for Performing Arts Senior Recital @ Flying V

DJ Linzo X DJ Akong X DJ Mcshellen @ Gidi

Kate Swanson @ Ginkgo Coffee

Sexy Nerds Spring Fling @ Green Room

Nathan Stanley: Tribute To Dr. Ralph Stanley with Roe Family Singers, Lake Monsters Bluegrass @ Hook and Ladder

Mike Munson Trio (Record Release) @ Icehouse

Dale Alexander @ Jazz Central

Brantley Gilbert, Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners @ Ledge Amphitheater

MADVKTM, MVRDA, Ostukare, B2B, Mile32 @ The Loft

Tyte Phitt @ Mainstreet Bar

Beer Choir @ Metronome Brewery

Cory Waller & the Wicked Things @ Midway Saloon

Femmelectric, Bad Bromance @ Minnesota Music Cafe

SPCO: The Holy Presence of Joan d’Arc with Abel Selaocoe @ Ordway

Fiona Hayes, Surly Grrly, Honey Grl @ Pilllar Forum

Tim Casey and the Martyrs, the Hobbled @ Schooner Tavern

Colin Bracewell, Call Me Fritz, Obadiah Gamble @ 7th St Entry

DJ Nano Byte @ Terminal Bar

Scott Gagner @ 318 Cafe

Boots & Needles, the Gated Community, Woolley Mack @ 331 Club

Whitney, Lucky Cloud @ Turf Club

Vacant, Menstrual Tramps, Left in Rot, Varmints @ Underground Music

UtePaLooza 2026 @ Uteplis Brewing—Is Memorial Day weekend the start of summer? Not according to the Gregorian calendar by which we order our days! But spiritually speaking, it does feel like the season’s kickoff, especially with UtePaLooza, Utepils’s summer music festival, taking over the Minneapolis brewery all weekend long. The live music begins on Friday with “Midwest Britpop” band Pullstring and continues with Pierre and Buried Animals among the performers on Saturday’s lineup and acoustic guitarist Dillon Spurlin finishing things off on Sunday. When you get hungry, a bunch of food trucks—Cuchillo, Gerhard’s Brats, Red Rocket Pizza—will be parked outside all weekend.—Em Cassel Is Memorial Day weekend the start of summer? Not according to the Gregorian calendar by which we order our days! But spiritually speaking, it does feel like the season’s kickoff, especially with UtePaLooza, Utepils’s summer music festival, taking over the Minneapolis brewery all weekend long. The live music begins on Friday with “Midwest Britpop” band Pullstring and continues with Pierre and Buried Animals among the performers on Saturday’s lineup and acoustic guitarist Dillon Spurlin finishing things off on Sunday. When you get hungry, a bunch of food trucks—Cuchillo, Gerhard’s Brats, Red Rocket Pizza—will be parked outside all weekend.

Mill City Hot Club @ Volstead’s

The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel

Mossformations @ White Squirrel

Grim Lot, Electric Church, Most of a Horse @ Zhora Darling

UtePaLooza FB

Saturday, May 23

The Development @ Acadia

Your Last Breath @ Amsterdam

The High 48s @ Animales

Martin Garrix @ Armory

Richard Kriehn & Pat Donohue @ Aster Cafe

An Early Birthday Party For Bob Dylan with Matt Caflisch, Martin Devaney, Mike Nicolai, Jon Rodine @ Barely Brothers

Saturday Night Vibes: $100 Bottle War @ Bazement

Harry Scott Trio @ Berlin

Joe Policastro Trio @ Berlin

Andrés Crovetti @ Berlin

PV$$Y CTRL @ Black Hart

DJ Ys @ Boardwalk

Belfast Cowboys @ Bunker’s

Bomja Golden Hours 001 @ Cabooze

Janelle & Simply Fusion @ Carbone’s

Summer Kickoff Party @ Cedar Cultural Center—OK, wait, have they updated the Gregorian calendar since I last checked? Like Utepils, the Cedar is celebrating summer in spring with this outdoor patio party. Will there be live music? Will there ever! Catch veteran local DJ Miguel Vargas, electronic musician Nectar, hip-hop from Portuguese rapper D. Santos, and experimental music from —Em Cassel OK, wait, have they updated the Gregorian calendar since I last checked? Like Utepils, the Cedar is celebrating summer in spring with this outdoor patio party. Will there be live music? Will there ever! Catch veteran local DJ Miguel Vargas, electronic musician Nectar, hip-hop from Portuguese rapper D. Santos, and experimental music from one time Picked to Click winner Papa Mbye, all totally free (though you can RSVP here ).

Red Dons, Miracle Debt, Laugh Track, Censer @ Cloudland

Lake Country Jazz Collective @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

The Moods of Mancini with Maud Hixson and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Urban Classic Presents Pure Funk @ Crooners

Free and Easy Band @ Crooners

Steve Cole @ Dakota

ELL, Nomolos, Logan Metz, Taylor Benson @ Day Block Brewing

Brass Elephant, Tree, Piss With Style @ Driftwood Char Bar

The Langer’s Ball @ Dubliner Pub

The Customers, the Reach Outs, Bella Larson and the Scene Kids @ Dusty’s

Mechanix @ Eagles 34

Emo Nite @ Fine Line

Shrek Rave @ First Avenue

DJ Faaji X DJ Dwaynne @ Gidi

Sangarang @ Green Room

Island Summer Splash with International Reggae All Stars, Socaholix, Innocent Reggae Band, Brandyn Lee Tulloch, and Wain McFarlane @ Hook and Ladder

Tommy Boynton’s Rchrd Rgrs Band @ Jazz Central

Prosecute X Nimda @ The Loft

Let ‘Er Rip @ Mainstreet Bar

River Falls Jazz Combos @ Metronome Brewery

Will Aldrich/Jack Schabert @ Metronome Brewery

High & Mighty @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ MPLS @ Modist Brewing

Freddie Gibbs with Nourished By Time @ Palace Theatre

Joe Jackson @ Pantages Theatre

SPCO: The Holy Presence of Joan d’Arc with Abel Selaocoe @ Ordway

LP Project @ Padraigs

The New Feral Cats @ Schooner Tavern

The Whips, Clean Plate Club, Matcha Fever @ 7th St Entry

Andra Suchy & Cat Ladies, TH3 @ Terminal Bar

Jon Vezner, Pat Frederick @ 318 Cafe

120 Minutes Band @ 331 Club

6th Annual Bob Dylan Birthday Bash @ Turf Club

The Night Painters, Courtesy Call, Waking Hour, The Rest @ Underground Music

UtePaLooza 2026 @ Uteplis Brewing—see Friday's listings. see Friday's listings.

Marvelous @ Volstead’s

Greenvale Manitou (Cedric Briand), Undergrad, Lochtune @ White Squirrel

Topiary Blush, Nicotine Addiction, River Sinclaire @ White Squirrel

Nectarous Photo provided

Sunday, May 24

Fuschia @ Acadia

Nectarous, Cursed by Lightning, Fine Dials @ Amsterdam

Al Church’s Sunday Service @ Animales

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Kenny Reichert’s Letters From the Road: Colours Quintet @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

All White Day Party @ Cabooze

Amy Finch @ Carbone’s

Janelle Burrelle Music with Todd Burrelle and Bruce Smith @ Crooners

Lori Dokken Presents …. Painting Joni @ Crooners

The Desperate Saga Continues with Jalan Crossland @ Crooners

The Belfast Cowboys @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

The Comebacks Duo @ Dubliner Pub

Hurricane Harold Trio @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Warren Burns, Makin’ Out @ Eagles 34

Johnny No Cash @ Eagles 34

Celebration for Conrad @ First Avenue—Conrad Sverkerson, the longtime First Avenue stage manager, died last October, a few hours after a —Jay Boller/Em Cassel Conrad Sverkerson, the longtime First Avenue stage manager, died last October, a few hours after a CaringBridge page for him began circulating online. He was 66. Just about every Twin Citian out there, from Fancy Ray to Christy Costello , started sharing their remembrances of Conrad as soon as the news broke. Over at the Current, Reed Fischer wrote this lovely obituary , and you can read Chris Riemenschneider's comprehensive Strib obit here (gift link). Details are slim about tonight’s celebration of life, but you can bet there’ll be plenty of kickass bands cranking their amps to his memory. We should know more when Racket publishes this week’s feature story: a sprawling oral history about Sverkerson’s massive impact on the local music scene; Craig Finn, Jeff Tweedy, and John Darnielle are all quoted, to name drop just some of our (non-local) sources.

Tainted Canyon @ Flying V

Kwey X Tolzy @ Gidi

Monarch, Agony In The Living Room, Iodine @ Green Room

Obi Original and the Black Atlantics (Residency) @ Icehouse

Fridley High School Ensemble Spring Showcase @ Metronome Brewery

The Sam Stauning Quartet @ Metronome Brewery

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

RaveSituation: Three the Hard Way, DJ Ted Ned, Phil Dumka @ 331 Club

Doyle Turner @ 331 Club

UtePaLooza 2026 @ Uteplis Brewing—see Friday's listings. see Friday's listings.

Throckmorton Trio, Glass, 13 Howell @ White Squirrel

Mike Poot Band, James Whatton Band @ White Squirrel

Her Cure, Callamae, Anything You Want @ White Squirrel

The Deslondes Photo provided

Monday, May 25

Aeternum @ Acadia

Massive Reggae Monday @ Cabooze

Minnesota State Band @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

Cindi Scheffler @ Crooners

Glen David Andrews @ Dakota

Fleshpots of Egypt: Hymntap @ Dubliner Pub

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

The Deslondes, Michael Gay, and Kiki Cavazos @ Icehouse

Favourite Girl @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Tyte Phitt @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Monday Jam feat. Johnny & Filet O’ Soul @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimers

Admiral Fox, ¿Watches?, One Big Quilt, Critterthing @ Pilllar Forum

Metal Mondays @ Schooner Tavern

Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

HonkyTonk Ranch @ 331 Club

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

The Midnight Movers @ White Squirrel

Slaphazard, Coax from Chuckanut, Sishir @ White Squirrel